This 30-acre property has a main stone dwelling that was built in the 1820s, an attached two-car garage and outbuildings.

Listed in the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties and believed to have once belonged to Gov. Thomas Johnson, the 30-acre property at 8534 Willowbrook Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Closing at $825,000, it listed at $899,990. The Staley Family purchased the property in 1893. It was also the site of Etna Glassworks. The main stone dwelling was built in the 1820s and the barn was built in 1861. Little Tuscarora Creek runs through the property and it is in the CREP and Creek ReLeaf programs. Amenities include a rental unit, outbuildings, attached two-car garage with one drive-through bay, a combination stone smokehouse and bake oven.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8554 Longleaf, Urbana, $819,080

5524 Tracey Bruce Drive, Adamstown, $810,000

3504 Franks Terrace, Monrovia, $799,900

5354 Striped Maple St., Frederick, $670,800

BRUNSWICK

187 Fiona Way, $295,000

602 E. D St., $150,000

EMMITSBURG

1447 Ramblewood Drive, $425,000

430 Timbermill Run, $420,000

329 N. Seton Ave., $154,900

FREDERICK

35 E. All Saints St., #310, $620,000

6294 Iverson Terrace South, $620,000

7784 Old Receiver Road, $599,900

5108 Continental Drive, $577,500

5110 Continental Drive, $568,500

3107 Herb Garden Drive, $557,545

9483 Pocono Drive, $540,000

1314 N. Market St., $525,000

7788 Old Receiver Road, $525,000

108 W. Ninth St., $473,000

10643 Bethel Road, $449,000

1312 Marsalis Place, $447,000

6788 Sunnybrook Drive, $426,000

5971 Jefferson Commons Way, $395,000

3724 Singleton Terrace, $381,000

8511 Hedwig Lane, $378,731

5707 Lakeview Drive, $370,000

6016 Keyser Lane, $350,000

4955 Small Gains Way, $346,551

2607 Osprey Way, $345,000

2051 Spring Run Circle, $345,000

5125 McLauren Lane, $343,000

6485 Jack Linton Drive South, $335,000

1702 Emory St., $330,000

9517 Bellhaven Court, $320,000

2240 Wetherburne Way, $309,250

5778 Rockspray, $300,000

1723 Northridge Lane, $281,500

1771 Heather Lane, $266,000

103 Waterland Court, $262,000

420 Banksia Drive, $260,000

5083 Stapleton Terrace, $260,000

1651 Colonial Way, $255,000

1336 David Lane, $245,000

1709 Springhouse Court, $235,000

2509 Coach House Way, #1B, $230,000

6505 Springwater Court, #7202, $212,000

120 Burgess hill Way, #201, $200,000

1405 Key Parkway, #205, $139,000

JEFFERSON

4733 Old Middletown Road, $370,000

KNOXVILLE

3509 Petersville Road, $279,900

LIBERTYTOWN

11920 Liberty Road, #210A, $145,000

MIDDLETOWN

305 Cone Branch Drive, $515,000

7010 Willow Tree Drive South, $479,900

MONROVIA

10963 Tavern Lane, $662,605

11016 Cornerstone Lane, $577,565

MOUNT AIRY

1011 Oak View Drive, $305,000

NEW MARKET

9698 Cardoza Court, $642,250

5813 Drexal Ave., $535,000

10595 Edwardian Lane, $525,000

5976 Aplomado Lane, $466,370

10721 Lamoka Lane, $409,550

5811 Whiterose Way, $363,600

THURMONT

13840 Pryor Road, $350,000

7506 Franklinville Road, $78,400

URBANA

3545 Sprigg St. South, $420,000

3272 Pine Needle Circle, #C, $317,515

