Listed in the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties and believed to have once belonged to Gov. Thomas Johnson, the 30-acre property at 8534 Willowbrook Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Closing at $825,000, it listed at $899,990. The Staley Family purchased the property in 1893. It was also the site of Etna Glassworks. The main stone dwelling was built in the 1820s and the barn was built in 1861. Little Tuscarora Creek runs through the property and it is in the CREP and Creek ReLeaf programs. Amenities include a rental unit, outbuildings, attached two-car garage with one drive-through bay, a combination stone smokehouse and bake oven.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8554 Longleaf, Urbana, $819,080
5524 Tracey Bruce Drive, Adamstown, $810,000
3504 Franks Terrace, Monrovia, $799,900
5354 Striped Maple St., Frederick, $670,800
BRUNSWICK
187 Fiona Way, $295,000
602 E. D St., $150,000
EMMITSBURG
1447 Ramblewood Drive, $425,000
430 Timbermill Run, $420,000
329 N. Seton Ave., $154,900
FREDERICK
35 E. All Saints St., #310, $620,000
6294 Iverson Terrace South, $620,000
7784 Old Receiver Road, $599,900
5108 Continental Drive, $577,500
5110 Continental Drive, $568,500
3107 Herb Garden Drive, $557,545
9483 Pocono Drive, $540,000
1314 N. Market St., $525,000
7788 Old Receiver Road, $525,000
108 W. Ninth St., $473,000
10643 Bethel Road, $449,000
1312 Marsalis Place, $447,000
6788 Sunnybrook Drive, $426,000
5971 Jefferson Commons Way, $395,000
3724 Singleton Terrace, $381,000
8511 Hedwig Lane, $378,731
5707 Lakeview Drive, $370,000
6016 Keyser Lane, $350,000
4955 Small Gains Way, $346,551
2607 Osprey Way, $345,000
2051 Spring Run Circle, $345,000
5125 McLauren Lane, $343,000
6485 Jack Linton Drive South, $335,000
1702 Emory St., $330,000
9517 Bellhaven Court, $320,000
2240 Wetherburne Way, $309,250
5778 Rockspray, $300,000
1723 Northridge Lane, $281,500
1771 Heather Lane, $266,000
103 Waterland Court, $262,000
420 Banksia Drive, $260,000
5083 Stapleton Terrace, $260,000
1651 Colonial Way, $255,000
1336 David Lane, $245,000
1709 Springhouse Court, $235,000
2509 Coach House Way, #1B, $230,000
6505 Springwater Court, #7202, $212,000
120 Burgess hill Way, #201, $200,000
1405 Key Parkway, #205, $139,000
JEFFERSON
4733 Old Middletown Road, $370,000
KNOXVILLE
3509 Petersville Road, $279,900
LIBERTYTOWN
11920 Liberty Road, #210A, $145,000
MIDDLETOWN
305 Cone Branch Drive, $515,000
7010 Willow Tree Drive South, $479,900
MONROVIA
10963 Tavern Lane, $662,605
11016 Cornerstone Lane, $577,565
MOUNT AIRY
1011 Oak View Drive, $305,000
NEW MARKET
9698 Cardoza Court, $642,250
5813 Drexal Ave., $535,000
10595 Edwardian Lane, $525,000
5976 Aplomado Lane, $466,370
10721 Lamoka Lane, $409,550
5811 Whiterose Way, $363,600
THURMONT
13840 Pryor Road, $350,000
7506 Franklinville Road, $78,400
URBANA
3545 Sprigg St. South, $420,000
3272 Pine Needle Circle, #C, $317,515
