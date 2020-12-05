120520TopHouse

The recently renovated home at 10016 Pebble Beach Terrace, in The Fairways at Holly Hills golf course community, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house.

 Photo courtesy Mike Kiefer - Mid Maryland Photography

The renovated home at 10016 Pebble Beach Terrace, in The Fairways at Holly Hills golf course community, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Listed at $899,900, it closed at $915,000. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 1996 and was recently renovated with new hardwood floors, a massive gourmet eat-in kitchen, new rear deck and screened porch sitting area, a new gym (or fifth bedroom) in the basement, a new roof and main level HVAC. There is an attached three-car garage, too.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3170 Savory Court, Frederick, $772,878

8510 Doubletree Court, Frederick, $735,000

3828 Olive School Road, Knoxville, $730,000

514 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $729,990

BRUNSWICK

9 Rick Michael Way East, $475,000

1126 Long Farm Lane, $425,000

515 Ninth Ave., $280,500

217 Tamarack Way, $279,000

802 E. D St., $258,000

601 Brunswick St., $180,000

FREDERICK

3702 Savory Court, Frederick, $726,659

5665 Tallyn Hunt Place, $664,559

7302 Hilltop Drive, $660,000

5520 Bootjack Drive, $635,000

6294 Iverson Terrace South, $610,000

6335 Claridge Drive South, $590,000

7034 Antebellum Way, $575,000

5741 Stone School Lane, $565,315

1939 Moran Drive, $550,000

5849 Broad Branch Way, $525,000

106 Ellingwood Lane, $520,000

5722 Little Spring Way, $512,000

508 N. Bentz St., $499,900

1121 Wilcox Court, $472,100

1816 Tuscarora Court, $450,000

1537 Holland Park Lane, #169, $428,425

1709 Greenleese Circle, $425,000

137 W. Third St., $425,000

619 Angelwing Lane, $421,100

6218 Derby Drive, $415,000

120 Fairview Ave., $412,500

302 E. Third St., $412,300

1116 Lakin Drive, $411,011

5684 Singletree Drive, $399,900

6922 Representation Lane, $389,900

2406 Rippling Brook Road, $385,000

4740 Cambria Road, $377,000

6431 Walcott Lane, $370,000

7015 Antebellum Way, $349,720

7019 Antebellum Way, $341,000

1450 Trafalgar Lane, $340,000

1026 Holden Road, $338,365

160 Fieldstone Court, $330,000

1849 Country Run Way, $325,000

1024 Holden Road, $325,000

8310 Peters Road, $321,500

6165 Dock St., $321,000

5938 Leben Drive, $321,000

5984 Whelan Lane, $318,000

127 McClellan Drive, $310,100

5065 Small Gains Way, $310,000

5870 Tami Terrace, $310,000

1422 Trafalgar Lane, $303,000

2433 Wynfield Court, $303,000

514 Apple Ave., $300,000

7514 Lovely Court, $299,990

904 Turning Point Court, $297,000

6131 Baldridge Circle, $295,000

6400 Towncrest Terrace, $295,000

207 W. Seventh St., $290,000

6002 Jefferson Blvd., $284,000

429 W. South St., $280,000

6722 Mallard Court, $275,000

4909 Jack Linton Drive North, $275,000

7110 Gresham Court East, $265,000

1980 Shookstown Road, $264,600

108 Mountain Creek Circle, $260,000

145 Fieldstone Court, $256,000

4928 Whitney Terrace, $255,000

16 Victoria Square, $253,000

6501 Walcott #201, $250,000

5802 Duke Court, $250,000

6871 Snowberry Court, $249,900

1469 Mobley Court, $240,000

6792 Wood Duck Court, $239,900

4861 Finnical Way, #102, $235,000

213 Deervalley Drive, $221,000

6509 Wiltshire Drive, #J, $220,000

2504 Hemingway #1-1D, $220,000

2511 Shelley Circle #6 1A, $217,000

2501 Coleridge Drive, #1D, $215,000

5702 E. Lavender Plaza, $215,000

2502 Hemingway Drive, #2-2B, $210,000

1494 Key Parkway, $200,000

2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-TB, $200,000

1492 Heather Ridge Court, $180,000

10 W. All Saints St., #206, $150,000

800-F Heather Ridge Drive, #19F, $100,000

IJAMSVILLE

3016 Cedar Grove Terrace, $686,071

3122 Cedar Grove Terrace, $663,553

3311 Ivy Meadow Drive, $655,535

5582 Broadmoor Terrace North, $649,999

3218 Thornapple Drive, $617,914

JEFFERSON

3334 Brockton Drive, $475,000

3898 Jefferson Pike, $472,850

2702 Lander Road, $435,000

3819 Jefferson Pike, $290,000

KNOXVILLE

4127 Shady Lane, $239,000

MIDDLETOWN

3364 Sumantown Road, $700,000

8502 Hollow Road, $610,000

8704 N. Pacific Court, $605,000

11 Caroline Drive, $355,000

96 Summers Drive, $223,400

MONROVIA

3898 Saint Clair Court, $635,000

4519 Arboretum Drive, $608,205

4423 Landsdale Parkway, $560,000

4742 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $475,000

4754 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $453,440

4750 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $438,365

4303 Wendy Court, $360,000

MOUNT AIRY

5216 Woodville Road, $450,000

207 Westridge Drive, $441,000

5843 Woodville Road, $405,000

14513 Liberty Road, $380,000

7827 Emerson Burrier Road, $377,000

7738 Talbot Run Road, $375,000

1010 Collindale Ave., $335,000

14427 Peddicord Road, $252,000

MYERSVILLE

8 Walnut St., $329,000

NEW MARKET

6506 Rimrock Lane, $700,000

506 Isaac Russell St., $665,000

11007 Country Club Road, $635,000

7425 Rimrock Court, $481,500

5813 Pecking Stone St., $474,900

6731 Oakridge Road, $415,000

6805 Woods Court, $385,000

6597 Twin Lake Court, $315,000

6165 S. Steamboat Way, $279,000

6181 S. Steamboat Way, $269,000

5606 Queen Anne Court, $235,000

THURMONT

11 William Drive, $365,490

7 Springer Court, $242,000

UNION BRIDGE

13409 Rabbit Run Terrace, $435,000

12360 Liberty East Terrace, $340,000

URBANA

8835 Lew Wallace Road, $580,000

3309 Ivy Meadow Drive, $551,595

8811 Bealls Farm Lane, $541,495

9657 Atterbury Lane, $467,000

3207 Stone Barn Drive, $453,000

9604 Brigadoon Place, $420,000

3803 Sugarloaf Parkway, $419,900

9142 Landon House Lane, $415,000

3542 Sprigg St. South, $385,000

WALKERSVILLE

10310 Old Annapolis Road, $485,000

224 Solar Drive, $440,000

212 Longley Green Drive, $371,000

8824 Challenge Walk, $215,000

37 Challenger Drive, $206,000

WOODSBORO

10011 Pine Tree Road, $590,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!