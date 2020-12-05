The renovated home at 10016 Pebble Beach Terrace, in The Fairways at Holly Hills golf course community, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Listed at $899,900, it closed at $915,000. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 1996 and was recently renovated with new hardwood floors, a massive gourmet eat-in kitchen, new rear deck and screened porch sitting area, a new gym (or fifth bedroom) in the basement, a new roof and main level HVAC. There is an attached three-car garage, too.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3170 Savory Court, Frederick, $772,878
8510 Doubletree Court, Frederick, $735,000
3828 Olive School Road, Knoxville, $730,000
514 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $729,990
BRUNSWICK
9 Rick Michael Way East, $475,000
1126 Long Farm Lane, $425,000
515 Ninth Ave., $280,500
217 Tamarack Way, $279,000
802 E. D St., $258,000
601 Brunswick St., $180,000
FREDERICK
3702 Savory Court, Frederick, $726,659
5665 Tallyn Hunt Place, $664,559
7302 Hilltop Drive, $660,000
5520 Bootjack Drive, $635,000
6294 Iverson Terrace South, $610,000
6335 Claridge Drive South, $590,000
7034 Antebellum Way, $575,000
5741 Stone School Lane, $565,315
1939 Moran Drive, $550,000
5849 Broad Branch Way, $525,000
106 Ellingwood Lane, $520,000
5722 Little Spring Way, $512,000
508 N. Bentz St., $499,900
1121 Wilcox Court, $472,100
1816 Tuscarora Court, $450,000
1537 Holland Park Lane, #169, $428,425
1709 Greenleese Circle, $425,000
137 W. Third St., $425,000
619 Angelwing Lane, $421,100
6218 Derby Drive, $415,000
120 Fairview Ave., $412,500
302 E. Third St., $412,300
1116 Lakin Drive, $411,011
5684 Singletree Drive, $399,900
6922 Representation Lane, $389,900
2406 Rippling Brook Road, $385,000
4740 Cambria Road, $377,000
6431 Walcott Lane, $370,000
7015 Antebellum Way, $349,720
7019 Antebellum Way, $341,000
1450 Trafalgar Lane, $340,000
1026 Holden Road, $338,365
160 Fieldstone Court, $330,000
1849 Country Run Way, $325,000
1024 Holden Road, $325,000
8310 Peters Road, $321,500
6165 Dock St., $321,000
5938 Leben Drive, $321,000
5984 Whelan Lane, $318,000
127 McClellan Drive, $310,100
5065 Small Gains Way, $310,000
5870 Tami Terrace, $310,000
1422 Trafalgar Lane, $303,000
2433 Wynfield Court, $303,000
514 Apple Ave., $300,000
7514 Lovely Court, $299,990
904 Turning Point Court, $297,000
6131 Baldridge Circle, $295,000
6400 Towncrest Terrace, $295,000
207 W. Seventh St., $290,000
6002 Jefferson Blvd., $284,000
429 W. South St., $280,000
6722 Mallard Court, $275,000
4909 Jack Linton Drive North, $275,000
7110 Gresham Court East, $265,000
1980 Shookstown Road, $264,600
108 Mountain Creek Circle, $260,000
145 Fieldstone Court, $256,000
4928 Whitney Terrace, $255,000
16 Victoria Square, $253,000
6501 Walcott #201, $250,000
5802 Duke Court, $250,000
6871 Snowberry Court, $249,900
1469 Mobley Court, $240,000
6792 Wood Duck Court, $239,900
4861 Finnical Way, #102, $235,000
213 Deervalley Drive, $221,000
6509 Wiltshire Drive, #J, $220,000
2504 Hemingway #1-1D, $220,000
2511 Shelley Circle #6 1A, $217,000
2501 Coleridge Drive, #1D, $215,000
5702 E. Lavender Plaza, $215,000
2502 Hemingway Drive, #2-2B, $210,000
1494 Key Parkway, $200,000
2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-TB, $200,000
1492 Heather Ridge Court, $180,000
10 W. All Saints St., #206, $150,000
800-F Heather Ridge Drive, #19F, $100,000
IJAMSVILLE
3016 Cedar Grove Terrace, $686,071
3122 Cedar Grove Terrace, $663,553
3311 Ivy Meadow Drive, $655,535
5582 Broadmoor Terrace North, $649,999
3218 Thornapple Drive, $617,914
JEFFERSON
3334 Brockton Drive, $475,000
3898 Jefferson Pike, $472,850
2702 Lander Road, $435,000
3819 Jefferson Pike, $290,000
KNOXVILLE
4127 Shady Lane, $239,000
MIDDLETOWN
3364 Sumantown Road, $700,000
8502 Hollow Road, $610,000
8704 N. Pacific Court, $605,000
11 Caroline Drive, $355,000
96 Summers Drive, $223,400
MONROVIA
3898 Saint Clair Court, $635,000
4519 Arboretum Drive, $608,205
4423 Landsdale Parkway, $560,000
4742 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $475,000
4754 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $453,440
4750 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $438,365
4303 Wendy Court, $360,000
MOUNT AIRY
5216 Woodville Road, $450,000
207 Westridge Drive, $441,000
5843 Woodville Road, $405,000
14513 Liberty Road, $380,000
7827 Emerson Burrier Road, $377,000
7738 Talbot Run Road, $375,000
1010 Collindale Ave., $335,000
14427 Peddicord Road, $252,000
MYERSVILLE
8 Walnut St., $329,000
NEW MARKET
6506 Rimrock Lane, $700,000
506 Isaac Russell St., $665,000
11007 Country Club Road, $635,000
7425 Rimrock Court, $481,500
5813 Pecking Stone St., $474,900
6731 Oakridge Road, $415,000
6805 Woods Court, $385,000
6597 Twin Lake Court, $315,000
6165 S. Steamboat Way, $279,000
6181 S. Steamboat Way, $269,000
5606 Queen Anne Court, $235,000
THURMONT
11 William Drive, $365,490
7 Springer Court, $242,000
UNION BRIDGE
13409 Rabbit Run Terrace, $435,000
12360 Liberty East Terrace, $340,000
URBANA
8835 Lew Wallace Road, $580,000
3309 Ivy Meadow Drive, $551,595
8811 Bealls Farm Lane, $541,495
9657 Atterbury Lane, $467,000
3207 Stone Barn Drive, $453,000
9604 Brigadoon Place, $420,000
3803 Sugarloaf Parkway, $419,900
9142 Landon House Lane, $415,000
3542 Sprigg St. South, $385,000
WALKERSVILLE
10310 Old Annapolis Road, $485,000
224 Solar Drive, $440,000
212 Longley Green Drive, $371,000
8824 Challenge Walk, $215,000
37 Challenger Drive, $206,000
WOODSBORO
10011 Pine Tree Road, $590,000
