Closing at $1.225 million. the house at 9738 Ormonds Terrace, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.25 million. Built in 2016, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has more than 5,000-square-feet of living space and is located in the Holly Hills community. The kitchen opens into a two-story family room with coffered ceilings. Each bedroom is equipped with its own bathroom. Outside, the home features a covered rear porch and built-in outdoor kitchen.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9707 Ethan Ridge Ave., Frederick, $925,000
10701 Easterday Road, Myersville, $765,500
3310 Purple Sage Mews, Ijamsville, $760,190
9334 Basil Court, Urbana, $720,195
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6922 Maryland Ave., $327,000
BRUNSWICK
1303 Volunteer Drive, $452,000
1112 Dargon Quarry Lane, $445,000
1321 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $320,000
25 W. H St., $289,000
EMMITSBURG
17208 Bollinger School Road, $590,000
FREDERICK
5781 Stoney Creek Drive, $555,000
5727 Guilford Garden Terrace, $526,060
1968 Moran Drive, $501,050
5716 Stone School Lane, $491,390
2009 Benton Way, $484,500
617 Hedgerow Court, $479,900
7710 Kemp Lane, $460,000
7416 Downhill Run, $447,000
8104 Sundown Lane, $430,000
5135 Constitution St., $422,445
7915 Juniper Drive, $399,900
5011 Judicial Way, $390,000
765 Tatum Court, $369,436
3013 Osprey Way, $365,118
6153 Newsport Terrace, $352,000
2746 Egret Way, $345,000
208 Harpers Way, $330,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #205, $325,000
5564 Rivendell Place, $310,000
*222 W. South St., $309,800
6405 Towncrest Court West, $305,000
5590 Rivendell Place, $305,000
113 Lavenport Circle, $298,000
2510 Emerson Drive, $290,850
1408 N. Market St., $272,000
6623 Haydown Court, $266,000
5304 Regal Court, $257,000
319 Redwood Ave., $252,500
420 Logan St., $250,000
20 E. Seventh St., $241,000
1772 Carriage Way, $240,000
1229 Dahlia Lane, $235,000
1759 Carriage Way, $235,000
475 W. South St., $225,000
62 Vienna Court, $220,000
1064 Thornhill Place, $220,000
5804 A Oleander Place, $211,000
901 Blue Leaf Court, #103C, $180,000
351 Madison St., $167,500
812 Stratford Way, #L, $161,500
IJAMSVILLE
3730 Big Woods Road, $486,000
JEFFERSON
4614 Newington Road, $375,000
MONROVIA
12432 Fingergoard Road, $625,000
10836 Pathway Lane, $420,000
4516 Tinder Box Circle, $380,000
MOUNT AIRY
14817 Harrisville Road, $485,000
5123 Woodville Road, $325,000
NEW MARKET
11311 Country Club Road, $619,000
6236 Sawyer Road, $465,000
6915 Fox Chase Road, $389,900
5779 Mussetter Court, $335,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1698 Conrads Ferry Drive, $529,000
1750 Brookshire Run, $305,000
THURMONT
7 William Drive, $290,000
7029 Blue Mountain Road, $239,000
11051 Powell Road, $219,000
10 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $192,000
106 East St., $145,000
TUSCARORA
4939 Tuscarora Road, $457,500
UNION BRIDGE
10511 Clemsonville Road, $305,000
URBANA
9335 Basil Court, $655,210
8878 Shady Pines Drive, $481,995
3561 Tabard Lane, $400,000
3622 Holborn Place, $325,000
WALKERSVILLE
217 Kerchner Road, $470,570
7914 Mount Pleasant Circle East, $375,000
