Closing at $1.225 million. the house at 9738 Ormonds Terrace, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.25 million. Built in 2016, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has more than 5,000-square-feet of living space and is located in the Holly Hills community. The kitchen opens into a two-story family room with coffered ceilings. Each bedroom is equipped with its own bathroom. Outside, the home features a covered rear porch and built-in outdoor kitchen.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9707 Ethan Ridge Ave., Frederick, $925,000

10701 Easterday Road, Myersville, $765,500

3310 Purple Sage Mews, Ijamsville, $760,190

9334 Basil Court, Urbana, $720,195

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

6922 Maryland Ave., $327,000

BRUNSWICK

1303 Volunteer Drive, $452,000

1112 Dargon Quarry Lane, $445,000

1321 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $320,000

25 W. H St., $289,000

EMMITSBURG

17208 Bollinger School Road, $590,000

FREDERICK

5781 Stoney Creek Drive, $555,000

5727 Guilford Garden Terrace, $526,060

1968 Moran Drive, $501,050

5716 Stone School Lane, $491,390

2009 Benton Way, $484,500

617 Hedgerow Court, $479,900

7710 Kemp Lane, $460,000

7416 Downhill Run, $447,000

8104 Sundown Lane, $430,000

5135 Constitution St., $422,445

7915 Juniper Drive, $399,900

5011 Judicial Way, $390,000

765 Tatum Court, $369,436

3013 Osprey Way, $365,118

6153 Newsport Terrace, $352,000

2746 Egret Way, $345,000

208 Harpers Way, $330,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #205, $325,000

5564 Rivendell Place, $310,000

*222 W. South St., $309,800

6405 Towncrest Court West, $305,000

5590 Rivendell Place, $305,000

113 Lavenport Circle, $298,000

2510 Emerson Drive, $290,850

1408 N. Market St., $272,000

6623 Haydown Court, $266,000

5304 Regal Court, $257,000

319 Redwood Ave., $252,500

420 Logan St., $250,000

20 E. Seventh St., $241,000

1772 Carriage Way, $240,000

1229 Dahlia Lane, $235,000

1759 Carriage Way, $235,000

475 W. South St., $225,000

62 Vienna Court, $220,000

1064 Thornhill Place, $220,000

5804 A Oleander Place, $211,000

901 Blue Leaf Court, #103C, $180,000

351 Madison St., $167,500

812 Stratford Way, #L, $161,500

IJAMSVILLE

3730 Big Woods Road, $486,000

JEFFERSON

4614 Newington Road, $375,000

MONROVIA

12432 Fingergoard Road, $625,000

10836 Pathway Lane, $420,000

4516 Tinder Box Circle, $380,000

MOUNT AIRY

14817 Harrisville Road, $485,000

5123 Woodville Road, $325,000

NEW MARKET

11311 Country Club Road, $619,000

6236 Sawyer Road, $465,000

6915 Fox Chase Road, $389,900

5779 Mussetter Court, $335,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1698 Conrads Ferry Drive, $529,000

1750 Brookshire Run, $305,000

THURMONT

7 William Drive, $290,000

7029 Blue Mountain Road, $239,000

11051 Powell Road, $219,000

10 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $192,000

106 East St., $145,000

TUSCARORA

4939 Tuscarora Road, $457,500

UNION BRIDGE

10511 Clemsonville Road, $305,000

URBANA

9335 Basil Court, $655,210

8878 Shady Pines Drive, $481,995

3561 Tabard Lane, $400,000

3622 Holborn Place, $325,000

WALKERSVILLE

217 Kerchner Road, $470,570

7914 Mount Pleasant Circle East, $375,000

