Ten-foot ceilings, a private study, waterfall stairs, a large rec room and stone patio are some of the amenities of last week’s top house. Listing at $750,000, the home at 3083 Desmond Place, Ijamsville, closed at $780,000. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms on 1.76 acres. The living room is designed for formal entertaining. A morning room brings the outdoors in with a wall of windows. The family room has a shiplap feature wall and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has a huge center work island with seating for four as well as space for table and chairs. The basement features a finished rec room and a room that could be used as a home office, hobby room or bedroom, and a full bath. The backyard is fenced.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8710 Hawbottom Road, Middletown, $750,000

5310 Concord Court, Mount Airy, $740,000

3208 Sigler Road, Jefferson, $729,000

201 Magnolia Ave., Frederick, $725,000

BRUNSWICK

713 Karn Court, $552,870

1208 Shenandoah View Parkway, $476,574

1310 Yourtee Spring Drive, $460,000

1421 Village Green Way, $420,000

1303 Village Green Way, $355,000

210 E. H St., $314,000

316 N. Maple Ave., $173,000

76 Wenner Drive, $90,000

127 W. Potomac St., $49,500

CLARKSBURG

2237 Regina Drive, $560,000

EMMITSBURG

317 E. Main St., $170,000

FREDERICK

9334 Basil Court, $696,455

6364 Winpenny Drive, $620,000

7026 Antebellum Way, $593,355

5626 Zoe Lane, $550,460

7319 Baltimore National Pike, $550,000

5709 Guilford Garden Terrace, $521,415

1810 Ledo, $520,526

2823 Mill Island Parkway, $512,130

5614 Zoe Lane, $502,305

3038 Jacobs Garden, $495,900

6315 Knollwood Drive, $495,000

1100 Furgeson Lane, $470,652

1806 Copper Drive, $465,043

604 Bushytail Drive, $465,000

1804 N. Greenleese Drive, $436,000

7120 McHenry Mews, $419,990

8103 Frosty Field Court, $415,000

5987 Passend Drive, $414,795

5814 Jefferson Blvd., $412,000

7900-A Wormans Mill Road, $400,000

2779 Lynn St., $399,900

6936 Representation Lane, $393,990

705 Tatum Court, $371,033

5363 Partners Court, $360,000

504 Apple Ave., $350,000

521 E. Seventh St., $345,740

701 Tatum Court, $344,415

3009 Osprey Way, $342,500

703 Tatum Court, $342,056

1017 Chinaberry Drive, $341,250

584 Sweetshade Ave., $335,000

3003 Osprey Way, $335,000

6269 Alexa St., $330,000

8009 Edgewood Church Road, $325,000

912 Shawnee Drive, $325,000

5644 Jefferson Pike, $320,000

916 Walnut St., $320,000

1428 Wheyfield Drive, $315,000

10923 Liberty Road, $310,000

4917 Jack Linton Drive North, $309,000

826 Jubal Way, $309,000

709 Tatum Court, $302,477

7144 Ladd Circle, $300,000

7089 Gresham Court West, $299,150

6588 Willard Horine Court, $290,000

51 Hamilton Ave., $275,000

102 Mercer Court, #24 5, $259,000

1535 Havilland Place, $250,000

5776 Sunset View Lane, $242,500

1472 Mobley Court, $235,000

5780 Sunset View Lane, $232,500

1703 Country Court, $231,000

246 W. Fifth St., $230,000

1725 Country Court, $225,000

6729 Kernel Court, $220,000

9302 Bethel Road, $220,000

2511 Shelley Circle, #63C, $215,000

533 Beebe Court, $212,500

8202 Blue Heron Drive #2A, $210,000

595 Cawley Drive, #4 3D, $210,000

2502 Catoctin Court, #21B, $206,000

535 Hollyberry Way, $200,000

10 Hamilton Ave., $194,750

434 Terry Court, #B3, $194,000

813 Stratford Way, #D, $153,000

1405 Key Parkway, #302, $137,500

10 W. All Saints St., #210, $100,000

IJAMSVILLE

3339 Knolls Parkway, $705,000

2905 Loch Haven Court, $430,000

11381 Canary Drive, $390,000

5816 Rochefort St., $360,000

JEFFERSON

4730 Old Middletown Road, $595,000

3589 Cassamento Place, $443,970

LIBERTYTOWN

9131 Liberty Village Way, $310,520

MIDDLETOWN

6 Everhart Lane, $530,000

3 Dean Lane, $495,000

7 Keller Lane, $340,000

211 S. Jefferson St., $302,000

MONROVIA

4533 Tinder Box Circle, $475,000

11113 Hazelnut Lane, $473,975

11121 Hazelnut Lane, $459,970

MOUNT AIRY

4704 Caleb Wood Drive, $678,000

13653 Otono Drive, $667,970

808 Meadow Field Court, $545,000

13615 Primavera Drive, $535,220

MYERSVILLE

4239 Fishers Hollow Road, $240,000

NEW MARKET

6205 Nightfire Terrace, $677,505

10213 Coolfont Crossing, $535,000

7124 Saddle Road, $490,415

6408 Lakeridge Drive, $430,000

5941 Tomahawk, $390,555

6931 Fox Chase Road, $370,000

6230 N. Steamboat Way, $294,000

10267 White Pelican Way, #102A, $203,500

POINT OF ROCKS

1711 Canal Run Drive, $535,000

THURMONT

11868 Angleberger Road, $490,000

24 Terben Court, $325,000

13731 Hillside Ave., $303,500

6022 Mountaindale Road, $255,000

URBANA

3637 Denison St., $662,000

9422 Kinnerton Place, $620,000

3121 Cedar Grove Terrace, $592,510

8819 Shady Pines Drive, $497,500

9124 Landon House Lane, $437,500

WALKERSVILLE

241 Kerchner Road, $628,195

202 Tanglewood Court, $480,000

8485 Inspiration Ave. $379,000

9430 Woodsboro Pike, $376,000

8513 Discovery Blvd., $355,000

37 Main St., $292,000

8801 Eureka Lane, $235,000

8796 Victory Court, $190,000

