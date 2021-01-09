Ten-foot ceilings, a private study, waterfall stairs, a large rec room and stone patio are some of the amenities of last week’s top house. Listing at $750,000, the home at 3083 Desmond Place, Ijamsville, closed at $780,000. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms on 1.76 acres. The living room is designed for formal entertaining. A morning room brings the outdoors in with a wall of windows. The family room has a shiplap feature wall and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has a huge center work island with seating for four as well as space for table and chairs. The basement features a finished rec room and a room that could be used as a home office, hobby room or bedroom, and a full bath. The backyard is fenced.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8710 Hawbottom Road, Middletown, $750,000
5310 Concord Court, Mount Airy, $740,000
3208 Sigler Road, Jefferson, $729,000
201 Magnolia Ave., Frederick, $725,000
BRUNSWICK
713 Karn Court, $552,870
1208 Shenandoah View Parkway, $476,574
1310 Yourtee Spring Drive, $460,000
1421 Village Green Way, $420,000
1303 Village Green Way, $355,000
210 E. H St., $314,000
316 N. Maple Ave., $173,000
76 Wenner Drive, $90,000
127 W. Potomac St., $49,500
CLARKSBURG
2237 Regina Drive, $560,000
EMMITSBURG
317 E. Main St., $170,000
FREDERICK
9334 Basil Court, $696,455
6364 Winpenny Drive, $620,000
7026 Antebellum Way, $593,355
5626 Zoe Lane, $550,460
7319 Baltimore National Pike, $550,000
5709 Guilford Garden Terrace, $521,415
1810 Ledo, $520,526
2823 Mill Island Parkway, $512,130
5614 Zoe Lane, $502,305
3038 Jacobs Garden, $495,900
6315 Knollwood Drive, $495,000
1100 Furgeson Lane, $470,652
1806 Copper Drive, $465,043
604 Bushytail Drive, $465,000
1804 N. Greenleese Drive, $436,000
7120 McHenry Mews, $419,990
8103 Frosty Field Court, $415,000
5987 Passend Drive, $414,795
5814 Jefferson Blvd., $412,000
7900-A Wormans Mill Road, $400,000
2779 Lynn St., $399,900
6936 Representation Lane, $393,990
705 Tatum Court, $371,033
5363 Partners Court, $360,000
504 Apple Ave., $350,000
521 E. Seventh St., $345,740
701 Tatum Court, $344,415
3009 Osprey Way, $342,500
703 Tatum Court, $342,056
1017 Chinaberry Drive, $341,250
584 Sweetshade Ave., $335,000
3003 Osprey Way, $335,000
6269 Alexa St., $330,000
8009 Edgewood Church Road, $325,000
912 Shawnee Drive, $325,000
5644 Jefferson Pike, $320,000
916 Walnut St., $320,000
1428 Wheyfield Drive, $315,000
10923 Liberty Road, $310,000
4917 Jack Linton Drive North, $309,000
826 Jubal Way, $309,000
709 Tatum Court, $302,477
7144 Ladd Circle, $300,000
7089 Gresham Court West, $299,150
6588 Willard Horine Court, $290,000
51 Hamilton Ave., $275,000
102 Mercer Court, #24 5, $259,000
1535 Havilland Place, $250,000
5776 Sunset View Lane, $242,500
1472 Mobley Court, $235,000
5780 Sunset View Lane, $232,500
1703 Country Court, $231,000
246 W. Fifth St., $230,000
1725 Country Court, $225,000
6729 Kernel Court, $220,000
9302 Bethel Road, $220,000
2511 Shelley Circle, #63C, $215,000
533 Beebe Court, $212,500
8202 Blue Heron Drive #2A, $210,000
595 Cawley Drive, #4 3D, $210,000
2502 Catoctin Court, #21B, $206,000
535 Hollyberry Way, $200,000
10 Hamilton Ave., $194,750
434 Terry Court, #B3, $194,000
813 Stratford Way, #D, $153,000
1405 Key Parkway, #302, $137,500
10 W. All Saints St., #210, $100,000
IJAMSVILLE
3339 Knolls Parkway, $705,000
2905 Loch Haven Court, $430,000
11381 Canary Drive, $390,000
5816 Rochefort St., $360,000
JEFFERSON
4730 Old Middletown Road, $595,000
3589 Cassamento Place, $443,970
LIBERTYTOWN
9131 Liberty Village Way, $310,520
MIDDLETOWN
6 Everhart Lane, $530,000
3 Dean Lane, $495,000
7 Keller Lane, $340,000
211 S. Jefferson St., $302,000
MONROVIA
4533 Tinder Box Circle, $475,000
11113 Hazelnut Lane, $473,975
11121 Hazelnut Lane, $459,970
MOUNT AIRY
4704 Caleb Wood Drive, $678,000
13653 Otono Drive, $667,970
808 Meadow Field Court, $545,000
13615 Primavera Drive, $535,220
MYERSVILLE
4239 Fishers Hollow Road, $240,000
NEW MARKET
6205 Nightfire Terrace, $677,505
10213 Coolfont Crossing, $535,000
7124 Saddle Road, $490,415
6408 Lakeridge Drive, $430,000
5941 Tomahawk, $390,555
6931 Fox Chase Road, $370,000
6230 N. Steamboat Way, $294,000
10267 White Pelican Way, #102A, $203,500
POINT OF ROCKS
1711 Canal Run Drive, $535,000
THURMONT
11868 Angleberger Road, $490,000
24 Terben Court, $325,000
13731 Hillside Ave., $303,500
6022 Mountaindale Road, $255,000
URBANA
3637 Denison St., $662,000
9422 Kinnerton Place, $620,000
3121 Cedar Grove Terrace, $592,510
8819 Shady Pines Drive, $497,500
9124 Landon House Lane, $437,500
WALKERSVILLE
241 Kerchner Road, $628,195
202 Tanglewood Court, $480,000
8485 Inspiration Ave. $379,000
9430 Woodsboro Pike, $376,000
8513 Discovery Blvd., $355,000
37 Main St., $292,000
8801 Eureka Lane, $235,000
8796 Victory Court, $190,000
