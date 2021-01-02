Listing and closing at $2.4 million, the 169-acre farm at 7030 Drummine Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top property. This seasoned Thoroughbred farm includes an 1880 mansion, barns, apartment and additional guest cottage, miles of trails, waterfowl hunting opportunities, a stocked bass pond, birdwatching from southern-style sitting porches and productive hay/winter wheat/soybean and corn fields. The home features more than 7,000-square-feet of living space with, potentially, six-plus bedrooms, nine fireplaces and six sets of stairs. There is also a 10-stall barn with tack room and office, pig barns, chicken house and a three-car detached garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
12788 Barnett Drive, Mount Airy, $1.725 million
13316 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $1.2 million
11323 Pleasant Walk Road, Myersville, $800,000
3653 Red Sage Way, Urbana, $749,990
BRUNSWICK
1141 Potomac View Parkway, $475,000
21 Donovan Court, $463,500
801 Appalachian Way, $425,000
321 E. Potomac St., $280,000
13 Terrace Ave., $279,900
9 E. B St., $190,000
FREDERICK
7796 Old Receiver Road, $678,195
3621 Flatwoods Drive, $554,481
9417 Carmichael Court, $550,000
2008 Foster Way, $532,378
2503 Mill Race Road, $520,000
1111 Futurity St., $488,000
3248 Starlight St., $452,785
729 Monarch Ridge Road, $400,000
7001 Antebellum Way, $394,990
8106 Frosty Field Court, $390,100
410 Grant Place, $373,000
418 Waverley Drive, $364,302
5985 Passend Drive, $361,912
2607 Island Grove Blvd., $360,000
112 E. Seventh St., $350,000
2603 Osprey Way, $344,000
681 Tivoli Road, $328,000
240 Timber View Court, $327,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #401, $320,000
2626 Everly Drive South, $320,000
170 Harpers Way, $320,000
2155 Collingwood Lane, $318,000
7972 Parkland Place, $315,000
7104 Ladd Circle, $310,502
7063 Gresham Court West, $310,000
1193 Willoughby Court, $310,000
417 Delaware Road, $300,000
1812 Lawnview Drive, $300,000
1003 Lavenport Way, $285,800
679-A E. Church St., $279,000
2091 Buell Drive, $279,000
6983 Arbor Drive, $267,000
131 Mountain Creek Circle, $260,000
591 Boysenberry Lane, $242,000
801 Motter Ave., $240,000
1842-A Monocacy View Circle, #66A, $239,000
1507 Rosemont Ave., $235,000
211 Deervalley Drive, $215,000
2103 Wayside Drive, #3A, $206,000
11 Coats Bridge Place, #1C, $200,000
601 Himes Ave., #ll105, $170,000
2110 White Hall Road, #2D, $167,360
IJAMSVILLE
3001 Sherbrooke Place, $620,000
2906 Loch Haven Court, $472,750
JEFFERSON
5617 Broad Run Road, $232,000
MIDDLETOWN
122 E. Main St., $471,000
3592 Colebrook Court, $399,999
MONROVIA
10835 Glowing Hearth Way, $680,000
10908 Lace Leaf Lane, $655,000
4931-B Green Valley Road, $459,000
4558 Seths Folly Drive, $455,000
MOUNT AIRY
13832 Old Annapolis Road, $347,500
MYERSVILLE
2711 Canada Hill Road, $410,000
NEW MARKET
10574 Edwardian Lane, #131, $459,000
10301 Huron Court, $415,690
6706 Hemlock Point Road, $410,000
6603 E. Lakeridge Road, $400,000
6617 High Beach East Court, $277,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3710 Kanawha Ave., $363,500
2179 Swains Lock Court, $295,000
THURMONT
7134 Blue Mountain Road, $280,000
7 Sunset St., $258,400
117 Easy St., $205,000
UNION BRIDGE
11130 Green Valley Road, $285,000
URBANA
9137 Bealls Farm Road, $650,000
WALKERSVILLE
214 Solar Drive, $430,000
