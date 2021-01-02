010221TopHouse

This seasoned Thoroughbred farm at 7030 Drummine Road, includes an 1880 mansion, barns, apartment and guest cottage.

 Photo courtesy Deanna Smith Rippeon, Realtor

Listing and closing at $2.4 million, the 169-acre farm at 7030 Drummine Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top property. This seasoned Thoroughbred farm includes an 1880 mansion, barns, apartment and additional guest cottage, miles of trails, waterfowl hunting opportunities, a stocked bass pond, birdwatching from southern-style sitting porches and productive hay/winter wheat/soybean and corn fields. The home features more than 7,000-square-feet of living space with, potentially, six-plus bedrooms, nine fireplaces and six sets of stairs. There is also a 10-stall barn with tack room and office, pig barns, chicken house and a three-car detached garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

12788 Barnett Drive, Mount Airy, $1.725 million

13316 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $1.2 million

11323 Pleasant Walk Road, Myersville, $800,000

3653 Red Sage Way, Urbana, $749,990

BRUNSWICK

1141 Potomac View Parkway, $475,000

21 Donovan Court, $463,500

801 Appalachian Way, $425,000

321 E. Potomac St., $280,000

13 Terrace Ave., $279,900

9 E. B St., $190,000

FREDERICK

7796 Old Receiver Road, $678,195

3621 Flatwoods Drive, $554,481

9417 Carmichael Court, $550,000

2008 Foster Way, $532,378

2503 Mill Race Road, $520,000

1111 Futurity St., $488,000

3248 Starlight St., $452,785

729 Monarch Ridge Road, $400,000

7001 Antebellum Way, $394,990

8106 Frosty Field Court, $390,100

410 Grant Place, $373,000

418 Waverley Drive, $364,302

5985 Passend Drive, $361,912

2607 Island Grove Blvd., $360,000

112 E. Seventh St., $350,000

2603 Osprey Way, $344,000

681 Tivoli Road, $328,000

240 Timber View Court, $327,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #401, $320,000

2626 Everly Drive South, $320,000

170 Harpers Way, $320,000

2155 Collingwood Lane, $318,000

7972 Parkland Place, $315,000

7104 Ladd Circle, $310,502

7063 Gresham Court West, $310,000

1193 Willoughby Court, $310,000

417 Delaware Road, $300,000

1812 Lawnview Drive, $300,000

1003 Lavenport Way, $285,800

679-A E. Church St., $279,000

2091 Buell Drive, $279,000

6983 Arbor Drive, $267,000

131 Mountain Creek Circle, $260,000

591 Boysenberry Lane, $242,000

801 Motter Ave., $240,000

1842-A Monocacy View Circle, #66A, $239,000

1507 Rosemont Ave., $235,000

211 Deervalley Drive, $215,000

2103 Wayside Drive, #3A, $206,000

11 Coats Bridge Place, #1C, $200,000

601 Himes Ave., #ll105, $170,000

2110 White Hall Road, #2D, $167,360

IJAMSVILLE

3001 Sherbrooke Place, $620,000

2906 Loch Haven Court, $472,750

JEFFERSON

5617 Broad Run Road, $232,000

MIDDLETOWN

122 E. Main St., $471,000

3592 Colebrook Court, $399,999

MONROVIA

10835 Glowing Hearth Way, $680,000

10908 Lace Leaf Lane, $655,000

4931-B Green Valley Road, $459,000

4558 Seths Folly Drive, $455,000

MOUNT AIRY

13832 Old Annapolis Road, $347,500

MYERSVILLE

2711 Canada Hill Road, $410,000

NEW MARKET

10574 Edwardian Lane, #131, $459,000

10301 Huron Court, $415,690

6706 Hemlock Point Road, $410,000

6603 E. Lakeridge Road, $400,000

6617 High Beach East Court, $277,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3710 Kanawha Ave., $363,500

2179 Swains Lock Court, $295,000

THURMONT

7134 Blue Mountain Road, $280,000

7 Sunset St., $258,400

117 Easy St., $205,000

UNION BRIDGE

11130 Green Valley Road, $285,000

URBANA

9137 Bealls Farm Road, $650,000

WALKERSVILLE

214 Solar Drive, $430,000

