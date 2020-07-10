071120TopHouse
Set in the desirable Baker Park Estates neighborhood and built in 2019, the craftsman-style house at 413 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Set in the desirable Baker Park Estates neighborhood and built in 2019, the craftsman-style house at 413 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. This modern home has an open concept layout, a gourmet kitchen with Thermadore appliances and a wine refrigerator. The master suite is on the first floor. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, three fireplaces and a three-car garage. Listed at $1.425 million, it closed at $1.25 million.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3700 Mackall St., Urbana, $865,000

3604 Denison St., Urbana, $765,000

3521 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown, $759,000

3718 Basford Road, $665,000

BRUNSWICK

1124 Long Farm Circle, $463,447

111 Galyn Drive, $450,000

1423 Scheer St., $445,000

411 E. D St., $329,947

BUCKEYSTOWN

3433 Buckeystown Pike, $510,900

EMMITSBURG

400 W. Main St., $255,000

FREDERICK

5262 Maitland Terrace, $615,000

7907 McKaig Road, $605,000

814 Holden Road, $590,000

5813 Elmer Derr Road, $575,000

18 N. Wisner St., $550,000

5651 Zoe Lane, $520,865

133 W. Church St., $520,000

4989 Woodhirst Drive, $510,000

5476 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $504,990

5675 Zoe Lane, $500,510

5478 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $489,990

154-156 W. All Saints St., $480,000

10412 Pleasant Vista Drive, $475,000

1954 Moran Drive, $450,000

509 Klineharts Alley, $425,000

6914 Taran Court, $412,000

1912 Regiment Way, $395,000

5141 Constitution St., $369,085

4652 Cambria Road, $357,900

2611 Monocacy Ford Road, $350,000

1209 Lawler Drive, $349,990

6253 Rainier Drive, $343,000

6268 Newport Court, $340,000

5655 Owl St., $336,459

517 E. Seventh St., $330,740

1823 Millstream Drive, $320,000

96 Buell Drive, $315,000

7716 Bridle Path Circle, $310,000

1201 Oakwood Drive, $310,000

1646 Wheyfield Drive, $299,900

9420 Berkley Lane, $298,000

1327 Split Rail Lane, $296,000

8807 Briarcliff Lane, $294,000

1927 Crossing Stone Court, $294,000

5565 Rivendell Place, $288,000

203 Savage Road, $275,000

104 Mercer Court, #11 3, $270,000

210 Shannonbrook Lane, $265,000

6431 Tarrington Court, $262,500

5778 Box Elder Court, $260,000

317 Queen St., $258,000

4912 Edgeware Terrace, $246,000

1838 Monocacy View Circle, #55A, $237,000

2632 N. Everly Drive, #5 7, $229,000

1838 Jacob Brunner Drive, $210,000

2404 Dominion Drive, #2B, $199,900

500 Bradley Court, #4B, $184,900

615 Himes Ave., #102, $158,000

810-C Heather Ridge Drive, #20C, $105,000

IJAMSVILLE

9802 Mahogany Run, $630,000

3468 Adgate Drive, $549,900

10242 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $515,000

10130 Hutzell St., $367,385

10132 Hutzell St., $357,225

6045 Etterbeek St., $357,100

6025 Etterbeek St., $347,200

6041 Etterbeek St., $341,975

JEFFERSON

2803 Chevy Chase Circle, $440,000

KNOXVILLE

3671A Petersville Road, $360,000

LIBERTYTOWN

12016 Main St., $299,000

MIDDLETOWN

625 Glenbrook Drive, $582,500

7113 Feldspar Court, $365,000

7 Eastern Circle, $360,000

4424 Valley View Road, $321,000

317 S. Jefferson St., $295,000

MONROVIA

4714 Plum Road, $570,300

4712 Plum Road, $570,300

4315 Landsdale Blvd., $534,900

12217 Timber Run Court, $525,000

4378 Shamrock Drive, $400,000

MOUNT AIRY

8399 Mapleville Road, $650,000

7705 Hobbs Court, $625,000

4803 Timber Drive, $559,900

7311 Talbot Run Road, $550,395

901 Deer Hollow Drive, $525,000

1113 Poplar Grove Court, $495,000

13471 Four Seasons Court, $477,000

13783 Blythedale Drive, $452,000

MYERSVILLE

12711 Loy Wolfe Road, $426,000

2804 Monument Road, $349,900

NEW MARKET

6801 Pax Court, $580,000

11104 Eagletrace Drive, $515,000

195 Oakridge Road, $482,245

9914 Arapahoe Road, $467,745

7022 Fox Chase Road, $461,500

6804 Cherry Tree Court, $440,000

6673 Coldstream Drive, $425,000

6786 Balmoral Ridge, $405,000

7006 Fox Chase Road, $395,000

10296 Reindeer Place, $350,000

6511 Lakeview Court, $335,000

10637 Old Barn Court, $305,000

5733 Meadowood St., #C, $265,855

NEW WINDSOR

15125-B Barnes Road, $240,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1801 Rileys Court South, $447,000

1748 Canal Run Drive, $430,000

THURMONT

8 Victor Drive, $275,000

315 W. Main St., $175,000

URBANA

8820 Shady Pines Drive, $479,990

8723 Shady Pines Drive, $414,990

9066 Knott Lane, $388,418

8923 Amelung St., $372,900

3857 Sugarloaf Parkway, $361,000

WALKERSVILLE

202 Bellgate Court, $632,535

219 Kerchner Road, $534,125

122 Bedrock Drive, $440,000

8381 Discovery Blvd., $275,000

8776 Victory Court, $195,000

WOODSBORO

11456 Keymar Road, $624,900

