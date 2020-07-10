Set in the desirable Baker Park Estates neighborhood and built in 2019, the craftsman-style house at 413 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. This modern home has an open concept layout, a gourmet kitchen with Thermadore appliances and a wine refrigerator. The master suite is on the first floor. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, three fireplaces and a three-car garage. Listed at $1.425 million, it closed at $1.25 million.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3700 Mackall St., Urbana, $865,000
3604 Denison St., Urbana, $765,000
3521 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown, $759,000
3718 Basford Road, $665,000
BRUNSWICK
1124 Long Farm Circle, $463,447
111 Galyn Drive, $450,000
1423 Scheer St., $445,000
411 E. D St., $329,947
BUCKEYSTOWN
3433 Buckeystown Pike, $510,900
EMMITSBURG
400 W. Main St., $255,000
FREDERICK
5262 Maitland Terrace, $615,000
7907 McKaig Road, $605,000
814 Holden Road, $590,000
5813 Elmer Derr Road, $575,000
18 N. Wisner St., $550,000
5651 Zoe Lane, $520,865
133 W. Church St., $520,000
4989 Woodhirst Drive, $510,000
5476 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $504,990
5675 Zoe Lane, $500,510
5478 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $489,990
154-156 W. All Saints St., $480,000
10412 Pleasant Vista Drive, $475,000
1954 Moran Drive, $450,000
509 Klineharts Alley, $425,000
6914 Taran Court, $412,000
1912 Regiment Way, $395,000
5141 Constitution St., $369,085
4652 Cambria Road, $357,900
2611 Monocacy Ford Road, $350,000
1209 Lawler Drive, $349,990
6253 Rainier Drive, $343,000
6268 Newport Court, $340,000
5655 Owl St., $336,459
517 E. Seventh St., $330,740
1823 Millstream Drive, $320,000
96 Buell Drive, $315,000
7716 Bridle Path Circle, $310,000
1201 Oakwood Drive, $310,000
1646 Wheyfield Drive, $299,900
9420 Berkley Lane, $298,000
1327 Split Rail Lane, $296,000
8807 Briarcliff Lane, $294,000
1927 Crossing Stone Court, $294,000
5565 Rivendell Place, $288,000
203 Savage Road, $275,000
104 Mercer Court, #11 3, $270,000
210 Shannonbrook Lane, $265,000
6431 Tarrington Court, $262,500
5778 Box Elder Court, $260,000
317 Queen St., $258,000
4912 Edgeware Terrace, $246,000
1838 Monocacy View Circle, #55A, $237,000
2632 N. Everly Drive, #5 7, $229,000
1838 Jacob Brunner Drive, $210,000
2404 Dominion Drive, #2B, $199,900
500 Bradley Court, #4B, $184,900
615 Himes Ave., #102, $158,000
810-C Heather Ridge Drive, #20C, $105,000
IJAMSVILLE
9802 Mahogany Run, $630,000
3468 Adgate Drive, $549,900
10242 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $515,000
10130 Hutzell St., $367,385
10132 Hutzell St., $357,225
6045 Etterbeek St., $357,100
6025 Etterbeek St., $347,200
6041 Etterbeek St., $341,975
JEFFERSON
2803 Chevy Chase Circle, $440,000
KNOXVILLE
3671A Petersville Road, $360,000
LIBERTYTOWN
12016 Main St., $299,000
MIDDLETOWN
625 Glenbrook Drive, $582,500
7113 Feldspar Court, $365,000
7 Eastern Circle, $360,000
4424 Valley View Road, $321,000
317 S. Jefferson St., $295,000
MONROVIA
4714 Plum Road, $570,300
4712 Plum Road, $570,300
4315 Landsdale Blvd., $534,900
12217 Timber Run Court, $525,000
4378 Shamrock Drive, $400,000
MOUNT AIRY
8399 Mapleville Road, $650,000
7705 Hobbs Court, $625,000
4803 Timber Drive, $559,900
7311 Talbot Run Road, $550,395
901 Deer Hollow Drive, $525,000
1113 Poplar Grove Court, $495,000
13471 Four Seasons Court, $477,000
13783 Blythedale Drive, $452,000
MYERSVILLE
12711 Loy Wolfe Road, $426,000
2804 Monument Road, $349,900
NEW MARKET
6801 Pax Court, $580,000
11104 Eagletrace Drive, $515,000
195 Oakridge Road, $482,245
9914 Arapahoe Road, $467,745
7022 Fox Chase Road, $461,500
6804 Cherry Tree Court, $440,000
6673 Coldstream Drive, $425,000
6786 Balmoral Ridge, $405,000
7006 Fox Chase Road, $395,000
10296 Reindeer Place, $350,000
6511 Lakeview Court, $335,000
10637 Old Barn Court, $305,000
5733 Meadowood St., #C, $265,855
NEW WINDSOR
15125-B Barnes Road, $240,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1801 Rileys Court South, $447,000
1748 Canal Run Drive, $430,000
THURMONT
8 Victor Drive, $275,000
315 W. Main St., $175,000
URBANA
8820 Shady Pines Drive, $479,990
8723 Shady Pines Drive, $414,990
9066 Knott Lane, $388,418
8923 Amelung St., $372,900
3857 Sugarloaf Parkway, $361,000
WALKERSVILLE
202 Bellgate Court, $632,535
219 Kerchner Road, $534,125
122 Bedrock Drive, $440,000
8381 Discovery Blvd., $275,000
8776 Victory Court, $195,000
WOODSBORO
11456 Keymar Road, $624,900
