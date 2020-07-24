072520TopHouse

 Photo courtesy Mark Olson — Pro Shot Photography

Listed at $1.15 million and closing at $1.1 million, the luxury rowhouse at 56 N. Bentz St., #A, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2007, it features three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an open floor plan on four levels, a gourmet kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, commercial grade appliances and Carrara marble countertops. The second level features the master suite, two large bedrooms and a sitting area. The top level offers a spacious loft with natural light, access to the roof deck that has 360 degree views of the city, mountains and Baker Park. The basement level offers a recreation room, a bonus/bed room and laundry area. The property also has an attached two-car garage plus a reserved spot in a private lot.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

200 Magnolia Ave., Frederick, $995,000

6072 White Flint Drive, Frederick, $874,000

4340 Basford Road, Frederick, $765,000

4114 Weston Drive,$735,000

ADAMSTOWN

3321 Paprika Court, $460,000

7920 Hope Valley Court, $450,000

5536 Adamstown Road, $155,000

BRUNSWICK

1124 Dargon Quarry Lane, $489,900

1243 Tide Lock St., $460,000

1406 Scheer St., $325,000

27 Eighth Ave., $265,000

425 E. Potomac St., $241,000

FREDERICK

122 W. Church St., $650,000

9823 Notting Hill Drive, $610,000

114 Wheeler Lane, $580,000

8420 Cliffview Lane, $560,000

1107 Wilcox Court, $559,000

1215 Futurity St., $490,000

521 Wilson Place, $476,000

1727 Dearbought Drive, $460,000

601 Gillespie Drive, $452,029

2911 Mill Island Parkway, $425,000

7924 Edgewood Farm Road, $415,000

3029 Stoners Ford Way, $407,370

5131 Ironsides Drive, $400,000

3659 Singleton Terrace, $380,000

4222 Buckeystown Pike, $379,900

2209 Bear Den Road, $379,000

6400 Wild Plum Drive, $370,490

10332 Old Liberty Road, $370,000

501 Gillespie Drive, $368,145

8472 Hedwig Lane, $364,900

509 Gillespie Drive, $364,535

2209 Parish Lane, $362,400

6422 Wild Plum Drive, $359,340

6409 Walcott Lane, $350,000

320 Spring Bank Way, $334,513

1516 Trafalgar Lane, #147, $334,000

6603 Cherry Hill Drive, $322,000

8863 Baltimore Road, $320,000

7121 Bradshaw Court, East, $300,000

6330 Towncrest Court $300,000

223 Center St., $300,000

6418 Wild Plum Drive, $299,990

5219 Earles Court, $297,000

412 Columbus Ave., $295,000

120 Water St., $285,000

2013 Sumner Drive, $285,000

2027 Spring Run Circle, $272,500

51 Winchester St., $257,000

801 London Court, $254,484

14 Frederick Ave., $250,000

114 Leather Fern Way, $245,000

31 Victoria Square, $243,000

6669 Seagull Court, $240,000

411 W. Patrick St., $236,000

5815 Planters Court, $230,000

5667 Crabapple Drive, $225,000

413 E. Ninth St., $225,000

505 Lancaster Place, $216,500

6648 Pebble Court, $206,250

433-435 N. Market St. (top level), $202,000

340 Park Ave., $201,000

342 Park Ave., $201,000

5829 Drawbridge Court, $199,000

7010 Basswood Road, $197,900

2145 Bristol Drive, #3, $185,000

6502 Montalto Crossing, #A, $184,000

7189-C Cypress Court, $177,500

2121 Wainsright Court, #2B, $174,900

2502 Driftwood Court, #1A, $170,000

6601 S. Clifton Road, $165,000

609 Himes Ave., #105, $149,000

JEFFERSON

2388 Mercer Court, $415,000

3813 Bedford Drive, $315,000

KNOXVILLE

3728 Petersville Road, $339,900

724 Jefferson Pike, $270,000

217 Knoxville Road, $60,000

MIDDLETOWN

7324 Coventry Drive, $520,000

7001 Springdale Lane, $498,500

8022 Bolivar Road, $399,999

4604 Granite Drive, $385,000

6708 Deer Spring Lane, $371,055

7210 Picnic Woods Road, $350,000

4318 Zircon Road, $280,000

43 Boileau Court, $260,000

MONROVIA

3613 Moline Court, $720,000

4722 Plum Road, #0953, $672,840

4726 Plum Road, #0955, $570,300

4481 Stovepipe Lane, $549,990

4346 Viridian Terrace, $415,000

4345 Ed McClain Road, $400,000

4107 Cove Court, $367,500

MOUNT AIRY

4150 Walnutwood Court, $520,000

14127 Peddicord Road, $504,000

5547 N. Annapolis Drive, $452,000

5395 Annapolis Drive $419,900

1011 Horizon Road, $372,550

5305 Dove Drive, $357,900

1009 Collindale Ave., $348,000

212 Contour Road, $330,000

1313 Oak View Drive, $279,900

MYERSVILLE

54 Saddleridge Court, $424,000

12721 Loy Wolfe Road, $396,000

10527 Rum Springs Road, $239,400

NEW MARKET

6727 Woodridge Road, $520,000

6523 Lakeview Court, $475,000

10406 Farmview Court, $457,000

10393 Fox Meadow Circle, $410,000

6737 Oakridge Road, $374,000

10609 Nathaniel Way, #24, $370,000

5742-202 Meadowood St., $242,440

POINT OF ROCKS

3904 Calico Circle, $472,000

SABILLASVILLE

14761 Herman Hauver Road, $389,000

THURMONT

11118 Old Frederick Road, $515,000

7996 Mills Manor Court, $350,000

11430 Hessong Bridge Road, $286,000

2 Colliery Drive, $275,000

411 E. Main St., $268,000

8754 Apples Church Road, $264,000

106 Easy St., $235,000

116 Rouzer Lane, $225,000

35 Water St., $169,900

URBANA

3816 Carriage Hill Drive, $590,000

4130 Tottenham St., $567,000

3574 Bremen St., $480,000

3450 Timber Green Drive, $442,000

3452 Timber Green Drive, $439,000

8903 Amelung St., $380,000

9002 McPherson St., $363,000

3411 Angelica Way, #E, $335,000

WALKERSVILLE

101 Polaris Drive, $378,000

123 E. Albany Ave., $375,000

103 S. Adams St., $350,000

111 Dunsford Court, $255,000

8786 Beacon Circle, $160,000

