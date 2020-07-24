Listed at $1.15 million and closing at $1.1 million, the luxury rowhouse at 56 N. Bentz St., #A, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2007, it features three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an open floor plan on four levels, a gourmet kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, commercial grade appliances and Carrara marble countertops. The second level features the master suite, two large bedrooms and a sitting area. The top level offers a spacious loft with natural light, access to the roof deck that has 360 degree views of the city, mountains and Baker Park. The basement level offers a recreation room, a bonus/bed room and laundry area. The property also has an attached two-car garage plus a reserved spot in a private lot.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
200 Magnolia Ave., Frederick, $995,000
6072 White Flint Drive, Frederick, $874,000
4340 Basford Road, Frederick, $765,000
4114 Weston Drive,$735,000
ADAMSTOWN
3321 Paprika Court, $460,000
7920 Hope Valley Court, $450,000
5536 Adamstown Road, $155,000
BRUNSWICK
1124 Dargon Quarry Lane, $489,900
1243 Tide Lock St., $460,000
1406 Scheer St., $325,000
27 Eighth Ave., $265,000
425 E. Potomac St., $241,000
FREDERICK
122 W. Church St., $650,000
9823 Notting Hill Drive, $610,000
114 Wheeler Lane, $580,000
8420 Cliffview Lane, $560,000
1107 Wilcox Court, $559,000
1215 Futurity St., $490,000
521 Wilson Place, $476,000
1727 Dearbought Drive, $460,000
601 Gillespie Drive, $452,029
2911 Mill Island Parkway, $425,000
7924 Edgewood Farm Road, $415,000
3029 Stoners Ford Way, $407,370
5131 Ironsides Drive, $400,000
3659 Singleton Terrace, $380,000
4222 Buckeystown Pike, $379,900
2209 Bear Den Road, $379,000
6400 Wild Plum Drive, $370,490
10332 Old Liberty Road, $370,000
501 Gillespie Drive, $368,145
8472 Hedwig Lane, $364,900
509 Gillespie Drive, $364,535
2209 Parish Lane, $362,400
6422 Wild Plum Drive, $359,340
6409 Walcott Lane, $350,000
320 Spring Bank Way, $334,513
1516 Trafalgar Lane, #147, $334,000
6603 Cherry Hill Drive, $322,000
8863 Baltimore Road, $320,000
7121 Bradshaw Court, East, $300,000
6330 Towncrest Court $300,000
223 Center St., $300,000
6418 Wild Plum Drive, $299,990
5219 Earles Court, $297,000
412 Columbus Ave., $295,000
120 Water St., $285,000
2013 Sumner Drive, $285,000
2027 Spring Run Circle, $272,500
51 Winchester St., $257,000
801 London Court, $254,484
14 Frederick Ave., $250,000
114 Leather Fern Way, $245,000
31 Victoria Square, $243,000
6669 Seagull Court, $240,000
411 W. Patrick St., $236,000
5815 Planters Court, $230,000
5667 Crabapple Drive, $225,000
413 E. Ninth St., $225,000
505 Lancaster Place, $216,500
6648 Pebble Court, $206,250
433-435 N. Market St. (top level), $202,000
340 Park Ave., $201,000
342 Park Ave., $201,000
5829 Drawbridge Court, $199,000
7010 Basswood Road, $197,900
2145 Bristol Drive, #3, $185,000
6502 Montalto Crossing, #A, $184,000
7189-C Cypress Court, $177,500
2121 Wainsright Court, #2B, $174,900
2502 Driftwood Court, #1A, $170,000
6601 S. Clifton Road, $165,000
609 Himes Ave., #105, $149,000
JEFFERSON
2388 Mercer Court, $415,000
3813 Bedford Drive, $315,000
KNOXVILLE
3728 Petersville Road, $339,900
724 Jefferson Pike, $270,000
217 Knoxville Road, $60,000
MIDDLETOWN
7324 Coventry Drive, $520,000
7001 Springdale Lane, $498,500
8022 Bolivar Road, $399,999
4604 Granite Drive, $385,000
6708 Deer Spring Lane, $371,055
7210 Picnic Woods Road, $350,000
4318 Zircon Road, $280,000
43 Boileau Court, $260,000
MONROVIA
3613 Moline Court, $720,000
4722 Plum Road, #0953, $672,840
4726 Plum Road, #0955, $570,300
4481 Stovepipe Lane, $549,990
4346 Viridian Terrace, $415,000
4345 Ed McClain Road, $400,000
4107 Cove Court, $367,500
MOUNT AIRY
4150 Walnutwood Court, $520,000
14127 Peddicord Road, $504,000
5547 N. Annapolis Drive, $452,000
5395 Annapolis Drive $419,900
1011 Horizon Road, $372,550
5305 Dove Drive, $357,900
1009 Collindale Ave., $348,000
212 Contour Road, $330,000
1313 Oak View Drive, $279,900
MYERSVILLE
54 Saddleridge Court, $424,000
12721 Loy Wolfe Road, $396,000
10527 Rum Springs Road, $239,400
NEW MARKET
6727 Woodridge Road, $520,000
6523 Lakeview Court, $475,000
10406 Farmview Court, $457,000
10393 Fox Meadow Circle, $410,000
6737 Oakridge Road, $374,000
10609 Nathaniel Way, #24, $370,000
5742-202 Meadowood St., $242,440
POINT OF ROCKS
3904 Calico Circle, $472,000
SABILLASVILLE
14761 Herman Hauver Road, $389,000
THURMONT
11118 Old Frederick Road, $515,000
7996 Mills Manor Court, $350,000
11430 Hessong Bridge Road, $286,000
2 Colliery Drive, $275,000
411 E. Main St., $268,000
8754 Apples Church Road, $264,000
106 Easy St., $235,000
116 Rouzer Lane, $225,000
35 Water St., $169,900
URBANA
3816 Carriage Hill Drive, $590,000
4130 Tottenham St., $567,000
3574 Bremen St., $480,000
3450 Timber Green Drive, $442,000
3452 Timber Green Drive, $439,000
8903 Amelung St., $380,000
9002 McPherson St., $363,000
3411 Angelica Way, #E, $335,000
WALKERSVILLE
101 Polaris Drive, $378,000
123 E. Albany Ave., $375,000
103 S. Adams St., $350,000
111 Dunsford Court, $255,000
8786 Beacon Circle, $160,000
