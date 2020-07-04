070420TopHouse

This house, located at 6439 Mountaindale Road in Thurmont, is last week’s top house.

 Photo courtesy Picture Perfect

The house at 6439 Mountaindale Road, Thurmont, is last week’s top house. Closing at $800,000 it listed for $799,900. Built in 2018 on 3-plus acres, this five bedroom, 5 ½ bath home includes architectural features such as a 22-foot ceiling in the living room, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, custom timber-frame accents and custom-built cabinetry. The main level features a separate dining room, private office, open-concept kitchen-living room, walk-in pantry and the master suite. An upgraded in-law suite features cathedral ceilings and custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom, a gas fireplace. There is also an over-sized three-car garage, a private drive and a woodland setting.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

7779 Dollyhyde Road, Mount Airy, $782,200

3113 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $659,149

9319 Elgin Lane, Urbana, $640,000

4941 Old Swimming Pool Road, Frederick, $635,000

ADAMSTOWN

5405 Adamstown Commons Drive, $560,000

BRUNSWICK

1309 Hope Farm Court, $460,000

1146 Dargon Quarry Lane, $449,000

1213 Pennington Drive, $375,990

1218 Pennington Drive, $373,990

1217 Pennington Drive, $365,744

1210 Pennington Drive, $365,000

604 Gum Spring Road, $330,000

1002 Second Ave., $270,000

905 E. A St., $260,000

220 Third Ave., $239,900

7 S. Dayton Ave., $225,000

123 W. Orndorff Drive, $88,000

EMMITSBURG

1435 Ramblewood Drive, $385,000

659 W. Main St., $304,500

15 Zanella Drive, $285,000

19 Provincial Parkway, $189,900

FREDERICK

1815 Granby Way, $618,000

6328 Jefferson Blvd., $599,999

5349 Wye Creek Drive, $575,000

5655 Zoe Lane, $554,450

8322 Sharon Drive, $552,750

5663 Zoe Lane, $534,995

5667 Zoe Lane, $497,810

6141 Fieldcrest Drive, $478,500

2407 Barrett Court, $475,000

1004 Lindley Court, $465,000

2216 Independence St., $435,000

23 Fairview Ave., $418,000

5207 Ivywood Drive South, $412,000

2404 Noble Manor Lane, $407,400

606 Angelwing Lane, $407,000

2925 Mill Island Parkway, $407,000

2108 Caisson Road, $406,000

128 W. Third St., $405,000

1417 Crescent Spot Lane, $400,000

7045 Allington Manor Circle East, $400,000

6020 Jefferson Commons Way, $396,018

1148 Holden Road, $395,000

6375 Walcott Lane, $390,000

5127 Ironside Drive, $389,785

6024 Jefferson Commons Way, $386,000

10819 Gambrill Park Road, $385,000

89 George Thomas Drive, $379,900

7025 Antebellum Way, $374,990

6713 Ballenger Run Blvd., $371,280

2243 W. Greenleaf Drive, $369,900

8708 Preston Drive, $365,000

407 Biggs Ave., $365,000

5145 Constitution St., $363,490

2635 Bear Den Road, $360,000

7914 Runnymeade Drive, $355,900

5016 Wesley Square, $355,000

7208 Indian Summer Lane, $355,000

5103 Valley Pine Court, $350,000

4967 Small Gains Way, $349,000

505 Gillespie Drive, $348,513

8201 Lookout Lane, $345,000

7847 Wormans Mill Road, $345,000

503 Gillespie Drive, $344,745

807 Badger Ave., $340,685

1311 Marsalis Place, $340,545

6013 Quinn Orchard Road, $329,900

7117 Macon St., $324,990

1762 Wheyfield Drive, $320,000

1302 Appletree Court, $315,000

593 Sweetshade Ave., $315,000

2709 Osprey Way, $313,000

6003 Newport Lane, $312,000

2540 Carrington Way, $310,000

2250 Bear Den Road, #204, $309,000

1545 Holland Park Lane, #173, $305,275

2713 Osprey Way, $301,400

7726 Bridle Path Circle, $300,000

113 Chestnut Hill Way, $300,000

5301 Duke Court, $297,000

930 Shawnee Drive, $295,000

7069 Bradshaw Court West, $290,000

5417 Viceroy Court, $290,000

1707 Derrs Square East, $285,000

5407 Upper Mill Terrace South, $284,000

6104 Pine Ridge Terrace, $283,000

521 Sylvan Court, $280,000

9269 Ridgefield Circle, $279,360

10634 Bethel Road, $279,000

6850 Snow Goose Court, $278,000

2122 Brecken Dell Court, $263,000

5019 Canvasback Court, $245,000

46 Hamilton Ave., $244,792

7029 Arbor Drive, $240,000

190 Fairfield Drive, $229,000

6848 Acacia Court, $222,500

315 Thomas Ave., $217,000

1114 Providence Court, $215,000

521 Beebe Court, $214,000

169 Stonegate Drive, $205,000

107 Water St., $190,000

2142 Bristol Drive, #6, $189,500

591 Cawley Drive, #1-2A, $185,000

1614 Rock Creek Drive, #8, $180,000

2-A Hamilton Ave., $170,000

2106 Whitehall Road, #1A, $165,000

508 Beebe Court, $120,000

IJAMSVILLE

2926 Greenhill Court, $485,000

2726 Loch Haven Drive, $428,000

JEFFERSON

5620 Glen Hill Court, $375,000

3895 Shadywood Drive, $301,000

3925 Southview Court, $300,000

3850 Shadywood Drive, #2A, $150,000

MIDDLETOWN

402 Glenbrook Drive, $560,000

9215 Baltimore National Pike, $475,000

4317 Zircon Road, $375,000

12 Bankbarn Circle, $312,500

4395 Amethyst Court, $305,000

6819 Vale Summit Lane, $279,900

MONROVIA

12303 Hungerford Manor Court, $610,000

12081 Greystone Drive, $514,000

4554 Seths Folly Drive, $405,000

12405 Liniganore Woods Circle, $363,600

MOUNT AIRY

13507 Kimberly Court, $545,000

525 Rambling Sunset Circle, $531,000

209 Heritage Farm Drive, $525,000

5189 Almeria Court, $495,000

3 Westridge Drive, $449,900

6515 Fordice Drive, $439,000

13443 Old Annapolis Road, $435,000

MYERSVILLE

57 Saddleridge Court, $440,000

11196 Baltimore National Pike, $334,000

4 Monument Road, $315,000

NEW MARKET

10310 Iliamna Court, $630,000

9689 Amelia Court, $585,000

6765 Balmoral Ridge, $435,000

6969 Country Club Terrace, $409,500

10615 Old Barn Road, $299,900

6630 Commodore Court, $295,000

10280 Hopewell St., #101, $260,000

6629 E. Beach Drive, $252,500

NEW WINDSOR

3828 Jim Smith Lane, $485,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1760 Brookshire Run, $398,964

SABILLASVILLE

14327 Brown Road, $525,000

6345 Debold Road, $499,900

16513 Sabillasville Road, $192,000

THURMONT

12906 Tower Road, $600,000

8030 Ramsburg Road, $375,000

123 Emmitsburg Road, $331,000

121 Laurel Ave., $320,000

45 E. Main St., $225,000

201 Stull Court, $215,000

14 Walnut St., $200,000

UNION BRIDGE

9096 Fox Ridge Drive, $360,000

URBANA

8828 Shady Pines Drive, $499,990

9040 Templeton Drive, $477,000

3456 Timber Green Drive, #474A, $433,585

9127 Landon House Lane, $430,000

9610 Brigadoon Place, $420,000

3822 Addison Woods Road, $389,900

3647 Islington St., $380,000

3411 Mantz Lane, $334,900

WALKERSVILLE

202 Jenkins Creek Court, $550,750

297 Maplewood Place, $424,900

