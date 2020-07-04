The house at 6439 Mountaindale Road, Thurmont, is last week’s top house. Closing at $800,000 it listed for $799,900. Built in 2018 on 3-plus acres, this five bedroom, 5 ½ bath home includes architectural features such as a 22-foot ceiling in the living room, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, custom timber-frame accents and custom-built cabinetry. The main level features a separate dining room, private office, open-concept kitchen-living room, walk-in pantry and the master suite. An upgraded in-law suite features cathedral ceilings and custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom, a gas fireplace. There is also an over-sized three-car garage, a private drive and a woodland setting.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7779 Dollyhyde Road, Mount Airy, $782,200
3113 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $659,149
9319 Elgin Lane, Urbana, $640,000
4941 Old Swimming Pool Road, Frederick, $635,000
ADAMSTOWN
5405 Adamstown Commons Drive, $560,000
BRUNSWICK
1309 Hope Farm Court, $460,000
1146 Dargon Quarry Lane, $449,000
1213 Pennington Drive, $375,990
1218 Pennington Drive, $373,990
1217 Pennington Drive, $365,744
1210 Pennington Drive, $365,000
604 Gum Spring Road, $330,000
1002 Second Ave., $270,000
905 E. A St., $260,000
220 Third Ave., $239,900
7 S. Dayton Ave., $225,000
123 W. Orndorff Drive, $88,000
EMMITSBURG
1435 Ramblewood Drive, $385,000
659 W. Main St., $304,500
15 Zanella Drive, $285,000
19 Provincial Parkway, $189,900
FREDERICK
1815 Granby Way, $618,000
6328 Jefferson Blvd., $599,999
5349 Wye Creek Drive, $575,000
5655 Zoe Lane, $554,450
8322 Sharon Drive, $552,750
5663 Zoe Lane, $534,995
5667 Zoe Lane, $497,810
6141 Fieldcrest Drive, $478,500
2407 Barrett Court, $475,000
1004 Lindley Court, $465,000
2216 Independence St., $435,000
23 Fairview Ave., $418,000
5207 Ivywood Drive South, $412,000
2404 Noble Manor Lane, $407,400
606 Angelwing Lane, $407,000
2925 Mill Island Parkway, $407,000
2108 Caisson Road, $406,000
128 W. Third St., $405,000
1417 Crescent Spot Lane, $400,000
7045 Allington Manor Circle East, $400,000
6020 Jefferson Commons Way, $396,018
1148 Holden Road, $395,000
6375 Walcott Lane, $390,000
5127 Ironside Drive, $389,785
6024 Jefferson Commons Way, $386,000
10819 Gambrill Park Road, $385,000
89 George Thomas Drive, $379,900
7025 Antebellum Way, $374,990
6713 Ballenger Run Blvd., $371,280
2243 W. Greenleaf Drive, $369,900
8708 Preston Drive, $365,000
407 Biggs Ave., $365,000
5145 Constitution St., $363,490
2635 Bear Den Road, $360,000
7914 Runnymeade Drive, $355,900
5016 Wesley Square, $355,000
7208 Indian Summer Lane, $355,000
5103 Valley Pine Court, $350,000
4967 Small Gains Way, $349,000
505 Gillespie Drive, $348,513
8201 Lookout Lane, $345,000
7847 Wormans Mill Road, $345,000
503 Gillespie Drive, $344,745
807 Badger Ave., $340,685
1311 Marsalis Place, $340,545
6013 Quinn Orchard Road, $329,900
7117 Macon St., $324,990
1762 Wheyfield Drive, $320,000
1302 Appletree Court, $315,000
593 Sweetshade Ave., $315,000
2709 Osprey Way, $313,000
6003 Newport Lane, $312,000
2540 Carrington Way, $310,000
2250 Bear Den Road, #204, $309,000
1545 Holland Park Lane, #173, $305,275
2713 Osprey Way, $301,400
7726 Bridle Path Circle, $300,000
113 Chestnut Hill Way, $300,000
5301 Duke Court, $297,000
930 Shawnee Drive, $295,000
7069 Bradshaw Court West, $290,000
5417 Viceroy Court, $290,000
1707 Derrs Square East, $285,000
5407 Upper Mill Terrace South, $284,000
6104 Pine Ridge Terrace, $283,000
521 Sylvan Court, $280,000
9269 Ridgefield Circle, $279,360
10634 Bethel Road, $279,000
6850 Snow Goose Court, $278,000
2122 Brecken Dell Court, $263,000
5019 Canvasback Court, $245,000
46 Hamilton Ave., $244,792
7029 Arbor Drive, $240,000
190 Fairfield Drive, $229,000
6848 Acacia Court, $222,500
315 Thomas Ave., $217,000
1114 Providence Court, $215,000
521 Beebe Court, $214,000
169 Stonegate Drive, $205,000
107 Water St., $190,000
2142 Bristol Drive, #6, $189,500
591 Cawley Drive, #1-2A, $185,000
1614 Rock Creek Drive, #8, $180,000
2-A Hamilton Ave., $170,000
2106 Whitehall Road, #1A, $165,000
508 Beebe Court, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
2926 Greenhill Court, $485,000
2726 Loch Haven Drive, $428,000
JEFFERSON
5620 Glen Hill Court, $375,000
3895 Shadywood Drive, $301,000
3925 Southview Court, $300,000
3850 Shadywood Drive, #2A, $150,000
MIDDLETOWN
402 Glenbrook Drive, $560,000
9215 Baltimore National Pike, $475,000
4317 Zircon Road, $375,000
12 Bankbarn Circle, $312,500
4395 Amethyst Court, $305,000
6819 Vale Summit Lane, $279,900
MONROVIA
12303 Hungerford Manor Court, $610,000
12081 Greystone Drive, $514,000
4554 Seths Folly Drive, $405,000
12405 Liniganore Woods Circle, $363,600
MOUNT AIRY
13507 Kimberly Court, $545,000
525 Rambling Sunset Circle, $531,000
209 Heritage Farm Drive, $525,000
5189 Almeria Court, $495,000
3 Westridge Drive, $449,900
6515 Fordice Drive, $439,000
13443 Old Annapolis Road, $435,000
MYERSVILLE
57 Saddleridge Court, $440,000
11196 Baltimore National Pike, $334,000
4 Monument Road, $315,000
NEW MARKET
10310 Iliamna Court, $630,000
9689 Amelia Court, $585,000
6765 Balmoral Ridge, $435,000
6969 Country Club Terrace, $409,500
10615 Old Barn Road, $299,900
6630 Commodore Court, $295,000
10280 Hopewell St., #101, $260,000
6629 E. Beach Drive, $252,500
NEW WINDSOR
3828 Jim Smith Lane, $485,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1760 Brookshire Run, $398,964
SABILLASVILLE
14327 Brown Road, $525,000
6345 Debold Road, $499,900
16513 Sabillasville Road, $192,000
THURMONT
12906 Tower Road, $600,000
8030 Ramsburg Road, $375,000
123 Emmitsburg Road, $331,000
121 Laurel Ave., $320,000
45 E. Main St., $225,000
201 Stull Court, $215,000
14 Walnut St., $200,000
UNION BRIDGE
9096 Fox Ridge Drive, $360,000
URBANA
8828 Shady Pines Drive, $499,990
9040 Templeton Drive, $477,000
3456 Timber Green Drive, #474A, $433,585
9127 Landon House Lane, $430,000
9610 Brigadoon Place, $420,000
3822 Addison Woods Road, $389,900
3647 Islington St., $380,000
3411 Mantz Lane, $334,900
WALKERSVILLE
202 Jenkins Creek Court, $550,750
297 Maplewood Place, $424,900
