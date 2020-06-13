061320TopHouse

 Photo courtesy Patty Smith, Charis Realty Group

Built on 15-plus acres in 1987, the farmette at 9820 Doctor Perry Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $750,000. The property features an in-ground pool and a pool shed, multiple fenced pastures, a goldfish pond, barn with horse stalls, hay loft and feed storage, a tack shed and a tractor barn. Each of the four bedrooms has its own bath, plus an additional full and half bath, a family room with a gas fireplace, a master suite with access to a sunroom and Jacuzzi tub with a steam shower, and in-law suite and a gourmet kitchen.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4473 Stovepipe Lane, Monrovia, $580,990

6317 Jefferson Blvd., Frederick, $575,000

221 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $562,525

3487 Firestone Drive, Ijamsville, $549,000

ADAMSTOWN

5611 Haddington Drive, $500,000

3482 Downing Court, $455,000

BRUNSWICK

1206 Pennington Drive, $370,000

1215 Pennington Drive, $363,589

FREDERICK

3032 Jacobs Garden, $486,000

2102 Cohasset Court, $449,000

1405 Angelwing Place, $408,000

2023 Tuscarora Valley Court, $395,000

5872 Winter Oaks Place, $394,925

9718 Fleetwood Way, $390,000

3037 Arbor Square Drive, $370,000

1038 Chinaberry Drive, $340,000

180 Stoneybrook Court, $325,000

184 Stoneybrook Court, $300,000

669-B E. Church St., $295,000

115 McClellan Drive, $295,000

2401 Huntwood Court, $288,750

663-B E. Church St., $287,000

1122 Frontline Drive, $285,000

7135 Macon St., $283,890

10197 Crestview Drive, $275,000

2234 Wetherburne Way, $265,000

6748 Sandpiper Court, $262,000

5789 Rockspray Court, $258,000

700 Evergreen Ave., $255,000

2423 Prentice Court $249,900

430 Pemberton Park Lane, $249,244

1836-B Monocacy View Circle, #54B, $240,000

5672 Crabapple Drive, $240,000

94 Blueridge Court, $215,000

523 Wellington Court, $205,000

1115 Providence Court, $195,000

905 Blue Leaf Court, #7 3C, $175,000

1603 Berry Rose Court, #1A, $169,800

603 Himes Ave., #103, $150,000

3802 Jefferson Pike, $111,000

IJAMSVILLE

3490 Pleasant Grove Drive, $451,000

6035 Etterbeek St., $371,430

10002 York Drive, $360,000

9716 Thompson Drive, $350,000

6031 Etterbeek St., $338,235

6033 Etterbeek St., #B, $328,700

6029 Etterbeek St., $323,975

JEFFERSON

4402 Canton Ave., $390,000

MIDDLETOWN

110 Tobias Run, $530,000

4312 Serpentine Road, $365,000

MONROVIA

10936 Louis Detrick Way, $548,548

4513 Seths Folly Drive, $539,991

4475 Stovepipe Lane, $496,990

12529 Fingerboard Road, $485,000

12402 Linganore Woods Lane, $380,000

3830 Greenridge Drive, $379,900

MYERSVILLE

45 Fox Rock Drive, $402,500

NEW MARKET

5807 Upton Circle, #47, $470,000

11831 Heatherfield Trail, $440,000

5747 Foxwood Crossing, $370,000

7095 Kokanee Way, $365,890

7091 Kokanee Way, $364,890

7097 Kokanee Way, $361,990

5730 Yeagertown Road, $357,000

10603 Saponi Drive, $334,485

10607 Saponi Drive, $322,990

10605 Saponi Drive, $322,990

151 W. Main St., $271,000

5707 Joseph Court, $265,000

5654 Joseph Court, $260,000

POINT OF ROCKS

2169 Swains Lock Court, $275,000

3844 Clay St., $175,000

URBANA

9106 Seward St., $549,000

9506 Hyde Place, $319,700

3641 Springhollow Lane, $290,500

WALKERSVILLE

307 Eastfield Place, $459,500

WOODSBORO

202 S. Main St., $250,000

