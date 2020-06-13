Built on 15-plus acres in 1987, the farmette at 9820 Doctor Perry Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $750,000. The property features an in-ground pool and a pool shed, multiple fenced pastures, a goldfish pond, barn with horse stalls, hay loft and feed storage, a tack shed and a tractor barn. Each of the four bedrooms has its own bath, plus an additional full and half bath, a family room with a gas fireplace, a master suite with access to a sunroom and Jacuzzi tub with a steam shower, and in-law suite and a gourmet kitchen.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4473 Stovepipe Lane, Monrovia, $580,990
6317 Jefferson Blvd., Frederick, $575,000
221 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $562,525
3487 Firestone Drive, Ijamsville, $549,000
ADAMSTOWN
5611 Haddington Drive, $500,000
3482 Downing Court, $455,000
BRUNSWICK
1206 Pennington Drive, $370,000
1215 Pennington Drive, $363,589
FREDERICK
3032 Jacobs Garden, $486,000
2102 Cohasset Court, $449,000
1405 Angelwing Place, $408,000
2023 Tuscarora Valley Court, $395,000
5872 Winter Oaks Place, $394,925
9718 Fleetwood Way, $390,000
3037 Arbor Square Drive, $370,000
1038 Chinaberry Drive, $340,000
180 Stoneybrook Court, $325,000
184 Stoneybrook Court, $300,000
669-B E. Church St., $295,000
115 McClellan Drive, $295,000
2401 Huntwood Court, $288,750
663-B E. Church St., $287,000
1122 Frontline Drive, $285,000
7135 Macon St., $283,890
10197 Crestview Drive, $275,000
2234 Wetherburne Way, $265,000
6748 Sandpiper Court, $262,000
5789 Rockspray Court, $258,000
700 Evergreen Ave., $255,000
2423 Prentice Court $249,900
430 Pemberton Park Lane, $249,244
1836-B Monocacy View Circle, #54B, $240,000
5672 Crabapple Drive, $240,000
94 Blueridge Court, $215,000
523 Wellington Court, $205,000
1115 Providence Court, $195,000
905 Blue Leaf Court, #7 3C, $175,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #1A, $169,800
603 Himes Ave., #103, $150,000
3802 Jefferson Pike, $111,000
IJAMSVILLE
3490 Pleasant Grove Drive, $451,000
6035 Etterbeek St., $371,430
10002 York Drive, $360,000
9716 Thompson Drive, $350,000
6031 Etterbeek St., $338,235
6033 Etterbeek St., #B, $328,700
6029 Etterbeek St., $323,975
JEFFERSON
4402 Canton Ave., $390,000
MIDDLETOWN
110 Tobias Run, $530,000
4312 Serpentine Road, $365,000
MONROVIA
10936 Louis Detrick Way, $548,548
4513 Seths Folly Drive, $539,991
4475 Stovepipe Lane, $496,990
12529 Fingerboard Road, $485,000
12402 Linganore Woods Lane, $380,000
3830 Greenridge Drive, $379,900
MYERSVILLE
45 Fox Rock Drive, $402,500
NEW MARKET
5807 Upton Circle, #47, $470,000
11831 Heatherfield Trail, $440,000
5747 Foxwood Crossing, $370,000
7095 Kokanee Way, $365,890
7091 Kokanee Way, $364,890
7097 Kokanee Way, $361,990
5730 Yeagertown Road, $357,000
10603 Saponi Drive, $334,485
10607 Saponi Drive, $322,990
10605 Saponi Drive, $322,990
151 W. Main St., $271,000
5707 Joseph Court, $265,000
5654 Joseph Court, $260,000
POINT OF ROCKS
2169 Swains Lock Court, $275,000
3844 Clay St., $175,000
URBANA
9106 Seward St., $549,000
9506 Hyde Place, $319,700
3641 Springhollow Lane, $290,500
WALKERSVILLE
307 Eastfield Place, $459,500
WOODSBORO
202 S. Main St., $250,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.