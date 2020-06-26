062720TopHouse

With a closing price of $955,000, the house at 4838 Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed at $959,900. Built in 1997 on 11-plus wooded acres, the colonial-style house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a sunroom, private office, an expansive master suite with a sitting room, a game room, recent updates including a radon system, carpet and paint.

 Photo courtesy Donnamarie Needle Of Northrop Realty

With a closing price of $955,000, the house at 4838 Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed at $959,900. Built in 1997 on 11-plus wooded acres, the colonial-style house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a sunroom, private office, an expansive master suite with a sitting room, a game room, recent updates including a radon system, carpet and paint. Outside, there is an in-ground saltwater pool with waterfall and rock-diving platform, a fire pit and three-car attached garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

13180 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, $900,000

2122 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg, $760,000

4802 Cowmans Court North, $681,500

14442-D Liberty Road, $669,900

ADAMSTOWN

5522 Adamstown Commons Drive, $465,000

BRUNSWICK

1281 Drydock St., $369,000

49 W. I St., $320,000

77 Wenner Drive, $170,000

119 W. Orndorff Drive, $159,800

EMMITSBURG

10426 Welty Road, $435,000

15322 Old Frederick Road, $365,000

4005 Carrick Court, $356,900

118 S. Seton Ave., $199,900

205 N. Seton Ave., $31,500

FREDERICK

9400 Bishopgate Drive, $640,000

3201 Roderick Road, $634,900

1012 Mercer Place, $615,000

6307 Remington Drive, $580,000

1719 Castle Rock Road, $535,000

5242 Red Maple, $520,547

10536 Bethel Road, $502,500

4828 Marsden Court, $485,000

1800 Tuscarora Court, $449,900

3926 Addison Woods Road, $420,000

7987 Pleasant Court, $417,000

608 Gillespie Drive, $416,493

7905 Runnymeade Drive, $415,000

5123 Ironsides Drive, $400,000

7307 Parkview Drive, $399,900

1209 Marsalis Place, $396,586

522 Klineharts Alley, $380,000

1440 Hunting Horn Lane, $367,000

4630 Cambria Road, $363,500

6713 Ballenger Run Blvd., $363,010

6709 Ballenger Run Blvd., $363,010

1420 Teal Lane, $360,000

6918 Representation Lane, $359,900

2504 Candle Ridge Drive, $359,000

4836 Shookstown Road, $358,000

2004 Tuscarora Valley Court, $319,000

5714 Butterfly Lane, $317,000

1397 Rollinghouse Drive, $311,000

1335 Butterfly Lane, $310,000

611 Amberfield Road, $305,000

913 Cherokee Trail, $280,000

1313 Marsalis Place, $274,695

1510 Beverly Court, $270,000

5607 Denton Court, $269,900

7008 Hames Court, $267,000

580 Eisenhower Drive, $265,000

6212 Adelay Court West, $261,500

221 E. Sixth St., $256,400

4912 Whitney Terrace, $255,000

7175 Glenmeadow Court, $242,500

6689 Sea Gull Court, $241,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #409, $240,000

8020 Cattail Court, $239,900

5066 Croydon Terrace, $239,900

5810 Duke Court, $238,500

859 Waterford Drive, $238,000

1470 Mobley Court, $230,000

1520 Beverly Court, $227,500

1840 Jacob Brunner Drive, $225,000

415 Logan St., $215,000

2616 Warren Way, #3-3, $198,000

7183-B Cimarron Court, $172,500

212 E. Fifth St., $170,000

538 Wellington Court, $167,766

603 Himes Ave., #110, $165,000

126 Lauren Court, $159,990

500-F Heather Drive, #6F, $100,000

IJAMSVILLE

11104 Innsbrook Way, $550,000

11294 Woodhaven Drive, $483,700

10128 Hutzell St., #E, $371,280

5918 Etterbeek St., #B, $347,457

493 Sulky Lane, $327,900

JEFFERSON

4802 Stockton Drive, $458,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11917 South St., $339,900

MIDDLETOWN

3012 Old National Pike, $345,000

330 S. Jefferson St., $319,900

2414 Tabor Drive, $274,900

MONROVIA

12302 Hungerford Manor Court, $610,000

4420 Viridian Terrace, $560,000

3101 Will Mill Terrace, $540,000

MOUNT AIRY

5586 N. Annapolis Drive, $510,000

12901 Jesse Smith Road, $450,000

13988 W. Annapolis Court, $408,000

12801 Roughton Drive, $275,000

MYERSVILLE

12741 Loy Wolfe road, $449,900

NEW MARKET

6804 W. Shavano Road, $575,000

6731 Meadowlawn Circle, $434,900

6851 Whopping Crane Way, $395,000

318 E. Wainscot Drive, $332,500

6614 Rockridge Road, $309,999

POINT OF ROCKS

1619 Wise Road, $329,900

URBANA

3946 Addison Woods Road, $594,000

4131 Brushfield Drive, $559,000

3608 Sprigg St. South, $381,000

WALKERSVILLE

9425 Glade Ave., $355,000

9409 Farmingdale Ave., $324,900

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!