With a closing price of $955,000, the house at 4838 Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed at $959,900. Built in 1997 on 11-plus wooded acres, the colonial-style house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a sunroom, private office, an expansive master suite with a sitting room, a game room, recent updates including a radon system, carpet and paint. Outside, there is an in-ground saltwater pool with waterfall and rock-diving platform, a fire pit and three-car attached garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
13180 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, $900,000
2122 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg, $760,000
4802 Cowmans Court North, $681,500
14442-D Liberty Road, $669,900
ADAMSTOWN
5522 Adamstown Commons Drive, $465,000
BRUNSWICK
1281 Drydock St., $369,000
49 W. I St., $320,000
77 Wenner Drive, $170,000
119 W. Orndorff Drive, $159,800
EMMITSBURG
10426 Welty Road, $435,000
15322 Old Frederick Road, $365,000
4005 Carrick Court, $356,900
118 S. Seton Ave., $199,900
205 N. Seton Ave., $31,500
FREDERICK
9400 Bishopgate Drive, $640,000
3201 Roderick Road, $634,900
1012 Mercer Place, $615,000
6307 Remington Drive, $580,000
1719 Castle Rock Road, $535,000
5242 Red Maple, $520,547
10536 Bethel Road, $502,500
4828 Marsden Court, $485,000
1800 Tuscarora Court, $449,900
3926 Addison Woods Road, $420,000
7987 Pleasant Court, $417,000
608 Gillespie Drive, $416,493
7905 Runnymeade Drive, $415,000
5123 Ironsides Drive, $400,000
7307 Parkview Drive, $399,900
1209 Marsalis Place, $396,586
522 Klineharts Alley, $380,000
1440 Hunting Horn Lane, $367,000
4630 Cambria Road, $363,500
6713 Ballenger Run Blvd., $363,010
6709 Ballenger Run Blvd., $363,010
1420 Teal Lane, $360,000
6918 Representation Lane, $359,900
2504 Candle Ridge Drive, $359,000
4836 Shookstown Road, $358,000
2004 Tuscarora Valley Court, $319,000
5714 Butterfly Lane, $317,000
1397 Rollinghouse Drive, $311,000
1335 Butterfly Lane, $310,000
611 Amberfield Road, $305,000
913 Cherokee Trail, $280,000
1313 Marsalis Place, $274,695
1510 Beverly Court, $270,000
5607 Denton Court, $269,900
7008 Hames Court, $267,000
580 Eisenhower Drive, $265,000
6212 Adelay Court West, $261,500
221 E. Sixth St., $256,400
4912 Whitney Terrace, $255,000
7175 Glenmeadow Court, $242,500
6689 Sea Gull Court, $241,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #409, $240,000
8020 Cattail Court, $239,900
5066 Croydon Terrace, $239,900
5810 Duke Court, $238,500
859 Waterford Drive, $238,000
1470 Mobley Court, $230,000
1520 Beverly Court, $227,500
1840 Jacob Brunner Drive, $225,000
415 Logan St., $215,000
2616 Warren Way, #3-3, $198,000
7183-B Cimarron Court, $172,500
212 E. Fifth St., $170,000
538 Wellington Court, $167,766
603 Himes Ave., #110, $165,000
126 Lauren Court, $159,990
500-F Heather Drive, #6F, $100,000
IJAMSVILLE
11104 Innsbrook Way, $550,000
11294 Woodhaven Drive, $483,700
10128 Hutzell St., #E, $371,280
5918 Etterbeek St., #B, $347,457
493 Sulky Lane, $327,900
JEFFERSON
4802 Stockton Drive, $458,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11917 South St., $339,900
MIDDLETOWN
3012 Old National Pike, $345,000
330 S. Jefferson St., $319,900
2414 Tabor Drive, $274,900
MONROVIA
12302 Hungerford Manor Court, $610,000
4420 Viridian Terrace, $560,000
3101 Will Mill Terrace, $540,000
MOUNT AIRY
5586 N. Annapolis Drive, $510,000
12901 Jesse Smith Road, $450,000
13988 W. Annapolis Court, $408,000
12801 Roughton Drive, $275,000
MYERSVILLE
12741 Loy Wolfe road, $449,900
NEW MARKET
6804 W. Shavano Road, $575,000
6731 Meadowlawn Circle, $434,900
6851 Whopping Crane Way, $395,000
318 E. Wainscot Drive, $332,500
6614 Rockridge Road, $309,999
POINT OF ROCKS
1619 Wise Road, $329,900
URBANA
3946 Addison Woods Road, $594,000
4131 Brushfield Drive, $559,000
3608 Sprigg St. South, $381,000
WALKERSVILLE
9425 Glade Ave., $355,000
9409 Farmingdale Ave., $324,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.