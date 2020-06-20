062020TopHouse

 Photo Courtesy John Minutoli

With a closing and list price of $689,000, the house at 6787 Accipiter Drive, in New Market, is last week’s top house. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Features include a first floor owner’s suite, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, custom moldings, hardwood floors throughout and access to a private lake, beaches, pools, sports courts and more.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3924 Sweet Briar Lane, Urbana, $675,000

4718 Caleb Wood Drive, Mount Airy, $659,000

5007 S. Renn Court, Frederick, $646,000

250 Knotty Alder Court, Woodsboro, $605,000

ADAMSTOWN

5915 Lawrence Court, $570,000

BRUNSWICK

1240 Tide Lock St., $484,900

1151 Potomac View Parkway, $315,000

120 Seventh Ave., $275,000

815 E. A St., $273,000

CLARKSBURG

2235 Regina Drive, $519,900

EMMITSBURG

43 Provincial Parkway, $174,900

FREDERICK

6005 Alynwood Drive, $520,000

6475 Forest Hills Court, $517,000

6333 Claridge Drive South, $505,000

609 Magnolia Ave., $485,000

6625 Jefferson Blvd., $475,000

2061 Chamberlain Drive, $466,209

141 Fairview Ave., $434,400

2045 Burnside Drive, $405,000

1400 Orangetip Court, $395,000

404 McClellan Drive, $380,000

6701 Ballener Run Blvd., $371,145

6102 Dover St., $367,000

6542 Britannic Place, $360,000

6918 Representation Lane, $359,900

7908 Wit Mere Court, $350,000

511 Valley St., $325,000

4947 Small Gains Way, $325,000

6711 Manorly Court, $310,000

118 Fieldstone Court, $310,000

236 Timber View Court, $310,000

6434 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $305,000

1512 Havilland Place, $300,000

1420 Trafalgar Lane, $298,000

6703 Ballenger Run Blvd., $294,620

510 Grant Place, $294,000

5411 Upper Mill Terrace South, $285,000

2031 Sumner Drive, $285,000

960 Jubal Way, $284,900

5020 Judicial Way, $278,090

383 Catoctin Ave., $268,000

10007 Old Liberty Road, $260,000

7093 Gresham Court West, $257,000

5747 Bartonsville Road, $253,000

430 Pemberton Park Lane, $249,244

8049 Chestnut Grove Road, $245,000

414 Shannon Court, $240,000

9409 Boulder Road, $240,000

1704 Carriage Way, $232,000

862 Waterford Drive, $232,000

138 E. Fifth St., $229,900

2154 Bristol Drive, #2, $190,000

6413 Weatherby Court, #L, $185,000

11920 Liberty Road, #205B, $127,000

IJAMSVILLE

11106 Innsbrook Way, $569,000

JEFFERSON

3628 Glenoble Court, $450,000

4832 Amesbury Way, $265,000

3913 Manheim Place, $260,000

5913 Broad Run, $235,000

MIDDLETOWN

7325 Coventry Drive, $540,000

3926 Valley View Road, $500,000

614 Stone Springs Lane, $320,000

7113 Limestone Lane, $315,000

MONROVIA

10825 Glowing Hearth Way, $585,000

MOUNT AIRY

505 Acorn Court, $548,000

MYERSVILLE

11220 Highland School Road, $460,000

NEW MARKET

6854 E. Shavano Road, $540,000

10090 Sparrow Court, $515,000

6128 Huckleberry Way, $450,000

10508 Old National Pike, $449,900

6904 Fox Chase Road, $385,000

6803 Parkrose Court, $357,500

6598 Twin Lake Court, $315,000

6171 S. Steamboat Way, $257,750

ROCKY RIDGE

9141 Longs Mill Road, $495,000

9829 Longs Mill Road, $460,000

10535 Rocky Ridge Road, $349,900

SABILLASVILLE

16432 Sabillasville Road, $474,900

THURMONT

502 W. Main St., $380,000

101 Rock Creek Way, $345,000

524 Gateway Drive West, $285,000

115 Easy St., #11, $192,000

166 N. Altamont Ave., $161,000

UNION BRIDGE

8701 Green Valley Road, $440,000

12757 Bunker Hill Road, $261,000

URBANA

3323 Stone Barn Drive, $515,000

3553 Katherine Way, $419,900

3910 Addison Woods Road, $392,000

8951 Amelung St., $374,000

9208 Landon House Way, $289,000

WALKERSVILLE

10002 Glade Road, $473,000

103 Greenwich Drive, $469,000

WOODSBORO

251 Knott Alder Court, $555,000

10 Rosewood Court, #207, $183,000

