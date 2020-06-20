With a closing and list price of $689,000, the house at 6787 Accipiter Drive, in New Market, is last week’s top house. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Features include a first floor owner’s suite, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, custom moldings, hardwood floors throughout and access to a private lake, beaches, pools, sports courts and more.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3924 Sweet Briar Lane, Urbana, $675,000
4718 Caleb Wood Drive, Mount Airy, $659,000
5007 S. Renn Court, Frederick, $646,000
250 Knotty Alder Court, Woodsboro, $605,000
ADAMSTOWN
5915 Lawrence Court, $570,000
BRUNSWICK
1240 Tide Lock St., $484,900
1151 Potomac View Parkway, $315,000
120 Seventh Ave., $275,000
815 E. A St., $273,000
CLARKSBURG
2235 Regina Drive, $519,900
EMMITSBURG
43 Provincial Parkway, $174,900
FREDERICK
6005 Alynwood Drive, $520,000
6475 Forest Hills Court, $517,000
6333 Claridge Drive South, $505,000
609 Magnolia Ave., $485,000
6625 Jefferson Blvd., $475,000
2061 Chamberlain Drive, $466,209
141 Fairview Ave., $434,400
2045 Burnside Drive, $405,000
1400 Orangetip Court, $395,000
404 McClellan Drive, $380,000
6701 Ballener Run Blvd., $371,145
6102 Dover St., $367,000
6542 Britannic Place, $360,000
6918 Representation Lane, $359,900
7908 Wit Mere Court, $350,000
511 Valley St., $325,000
4947 Small Gains Way, $325,000
6711 Manorly Court, $310,000
118 Fieldstone Court, $310,000
236 Timber View Court, $310,000
6434 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $305,000
1512 Havilland Place, $300,000
1420 Trafalgar Lane, $298,000
6703 Ballenger Run Blvd., $294,620
510 Grant Place, $294,000
5411 Upper Mill Terrace South, $285,000
2031 Sumner Drive, $285,000
960 Jubal Way, $284,900
5020 Judicial Way, $278,090
383 Catoctin Ave., $268,000
10007 Old Liberty Road, $260,000
7093 Gresham Court West, $257,000
5747 Bartonsville Road, $253,000
430 Pemberton Park Lane, $249,244
8049 Chestnut Grove Road, $245,000
414 Shannon Court, $240,000
9409 Boulder Road, $240,000
1704 Carriage Way, $232,000
862 Waterford Drive, $232,000
138 E. Fifth St., $229,900
2154 Bristol Drive, #2, $190,000
6413 Weatherby Court, #L, $185,000
11920 Liberty Road, #205B, $127,000
IJAMSVILLE
11106 Innsbrook Way, $569,000
JEFFERSON
3628 Glenoble Court, $450,000
4832 Amesbury Way, $265,000
3913 Manheim Place, $260,000
5913 Broad Run, $235,000
MIDDLETOWN
7325 Coventry Drive, $540,000
3926 Valley View Road, $500,000
614 Stone Springs Lane, $320,000
7113 Limestone Lane, $315,000
MONROVIA
10825 Glowing Hearth Way, $585,000
MOUNT AIRY
505 Acorn Court, $548,000
MYERSVILLE
11220 Highland School Road, $460,000
NEW MARKET
6854 E. Shavano Road, $540,000
10090 Sparrow Court, $515,000
6128 Huckleberry Way, $450,000
10508 Old National Pike, $449,900
6904 Fox Chase Road, $385,000
6803 Parkrose Court, $357,500
6598 Twin Lake Court, $315,000
6171 S. Steamboat Way, $257,750
ROCKY RIDGE
9141 Longs Mill Road, $495,000
9829 Longs Mill Road, $460,000
10535 Rocky Ridge Road, $349,900
SABILLASVILLE
16432 Sabillasville Road, $474,900
THURMONT
502 W. Main St., $380,000
101 Rock Creek Way, $345,000
524 Gateway Drive West, $285,000
115 Easy St., #11, $192,000
166 N. Altamont Ave., $161,000
UNION BRIDGE
8701 Green Valley Road, $440,000
12757 Bunker Hill Road, $261,000
URBANA
3323 Stone Barn Drive, $515,000
3553 Katherine Way, $419,900
3910 Addison Woods Road, $392,000
8951 Amelung St., $374,000
9208 Landon House Way, $289,000
WALKERSVILLE
10002 Glade Road, $473,000
103 Greenwich Drive, $469,000
WOODSBORO
251 Knott Alder Court, $555,000
10 Rosewood Court, #207, $183,000
