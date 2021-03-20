The custom-built Cape Cod-style home at 10120 Greensward Link, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Listed at $875,000, it closed at $930,000. The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms on a 1.03-acre lot with scenic views, including unobstructed views of the lake. Features include random-width oak flooring, richly detailed moldings, a four-season sunroom, main level master suite and laundry rooms, and a three-car garage. On the lower level is a workshop/hobby room, billiards room and a recreation room.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4842 Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, $850,000
403 Elm St., Frederick, $765,000
9109 Bowling Green Drive, Urbana, $750,000
3360 Eclipse Drive, Jefferson, $730,000
BRUNSWICK
1305 Hope Farm Court, $540,000
809 Jefferson Pike, $463,786
829 E. A St., $273,000
40 Concord Drive, $240,000
FREDERICK
5354 Striped Maple St., $670,800
6729 Serviceberry Drive, $651,345
6703 Serviceberry Drive, $628,490
6417 Barrington Drive, $560,000
10129 Kelly Road, $550,000
3103 Herb Garden Drive, $534,440
1745 Algonquin Road, $529,000
5322 Sovereign Place, $525,000
35 E. All Saints St., #11, $500,000
5710 Stone School Lane, $498,545
3992 Braidwood Drive, $491,064
6253 Derby Drive, $462,500
6441 Autumn Olive Drive, $427,405
6505 Britannic Place, $415,000
8478 Hedwig Lane, $370,000
1306 Sandoval Court, $352,500
6411 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $340,000
617 N. Maxwell Ave., $320,500
2592 Carrington Way, $316,200
5510 Westcott Circle, $305,000
673-A E. Church St., $300,000
5432 Lyndale Way, $300,000
5968 Leben Drive, $300,000
9312 Opossumtown Pike, $295,000
403 Megan Court, $275,100
389 Prospect Blvd., $259,990
383 Prospect Blvd., $250,000
6816 Acacia Court, $246,500
192 W. All Saints St., $229,500
597 Cawley Drive, #53C, $222,000
2503 Hemingway Drive, #5-1C, $215,000
5660 Wade Court, #B, $210,000
9812 Liberty Road, $190,000
1602 Berry Rose Court, #2-3D, $186,000
650 Heather Ridge Drive, #12C, $110,000
IJAMSVILLE
10910 Horan Court, $720,000
10037 Doctor Perry Road, $377,500
10000 Beerse St., $340,000
JEFFERSON
4222 Wallingford Court, $526,000
3305 Jefferson Pike, $160,000
MIDDLETOWN
7097 Brownstone Court, $370,000
11 Locust Blvd., $357,000
11 E. Main St., $338,350
8332 Shank Road, $315,000
MONROVIA
11108 Hazelnut Lane, $716,980
11110 Hazelnut Lane, $702,490
11031 Cornerstone Lane, $623,190
11030 Hazelnut Lane, $620,445
5001-B Lee Hill Circle, $545,000
11003 Corner Stone Lane, $540,665
3627 Kemptown Church Road, $399,900
4916 Macdonough Place, $389,990
MOUNT AIRY
8730 Mapleville Road, $700,000
1604 Rising Ridge Road, $518,000
12322 Sherwood Forest Drive, $445,000
4311 Molesworth Terrace, $420,000
MYERSVILLE
35 Fox Rock Drive, $525,000
10355 Grindstone Run Road, $469,888
11031 Pleasant Walk Road, $462,000
703 Rocky Fountain Drive, $435,000
9532 Harmony Road, $275,000
NEW MARKET
5497 Ross Court, $421,000
5760 Glen Oak Turn, $420,000
5523 Wicomico Drive, $365,000
33 W. Main St., $325,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3900 Four Locks Circle, $485,000
SABILLASVILLE
16527 Sabillasville Road, $175,000
THURMONT
11248 Putman Road, $680,000
6538 Fish Hatchery Road, $670,000
14501 Holstein Court, $439,900
111 Westview Drive, $302,900
522 Gateway Drive West, $280,000
12510 Creagerstown Road, $210,000
6503 Mountaindale Road, $158,000
URBANA
8866 Shady Pines Drive, $558,167
9172 Landon House Lane, $550,000
8868 Shady Pines Drive, $519,065
3450 Flatwoods Drive, #402D, $435,540
8902 Shady Pines Drive, $421,090
3454 Flatwoods Drive, #402B, $418,440
3641 Urbana Pike, $405,000
3699 Singleton Terrace, $355,000
WALKERSVILLE
8835 Seekers Walk, $235,000
