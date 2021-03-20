032021TopHouse
Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a hobby room and a rec room are part of this scenic top seller in Ijamsville.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The custom-built Cape Cod-style home at 10120 Greensward Link, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Listed at $875,000, it closed at $930,000. The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms on a 1.03-acre lot with scenic views, including unobstructed views of the lake. Features include random-width oak flooring, richly detailed moldings, a four-season sunroom, main level master suite and laundry rooms, and a three-car garage. On the lower level is a workshop/hobby room, billiards room and a recreation room.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4842 Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, $850,000

403 Elm St., Frederick, $765,000

9109 Bowling Green Drive, Urbana, $750,000

3360 Eclipse Drive, Jefferson, $730,000

BRUNSWICK

1305 Hope Farm Court, $540,000

809 Jefferson Pike, $463,786

829 E. A St., $273,000

40 Concord Drive, $240,000

FREDERICK

5354 Striped Maple St., $670,800

6729 Serviceberry Drive, $651,345

6703 Serviceberry Drive, $628,490

6417 Barrington Drive, $560,000

10129 Kelly Road, $550,000

3103 Herb Garden Drive, $534,440

1745 Algonquin Road, $529,000

5322 Sovereign Place, $525,000

35 E. All Saints St., #11, $500,000

5710 Stone School Lane, $498,545

3992 Braidwood Drive, $491,064

6253 Derby Drive, $462,500

6441 Autumn Olive Drive, $427,405

6505 Britannic Place, $415,000

8478 Hedwig Lane, $370,000

1306 Sandoval Court, $352,500

6411 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $340,000

617 N. Maxwell Ave., $320,500

2592 Carrington Way, $316,200

5510 Westcott Circle, $305,000

673-A E. Church St., $300,000

5432 Lyndale Way, $300,000

5968 Leben Drive, $300,000

9312 Opossumtown Pike, $295,000

403 Megan Court, $275,100

389 Prospect Blvd., $259,990

383 Prospect Blvd., $250,000

6816 Acacia Court, $246,500

192 W. All Saints St., $229,500

597 Cawley Drive, #53C, $222,000

2503 Hemingway Drive, #5-1C, $215,000

5660 Wade Court, #B, $210,000

9812 Liberty Road, $190,000

1602 Berry Rose Court, #2-3D, $186,000

650 Heather Ridge Drive, #12C, $110,000

IJAMSVILLE

10910 Horan Court, $720,000

10037 Doctor Perry Road, $377,500

10000 Beerse St., $340,000

JEFFERSON

4222 Wallingford Court, $526,000

3305 Jefferson Pike, $160,000

MIDDLETOWN

7097 Brownstone Court, $370,000

11 Locust Blvd., $357,000

11 E. Main St., $338,350

8332 Shank Road, $315,000

MONROVIA

11108 Hazelnut Lane, $716,980

11110 Hazelnut Lane, $702,490

11031 Cornerstone Lane, $623,190

11030 Hazelnut Lane, $620,445

5001-B Lee Hill Circle, $545,000

11003 Corner Stone Lane, $540,665

3627 Kemptown Church Road, $399,900

4916 Macdonough Place, $389,990

MOUNT AIRY

8730 Mapleville Road, $700,000

1604 Rising Ridge Road, $518,000

12322 Sherwood Forest Drive, $445,000

4311 Molesworth Terrace, $420,000

MYERSVILLE

35 Fox Rock Drive, $525,000

10355 Grindstone Run Road, $469,888

11031 Pleasant Walk Road, $462,000

703 Rocky Fountain Drive, $435,000

9532 Harmony Road, $275,000

NEW MARKET

5497 Ross Court, $421,000

5760 Glen Oak Turn, $420,000

5523 Wicomico Drive, $365,000

33 W. Main St., $325,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3900 Four Locks Circle, $485,000

SABILLASVILLE

16527 Sabillasville Road, $175,000

THURMONT

11248 Putman Road, $680,000

6538 Fish Hatchery Road, $670,000

14501 Holstein Court, $439,900

111 Westview Drive, $302,900

522 Gateway Drive West, $280,000

12510 Creagerstown Road, $210,000

6503 Mountaindale Road, $158,000

URBANA

8866 Shady Pines Drive, $558,167

9172 Landon House Lane, $550,000

8868 Shady Pines Drive, $519,065

3450 Flatwoods Drive, #402D, $435,540

8902 Shady Pines Drive, $421,090

3454 Flatwoods Drive, #402B, $418,440

3641 Urbana Pike, $405,000

3699 Singleton Terrace, $355,000

WALKERSVILLE

8835 Seekers Walk, $235,000

