 Staff photo by Bill Green

The iconic house at 211 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.150 million, which was also the list price. Built circa 1935 with a circa 2018 $600,000 total restoration that left many original details intact, the house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, two-zone heating and cooling, a chef’s kitchen, Lacanache Chagny 1400 duel fuel ovens, marble countertops, a formal dining room, a solarium room with a gas fireplace and master suite with a custom-designed dressing room and spa bath. Outside there is a three-car garage, a landscaped garden and in-ground pool.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9114 Charterhouse Road, Urbana, $685,000

5386 Stone Road, Frederick, $675,000

256 Knott Alder, Woodsboro, $637,855

4405 Rob Mar Drive, Mount Airy, $590,000

BRUNSWICK

10 Fiona Way, $410,000

1210 Shenandoah Square South, $320,000

810 Fifth Ave., $299,000

500 W. C St., $271,800

113 Fifth Ave., $177,000

EMMITSBURG

46 Robindale Drive, $190,000

FREDERICK

5802 Zoe Lane, $533,025

10526 Bethel Road, $525,000

2102 Cohasset Court, $499,900

6152 Fieldcrest Drive, $492,000

1126 Wilcox Court, $479,000

1117 Saxton Drive, $445,000

2240 W. Greenleaf Drive, $435,000

4970 Flossie Ave., $423,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #405, $420,000

9134 Bloomfield Road, $415,000

4 W. Fourth St., $410,000

5650 Owl St., $379,990

1030 Eastbourne Court, $370,000

9029 Allington Manor Circle West, $370,000

8206 Ridgelea Court, $365,000

5802 Mains Lane, $355,000

2615 Egret Way, $350,000

8009 Captains Court, $340,000

2733 Egret Way, $335,000

9401 Baltimore Road, $334,800

7121 Rock Creek Drive, $330,000

10223 Allview Drive, $325,000

7027 Antebellum Way, $324,910

6588 Whetstone Drive, $307,000

925 Halleck Drive, $287,150

2150 Collingwood Lane, $280,000

517 Sugarbush Circle, $276,000

8245 Black Haw Court, $259,900

6728 Sandpiper Court, $255,000

230 E. Seventh St., $255,000

5362 Regal Court, $235,000

5017 Old National Pike, $225,000

308 Broadway St., $215,000

6 Livingstone Terrace, $214,000

5735 Sunset View Lane, $205,000

4213 Lime Kiln Road, $195,000

1835 Dulaney Court, $190,000

2616 N. Everly Drive, #6 4, $185,000

504 Riggs Court, $180,000

2157 Wainwright Court, #BD, $153,000

809-D Stratford Way, #1400D, $141,000

IJAMSVILLE

10015 Pebble Beach Terrace, $530,000

11137 Windsor Road, $440,000

KNOXVILLE

1517 Jefferson Pike, $420,000

MIDDLETOWN

117 Mina Drive, $450,000

4301 Zircon Road, $330,000

MOUNT AIRY

13990 Mater Way, $440,000

5730 Woodville Road, $384,900

MYERSVILLE

10538 Church Hill Road, $549,900

2756 Flintridge Drive, $407,000

NEW MARKET

6628 Coldstream Drive, $575,000

5805 Upton Circle, #46, $439,000

10641 Nathaniel Way, $374,500

6797 Balmoral Ridge, $325,000

NEW WINDSOR

3205 Sams Creek Road, $295,000

POINT OF ROCKS

4301 Ferry Hill Court, $370,000

1758 Brookshire Run, $365,000

3802 Misty Hollow Road, $300,500

THURMONT

122 Bennett Drive, $350,000

107 Rock Creek Way, $330,000

13 N. Altamont Ave., $239,900

6615 Mountaindale Road, $234,900

122 Hammaker St., $225,000

URBANA

3602 Springhollow Lane, $310,000

WALKERSVILLE

218 Longley Green Drive, $314,990

37 & 39 W. Frederick St., $280,000

