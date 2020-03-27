The iconic house at 211 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.150 million, which was also the list price. Built circa 1935 with a circa 2018 $600,000 total restoration that left many original details intact, the house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, two-zone heating and cooling, a chef’s kitchen, Lacanache Chagny 1400 duel fuel ovens, marble countertops, a formal dining room, a solarium room with a gas fireplace and master suite with a custom-designed dressing room and spa bath. Outside there is a three-car garage, a landscaped garden and in-ground pool.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9114 Charterhouse Road, Urbana, $685,000
5386 Stone Road, Frederick, $675,000
256 Knott Alder, Woodsboro, $637,855
4405 Rob Mar Drive, Mount Airy, $590,000
BRUNSWICK
10 Fiona Way, $410,000
1210 Shenandoah Square South, $320,000
810 Fifth Ave., $299,000
500 W. C St., $271,800
113 Fifth Ave., $177,000
EMMITSBURG
46 Robindale Drive, $190,000
FREDERICK
5802 Zoe Lane, $533,025
10526 Bethel Road, $525,000
2102 Cohasset Court, $499,900
6152 Fieldcrest Drive, $492,000
1126 Wilcox Court, $479,000
1117 Saxton Drive, $445,000
2240 W. Greenleaf Drive, $435,000
4970 Flossie Ave., $423,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #405, $420,000
9134 Bloomfield Road, $415,000
4 W. Fourth St., $410,000
5650 Owl St., $379,990
1030 Eastbourne Court, $370,000
9029 Allington Manor Circle West, $370,000
8206 Ridgelea Court, $365,000
5802 Mains Lane, $355,000
2615 Egret Way, $350,000
8009 Captains Court, $340,000
2733 Egret Way, $335,000
9401 Baltimore Road, $334,800
7121 Rock Creek Drive, $330,000
10223 Allview Drive, $325,000
7027 Antebellum Way, $324,910
6588 Whetstone Drive, $307,000
925 Halleck Drive, $287,150
2150 Collingwood Lane, $280,000
517 Sugarbush Circle, $276,000
8245 Black Haw Court, $259,900
6728 Sandpiper Court, $255,000
230 E. Seventh St., $255,000
5362 Regal Court, $235,000
5017 Old National Pike, $225,000
308 Broadway St., $215,000
6 Livingstone Terrace, $214,000
5735 Sunset View Lane, $205,000
4213 Lime Kiln Road, $195,000
1835 Dulaney Court, $190,000
2616 N. Everly Drive, #6 4, $185,000
504 Riggs Court, $180,000
2157 Wainwright Court, #BD, $153,000
809-D Stratford Way, #1400D, $141,000
IJAMSVILLE
10015 Pebble Beach Terrace, $530,000
11137 Windsor Road, $440,000
KNOXVILLE
1517 Jefferson Pike, $420,000
MIDDLETOWN
117 Mina Drive, $450,000
4301 Zircon Road, $330,000
MOUNT AIRY
13990 Mater Way, $440,000
5730 Woodville Road, $384,900
MYERSVILLE
10538 Church Hill Road, $549,900
2756 Flintridge Drive, $407,000
NEW MARKET
6628 Coldstream Drive, $575,000
5805 Upton Circle, #46, $439,000
10641 Nathaniel Way, $374,500
6797 Balmoral Ridge, $325,000
NEW WINDSOR
3205 Sams Creek Road, $295,000
POINT OF ROCKS
4301 Ferry Hill Court, $370,000
1758 Brookshire Run, $365,000
3802 Misty Hollow Road, $300,500
THURMONT
122 Bennett Drive, $350,000
107 Rock Creek Way, $330,000
13 N. Altamont Ave., $239,900
6615 Mountaindale Road, $234,900
122 Hammaker St., $225,000
URBANA
3602 Springhollow Lane, $310,000
WALKERSVILLE
218 Longley Green Drive, $314,990
37 & 39 W. Frederick St., $280,000
