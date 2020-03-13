Built in 1956, the colonial home overlooking Culler Lake at 607 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listed at $850,000, it closed at $870,000. The four-bedroom, four-bath brick house features a formal living room, a large kitchen with a breakfast nook, main level laundry and a huge family room addition.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3102 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $769,180
516 Isaac Russell, New Market, $684,335
5526 Adamstown Commons Drive, $600,000
6937 Cardozo St., New Market, $578,230
ADAMSTOWN
5635 Denfield Place, $529,000
BRUNSWICK
2 Jeffrey Lane, $443,000
10 Third Ave., $303,000
1004 Second Ave., $250,000
EMMITSBURG
1324 Huntley Circle, $375,000
25 Federal Ave., $195,000
140 S. Seton Ave., $165,000
FREDERICK
744 Holden Road, $528,338
5500 Fernwood Court, $510,000
6130 Bartonsville Road, $505,000
536 Wilson Place, $491,500
4833 Hargett Lane, $490,000
7989 Pleasant Court, $405,000
94 Harrison Court, $393,000
801 Badger Ave., $385,000
8135 Claiborne Drive, $377,000
527 Grant Place, $370,000
2233 Lamp Post Lane, $350,000
6379 Betty Linton Lane, $350,000
2001 Tuscarora Valley Court, $345,000
1024 Dulaney Mill Drive, $344,000
5001 Reels Mill Road, $326,000
217 Spring Bank Ave., $324,798
2603 Island Grove Blvd., $310,000
2209 Lamp Post Lane, $307,000
939 Jubal Way, $305,000
2014 Tuscarora Valley Court, $300,000
6647 McGrath Place, $298,000
609 Amberfield Road, $297,000
1510 Havilland Place, $295,000
6898 Crabapple Court, $285,000
6605 Cherry Hill Drive, $285,000
6011 Newport Lane, $280,000
7122 Oberlin Circle, $279,000
2029 Sumner Drive, $270,000
1445 Trafalgar Lane, $270,000
512 Primus Court, $270,000
5776 Rockspray, $261,500
6830 Snow Goose Court, $260,000
4909 Whitney Terrace, $240,000
2 W. 13th St., $238,000
115 W. South St., $215,000
1812 Hammond Court, $185,000
6408 Weatherby Court, #K, $183,000
2159 Bristol Drive, $170,000
811-K Stratford Way, #K, $147,500
317 Queen St., $136,000
800 Heather Ridge Drive, #19H, $102,000
IJAMSVILLE
11211 Bramblewood Court, $550,000
MIDDLETOWN
1521 Mountain Church Road, $425,000
7799 Grandview Court, $423,900
4612 Granite Drive, $410,000
301 Washington St., $349,900
MOUNT AIRY
12802 Old National Pike, $443,055
4408 Molesworth Terrace, $415,000
4231 Bartholows Road, $380,000
14102 Harrisville Road, $345,000
NEW MARKET
6624 Accipter Drive, $577,845
10649 Finn Drive, $472,000
11854 Moss Rock Court, $450,000
6744 Hemlock Point Road, $353,000
6727 Oakridge Road, $338,500
10811 Dewey Way East, $319,500
10610 High Beach Court, $315,000
6189 S. Steamboat Way, $259,900
THURMONT
137 W. Hammaker St., $226,900
8412 Hemler Road, $210,000
UNION BRIDGE
12550 New Windsor Road, $144,000
URBANA
9231 Bealls Farm Road, $535,990
8879 Shady Pines Drive, $525,392
9070 Clendenin Way, $497,000
3591 Katherine Way, $410,000
9392 Penrose St., $359,900
WALKERSVILLE
233 Diamond Drive, $314,990
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.