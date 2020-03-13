031420TopHouse
 Staff photo by Bill Green

Built in 1956, the colonial home overlooking Culler Lake at 607 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listed at $850,000, it closed at $870,000. The four-bedroom, four-bath brick house features a formal living room, a large kitchen with a breakfast nook, main level laundry and a huge family room addition.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3102 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $769,180

516 Isaac Russell, New Market, $684,335

5526 Adamstown Commons Drive, $600,000

6937 Cardozo St., New Market, $578,230

ADAMSTOWN

5635 Denfield Place, $529,000

BRUNSWICK

2 Jeffrey Lane, $443,000

10 Third Ave., $303,000

1004 Second Ave., $250,000

EMMITSBURG

1324 Huntley Circle, $375,000

25 Federal Ave., $195,000

140 S. Seton Ave., $165,000

FREDERICK

744 Holden Road, $528,338

5500 Fernwood Court, $510,000

6130 Bartonsville Road, $505,000

536 Wilson Place, $491,500

4833 Hargett Lane, $490,000

7989 Pleasant Court, $405,000

94 Harrison Court, $393,000

801 Badger Ave., $385,000

8135 Claiborne Drive, $377,000

527 Grant Place, $370,000

2233 Lamp Post Lane, $350,000

6379 Betty Linton Lane, $350,000

2001 Tuscarora Valley Court, $345,000

1024 Dulaney Mill Drive, $344,000

5001 Reels Mill Road, $326,000

217 Spring Bank Ave., $324,798

2603 Island Grove Blvd., $310,000

2209 Lamp Post Lane, $307,000

939 Jubal Way, $305,000

2014 Tuscarora Valley Court, $300,000

6647 McGrath Place, $298,000

609 Amberfield Road, $297,000

1510 Havilland Place, $295,000

6898 Crabapple Court, $285,000

6605 Cherry Hill Drive, $285,000

6011 Newport Lane, $280,000

7122 Oberlin Circle, $279,000

2029 Sumner Drive, $270,000

1445 Trafalgar Lane, $270,000

512 Primus Court, $270,000

5776 Rockspray, $261,500

6830 Snow Goose Court, $260,000

4909 Whitney Terrace, $240,000

2 W. 13th St., $238,000

115 W. South St., $215,000

1812 Hammond Court, $185,000

6408 Weatherby Court, #K, $183,000

2159 Bristol Drive, $170,000

811-K Stratford Way, #K, $147,500

317 Queen St., $136,000

800 Heather Ridge Drive, #19H, $102,000

IJAMSVILLE

11211 Bramblewood Court, $550,000

MIDDLETOWN

1521 Mountain Church Road, $425,000

7799 Grandview Court, $423,900

4612 Granite Drive, $410,000

301 Washington St., $349,900

MOUNT AIRY

12802 Old National Pike, $443,055

4408 Molesworth Terrace, $415,000

4231 Bartholows Road, $380,000

14102 Harrisville Road, $345,000

NEW MARKET

6624 Accipter Drive, $577,845

10649 Finn Drive, $472,000

11854 Moss Rock Court, $450,000

6744 Hemlock Point Road, $353,000

6727 Oakridge Road, $338,500

10811 Dewey Way East, $319,500

10610 High Beach Court, $315,000

6189 S. Steamboat Way, $259,900

THURMONT

137 W. Hammaker St., $226,900

8412 Hemler Road, $210,000

UNION BRIDGE

12550 New Windsor Road, $144,000

URBANA

9231 Bealls Farm Road, $535,990

8879 Shady Pines Drive, $525,392

9070 Clendenin Way, $497,000

3591 Katherine Way, $410,000

9392 Penrose St., $359,900

WALKERSVILLE

233 Diamond Drive, $314,990

