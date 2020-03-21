032120TopHouse

Listing and closing at $725,000, the house at 3603 Dennison St., Urbana, is last week’s top house.

Listing and closing at $725,000, the house at 3603 Dennison St., Urbana, is last week’s top house. Built in 2004, is in the Villages of Urbana community and has been completely renovated with a new designer gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and Kitchen Aid appliances, a wood-burning fireplace with gas insert, new patio and fencing in the backyard, new fully finished basement and new energy-efficient windows. The home also features solar panels for electricity, an oversized two-car garage and community amenities.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4340 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, $700,000

4034 Belgrave Circle, Urbana, $675,000

10402 Whiterose Drive, New Market, $670,000

13712 Pryor Road, Thurmont, $599,900

ADAMSTOWN

5839 Adamstown Road, $379,000

BRUNSWICK

1213 Volunteer Drive, $430,000

1416 Musgrove Alley, $425,000

24 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $405,000

1126 Long Farm Circle, $385,358

313 E. D St., $250,000

76 Wenner Drive, $161,000

1039 Orndorff Court, $150,000

123 W. Orndorff Drive, $88,000

FREDERICK

828 Lindley Road, $546,929

829 Holden Road, $537,912

435 Mohican Drive, $406,000

605 Marblewing Court, $405,000

1203 Beechwood Drive, $404,000

6140 Bartonsville Road, $385,000

600 Gillespie Drive, $381,583

506 Sage Hen Way, $365,000

5124 Ironside Drive, $360,990

2535 Bear Den Road, $355,000

8929 Opossumtown Pike, $350,000

7898 Equestrian Way, $349,900

260 Dill Ave., $345,000

5761 Barts Way, $341,400

5605 Tallyn Hunt Place, $340,000

6259 Ritter Drive, $334,000

6159 Murray Terrace, $319,000

2717 Osprey Way, $313,500

907 Halleck Drive, $293,000

1213 Pinewood Drive, $278,000

1822 Country Run Way, $273,000

6208 Cliffside Terrace, $272,500

1541 Beverly Court, $269,000

5773 Katsura Court, $260,000

6210 Adelay Court West, $247,500

6721 Killdeer Court, $235,000

5107 Valley Pine Court, $235,000

1716 Country Court, $225,000

6902 Alex Court, $222,000

17 N. Pendleton Court, #12A, $215,200

9717 Liberty Road, $215,000

1110 Providence Court, $215,000

477 Arwell Court, $214,990

5798 Sunset View Lane, $205,000

1738 Springfield Lane, $174,500

5660 Wade Court, #D, $153,900

IJAMSVILLE

Etterbeek St., #3002H, $349,990

JEFFERSON

3576 Casamento Place, $463,145

1407 Arnoldtown Road, $283,000

MIDDLETOWN

305 Broad St., $444,500

502 Stone Springs Lane, $316,500

MOUNT AIRY

14518 Shirley Bohn Road, $419,900

4822 Bartholows Road, $415,000

MYERSVILLE

10111 Saddleridge Drive, $425,000

10278 Highland School Road, $225,000

6934 Doublebrand Court, $223,500

421 Main St., $138,000

NEW MARKET

11704 Barn Swallow Way, $480,000

6950 Fair Lane, $477,500

10798 Forest Edge Place, $350,000

6863 Sanderling Court, $300,000

6507 North Shore Square, $280,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1704 Canal Run Drive, $480,000

SABILLASVILLE

4647 Foxville Road, $190,000

THURMONT

105 Founders Circle, $270,000

4 Stull Drive, $194,000

14 East St., $77,000

UNION BRIDGE

12354 Garth Place, $285,000

URBANA

3717 Seward Lane, $557,500

3630 Islington St., $414,900

3508 Rines Tavern Lane, $392,900

3618 Worthington Blvd., $389,000

9728 Braidwood Terrace, $375,000

3720 Singleton Terrace, $367,000

WALKERSVILLE

303 Silver Crest Drive, $400,000

