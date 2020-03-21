Listing and closing at $725,000, the house at 3603 Dennison St., Urbana, is last week’s top house. Built in 2004, is in the Villages of Urbana community and has been completely renovated with a new designer gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and Kitchen Aid appliances, a wood-burning fireplace with gas insert, new patio and fencing in the backyard, new fully finished basement and new energy-efficient windows. The home also features solar panels for electricity, an oversized two-car garage and community amenities.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4340 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, $700,000
4034 Belgrave Circle, Urbana, $675,000
10402 Whiterose Drive, New Market, $670,000
13712 Pryor Road, Thurmont, $599,900
ADAMSTOWN
5839 Adamstown Road, $379,000
BRUNSWICK
1213 Volunteer Drive, $430,000
1416 Musgrove Alley, $425,000
24 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $405,000
1126 Long Farm Circle, $385,358
313 E. D St., $250,000
76 Wenner Drive, $161,000
1039 Orndorff Court, $150,000
123 W. Orndorff Drive, $88,000
FREDERICK
828 Lindley Road, $546,929
829 Holden Road, $537,912
435 Mohican Drive, $406,000
605 Marblewing Court, $405,000
1203 Beechwood Drive, $404,000
6140 Bartonsville Road, $385,000
600 Gillespie Drive, $381,583
506 Sage Hen Way, $365,000
5124 Ironside Drive, $360,990
2535 Bear Den Road, $355,000
8929 Opossumtown Pike, $350,000
7898 Equestrian Way, $349,900
260 Dill Ave., $345,000
5761 Barts Way, $341,400
5605 Tallyn Hunt Place, $340,000
6259 Ritter Drive, $334,000
6159 Murray Terrace, $319,000
2717 Osprey Way, $313,500
907 Halleck Drive, $293,000
1213 Pinewood Drive, $278,000
1822 Country Run Way, $273,000
6208 Cliffside Terrace, $272,500
1541 Beverly Court, $269,000
5773 Katsura Court, $260,000
6210 Adelay Court West, $247,500
6721 Killdeer Court, $235,000
5107 Valley Pine Court, $235,000
1716 Country Court, $225,000
6902 Alex Court, $222,000
17 N. Pendleton Court, #12A, $215,200
9717 Liberty Road, $215,000
1110 Providence Court, $215,000
477 Arwell Court, $214,990
5798 Sunset View Lane, $205,000
1738 Springfield Lane, $174,500
5660 Wade Court, #D, $153,900
IJAMSVILLE
Etterbeek St., #3002H, $349,990
JEFFERSON
3576 Casamento Place, $463,145
1407 Arnoldtown Road, $283,000
MIDDLETOWN
305 Broad St., $444,500
502 Stone Springs Lane, $316,500
MOUNT AIRY
14518 Shirley Bohn Road, $419,900
4822 Bartholows Road, $415,000
MYERSVILLE
10111 Saddleridge Drive, $425,000
10278 Highland School Road, $225,000
6934 Doublebrand Court, $223,500
421 Main St., $138,000
NEW MARKET
11704 Barn Swallow Way, $480,000
6950 Fair Lane, $477,500
10798 Forest Edge Place, $350,000
6863 Sanderling Court, $300,000
6507 North Shore Square, $280,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1704 Canal Run Drive, $480,000
SABILLASVILLE
4647 Foxville Road, $190,000
THURMONT
105 Founders Circle, $270,000
4 Stull Drive, $194,000
14 East St., $77,000
UNION BRIDGE
12354 Garth Place, $285,000
URBANA
3717 Seward Lane, $557,500
3630 Islington St., $414,900
3508 Rines Tavern Lane, $392,900
3618 Worthington Blvd., $389,000
9728 Braidwood Terrace, $375,000
3720 Singleton Terrace, $367,000
WALKERSVILLE
303 Silver Crest Drive, $400,000
