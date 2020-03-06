030720TopHouse

The 27-acre estate at 7960 Talbot Run Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house, closing at $1.07 million. The listing price was $1.1 million. The main home offers over 8,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths. The kitchen was recently upgraded with new cabinetry and granite countertops. A guest home offers two bedrooms and 1½ baths plus a separate kitchen, laundry and private entrance. A fitness studio and home theater are on the lower level. Outside is an eight-stall barn and four fenced pastures with board fencing; a detached two-car garage and an attached three-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

608 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, $765,000

9341 Bishipgate Drive, Urbana, $744,000

4521 Arboretum Drive, Monrovia, $645,328

200 W. Fifth St., Frederick, $625,000

ADAMSTOWN

5695 Adamstown Road, $500,000

BRUNSWICK

111 Galyn Drive, $321,958

710 Park Ave., $205,000

112 W. B St., $179,000

106 W. Orndorff Drive, $175,000

1049 Orndorff Court, $160,000

332 W. Potomac St., $155,000

EMMITSBURG

17347 Mountain View Road, $266,000

205 DePaul St., $164,900

FREDERICK

10140-A Lenhart Road, $620,000

7937 Yellow Springs Road, $549,999

136 Sunlight Court, $537,500

9313 Hillsborough Drive, $521,000

6149 Fieldcrest Drive, $505,000

1803 Black Walnut Court, $495,000

832 Lindley Road, $470,250

5865 Winter Oaks Place, $465,000

5231 Shookstown Road, $455,000

1738 Dearbought Drive, $450,000

202 Blanca Court, $425,000

2619 Bear Den Road, $404,900

6 W. 14th St., $390,000

6675 Mount Phillip Road, $389,900

100 Cumberland Court, $385,500

2466 Bear Den Road, $385,000

8312 Sharon Drive, $385,000

2459 Merchant St., $375,000

5128 Ironside Drive, $354,525

10894 Martingale Court, $352,000

3006 Thurston Road, $350,000

2713 Egret Way, $341,000

2009 Tuscarora Valley Court, $339,000

121 E. Fourth St., $336,700

1039 Chinaberry Drive, $334,900

1825 Beaver Creek Lane, $327,000

136 E. Fifth St., $318,000

6904 Representation Lane, $315,000

2433 Bear Den Road, $310,000

627 E. Seventh St., $309,990

6263 Alexa St., $308,000

1771 Stonehaven Lane, $300,900

6120 Quinn Orchard Road, $299,000

327 Cheyenne Drive, $296,500

741 Pine Ave., $292,500

8828 Briarcliff Lane, $290,750

1913 Crossing Stone Court, $290,000

603 Amberfield Road, $288,500

6212 White Oak Drive, $285,000

5651 Stone Road, $280,000

225 W. Fifth St., $277,000

6140 Newport Terrace, $272,000

630 Biggs Ave., $270,000

9434 Bethel Road, $260,000

6546 Ellington Way, $250,000

803 Wilson Place, $234,872

553 Lancaster Place, $233,000

814 Waterford Drive, $232,000

2433 Dunmore Court, $230,000

1507 Dockside Drive, $222,000

479 Arwell Court, $216,000

2611 Warren Way, #41, $215,000

589 Boysenberry Lane, $200,000

168 Stonegate Drive, $189,900

6400 Weatherby Court, #K, $170,000

1663 Colonial Way, $160,000

1602 Berry Rose Court, #3D, $159,000

1219 Danielle Drive, #D, $128,000

416 Terry Court, #A3, $103,000

995 Heather Ridge Drive, #4F, $85,000

IJAMSVILLE

3395 Canary Court, $385,000

JEFFERSON

4732 Old Middletown Road, $551,949

3263 Sunrise Court, $465,000

3851 Shadywood Drive, #2D, $150,000

MIDDLETOWN

4311 Feldspar Road, $310,000

4505 Feldspar Road, $310,000

3086 Lockwood Drive, $185,250

MONROVIA

3812 Saint Clair Court, $599,900

4333 Landsdale Blvd., $493,546

12154 Fingerboard Road, $384,450

MOUNT AIRY

7299 Hattery Farm Court, $585,000

13692 Samhill Drive, $560,000

3852 Turf Court South, $535,000

10431 Old National Pike, $425,000

7647 Dollyhyde Road, $335,000

201 Contour Road, $300,000

215 W. Manor Court, $294,500

13405 Brandon Manor Court, $265,000

14043 Harrisville Road, $168,623

MYERSVILLE

13204 Stottlemyer Road, $339,900

513 Main St., $228,000

238 Mountain Terrace, $167,501

NEW MARKET

6824 Woodridge Road, $605,925

6882 Woodridge Road, $591,985

10530 Edwardian Lane, $475,000

10154 Vantage Point Court, $444,000

6744 Meadow Lawn, $378,000

10205 Gas House Pike, $349,900

6529 Rimrock Road, $344,000

6644 Harbor Light Way, $272,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3716 Tuck Ave., $200,000

SMITHSBURG

13750 John Kline Road, $304,900

THURMONT

1 Mae Way, $400,000

10 Sylvia Circle, $290,000

108 Emmitsburg Road, $260,000

13249 Catoctin Furnace Road, $237,900

112 Emmitsburg Road, $130,000

URBANA

3806 Carriage Hill Drive, $420,000

3833 Sugarloaf Parkway, $375,000

3634 Springhollow Lane, $293,000

9501 Knights Walk, $289,900

WALKERSVILLE

8494 Devon Lane, $443,000

100 Chapel Court, #318, $138,500

WOODSBORO

405 S. Main St., $255,000

