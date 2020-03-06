The 27-acre estate at 7960 Talbot Run Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house, closing at $1.07 million. The listing price was $1.1 million. The main home offers over 8,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths. The kitchen was recently upgraded with new cabinetry and granite countertops. A guest home offers two bedrooms and 1½ baths plus a separate kitchen, laundry and private entrance. A fitness studio and home theater are on the lower level. Outside is an eight-stall barn and four fenced pastures with board fencing; a detached two-car garage and an attached three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
608 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, $765,000
9341 Bishipgate Drive, Urbana, $744,000
4521 Arboretum Drive, Monrovia, $645,328
200 W. Fifth St., Frederick, $625,000
ADAMSTOWN
5695 Adamstown Road, $500,000
BRUNSWICK
111 Galyn Drive, $321,958
710 Park Ave., $205,000
112 W. B St., $179,000
106 W. Orndorff Drive, $175,000
1049 Orndorff Court, $160,000
332 W. Potomac St., $155,000
EMMITSBURG
17347 Mountain View Road, $266,000
205 DePaul St., $164,900
FREDERICK
10140-A Lenhart Road, $620,000
7937 Yellow Springs Road, $549,999
136 Sunlight Court, $537,500
9313 Hillsborough Drive, $521,000
6149 Fieldcrest Drive, $505,000
1803 Black Walnut Court, $495,000
832 Lindley Road, $470,250
5865 Winter Oaks Place, $465,000
5231 Shookstown Road, $455,000
1738 Dearbought Drive, $450,000
202 Blanca Court, $425,000
2619 Bear Den Road, $404,900
6 W. 14th St., $390,000
6675 Mount Phillip Road, $389,900
100 Cumberland Court, $385,500
2466 Bear Den Road, $385,000
8312 Sharon Drive, $385,000
2459 Merchant St., $375,000
5128 Ironside Drive, $354,525
10894 Martingale Court, $352,000
3006 Thurston Road, $350,000
2713 Egret Way, $341,000
2009 Tuscarora Valley Court, $339,000
121 E. Fourth St., $336,700
1039 Chinaberry Drive, $334,900
1825 Beaver Creek Lane, $327,000
136 E. Fifth St., $318,000
6904 Representation Lane, $315,000
2433 Bear Den Road, $310,000
627 E. Seventh St., $309,990
6263 Alexa St., $308,000
1771 Stonehaven Lane, $300,900
6120 Quinn Orchard Road, $299,000
327 Cheyenne Drive, $296,500
741 Pine Ave., $292,500
8828 Briarcliff Lane, $290,750
1913 Crossing Stone Court, $290,000
603 Amberfield Road, $288,500
6212 White Oak Drive, $285,000
5651 Stone Road, $280,000
225 W. Fifth St., $277,000
6140 Newport Terrace, $272,000
630 Biggs Ave., $270,000
9434 Bethel Road, $260,000
6546 Ellington Way, $250,000
803 Wilson Place, $234,872
553 Lancaster Place, $233,000
814 Waterford Drive, $232,000
2433 Dunmore Court, $230,000
1507 Dockside Drive, $222,000
479 Arwell Court, $216,000
2611 Warren Way, #41, $215,000
589 Boysenberry Lane, $200,000
168 Stonegate Drive, $189,900
6400 Weatherby Court, #K, $170,000
1663 Colonial Way, $160,000
1602 Berry Rose Court, #3D, $159,000
1219 Danielle Drive, #D, $128,000
416 Terry Court, #A3, $103,000
995 Heather Ridge Drive, #4F, $85,000
IJAMSVILLE
3395 Canary Court, $385,000
JEFFERSON
4732 Old Middletown Road, $551,949
3263 Sunrise Court, $465,000
3851 Shadywood Drive, #2D, $150,000
MIDDLETOWN
4311 Feldspar Road, $310,000
4505 Feldspar Road, $310,000
3086 Lockwood Drive, $185,250
MONROVIA
3812 Saint Clair Court, $599,900
4333 Landsdale Blvd., $493,546
12154 Fingerboard Road, $384,450
MOUNT AIRY
7299 Hattery Farm Court, $585,000
13692 Samhill Drive, $560,000
3852 Turf Court South, $535,000
10431 Old National Pike, $425,000
7647 Dollyhyde Road, $335,000
201 Contour Road, $300,000
215 W. Manor Court, $294,500
13405 Brandon Manor Court, $265,000
14043 Harrisville Road, $168,623
MYERSVILLE
13204 Stottlemyer Road, $339,900
513 Main St., $228,000
238 Mountain Terrace, $167,501
NEW MARKET
6824 Woodridge Road, $605,925
6882 Woodridge Road, $591,985
10530 Edwardian Lane, $475,000
10154 Vantage Point Court, $444,000
6744 Meadow Lawn, $378,000
10205 Gas House Pike, $349,900
6529 Rimrock Road, $344,000
6644 Harbor Light Way, $272,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3716 Tuck Ave., $200,000
SMITHSBURG
13750 John Kline Road, $304,900
THURMONT
1 Mae Way, $400,000
10 Sylvia Circle, $290,000
108 Emmitsburg Road, $260,000
13249 Catoctin Furnace Road, $237,900
112 Emmitsburg Road, $130,000
URBANA
3806 Carriage Hill Drive, $420,000
3833 Sugarloaf Parkway, $375,000
3634 Springhollow Lane, $293,000
9501 Knights Walk, $289,900
WALKERSVILLE
8494 Devon Lane, $443,000
100 Chapel Court, #318, $138,500
WOODSBORO
405 S. Main St., $255,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.