051620TopHouse

The classic rancher-style home at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac on on 8-plus acres is last week’s top house. It’s located at 2765 Lynn St., Urbana. Listing at $649,900, it closed at $625,000.

 Photo courtesy Picture Perfect

The classic rancher-style home at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac on on 8-plus acres is last week’s top house. It’s located at 2765 Lynn St., Urbana. Listing at $649,900, it closed at $625,000. Built in 1972, the home has had extensive renovations, from roof to basement, and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Large windows let in lots of natural light, as does the sun porch. The property includes scenic views of Sugarloaf Mountain, an in-ground pool, extensive hardscaping and landscaping, a five-stall stable with running water and electric, a riding ring and two barns.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

11018 Country Club Road, New Market, $579,000

15 Tobias Run, Middletown, $569,900

216 Bellgate Court, Walkersville, $565,025

1115 Futurity St., Frederick, $541,320

ADAMSTOWN

3303 Flint Hill Road, $300,000

BRUNSWICK

709 Canal Town St., $403,129

515 Brunswick St., $120,000

EMMITSBURG

17323 Mountain View Road, $358,500

FREDERICK

4905 Shookstown Road, $535,000

6210 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $510,000

5846 Barts Way, $474,000

1134 Holden Road, $390,000

404 Magnolia Ave., $380,000

4998 Robin Court, $370,000

1006 Holden Road, $347,500

2624 Egret Way, $339,000

7166 Proclamation Place, $338,890

205 Bishops Glen Drive, $317,000

303 Spring Bank Way, $313,999

1454 Trafalgar Lane, $310,000

1921 Crossing Stone Court, $290,000

7125 Ladd Circle, $279,900

7136 Collinsworth Place, $277,000

35 E. Fifth St., $269,990

828-A N. Market St., $255,000

8239 Black Haw Court, $247,900

964 Jubal Way, $237,000

6743 Killdeer Court, $235,000

7825 River Run Court, $230,000

2629 S. Everly Drive, #8-9, $229,000

9320 White Rock Ave., $207,500

523 Lancaster Place, #523, $206,000

2507 Shelley Circle, #42D, $183,000

815 Stratford Way, #J, $151,000

KNOXVILLE

608 Tritapoe Drive, $250,000

MIDDLETOWN

609 W. Green St., $508,000

4200 Garnet Drive, $310,000

MONROVIA

12206 Fingerboard Road, $361,500

MYERSVILLE

9236 Baltimore National Pike, $437,500

NEW MARKET

6231 Sawyer Road, $459,000

6605 Rockridge Road, $342,440

10820 Dewey Way East, $325,000

6610 High Beach East Court, $252,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1700 Conrads Ferry Drive, $442,200

THURMONT

11232 Angleberger Road, $274,900

215 W. Main St., $239,000

UNION BRIDGE

12031 Houck Road, $465,000

9204 Bessie Clemson Road, $425,000

URBANA

9064 Knott Lane, $439,601

WALKERSVILLE

282 Kenwood Place, $383,500

210 Albany Ave. West, $302,400

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.