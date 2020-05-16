The classic rancher-style home at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac on on 8-plus acres is last week’s top house. It’s located at 2765 Lynn St., Urbana. Listing at $649,900, it closed at $625,000. Built in 1972, the home has had extensive renovations, from roof to basement, and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Large windows let in lots of natural light, as does the sun porch. The property includes scenic views of Sugarloaf Mountain, an in-ground pool, extensive hardscaping and landscaping, a five-stall stable with running water and electric, a riding ring and two barns.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
11018 Country Club Road, New Market, $579,000
15 Tobias Run, Middletown, $569,900
216 Bellgate Court, Walkersville, $565,025
1115 Futurity St., Frederick, $541,320
ADAMSTOWN
3303 Flint Hill Road, $300,000
BRUNSWICK
709 Canal Town St., $403,129
515 Brunswick St., $120,000
EMMITSBURG
17323 Mountain View Road, $358,500
FREDERICK
4905 Shookstown Road, $535,000
6210 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $510,000
5846 Barts Way, $474,000
1134 Holden Road, $390,000
404 Magnolia Ave., $380,000
4998 Robin Court, $370,000
1006 Holden Road, $347,500
2624 Egret Way, $339,000
7166 Proclamation Place, $338,890
205 Bishops Glen Drive, $317,000
303 Spring Bank Way, $313,999
1454 Trafalgar Lane, $310,000
1921 Crossing Stone Court, $290,000
7125 Ladd Circle, $279,900
7136 Collinsworth Place, $277,000
35 E. Fifth St., $269,990
828-A N. Market St., $255,000
8239 Black Haw Court, $247,900
964 Jubal Way, $237,000
6743 Killdeer Court, $235,000
7825 River Run Court, $230,000
2629 S. Everly Drive, #8-9, $229,000
9320 White Rock Ave., $207,500
523 Lancaster Place, #523, $206,000
2507 Shelley Circle, #42D, $183,000
815 Stratford Way, #J, $151,000
KNOXVILLE
608 Tritapoe Drive, $250,000
MIDDLETOWN
609 W. Green St., $508,000
4200 Garnet Drive, $310,000
MONROVIA
12206 Fingerboard Road, $361,500
MYERSVILLE
9236 Baltimore National Pike, $437,500
NEW MARKET
6231 Sawyer Road, $459,000
6605 Rockridge Road, $342,440
10820 Dewey Way East, $325,000
6610 High Beach East Court, $252,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1700 Conrads Ferry Drive, $442,200
THURMONT
11232 Angleberger Road, $274,900
215 W. Main St., $239,000
UNION BRIDGE
12031 Houck Road, $465,000
9204 Bessie Clemson Road, $425,000
URBANA
9064 Knott Lane, $439,601
WALKERSVILLE
282 Kenwood Place, $383,500
210 Albany Ave. West, $302,400
