Built in 1839, the house at 17 W. Second St., Frederick, retains its historic charm — from the double entry with stained glass doors to the detailed wood trims throughout. The main level has a light-filled living room with fireplace, an expansive dining room, a library with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and an office. Upstairs there is a master bedroom and bath with a soaking tub. Outside, the oval yard is surrounded by a brick walkway, a brick patio and sitting area and fresh plantings. Listed at $849,499, it closed at $785,000.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3102 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $769,180
3109 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $744,945
3104 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $731,795
3116 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $704,185
BRUNSWICK
1304 Hope Farm Court, $520,000
1151 Dargon Quarry Lane, $490,000
708 Potterfields Court, $484,990
412 W. Potomac St., $245,000
612 E. H St., $269,900
CLARKSBURG
2234 Regina Drive, $535,000
EMMITSBURG
305 W. Main St., $255,000
FREDERICK
157 B&O Ave., $570,000
614 Gillespie Drive, $493,973
6307 Meandering Woods Court, $488,000
5604 Woodlyn Road, $445,000
8113 Laurel Ridge Road, $424,900
94 Beatty Court, $424,000
5143 Constitution St., $382,500
517 Gillespie Drive, $370,145
6916 Representation Lane, $360,095
515 Gillespie Drive, $359,900
8111 Clearfield Road, $359,000
5122 Ironside Drive, $357,000
6909 Holter Vista Drive, $352,000
4103 Araby Church Road, $350,000
513 Gillespie Drive, $346,926
6914 Representation Lane, $345,990
431 S. Market St., $345,000
1802 Millstream Drive, $339,900
7116 Autumn Leaf Lane, $338,000
6906 Representation Lane, $322,000
6078 Forum Square, $310,000
2426 Wynfield Court, $293,000
2617 Caulfield Court, $290,000
6365 Meandering Woods Court, $287,500
511 Ellison Court, $282,500
1724 Derrs Square East, $280,000
7176 Oberlin Circle, $278,000
2263 Wetherburne Way, $253,750
808 Young Place, $244,000
4967 Clarendon Terrace, $239,000
206 E. Seventh St., $230,000
1702 Carriage Court, $225,000
5602 Old National Pike, $215,000
8999 Hamburg Road, $212,000
2506 Coach House Way, #1D, $189,900
120 Burgess Hill Way, #100, $180,000
190 Fairfield Drive, $165,000
2110 White Hall Road, #BC, $165,000
1405 Key Parkway, #101, $100,000
IJAMSVILLE
3113 Cedar Grove Terrace, $685,700
3120 Cedar Grove Terrace, $648,250
3112 Cedar Grove Terrace, $626,065
6023 Etterbeek St., #F, $335,000
11629 Browningsville Road, $314,000
KEYMAR
12249 Good Intent Road, $425,000
KNOXVILLE
3740 Maplecrest Drive, $550,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11943 Main St., $196,000
MIDDLETOWN
7 Smithfield Drive, $555,000
20 Young Branch Drive, $485,000
4346 Valley View Road, $465,000
4300 Zircon Road, $401,545
MONROVIA
11808 Pine Tree Court, $428,000
MOUNT AIRY
4822 Westwind Drive, $600,000
303 Westridge Circle, $435,000
14112 Peddicord Road, $378,750
1206 Oak View Drive, $264,900
MYERSVILLE
1001 Briarfield Court, $499,000
11618 Meeting House Road, $489,900
12145 Pleasant Walk Road, $320,000
3519 Brethren Church Road, $250,000
NEW MARKET
6538 Twin Lake Drive, $395,000
6803 Chickadee Lane, $365,000
NEW WINDSOR
3395 Weldon Road, $296,900
POINT OF ROCKS
1715 Brookshire Run, $324,900
THURMONT
13706 Moser Road, $525,000
22 Mantle Court, $399,900
11821 Old Frederick Road, $390,000
6902 Colonial Ave., $300,000
28 N. Altamont Ave., $274,000
7901 Rocky Acre Drive, $272,000
115 Ironmaster Drive, $265,000
6712 Mountaindale Road, $254,382
URBANA
3615 Denison St., $699,900
9279 Bealls Farm Road, $574,990
9245 Bealls Farm Road, $566,909
9239 Bealls Farm Road, $539,990
9241 Bealls Farm Road, $518,244
9227 Bealls Farm Road, $499,990
9243 Bealls Farm Road, $475,035
2805 Thurston Road, $436,350
WALKERSVILLE
309 Fallsworth Place, $343,000
2801 Raleigh Road, $330,000
126 Adams Court, $240,000
