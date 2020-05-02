050220TopHouse
Buy Now

Built in 1839, the house at 17 W. Second St., Frederick, retains its historic charm — from the double entry with stained glass doors to the detailed wood trims throughout. Listed at $849,499, it closed at $785,000.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Built in 1839, the house at 17 W. Second St., Frederick, retains its historic charm — from the double entry with stained glass doors to the detailed wood trims throughout. The main level has a light-filled living room with fireplace, an expansive dining room, a library with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and an office. Upstairs there is a master bedroom and bath with a soaking tub. Outside, the oval yard is surrounded by a brick walkway, a brick patio and sitting area and fresh plantings. Listed at $849,499, it closed at $785,000.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3102 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $769,180

3109 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $744,945

3104 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $731,795

3116 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $704,185

BRUNSWICK

1304 Hope Farm Court, $520,000

1151 Dargon Quarry Lane, $490,000

708 Potterfields Court, $484,990

412 W. Potomac St., $245,000

612 E. H St., $269,900

CLARKSBURG

2234 Regina Drive, $535,000

EMMITSBURG

305 W. Main St., $255,000

FREDERICK

157 B&O Ave., $570,000

614 Gillespie Drive, $493,973

6307 Meandering Woods Court, $488,000

5604 Woodlyn Road, $445,000

8113 Laurel Ridge Road, $424,900

94 Beatty Court, $424,000

5143 Constitution St., $382,500

517 Gillespie Drive, $370,145

6916 Representation Lane, $360,095

515 Gillespie Drive, $359,900

8111 Clearfield Road, $359,000

5122 Ironside Drive, $357,000

6909 Holter Vista Drive, $352,000

4103 Araby Church Road, $350,000

513 Gillespie Drive, $346,926

6914 Representation Lane, $345,990

431 S. Market St., $345,000

1802 Millstream Drive, $339,900

7116 Autumn Leaf Lane, $338,000

6906 Representation Lane, $322,000

6078 Forum Square, $310,000

2426 Wynfield Court, $293,000

2617 Caulfield Court, $290,000

6365 Meandering Woods Court, $287,500

511 Ellison Court, $282,500

1724 Derrs Square East, $280,000

7176 Oberlin Circle, $278,000

2263 Wetherburne Way, $253,750

808 Young Place, $244,000

4967 Clarendon Terrace, $239,000

206 E. Seventh St., $230,000

1702 Carriage Court, $225,000

5602 Old National Pike, $215,000

8999 Hamburg Road, $212,000

2506 Coach House Way, #1D, $189,900

120 Burgess Hill Way, #100, $180,000

190 Fairfield Drive, $165,000

2110 White Hall Road, #BC, $165,000

1405 Key Parkway, #101, $100,000

IJAMSVILLE

3113 Cedar Grove Terrace, $685,700

3120 Cedar Grove Terrace, $648,250

3112 Cedar Grove Terrace, $626,065

6023 Etterbeek St., #F, $335,000

11629 Browningsville Road, $314,000

KEYMAR

12249 Good Intent Road, $425,000

KNOXVILLE

3740 Maplecrest Drive, $550,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11943 Main St., $196,000

MIDDLETOWN

7 Smithfield Drive, $555,000

20 Young Branch Drive, $485,000

4346 Valley View Road, $465,000

4300 Zircon Road, $401,545

MONROVIA

11808 Pine Tree Court, $428,000

MOUNT AIRY

4822 Westwind Drive, $600,000

303 Westridge Circle, $435,000

14112 Peddicord Road, $378,750

1206 Oak View Drive, $264,900

MYERSVILLE

1001 Briarfield Court, $499,000

11618 Meeting House Road, $489,900

12145 Pleasant Walk Road, $320,000

3519 Brethren Church Road, $250,000

NEW MARKET

6538 Twin Lake Drive, $395,000

6803 Chickadee Lane, $365,000

NEW WINDSOR

3395 Weldon Road, $296,900

POINT OF ROCKS

1715 Brookshire Run, $324,900

THURMONT

13706 Moser Road, $525,000

22 Mantle Court, $399,900

11821 Old Frederick Road, $390,000

6902 Colonial Ave., $300,000

28 N. Altamont Ave., $274,000

7901 Rocky Acre Drive, $272,000

115 Ironmaster Drive, $265,000

6712 Mountaindale Road, $254,382

URBANA

3615 Denison St., $699,900

9279 Bealls Farm Road, $574,990

9245 Bealls Farm Road, $566,909

9239 Bealls Farm Road, $539,990

9241 Bealls Farm Road, $518,244

9227 Bealls Farm Road, $499,990

9243 Bealls Farm Road, $475,035

2805 Thurston Road, $436,350

WALKERSVILLE

309 Fallsworth Place, $343,000

2801 Raleigh Road, $330,000

126 Adams Court, $240,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.