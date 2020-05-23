Closing at $715,000, the house at 6802 Southridge Way, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed for $779,900. Built in 2005 on just over 2 acres, the four bedroom, five bath house is in the Vistas at Springdale. Features include a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space; a huge master suite with a sitting room, coffee/wet bar and a balcony; three fireplaces; numerous architectural details; a sunroom and great outdoor living space on the front porch or backyard deck. There is also a three-car attached garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
1433 Sugarloaf Mountain Road, Dickerson, $710,000
10622 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, $680,000
7500 Prospect Drive, Frederick, $665,000
3737 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $647,500
ADAMSTOWN
3353 Stuart Court, $435,000
BRUNSWICK
20 N. Virginia Ave., $243,500
208 E. A St., $161,000
EMMITSBURG
1001 Flat Run Court, $270,000
FREDERICK
4402 Reels Mill Road, $634,283
602 Gillespie Drive, $482,761
607 Gillespie Drive, $435,758
2191 Tuscarora Drive, $418,000
9547 Kingston Place, $411,000
7214 James I. Harris Memorial Drive, $409,000
2672 Brook Valley Road, $382,000
6026 Jefferson Commons Way, $381,253
511 Gillespie Drive, $377,641
8001 Clearfield Road, $375,000
8204 Ridgelea Court, $374,900
8908 Mountainberry Circle, $370,000
609 Gillespie Drive, $365,785
6231 White Oak Drive, $349,000
1545 Andover Lane, $340,000
6220 Newport Place, $336,000
503 Grant Place, $327,000
6308 Briarcliff Way, $315,000
637 Cawley Drive, $310,000
220 E. Third St., $306,500
407 Navaho Drive, $295,000
941 Jubal Way, $284,000
7082 Executive Way, #079G Way #7, $283,000
1725 Derrs Square West, $281,500
1917 Harpers Court, $270,000
6813 Mountaindale Road, $265,000
2253 Wetherburne Way, $259,900
1515 Dockside Drive, $252,000
5608 Honeysuckle Court, $240,000
558 E. Church St., $240,000
102 Park Ridge Court $221,000
188 Key Parkway, Northeast, $219,500
1074 E. Thornhill Place, $210,000
445 Heather Ridge Drive, $205,000
6722 Willis Lane, $205,000
630 Trail Ave., $202,000
423 Heather Ridge Drive, $189,000
2402 Ellsworth Way, #3B, $185,000
2141 Wainwright Court, #2D, $158,000
IJAMSVILLE3219 Winmoor Drive, $558,000
3320 Nicholas Court, $515,000
11120 Mountain View Lane, $450,000
JEFFERSON3424 Livingston Drive, $575,000
MIDDLETOWN
1 Sara Lane, $455,500
1 Lombardy Drive, $379,900
7719 Hollow Road, $335,000
117 W. Main St., $245,500
MONROVIA5001 Lee Hill Circle, $399,900
MOUNT AIRY
615 Park Ridge Drive, $515,000
5533 Woodville Road, $345,000
8846 Mapleville Road, $335,000
NEW MARKET
6868 Woodridge Road, $583,695
11282 Panorama Drive, $535,000
7020 Fox Chase Road, $512,000
6954 Iverness Court, $484,900
6963 Country Club Terrace, $420,000
6960 Meadowpoint Terrace, $390,000
6808 Chickadee Lane, $372,500
10607 Saponi Drive, $369,990
5877 Tomahawk St., $368,180
5770 Woodglade Court, $360,000
11412 Meadowlark Drive, $358,000
7163 Masters Road, $353,000
10397 Meadowhead Court, $345,000
10609 Saponi Drive, $329,990
10283 White Pelican Way, #101C, $184,500
THURMONT140 Emmitsburg Road, $407,000
7456 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $389,900
13618 Tower Road, $341,651
6927 Kellys Store Road, $330,000
UNION BRIDGE
12816 Boxwood Lane, $265,000
URBANA
9605 Brigadoon Place, $398,000
3828 Sugarloaf Parkway, $380,000
9210 Landon House Way, $310,000
WALKERSVILLE
216 Longley Green Drive, $345,000
114 Abbot Court, $250,000
500 Chapel Court, #216, $155,000
WOODSBORO
609 Scarlet Oak Court, $412,000
