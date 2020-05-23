052320TopHouse
This four-bedroom, five-bath house located at 6802 Southridge Way in Middletown listed at $779,900 and closed at $715,000.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Closing at $715,000, the house at 6802 Southridge Way, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed for $779,900. Built in 2005 on just over 2 acres, the four bedroom, five bath house is in the Vistas at Springdale. Features include a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space; a huge master suite with a sitting room, coffee/wet bar and a balcony; three fireplaces; numerous architectural details; a sunroom and great outdoor living space on the front porch or backyard deck. There is also a three-car attached garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

1433 Sugarloaf Mountain Road, Dickerson, $710,000

10622 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, $680,000

7500 Prospect Drive, Frederick, $665,000

3737 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $647,500

ADAMSTOWN

3353 Stuart Court, $435,000

BRUNSWICK

20 N. Virginia Ave., $243,500

208 E. A St., $161,000

EMMITSBURG

1001 Flat Run Court, $270,000

FREDERICK

4402 Reels Mill Road, $634,283

602 Gillespie Drive, $482,761

607 Gillespie Drive, $435,758

2191 Tuscarora Drive, $418,000

9547 Kingston Place, $411,000

7214 James I. Harris Memorial Drive, $409,000

2672 Brook Valley Road, $382,000

6026 Jefferson Commons Way, $381,253

511 Gillespie Drive, $377,641

8001 Clearfield Road, $375,000

8204 Ridgelea Court, $374,900

8908 Mountainberry Circle, $370,000

609 Gillespie Drive, $365,785

6231 White Oak Drive, $349,000

1545 Andover Lane, $340,000

6220 Newport Place, $336,000

503 Grant Place, $327,000

6308 Briarcliff Way, $315,000

637 Cawley Drive, $310,000

220 E. Third St., $306,500

407 Navaho Drive, $295,000

941 Jubal Way, $284,000

7082 Executive Way, #079G Way #7, $283,000

1725 Derrs Square West, $281,500

1917 Harpers Court, $270,000

6813 Mountaindale Road, $265,000

2253 Wetherburne Way, $259,900

1515 Dockside Drive, $252,000

5608 Honeysuckle Court, $240,000

558 E. Church St., $240,000

102 Park Ridge Court $221,000

188 Key Parkway, Northeast, $219,500

1074 E. Thornhill Place, $210,000

445 Heather Ridge Drive, $205,000

6722 Willis Lane, $205,000

630 Trail Ave., $202,000

423 Heather Ridge Drive, $189,000

2402 Ellsworth Way, #3B, $185,000

2141 Wainwright Court, #2D, $158,000

IJAMSVILLE3219 Winmoor Drive, $558,000

3320 Nicholas Court, $515,000

11120 Mountain View Lane, $450,000

JEFFERSON3424 Livingston Drive, $575,000

MIDDLETOWN

1 Sara Lane, $455,500

1 Lombardy Drive, $379,900

7719 Hollow Road, $335,000

117 W. Main St., $245,500

MONROVIA5001 Lee Hill Circle, $399,900

MOUNT AIRY

615 Park Ridge Drive, $515,000

5533 Woodville Road, $345,000

8846 Mapleville Road, $335,000

NEW MARKET

6868 Woodridge Road, $583,695

11282 Panorama Drive, $535,000

7020 Fox Chase Road, $512,000

6954 Iverness Court, $484,900

6963 Country Club Terrace, $420,000

6960 Meadowpoint Terrace, $390,000

6808 Chickadee Lane, $372,500

10607 Saponi Drive, $369,990

5877 Tomahawk St., $368,180

5770 Woodglade Court, $360,000

11412 Meadowlark Drive, $358,000

7163 Masters Road, $353,000

10397 Meadowhead Court, $345,000

10609 Saponi Drive, $329,990

10283 White Pelican Way, #101C, $184,500

THURMONT140 Emmitsburg Road, $407,000

7456 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $389,900

13618 Tower Road, $341,651

6927 Kellys Store Road, $330,000

UNION BRIDGE

12816 Boxwood Lane, $265,000

URBANA

9605 Brigadoon Place, $398,000

3828 Sugarloaf Parkway, $380,000

9210 Landon House Way, $310,000

WALKERSVILLE

216 Longley Green Drive, $345,000

114 Abbot Court, $250,000

500 Chapel Court, #216, $155,000

WOODSBORO

609 Scarlet Oak Court, $412,000

