The recently renovated waterfront property at 6520 Nightingale Court, in the Nightingale neighborhood of New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $834,800, it closed at $795,000. Overlooking Lake Linganore, this home has seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-baths, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master suite with tray ceilings, two huge walk-in closets and a luxury bath and access to the deck overlooking the lake. Outside is a huge walk-out patio, private dock and beach and access to community amenities including pools, tennis courts and hiking trails.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2648 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $757,353
14110 Four County Drive, Mount Airy, $682,201
4509 Seths Folly Drive, Monrovia, $545,810
9059 Mains Run, Frederick, $543,220
BRUNSWICK
1262 Drydock St., $397,000
124 Seventh Ave., $273,000
21 Petersville Road, $182,000
EMMITSBURG
4045 Carrick Court, $356,900
FREDERICK
2067 Chamberlain Drive, $541,000
4920 Eleanor Drive, $525,000
2003 Benton Way, $525,000
6104 Edmont Drive, $521,000
5820 Barts Way, $505,050
8221 Fox Hunt Lane, $493,000
6471 Saddlebrook Lane, $468,000
9052 Mains Run, $458,725
7939 Edgewood Farm Road, $439,000
2187 Mountainview Drive, $430,000
449 Delaware Road, $410,000
5183 Boscombe Court, $396,000
3011 Cloister Way, $374,900
4941-A Elmer Derr Road, $369,000
8464 Randell Ridge, $368,895
6104 Pembrook St., $360,000
10178 Winston Drive, $350,000
8013 Fieldstone Drive, $340,000
1310 Sandoval Court, $335,006
205 W. South St., $330,000
823 Badger Ave., $320,500
700 Monarch Ridge Road, $306,900
5540 Westcott Circle, $305,900
348 Park Ave., $305,000
9514 Bellhaven Court, $300,000
1715 Dogwood Drive, $285,000
9408 Birchwood Court West, $280,000
8006 Reed Court, $278,250
1756 Harvest Drive, $270,000
6696 Seagull Court, $260,000
6830 Snow Goose Court, $256,000
415 Lee Place, $245,000
4906 Edgeware Terrace, $239,000
26 N. Wisner St., $235,000
4940 Whitney Terrace, $229,000
6514-D Daytona Court, #102, $200,000
2447 Lakeside Drive, $189,900
2500 Driftwood Court, #3A, $185,000
309 W. South St., $185,000
7 N. Pendleton Court, #12F, $184,000
205 Catoctin Ave., $170,000
5933 Bartonsville Road, $169,500
812 Stratford Way, #E, $154,000
6407 Ford Road, $136,500
IJAMSVILLE
3041 Green Valley Road, $405,000
6031 Etterbeek St., $338,235
MIDDLETOWN
4 N. Pointe Circle, $457,000
7004 Springdale Lane, $387,500
MOUNT AIRY
3911 Turf Court North, $540,000
5858 Woodville Road, $499,900
13882 Foggy Bottom Court, $415,000
12627 Molesworth Drive, $360,000
305 Willowglen Ave., $343,000
4241 Bartholows Road, $315,000
NEW MARKET
6577 Nyasa Bend, $475,000
11052 Sanadrew Drive, $460,000
10213 Coolfont Crossing, $390,000
5548 Sponseller Court, $375,000
6650 Harbor Light Way, $307,500
POINT OF ROCKS
1609 Thomas Drive, $344,900
THURMONT
2 Mill Forge Court, $270,000
24 Frederick Road, $250,000
13-A Brown Ave., $239,000
11220 Hessong Bridge Road, $199,900
URBANA
9411 Carriage Hill St., $405,000
3631 Urbana Pike, $395,000
3643 Islington St., $347,000
WOODSBORO
103 E. Elizabeth St., $221,000
