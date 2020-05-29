053020TopHouse

The recently renovated waterfront property at 6520 Nightingale Court, in the Nightingale neighborhood of New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $834,800, it closed at $795,000. Overlooking Lake Linganore, this home has seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-baths, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master suite with tray ceilings, two huge walk-in closets and a luxury bath and access to the deck overlooking the lake. Outside is a huge walk-out patio, private dock and beach and access to community amenities including pools, tennis courts and hiking trails.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2648 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $757,353

14110 Four County Drive, Mount Airy, $682,201

4509 Seths Folly Drive, Monrovia, $545,810

9059 Mains Run, Frederick, $543,220

BRUNSWICK

1262 Drydock St., $397,000

124 Seventh Ave., $273,000

21 Petersville Road, $182,000

EMMITSBURG

4045 Carrick Court, $356,900

FREDERICK

2067 Chamberlain Drive, $541,000

4920 Eleanor Drive, $525,000

2003 Benton Way, $525,000

6104 Edmont Drive, $521,000

5820 Barts Way, $505,050

8221 Fox Hunt Lane, $493,000

6471 Saddlebrook Lane, $468,000

9052 Mains Run, $458,725

7939 Edgewood Farm Road, $439,000

2187 Mountainview Drive, $430,000

449 Delaware Road, $410,000

5183 Boscombe Court, $396,000

3011 Cloister Way, $374,900

4941-A Elmer Derr Road, $369,000

8464 Randell Ridge, $368,895

6104 Pembrook St., $360,000

10178 Winston Drive, $350,000

8013 Fieldstone Drive, $340,000

1310 Sandoval Court, $335,006

205 W. South St., $330,000

823 Badger Ave., $320,500

700 Monarch Ridge Road, $306,900

5540 Westcott Circle, $305,900

348 Park Ave., $305,000

9514 Bellhaven Court, $300,000

1715 Dogwood Drive, $285,000

9408 Birchwood Court West, $280,000

8006 Reed Court, $278,250

1756 Harvest Drive, $270,000

6696 Seagull Court, $260,000

6830 Snow Goose Court, $256,000

415 Lee Place, $245,000

4906 Edgeware Terrace, $239,000

26 N. Wisner St., $235,000

4940 Whitney Terrace, $229,000

6514-D Daytona Court, #102, $200,000

2447 Lakeside Drive, $189,900

2500 Driftwood Court, #3A, $185,000

309 W. South St., $185,000

7 N. Pendleton Court, #12F, $184,000

205 Catoctin Ave., $170,000

5933 Bartonsville Road, $169,500

812 Stratford Way, #E, $154,000

6407 Ford Road, $136,500

IJAMSVILLE

3041 Green Valley Road, $405,000

6031 Etterbeek St., $338,235

MIDDLETOWN

4 N. Pointe Circle, $457,000

7004 Springdale Lane, $387,500

MOUNT AIRY

3911 Turf Court North, $540,000

5858 Woodville Road, $499,900

13882 Foggy Bottom Court, $415,000

12627 Molesworth Drive, $360,000

305 Willowglen Ave., $343,000

4241 Bartholows Road, $315,000

NEW MARKET

6577 Nyasa Bend, $475,000

11052 Sanadrew Drive, $460,000

10213 Coolfont Crossing, $390,000

5548 Sponseller Court, $375,000

6650 Harbor Light Way, $307,500

POINT OF ROCKS

1609 Thomas Drive, $344,900

THURMONT

2 Mill Forge Court, $270,000

24 Frederick Road, $250,000

13-A Brown Ave., $239,000

11220 Hessong Bridge Road, $199,900

URBANA

9411 Carriage Hill St., $405,000

3631 Urbana Pike, $395,000

3643 Islington St., $347,000

WOODSBORO

103 E. Elizabeth St., $221,000

