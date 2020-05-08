050920TopHouse

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 4003 Broadstone St. in Villages of Urbana is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $655,000.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 4003 Broadstone St. in Villages of Urbana is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $655,000. The property backs to open space and trees for a private yard. Built in 2007, the interior features a gourmet kitchen with an island and sunny morning room bump out, a walk-in pantry, luxury baths with granite, and a two-story family with a stone fireplace.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2669 Brook Valley Road, Frederick, $650,300

9706 Royal Crest Circle, Urbana, $635,000

11755 Weller Hill Drive, Monrovia, $620,000

9273 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, $609,990

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

6831 Maryland Ave., $450,000

BRUNSWICK

1203 Volunteer Drive, $530,000

1238 Tide Lock St., $485,000

207 Galyn Drive, $430,000

1275 Drydock St., $374,900

1214 Pennington Drive, $359,990

515 Ninth Ave., $101,000

FREDERICK

11222 Liberty Road, $524,900

5005 Wesley Square, $515,000

4882 Meridian Court, $472,000

1723 Castle Rock Road, $471,000

5804 Winding Ridge Way, $439,000

1906 Belford Court, $426,000

335 E. Third St., $425,000

406 Center St., $410,000

9410 Bridgewater Court West, $385,000

6022 Jefferson Commons Way, $366,286

7310 Parkview Drive, $356,000

4607 Cambria Road, $352,000

1309 Willow Oak Drive, $350,000

8485 Hedwig Lane, $340,000

217 Harpers Way, $313,000

657 Tivoli Road, $308,500

105 Apple Creek Road, $305,000

9507 Bellhaven Court, $303,800

1821 Lawnview Court, $300,000

5514 Upper Mill Terrace North, $299,000

6117 Newport Terrace, $295,000

1764 Wheyfield Drive, $294,250

515 Sylvan Court, $286,000

1703 Derrs Square East, $280,000

205 W. Seventh St., $278,800

1012 Holden Road, $275,000

1545 Beverly Court, $270,000

6652 Seagull Court, $265,900

8010 Hollow Reed Court, $265,000

1123 Young Place, $262,500

1824 Monocacy View Circle, #49B, $245,000

6521 Walcott Lane, #204, $240,400

542 Cascade Way, $230,000

816 Waterford Drive, $227,000

345 Catoctin Ave., $226,000

6260 Glen Valley Terrace, #7D, $205,000

2503 Catoctin Court, #41A, $177,000

5802-D Lantana Circle, $127,500

IJAMSVILLE

5603 Broadmoor Terrace North, $500,000

11204 Jon Court, $385,000

5923 Duvel St., $359,900

KNOXVILLE

2248 Jefferson Pike, $375,000

MIDDLETOWN

4 Tobias Run Court $607,000

3 Wagon Shed Lane, $522,000

608 E. Main St., $375,000

412 Stone Springs Lane, $312,500

MONROVIA

10710 Glowing Hearth Way, $375,000

MOUNT AIRY

508 Acorn Court, $584,900

13208 Manor South Drive, $565,000

1201 Leafy Hollow Circle, $535,000

5695 Scarlet Court, $485,000

1507 Rising Ridge Road, $459,900

13711 Graham Court, $400,000

5752 Woodville Road, $389,900

1101 Midvale Ave., $380,000

MYERSVILLE

13097 Murdock Mountain Lane, $497,000

101 Deerwoods Place, $389,900

NEW MARKET

110 Cider Press Circle, $520,000

9721 Woodcliff Court, $499,900

6857 Whooping Crane Way, $470,000

6780 Balmoral Ridge, $440,000

7159 Masters Road, $364,000

5531 Sponseller Court, $349,900

5536 Talbot Drive, $325,000

10280 Hopewell St., #102, $274,900

6208 Illinois Court, $220,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1742 Brookshire Run, $330,000

3814 Pippins Place, $315,000

SABILLASVILLE

15004 Foxville Deerfield Road, $565,000

THURMONT

13323 Jimtown Road, $445,000

122 Victor Drive $360,400

103 Rock Creek Way, $339,900

13708 Hillside Ave., $245,000

116 E. Hammaker St., $209,000

42 Frederick Road, $192,000

URBANA

9277 Bealls Farm Road, $580,375

9275 Bealls Farm Road, $550,785

9075 Clendenin Way, $550,000

3451 Flatwoods Drive, $510,000

9412 Dunraven St., $425,000

8822 Shady Pines Drive, $415,522

3671 Spring Hollow, $320,000

WALKERSVILLE

101 Hibiscus Court, $595,000

220 Bellgate Court, $551,274

223 Kerchner Road, $525,215

213 Deer Run Drive, $409,500

9390 Highlander Blvd., $375,000

10503 Daysville Road, $315,000

8843 Whimsey Court, $225,000

