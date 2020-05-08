The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 4003 Broadstone St. in Villages of Urbana is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $655,000. The property backs to open space and trees for a private yard. Built in 2007, the interior features a gourmet kitchen with an island and sunny morning room bump out, a walk-in pantry, luxury baths with granite, and a two-story family with a stone fireplace.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2669 Brook Valley Road, Frederick, $650,300
9706 Royal Crest Circle, Urbana, $635,000
11755 Weller Hill Drive, Monrovia, $620,000
9273 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, $609,990
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6831 Maryland Ave., $450,000
BRUNSWICK
1203 Volunteer Drive, $530,000
1238 Tide Lock St., $485,000
207 Galyn Drive, $430,000
1275 Drydock St., $374,900
1214 Pennington Drive, $359,990
515 Ninth Ave., $101,000
FREDERICK
11222 Liberty Road, $524,900
5005 Wesley Square, $515,000
4882 Meridian Court, $472,000
1723 Castle Rock Road, $471,000
5804 Winding Ridge Way, $439,000
1906 Belford Court, $426,000
335 E. Third St., $425,000
406 Center St., $410,000
9410 Bridgewater Court West, $385,000
6022 Jefferson Commons Way, $366,286
7310 Parkview Drive, $356,000
4607 Cambria Road, $352,000
1309 Willow Oak Drive, $350,000
8485 Hedwig Lane, $340,000
217 Harpers Way, $313,000
657 Tivoli Road, $308,500
105 Apple Creek Road, $305,000
9507 Bellhaven Court, $303,800
1821 Lawnview Court, $300,000
5514 Upper Mill Terrace North, $299,000
6117 Newport Terrace, $295,000
1764 Wheyfield Drive, $294,250
515 Sylvan Court, $286,000
1703 Derrs Square East, $280,000
205 W. Seventh St., $278,800
1012 Holden Road, $275,000
1545 Beverly Court, $270,000
6652 Seagull Court, $265,900
8010 Hollow Reed Court, $265,000
1123 Young Place, $262,500
1824 Monocacy View Circle, #49B, $245,000
6521 Walcott Lane, #204, $240,400
542 Cascade Way, $230,000
816 Waterford Drive, $227,000
345 Catoctin Ave., $226,000
6260 Glen Valley Terrace, #7D, $205,000
2503 Catoctin Court, #41A, $177,000
5802-D Lantana Circle, $127,500
IJAMSVILLE
5603 Broadmoor Terrace North, $500,000
11204 Jon Court, $385,000
5923 Duvel St., $359,900
KNOXVILLE
2248 Jefferson Pike, $375,000
MIDDLETOWN
4 Tobias Run Court $607,000
3 Wagon Shed Lane, $522,000
608 E. Main St., $375,000
412 Stone Springs Lane, $312,500
MONROVIA
10710 Glowing Hearth Way, $375,000
MOUNT AIRY
508 Acorn Court, $584,900
13208 Manor South Drive, $565,000
1201 Leafy Hollow Circle, $535,000
5695 Scarlet Court, $485,000
1507 Rising Ridge Road, $459,900
13711 Graham Court, $400,000
5752 Woodville Road, $389,900
1101 Midvale Ave., $380,000
MYERSVILLE
13097 Murdock Mountain Lane, $497,000
101 Deerwoods Place, $389,900
NEW MARKET
110 Cider Press Circle, $520,000
9721 Woodcliff Court, $499,900
6857 Whooping Crane Way, $470,000
6780 Balmoral Ridge, $440,000
7159 Masters Road, $364,000
5531 Sponseller Court, $349,900
5536 Talbot Drive, $325,000
10280 Hopewell St., #102, $274,900
6208 Illinois Court, $220,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1742 Brookshire Run, $330,000
3814 Pippins Place, $315,000
SABILLASVILLE
15004 Foxville Deerfield Road, $565,000
THURMONT
13323 Jimtown Road, $445,000
122 Victor Drive $360,400
103 Rock Creek Way, $339,900
13708 Hillside Ave., $245,000
116 E. Hammaker St., $209,000
42 Frederick Road, $192,000
URBANA
9277 Bealls Farm Road, $580,375
9275 Bealls Farm Road, $550,785
9075 Clendenin Way, $550,000
3451 Flatwoods Drive, $510,000
9412 Dunraven St., $425,000
8822 Shady Pines Drive, $415,522
3671 Spring Hollow, $320,000
WALKERSVILLE
101 Hibiscus Court, $595,000
220 Bellgate Court, $551,274
223 Kerchner Road, $525,215
213 Deer Run Drive, $409,500
9390 Highlander Blvd., $375,000
10503 Daysville Road, $315,000
8843 Whimsey Court, $225,000
