Listing at $1.475 million and closing at $1.4 million, the property at 7300 Picnic Woods Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. The six-bedroom, three-bath house was built in 1961 and amenities include hardwood floors, a two-sided, two-story brick fireplace, spacious dormer bedrooms, an attached two car garage, a detached garage/workshop, a two-story barn, storage sheds and a private pond on 126 acres.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3919 Wistman Lane, Myersville, $870,000
6102 River View Court, Frederick, $850,000
3410 Flint Hill Road, Adamstown, $795,000
50 Citizens Way, #502, $715,000
BRUNSWICK
202 Wintergreen Lane, $285,000
410 N. Maple Ave., $225,000
409 E. A St., $117,000
FREDERICK
3226 Ivy Meadow Drive, $685,385
3224 Ivy Meadow Drive, $662,430
6729 Serviceberry Drive, $640,215
6715 Serviceberry Drive, $582,560
5125 Mount Zion Road, $565,000
102 Wheeler Lane, $555,000
6209 Dispatch Way, $552,000
4905 Round Hill Road, $550,000
6913 Palace Court, $493,601
5314 Kingsbrook Drive, $475,500
5111 Constitution St., $451,935
5115 Constitution St., $432,445
5105 Constitution St., $431,669
6228 Derby Drive, $430,000
8435 Edgewood Church Road, $415,000
813 Geronimo Drive, $405,000
5420 Newton Drive, $402,000
719 Holden Road, $390,000
2490 Five Shillings Road, $384,900
4941 Small Gains Way, $382,500
7064 Delegate Place, $374,220
7066 Delegate Place, $370,000
7062 Delegate Place, $366,220
2015 Tuscarora Valley Court, $365,000
7845 Wormans Mill Road, $360,000
7204 Black Creek Lane, $359,000
2748 Egret Way, $345,000
653 Tivoli Road, $335,000
5803 Mercantile Drive West, $327,000
921 Halleck Drive, $325,000
823 Jubal Way, $320,000
488 Hillcrest Drive, $314,000
4998 Pintail Court, $305,000
217B E. Fifth St., $301,000
5778 Rockspray, $300,000
2491 Lakeside Drive, $299,999
7126 Ladd Circle, $290,000
5211 Duke Court, $265,000
429 Center St., $265,000
8208 Red Wing Court, $260,000
443 W. South St., $260,000
220 E. Fifth St., $245,000
5818 Farmgate Court, $234,900
485 Arwell Court, $227,000
126 Stonegate Drive, $225,000
2501 Catoctin Court, #3C, $223,000
2505 Hemingway Drive, #3A, $221,000
1627 Colonial Way, $215,000
598 Cascade Way, $210,000
2132 Bristol Drive, #8, $195,000
6404 Weatherby Court, #C, $179,000
IJAMSVILLE
5822 Oakdale Village Road, $310,000
JEFFERSON
3714 Boyington Drive, $464,085
3589 Casamento Place, $443,970
3824 Jefferson Pike, $337,500
KEYMAR
12011-A Keymar Road, $342,000
11828 Cash Smith Road, $270,000
MONROVIA
3981 Farm Lane, $400,000
NEW MARKET
106 Dorseys Chance, $660,491
6824 Woodridge Road, $622,435
10801 Ridgewood Place, $475,727
5970 Aplomado Lane, $443,515
6717 Old Stonehouse Lane, $392,000
6804 Oakrise Court, $380,000
6188 S. Steamboat Way, $279,000
ROCKY RIDGE
10006 Longs Mill Road, $390,000
SABILLASVILLE
- 16931 Raven Rock Road, $155,000
THURMONT
13833 Pryor Road, $400,000
7 Leekyler Place, $297,500
119 Sunhigh Drive, $295,000
28 Frederick Road, $270,000
12930 Hessong Bridge Road, $175,000
URBANA
3907 Sweet Briar Lane, $655,000
9337 Basil Court, $641,265
3201 Thornapple Drive, $461,160
3205 Thornapple Drive, $442,415
3203 Thornapple Drive, $424,135
9541 Hyde Place, $320,000
