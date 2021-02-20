022021TopHouse

This six-bedroom house built in 1961 with unique fireplace is last week’s top house.

Listing at $1.475 million and closing at $1.4 million, the property at 7300 Picnic Woods Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. The six-bedroom, three-bath house was built in 1961 and amenities include hardwood floors, a two-sided, two-story brick fireplace, spacious dormer bedrooms, an attached two car garage, a detached garage/workshop, a two-story barn, storage sheds and a private pond on 126 acres.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3919 Wistman Lane, Myersville, $870,000

6102 River View Court, Frederick, $850,000

3410 Flint Hill Road, Adamstown, $795,000

50 Citizens Way, #502, $715,000

BRUNSWICK

202 Wintergreen Lane, $285,000

410 N. Maple Ave., $225,000

409 E. A St., $117,000

FREDERICK

3226 Ivy Meadow Drive, $685,385

3224 Ivy Meadow Drive, $662,430

6729 Serviceberry Drive, $640,215

6715 Serviceberry Drive, $582,560

5125 Mount Zion Road, $565,000

102 Wheeler Lane, $555,000

6209 Dispatch Way, $552,000

4905 Round Hill Road, $550,000

6913 Palace Court, $493,601

5314 Kingsbrook Drive, $475,500

5111 Constitution St., $451,935

5115 Constitution St., $432,445

5105 Constitution St., $431,669

6228 Derby Drive, $430,000

8435 Edgewood Church Road, $415,000

813 Geronimo Drive, $405,000

5420 Newton Drive, $402,000

719 Holden Road, $390,000

2490 Five Shillings Road, $384,900

4941 Small Gains Way, $382,500

7064 Delegate Place, $374,220

7066 Delegate Place, $370,000

7062 Delegate Place, $366,220

2015 Tuscarora Valley Court, $365,000

7845 Wormans Mill Road, $360,000

7204 Black Creek Lane, $359,000

2748 Egret Way, $345,000

653 Tivoli Road, $335,000

5803 Mercantile Drive West, $327,000

921 Halleck Drive, $325,000

823 Jubal Way, $320,000

488 Hillcrest Drive, $314,000

4998 Pintail Court, $305,000

217B E. Fifth St., $301,000

5778 Rockspray, $300,000

2491 Lakeside Drive, $299,999

7126 Ladd Circle, $290,000

5211 Duke Court, $265,000

429 Center St., $265,000

8208 Red Wing Court, $260,000

443 W. South St., $260,000

220 E. Fifth St., $245,000

5818 Farmgate Court, $234,900

485 Arwell Court, $227,000

126 Stonegate Drive, $225,000

2501 Catoctin Court, #3C, $223,000

2505 Hemingway Drive, #3A, $221,000

1627 Colonial Way, $215,000

598 Cascade Way, $210,000

2132 Bristol Drive, #8, $195,000

6404 Weatherby Court, #C, $179,000

IJAMSVILLE

5822 Oakdale Village Road, $310,000

JEFFERSON

3714 Boyington Drive, $464,085

3589 Casamento Place, $443,970

3824 Jefferson Pike, $337,500

KEYMAR

12011-A Keymar Road, $342,000

11828 Cash Smith Road, $270,000

MONROVIA

3981 Farm Lane, $400,000

NEW MARKET

106 Dorseys Chance, $660,491

6824 Woodridge Road, $622,435

10801 Ridgewood Place, $475,727

5970 Aplomado Lane, $443,515

6717 Old Stonehouse Lane, $392,000

6804 Oakrise Court, $380,000

6188 S. Steamboat Way, $279,000

ROCKY RIDGE

10006 Longs Mill Road, $390,000

SABILLASVILLE

  • 16931 Raven Rock Road, $155,000

THURMONT

13833 Pryor Road, $400,000

7 Leekyler Place, $297,500

119 Sunhigh Drive, $295,000

28 Frederick Road, $270,000

12930 Hessong Bridge Road, $175,000

URBANA

3907 Sweet Briar Lane, $655,000

9337 Basil Court, $641,265

3201 Thornapple Drive, $461,160

3205 Thornapple Drive, $442,415

3203 Thornapple Drive, $424,135

9541 Hyde Place, $320,000

