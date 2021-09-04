090421TopHouse

Located on Woodmere circle, this 7,600-square-foot house has a gourmet kitchen, a billiard room and a theater room with elevated seating.

Boasting more than 7,600 square feet of finished living space, the home at 13 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.185 million, it listed for $1.25 million. Features include a two-story grand foyer with columns, a sun-filled conservatory with vaulted ceiling and Palladian windows, a professional office, formal dining room, a fireplace in the family room, a built-in entertainment center, a gourmet kitchen with commercial grade appliances, an owner’s suite with a fireplace and three walk-in closets, two laundry rooms and, on the lower level, a billiards room with a fireplace, a theater room with elevated seating and surround sound, a wine cellar and a lounge with a fireplace. Outside is a a detached three-car garage, a full-length rear deck, a free-form heated pool, garden shed, a koi pond with waterfalls, a wood-burning fire pit, a commercial-grade playground, and extensive hardscaping and landscaping.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

25 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $979,900

2128 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg, $970,000

8225 Ball Road, Frederick, $824,144

4917 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville, $770,000

ADAMSTOWN

3332 Yorkshire Court, $473,000

BRUNSWICK

1512 Crampton St., $495,909

14 W. H St., $360,000

212 N. Delaware Ave., $245,000

35 Wenner Drive, $208,900

619 E. D St., $180,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3729 Buckeystown Pike, $325,000

EMMITSBURG

7 Irishtown Court, $335,000

3 Heritage Lane, $295,000

2 Waycross Court, $277,100

FREDERICK

5786 Guilford Garden Terrace, $755,000

7503 Baltimore National Pike, $709,990

1412 Ricketts Road, $661,500

6344 Claridge Drive North, $650,000

6643 Ballenger Run Blvd., $620,000

7404 Dance Hall Road, $608,000

5837 Shepherd Drive, $589,000

1800 Derrs Court, $570,000

117 W. Third St., $555,000

1003 Furgeson Lane, $551,699

1007 Furgeson Lane, $540,459

603 Huntover Lane, $540,000

8002 Meadowview Drive, $536,500

8910 Mountainberry Circle, $535,000

1009 Furgeson Lane, $506,797

24 Hamilton Ave., $505,000

6233 Rainier Drive, $470,000

7198 Adirondack Drive, $463,500

4798 Hiteshow Drive, $442,000

246 W. Fifth St., $433,000

509-A Wilson Place, $430,000

4954 Small Gains Way, $425,000

2220 Lamp Post Lane, $425,000

10993 Horseshoe Drive, $417,500

800 N. Market St. $405,000

1113 Spring Run Court, $400,000

1031 N. Market St., $397,500

212 E. Third St., $386,000

2207 Garden Lane, $386,000

209 E. Fourth St., $385,000

5937 Krantz Drive, $384,865

715 Trail Ave., $375,000

5952 Leben Drive, $371,000

5946 Krantz Drive, $365,000

205 Lake Coventry Drive, $365,000

605 N. Market St., $350,000

2277 Wetherburne Way, $350,000

6422 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $345,000

2074 Spring Run Circle, $345,000

6736 Sandpiper Court, $330,000

5509 Oberlin Place, $326,000

7137 Bradshaw Court East, $321,000

2035 Rosecrans Court, $315,000

6295 Shawn Court, $308,000

5188 Duke Court, $308,000

1211 Dahlia Lane, $307,000

9421 Birchwood Court West, $305,000

1806 Wheyfield Drive, $305,000

5762 Katsura Court, $304,000

434 Carrollton Drive, $295,000

438 Center St., $293,000

412 Burck St., $284,000

6832 Larkspur Square, $275,000

4839 Hiteshow Drive, #102, $272,000

29 Consett Place, #5l, $270,000

7162 Glenmeadow Court, $270,000

1714 Carriage Way, $260,000

6503 Montalto Crossing, #J, $260,000

1811-A Wheyfield Drive, #11-A, $250,000

5801 Whitfield Court, $226,000

8202 Blue Heron Drive, #3A, $225,000

32 N. Pendleton Court, #9B, $221,000

5702 Lavender Plaza, #C, $220,000

1243-B Danielle Drive, $185,000

500 Bradley Court, #C, $185,000

808 Stratford Way, #D, $170,000

IJAMSVILLE

10136 Hutzell St., $432,000

JEFFERSON

3911 Southview Court, $480,000

KEYMAR

12223 Warner Road, $475,000

KNOXVILLE

1924 Point of Rocks Road, $220,000

MIDDLETOWN

8712 Hollow Road, $719,000

12 Gray Fox Court, $535,000

7302 Aspen Court, $436,000

7304 Aspen Court, $421,500

4390 Amethyst Court, $380,000

7309 W. Springbrook Court, $245,000

MONROVIA

4802 Railway Circle, $712,925

4812 Railway Circle, $682,300

4810 Railway Circle, $679,725

11008 Corner Stone Lane, $675,705

4813 Railway Circle, $659,675

11064 Emerald Crown Drive, $655,975

11015 Corner Stone Lane, $635,565

11002 Corner Stone Lane, $633,640

12300 Rosswood Drive, $615,000

4970 Tall Oaks Drive, $462,500

MOUNT AIRY

12924 Caleb St., $640,000

4275 Deborah Court, $601,000

13132 Penn Shop Road, $530,100

4091 Lomar Drive, $525,000

202 Westridge Drive, $525,000

1102 Village Gate Drive, $460,000

12636 Molesworth Drive, $435,000

1329 N. Oak Cliff Court, $307,000

MYERSVILLE

2119 Monument Road, $450,000

10640 Easterday Road, $355,000

NEW MARKET

11304 Country Club Road, $749,900

11030 Country Club Road, $671,500

10590 Edwardian Lane, #139, $639,000

10416 Old National Pike, $550,000

6706 Balmoral Overlook, $500,000

10683 Finn Drive, $499,900

10383 Hedgeapple Bend, $475,000

7004 Eaglehead Drive, $474,455

6653 E. Lakeridge Road, $385,000

6791 Balmoral Ridge, $380,000

6659 Harbor Light Way, $365,000

5820 Burin St., #102, $325,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1701 Canal Clipper Court, $636,600

SABILLASVILLE

6909 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $560,000

THURMONT

61 Pleasant Acres Drive, $423,000

504 Tippin Court, $400,000

8434 Hemler Road, $340,000

8212 Rocky Ridge Road, $250,000

108 Moser Circle, $238,000

UNION BRIDGE

9097 Holly Court, $381,000

URBANA

3963 Triton St., $675,000

9001 Bealls Farm Road, $665,000

9108 Kenway Lane, $585,000

3012 Herb Garden Mews South, $565,752

3112 Herb Garden Mews North, $539,980

9660 Ethan Ridge Drive, $505,000

9347 Penrose St., $475,000

9300 Penrose St., $455,000

8713 Shady Pines Drive, #401 D, $440,490

WALKERSVILLE

8408 Grossnickle Court, $552,600

305 Eastfield Place, $486,100

105 Challedon Drive, $365,000

9201 Dublin Road, $330,000

110 Colony Court, $315,000

48 Hampton Place, $306,000

8330 Revelation Ave., $245,000

67 Main St., $229,000

