Boasting more than 7,600 square feet of finished living space, the home at 13 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.185 million, it listed for $1.25 million. Features include a two-story grand foyer with columns, a sun-filled conservatory with vaulted ceiling and Palladian windows, a professional office, formal dining room, a fireplace in the family room, a built-in entertainment center, a gourmet kitchen with commercial grade appliances, an owner’s suite with a fireplace and three walk-in closets, two laundry rooms and, on the lower level, a billiards room with a fireplace, a theater room with elevated seating and surround sound, a wine cellar and a lounge with a fireplace. Outside is a a detached three-car garage, a full-length rear deck, a free-form heated pool, garden shed, a koi pond with waterfalls, a wood-burning fire pit, a commercial-grade playground, and extensive hardscaping and landscaping.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
25 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $979,900
2128 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg, $970,000
8225 Ball Road, Frederick, $824,144
4917 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville, $770,000
ADAMSTOWN
3332 Yorkshire Court, $473,000
BRUNSWICK
1512 Crampton St., $495,909
14 W. H St., $360,000
212 N. Delaware Ave., $245,000
35 Wenner Drive, $208,900
619 E. D St., $180,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
3729 Buckeystown Pike, $325,000
EMMITSBURG
7 Irishtown Court, $335,000
3 Heritage Lane, $295,000
2 Waycross Court, $277,100
FREDERICK
5786 Guilford Garden Terrace, $755,000
7503 Baltimore National Pike, $709,990
1412 Ricketts Road, $661,500
6344 Claridge Drive North, $650,000
6643 Ballenger Run Blvd., $620,000
7404 Dance Hall Road, $608,000
5837 Shepherd Drive, $589,000
1800 Derrs Court, $570,000
117 W. Third St., $555,000
1003 Furgeson Lane, $551,699
1007 Furgeson Lane, $540,459
603 Huntover Lane, $540,000
8002 Meadowview Drive, $536,500
8910 Mountainberry Circle, $535,000
1009 Furgeson Lane, $506,797
24 Hamilton Ave., $505,000
6233 Rainier Drive, $470,000
7198 Adirondack Drive, $463,500
4798 Hiteshow Drive, $442,000
246 W. Fifth St., $433,000
509-A Wilson Place, $430,000
4954 Small Gains Way, $425,000
2220 Lamp Post Lane, $425,000
10993 Horseshoe Drive, $417,500
800 N. Market St. $405,000
1113 Spring Run Court, $400,000
1031 N. Market St., $397,500
212 E. Third St., $386,000
2207 Garden Lane, $386,000
209 E. Fourth St., $385,000
5937 Krantz Drive, $384,865
715 Trail Ave., $375,000
5952 Leben Drive, $371,000
5946 Krantz Drive, $365,000
205 Lake Coventry Drive, $365,000
605 N. Market St., $350,000
2277 Wetherburne Way, $350,000
6422 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $345,000
2074 Spring Run Circle, $345,000
6736 Sandpiper Court, $330,000
5509 Oberlin Place, $326,000
7137 Bradshaw Court East, $321,000
2035 Rosecrans Court, $315,000
6295 Shawn Court, $308,000
5188 Duke Court, $308,000
1211 Dahlia Lane, $307,000
9421 Birchwood Court West, $305,000
1806 Wheyfield Drive, $305,000
5762 Katsura Court, $304,000
434 Carrollton Drive, $295,000
438 Center St., $293,000
412 Burck St., $284,000
6832 Larkspur Square, $275,000
4839 Hiteshow Drive, #102, $272,000
29 Consett Place, #5l, $270,000
7162 Glenmeadow Court, $270,000
1714 Carriage Way, $260,000
6503 Montalto Crossing, #J, $260,000
1811-A Wheyfield Drive, #11-A, $250,000
5801 Whitfield Court, $226,000
8202 Blue Heron Drive, #3A, $225,000
32 N. Pendleton Court, #9B, $221,000
5702 Lavender Plaza, #C, $220,000
1243-B Danielle Drive, $185,000
500 Bradley Court, #C, $185,000
808 Stratford Way, #D, $170,000
IJAMSVILLE
10136 Hutzell St., $432,000
JEFFERSON
3911 Southview Court, $480,000
KEYMAR
12223 Warner Road, $475,000
KNOXVILLE
1924 Point of Rocks Road, $220,000
MIDDLETOWN
8712 Hollow Road, $719,000
12 Gray Fox Court, $535,000
7302 Aspen Court, $436,000
7304 Aspen Court, $421,500
4390 Amethyst Court, $380,000
7309 W. Springbrook Court, $245,000
MONROVIA
4802 Railway Circle, $712,925
4812 Railway Circle, $682,300
4810 Railway Circle, $679,725
11008 Corner Stone Lane, $675,705
4813 Railway Circle, $659,675
11064 Emerald Crown Drive, $655,975
11015 Corner Stone Lane, $635,565
11002 Corner Stone Lane, $633,640
12300 Rosswood Drive, $615,000
4970 Tall Oaks Drive, $462,500
MOUNT AIRY
12924 Caleb St., $640,000
4275 Deborah Court, $601,000
13132 Penn Shop Road, $530,100
4091 Lomar Drive, $525,000
202 Westridge Drive, $525,000
1102 Village Gate Drive, $460,000
12636 Molesworth Drive, $435,000
1329 N. Oak Cliff Court, $307,000
MYERSVILLE
2119 Monument Road, $450,000
10640 Easterday Road, $355,000
NEW MARKET
11304 Country Club Road, $749,900
11030 Country Club Road, $671,500
10590 Edwardian Lane, #139, $639,000
10416 Old National Pike, $550,000
6706 Balmoral Overlook, $500,000
10683 Finn Drive, $499,900
10383 Hedgeapple Bend, $475,000
7004 Eaglehead Drive, $474,455
6653 E. Lakeridge Road, $385,000
6791 Balmoral Ridge, $380,000
6659 Harbor Light Way, $365,000
5820 Burin St., #102, $325,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1701 Canal Clipper Court, $636,600
SABILLASVILLE
6909 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $560,000
THURMONT
61 Pleasant Acres Drive, $423,000
504 Tippin Court, $400,000
8434 Hemler Road, $340,000
8212 Rocky Ridge Road, $250,000
108 Moser Circle, $238,000
UNION BRIDGE
9097 Holly Court, $381,000
URBANA
3963 Triton St., $675,000
9001 Bealls Farm Road, $665,000
9108 Kenway Lane, $585,000
3012 Herb Garden Mews South, $565,752
3112 Herb Garden Mews North, $539,980
9660 Ethan Ridge Drive, $505,000
9347 Penrose St., $475,000
9300 Penrose St., $455,000
8713 Shady Pines Drive, #401 D, $440,490
WALKERSVILLE
8408 Grossnickle Court, $552,600
305 Eastfield Place, $486,100
105 Challedon Drive, $365,000
9201 Dublin Road, $330,000
110 Colony Court, $315,000
48 Hampton Place, $306,000
8330 Revelation Ave., $245,000
67 Main St., $229,000
