Designer accents, in-ground pool, gourmet kitchen and media room among Middletown home's amenities

With six bedrooms, recreation and media rooms, a gourmet kitchen, a covered terrace with an outdoor kitchen and overlooking the in-ground pool, the house at 4602 Basset Place, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It closed at $1.177 million.

Listed for and closing at $1.177 million, the home at 4602 Basset Place, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Built in 1996 on 1-plus acres, the house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, designer accents throughout, a gourmet kitchen, a private dining room with gas fireplace, a master suite with access to the rear terrace overlooking the in-ground pool with attached hot tub and a secondary hot tub for the off-season. A second master suite is also on this level. On the lower level, accessible by two staircases, is a recreation area with a full bar, a wine cellar, media room with raised seating, and four bedrooms. The terrace is equipped with an outdoor kitchen. And there is an oversized 3 1/2 car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6962 Snead Court, Middletown, $1 million

12563 Quiet Stream Court, Mount Airy, $925,000

8504 Doubletree Court, Frederick, $750,000

4704 Monrovia Blvd., Monrovia, $720,190

ADAMSTOWN

7801 Lois Court, $700,000

5538 Mountville Road, $210,000

BRUNSWICK

1312 Hope Farm Court, $570,000

118 Fourth Ave., $275,000

FREDERICK

5510 Golden Eagle Road, $668,000

8714 Preston Drive, $621,000

6807 Bradley Way, $585,000

5406 Chilingham Place, $528,000

6045 Quinn Court, $515,000

7020 Summerfield Drive, $490,000

7 E. Fifth St., $490,000

1022 Furgeson Lane, $473,033

9400 Bridgewater Court West, $451,005

1001 Storrington Drive, $447,500

10227 Allview Drive, $439,900

2921 Mill Island Parkway, $430,000

5647 Scott Ridge Place, $426,000

535 Wilson Place, $420,000

816 Dunbrooke Court, $416,600

2122 Collingwood Lane, $400,000

4042 Buckeystown Pike, $390,000

5973 Jefferson Commons Way, $385,000

236 E. Third St., $355,000

902 Cherokee Trail, $351,000

1815 Country Run Way, $346,000

5609 Honeysuckle Court , $345,000

6683 Mount Phillip Road, $345,000

1327 Hillcrest Drive, $343,000

8834 Briarcliff Lane, $342,000

1756 Wheyfield Drive, $340,000

1586 Wheyfield Drive, $338,000

2044 Spring Run Circle, $328,000

627 Grant Place, $327,500

6554 Ellington Way, $325,000

212 E. Fifth St., $322,000

7141 Oberlin Circle, $315,000

5271 Earles Court, $315,000

5607 Ashburn Terrace, $315,000

5746 Butterfly Lane, $310,000

127 Water St., $296,000

2425 Prentice Court, $290,000

1086 E. Thornhill Place, $269,000

1791 Hillmeade Square, $265,000

1457 Mobley Court, $265,000

155 W. All Saints St., $260,000

1844 Monocacy View Circle, #65A, $255,500

284 Pinoak Drive, $253,000

1795 Hillmeade Square, $245,000

1141 Daffodil Drive, $238,000

586 Hollyberry Way, $222,000

6512 Springwater Court, #4303, $210,000

8205 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $209,000

20 S. Jefferson St., $205,000

2104 Whitehall Road, #2B, $192,000

2410 Ellsworth Way, #3A, $184,900

2141 Wainwright Court, #BC, $175,000

730-C Heather Ridge Drive, #14C, $110,000

JEFFERSON

3898 Shadywood Drive, $375,050

4105 Jefferson Pike, $307,000

LIBERTYTOWN

9181 Oak Tree Court, $350,000

12067 Main St., $340,000

MIDDLETOWN

26 Wagon Shed Lane, $615,000

4198 Garnet Drive, $480,000

4 Locust Blvd., $392,000

7107 Jasper Drive, $343,000

7102 Limestone Lane, $290,000

71 Boileau Court, $290,000

MONROVIA

4370 Shamrock Drive, $670,000

11002 Hazelnut Lane, $668,715

10955 Tavern Lane, $622,265

11067 Emerald Crown Drive, $618,190

11811 Pine Tree Court, $390,000

3006 White Pine Drive, $385,000

MOUNT AIRY

13596 Skyview Terrace West, $570,000

5807 Western View Place, $485,000

4315 Langdon Drive, $465,000

13134 Manor Drive, $445,000

5009 Old Bartholows Road, $375,000

NEW MARKET

6758 Woodridge Road, $650,000

10392 Meadowhead Circle, $435,000

10712 Lamoka Lane, $328,160

5641 Tessie Court, $295,000

6512 Rimrock Road, $295,000

NEW WINDSOR

3824 Jim Smith Lane, $455,250

POINT OF ROCKS

1813 Greysens Ferry Court, $552,500

1706 Ballenger Creek Pike, $350,000

ROCKY RIDGE

10021 Four Points Road, $615,000

SABILLASVILLE

15344 Sabillasville Road, $215,000

THURMONT

315 Eyler Road, $355,000

12216 Auburn Road, $255,000

UNION BRIDGE

10929 Green Valley Road, $349,900

10510 Fountain School Road, $300,000

URBANA

9127 Hendry Terrace, $665,000

3448 Sugarloaf Parkway, $625,000

8634 Shady Pines Drive, #502D, $564,990

3627 Singleton Terrace, $437,500

WALKERSVILLE

113 Ports Circle, $487,500

8735 Treasure Ave., $220,000

