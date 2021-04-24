Listed for and closing at $1.177 million, the home at 4602 Basset Place, Middletown, is last week’s top house. Built in 1996 on 1-plus acres, the house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, designer accents throughout, a gourmet kitchen, a private dining room with gas fireplace, a master suite with access to the rear terrace overlooking the in-ground pool with attached hot tub and a secondary hot tub for the off-season. A second master suite is also on this level. On the lower level, accessible by two staircases, is a recreation area with a full bar, a wine cellar, media room with raised seating, and four bedrooms. The terrace is equipped with an outdoor kitchen. And there is an oversized 3 1/2 car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6962 Snead Court, Middletown, $1 million
12563 Quiet Stream Court, Mount Airy, $925,000
8504 Doubletree Court, Frederick, $750,000
4704 Monrovia Blvd., Monrovia, $720,190
ADAMSTOWN
7801 Lois Court, $700,000
5538 Mountville Road, $210,000
BRUNSWICK
1312 Hope Farm Court, $570,000
118 Fourth Ave., $275,000
FREDERICK
5510 Golden Eagle Road, $668,000
8714 Preston Drive, $621,000
6807 Bradley Way, $585,000
5406 Chilingham Place, $528,000
6045 Quinn Court, $515,000
7020 Summerfield Drive, $490,000
7 E. Fifth St., $490,000
1022 Furgeson Lane, $473,033
9400 Bridgewater Court West, $451,005
1001 Storrington Drive, $447,500
10227 Allview Drive, $439,900
2921 Mill Island Parkway, $430,000
5647 Scott Ridge Place, $426,000
535 Wilson Place, $420,000
816 Dunbrooke Court, $416,600
2122 Collingwood Lane, $400,000
4042 Buckeystown Pike, $390,000
5973 Jefferson Commons Way, $385,000
236 E. Third St., $355,000
902 Cherokee Trail, $351,000
1815 Country Run Way, $346,000
5609 Honeysuckle Court , $345,000
6683 Mount Phillip Road, $345,000
1327 Hillcrest Drive, $343,000
8834 Briarcliff Lane, $342,000
1756 Wheyfield Drive, $340,000
1586 Wheyfield Drive, $338,000
2044 Spring Run Circle, $328,000
627 Grant Place, $327,500
6554 Ellington Way, $325,000
212 E. Fifth St., $322,000
7141 Oberlin Circle, $315,000
5271 Earles Court, $315,000
5607 Ashburn Terrace, $315,000
5746 Butterfly Lane, $310,000
127 Water St., $296,000
2425 Prentice Court, $290,000
1086 E. Thornhill Place, $269,000
1791 Hillmeade Square, $265,000
1457 Mobley Court, $265,000
155 W. All Saints St., $260,000
1844 Monocacy View Circle, #65A, $255,500
284 Pinoak Drive, $253,000
1795 Hillmeade Square, $245,000
1141 Daffodil Drive, $238,000
586 Hollyberry Way, $222,000
6512 Springwater Court, #4303, $210,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $209,000
20 S. Jefferson St., $205,000
2104 Whitehall Road, #2B, $192,000
2410 Ellsworth Way, #3A, $184,900
2141 Wainwright Court, #BC, $175,000
730-C Heather Ridge Drive, #14C, $110,000
JEFFERSON
3898 Shadywood Drive, $375,050
4105 Jefferson Pike, $307,000
LIBERTYTOWN
9181 Oak Tree Court, $350,000
12067 Main St., $340,000
MIDDLETOWN
26 Wagon Shed Lane, $615,000
4198 Garnet Drive, $480,000
4 Locust Blvd., $392,000
7107 Jasper Drive, $343,000
7102 Limestone Lane, $290,000
71 Boileau Court, $290,000
MONROVIA
4370 Shamrock Drive, $670,000
11002 Hazelnut Lane, $668,715
10955 Tavern Lane, $622,265
11067 Emerald Crown Drive, $618,190
11811 Pine Tree Court, $390,000
3006 White Pine Drive, $385,000
MOUNT AIRY
13596 Skyview Terrace West, $570,000
5807 Western View Place, $485,000
4315 Langdon Drive, $465,000
13134 Manor Drive, $445,000
5009 Old Bartholows Road, $375,000
NEW MARKET
6758 Woodridge Road, $650,000
10392 Meadowhead Circle, $435,000
10712 Lamoka Lane, $328,160
5641 Tessie Court, $295,000
6512 Rimrock Road, $295,000
NEW WINDSOR
3824 Jim Smith Lane, $455,250
POINT OF ROCKS
1813 Greysens Ferry Court, $552,500
1706 Ballenger Creek Pike, $350,000
ROCKY RIDGE
10021 Four Points Road, $615,000
SABILLASVILLE
15344 Sabillasville Road, $215,000
THURMONT
315 Eyler Road, $355,000
12216 Auburn Road, $255,000
UNION BRIDGE
10929 Green Valley Road, $349,900
10510 Fountain School Road, $300,000
URBANA
9127 Hendry Terrace, $665,000
3448 Sugarloaf Parkway, $625,000
8634 Shady Pines Drive, #502D, $564,990
3627 Singleton Terrace, $437,500
WALKERSVILLE
113 Ports Circle, $487,500
8735 Treasure Ave., $220,000
