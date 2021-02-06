Built in 1900, the home at 8730 Fox Gap Road, Middletown is last week’s top house. Nestled on more than 100 acres in the South Mountain view shed, it listed at $1.65 million and closed at $1.6 million. The home features three bedrooms and four baths, kitchen upgrades, a formal dining room and, outside, extensive hardscaping, horse trails, a bank barn and other outbuildings, an in-ground pool, tennis court and a pond.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

5562 Broadmoor Terrace North, Ijamsville, $912,500

10738 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, $899,000

4534 Coxey Brown Road, Myersville, $755,000

9333 Basil Court, Frederick, $703,255

ADAMSTOWN

5610 Adamstown Road, $130,000

BRUNSWICK

703 Potomac View Parkway, $335,000

1205 Shenandoah View Parkway, $315,960

206 E. G St., $310,000

515 Brunswick St., $287,075

EMMITSBURG

9246 Waynesboro Road, $275,000

FREDERICK

2724 Moon Shot Lane, $657,501

9335 Basil Court, $643,215

3012 Old Annapolis Trail, $590,000

5745 Guilford Garden Terrace, $586,520

124 W. Third St., $550,500

4934 Eleanor Drive, $549,000

5739 Guilford Garden Terrace, $531,510

2423 Hunters Chase Court, $521,000

4887 Meridian Court, $515,000

509 Prieur Road, $502,190

7205 James I. Harris Memorial Drive, $500,000

2111 Rocky Gorge Court, $485,000

813 N. Market St., $485,000

761 Tatum Court, $428,384

5600 Tallyn Hunt Place, $422,500

5121 Constitution, $416,945

5123 Constitution St., $416,945

2106 Artillery Road, $415,000

1526 Trafalgar Lane, $410,000

2166 Archet Lane, $400,000

769 Tatum Court, $393,156

902 N. Market St., $380,000

816 Trail Ave., $380,000

6614 Ballenger Run Blvd., $375,505

1003 Eastbourne Terrace, $370,000

7067 Delegate Place, $366,405

27 Lord Nickens St., $365,000

7065 Delegate Place, $363,405

7063 Delegate Place, $362,405

5753 Barts Way, $354,800

1702 Emory St. $350,000

1303 Pinewood Drive, $340,000

201 Shannonbrook Lane, $335,000

2738 Egret Way, $335,000

4882 Hiteshow Drive, $335,000

645 E. Church St., $332,000

763 Tatum Court, $330,017

100 Monroe Ave., $329,900

767 Tatum Court, $327,075

1806 Country Run Way, $324,300

8300 Waterside Court, $315,500

6220 Cliffside Terrace, $311,500

1576 Andover Lane, $285,000

7992 Windsail Court, $270,000

6521 Walcot Lane, #203, $250,000

1870 Monocacy View Circle, #30A, $245,000

2-A Hamilton Ave., $245,000

2622 Warren Way, #3-6, $240,000

455 Arwell Court, $239,000

5766 Katsura Court, $234,600

2110 Bristol Drive, #10, $225,000

5 Vienna Court, $220,000

2509 Shelley Circle, #52B, $210,000

7028 Hames Court, $210,000

8204 Blue Heron Drive, #1C, $205,000

8200 Blue Heron Drive, #3A, $201,600

2149 Wainsright Court, #1A, $174,900

8635 Chestnut Grove Road, $165,000

IJAMSVILLE

3694 Ridgeview Road, $385,000

JEFFERSON

4104 Camden Drive, $442,500

KNOXVILLE

217 Knoxville Road, $174,000

MIDDLETOWN

9241 Frostown Road, $499,000

8877 Hawbottom Road, $490,000

7003 Opal Court, $439,900

MONROVIA

11010 Cornerstone Lane, $694,550

11003 Hazelnut Lane, $632,945

4316 Landsdale Blvd., $570,000

11791 Rowe Road, $480,000

MOUNT AIRY

7292 Hattery Farm, $571,826

4041 Lomar Drive, $571,000

15361 Black Ankle Road, $495,975

14111 Jasmine Court, $460,000

1134 Oak View Drive, $295,000

NEW MARKET

6112 Twain Drive, $500,000

10809 Highwood Place, $499,000

6806 Balmoral Court, $458,000

6717 Lakeridge West, $393,000

5516 Wicomico Drive, $356,000

6242 N. Steamboat Way, $295,000

6575 Edgewood Road, $295,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1738 Brookshire Run, $313,000

3724 Kanawha Ave., $230,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9005 Old Mill Road, $300,000

THURMONT

7196 Acer Court, $479,900

34 Sylvia Circle, $375,000

119 Park Lane, $279,990

7212 Blue Mountain Road, $185,000

URBANA

8801 Bealls Farm Lane, $589,178

3567 Katherine Way, $440,000

WALKERSVILLE

10112 Scouts Circle, $550,000

8400 Lassie Court West, $470,000

8386 Curiosity Court, $377,000

5 W. Frederick St., $212,000

WOODSBORO

113 Copper Oaks Court, $385,000

