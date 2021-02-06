Built in 1900, the home at 8730 Fox Gap Road, Middletown is last week’s top house. Nestled on more than 100 acres in the South Mountain view shed, it listed at $1.65 million and closed at $1.6 million. The home features three bedrooms and four baths, kitchen upgrades, a formal dining room and, outside, extensive hardscaping, horse trails, a bank barn and other outbuildings, an in-ground pool, tennis court and a pond.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5562 Broadmoor Terrace North, Ijamsville, $912,500
10738 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, $899,000
4534 Coxey Brown Road, Myersville, $755,000
9333 Basil Court, Frederick, $703,255
ADAMSTOWN
5610 Adamstown Road, $130,000
BRUNSWICK
703 Potomac View Parkway, $335,000
1205 Shenandoah View Parkway, $315,960
206 E. G St., $310,000
515 Brunswick St., $287,075
EMMITSBURG
9246 Waynesboro Road, $275,000
FREDERICK
2724 Moon Shot Lane, $657,501
9335 Basil Court, $643,215
3012 Old Annapolis Trail, $590,000
5745 Guilford Garden Terrace, $586,520
124 W. Third St., $550,500
4934 Eleanor Drive, $549,000
5739 Guilford Garden Terrace, $531,510
2423 Hunters Chase Court, $521,000
4887 Meridian Court, $515,000
509 Prieur Road, $502,190
7205 James I. Harris Memorial Drive, $500,000
2111 Rocky Gorge Court, $485,000
813 N. Market St., $485,000
761 Tatum Court, $428,384
5600 Tallyn Hunt Place, $422,500
5121 Constitution, $416,945
5123 Constitution St., $416,945
2106 Artillery Road, $415,000
1526 Trafalgar Lane, $410,000
2166 Archet Lane, $400,000
769 Tatum Court, $393,156
902 N. Market St., $380,000
816 Trail Ave., $380,000
6614 Ballenger Run Blvd., $375,505
1003 Eastbourne Terrace, $370,000
7067 Delegate Place, $366,405
27 Lord Nickens St., $365,000
7065 Delegate Place, $363,405
7063 Delegate Place, $362,405
5753 Barts Way, $354,800
1702 Emory St. $350,000
1303 Pinewood Drive, $340,000
201 Shannonbrook Lane, $335,000
2738 Egret Way, $335,000
4882 Hiteshow Drive, $335,000
645 E. Church St., $332,000
763 Tatum Court, $330,017
100 Monroe Ave., $329,900
767 Tatum Court, $327,075
1806 Country Run Way, $324,300
8300 Waterside Court, $315,500
6220 Cliffside Terrace, $311,500
1576 Andover Lane, $285,000
7992 Windsail Court, $270,000
6521 Walcot Lane, #203, $250,000
1870 Monocacy View Circle, #30A, $245,000
2-A Hamilton Ave., $245,000
2622 Warren Way, #3-6, $240,000
455 Arwell Court, $239,000
5766 Katsura Court, $234,600
2110 Bristol Drive, #10, $225,000
5 Vienna Court, $220,000
2509 Shelley Circle, #52B, $210,000
7028 Hames Court, $210,000
8204 Blue Heron Drive, #1C, $205,000
8200 Blue Heron Drive, #3A, $201,600
2149 Wainsright Court, #1A, $174,900
8635 Chestnut Grove Road, $165,000
IJAMSVILLE
3694 Ridgeview Road, $385,000
JEFFERSON
4104 Camden Drive, $442,500
KNOXVILLE
217 Knoxville Road, $174,000
MIDDLETOWN
9241 Frostown Road, $499,000
8877 Hawbottom Road, $490,000
7003 Opal Court, $439,900
MONROVIA
11010 Cornerstone Lane, $694,550
11003 Hazelnut Lane, $632,945
4316 Landsdale Blvd., $570,000
11791 Rowe Road, $480,000
MOUNT AIRY
7292 Hattery Farm, $571,826
4041 Lomar Drive, $571,000
15361 Black Ankle Road, $495,975
14111 Jasmine Court, $460,000
1134 Oak View Drive, $295,000
NEW MARKET
6112 Twain Drive, $500,000
10809 Highwood Place, $499,000
6806 Balmoral Court, $458,000
6717 Lakeridge West, $393,000
5516 Wicomico Drive, $356,000
6242 N. Steamboat Way, $295,000
6575 Edgewood Road, $295,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1738 Brookshire Run, $313,000
3724 Kanawha Ave., $230,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9005 Old Mill Road, $300,000
THURMONT
7196 Acer Court, $479,900
34 Sylvia Circle, $375,000
119 Park Lane, $279,990
7212 Blue Mountain Road, $185,000
URBANA
8801 Bealls Farm Lane, $589,178
3567 Katherine Way, $440,000
WALKERSVILLE
10112 Scouts Circle, $550,000
8400 Lassie Court West, $470,000
8386 Curiosity Court, $377,000
5 W. Frederick St., $212,000
WOODSBORO
113 Copper Oaks Court, $385,000
