070321TopHouse

This open-floor-plan home has a master suite complete with a spa bath and its own boat ramp.

 Photo courtesy Rob Whalen

Located at 2926 Mill Island Parkway, Frederick, last week’s top house closed at $1.1 million. It listed at $970,000. This custom Wormald home is a former model home and offers lots of amenities and views of the Monocacy River. The heart of the open floorplan home is the chef’s kitchen, which opens to the family room and a large sunroom. A large rear deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The master suite features a tray ceiling, custom lighting and a spa bath. Each of the five bedrooms feature a private bath and large closets. Outside is a stone patio with an outdoor spa. There is direct access from the property to a boat ramp for launching kayaks and canoes.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

13380 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $910,000

7100 Ewing Court, Middletown, $810,000

7129 Starmount Court, New Market, $808,160

3737 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $786,000

ADAMSTOWN

5417 Adamstown Commons Drive, $643,000

2110-A Pleasant View Road, $150,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

4632 Deer Spring Road, $485,000

BRUNSWICK

511 Brunswick St., $390,000

605 Brunswick St., $314,000

201 W. B St., $270,000

1023 Peach Orchard Lane, $210,000

229 Ninth Ave., $175,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

6831 Buckingham Lane, $320,000

EMMITSBURG

598 Timbermill Court, $449,000

FREDERICK

6609 Corbel Way, $600,000

6317 Knollwood Drive, $585,000

5411 Chillingham Place, $575,000

110 Missouri Court, $565,000

10980 Horseshoe Drive, $520,000

1407 Purple Wing Place, $510,000

5351 Yellow Birch Way, $500,000

5020 Constitution St., $491,880

5022 Constitution St., $478,945

2777 Lynn St., $468,000

7718 Ridge Road, $461,000

6935 N. Clifton Road, $449,900

6399 Betty Linton Lane, $435,000

3138 Basford Road, $435,000

600 Fairview Ave., $430,000

1429 Hunting Horn Lane, $425,000

6555 Britannic Place, $422,000

218 Shannonbrook Lane, $391,000

1501 Havilland Place, $375,000

273 Longford Court, $372,000

608 Trail Ave., $369,900

5907 Krantz Drive, $364,590

5902 Krantz Drive, $363,500

8002 Reed Court, $361,000

1760 Wheyfield Drive, $360,000

841 Briar Court, $360,000

1859 Millstream Drive, $360,000

5930 Forum Square, $353,590

312 Willow Ave., $350,000

551 Ellison Court, $347,000

8236 Black Haw Court, $345,000

9944 Bethel Road, $341,000

405 Columbus Ave., $336,000

2010 Weitzel Court, $335,000

1957 Crossing Stone Court, $330,000

5919 Krantz Drive, $317,390

2520 Waterside Drive, #407, $313,600

5913 Krantz Drive, $304,990

107 Twin Eagle Court, $301,000

5731 Charstone Court, $300,000

452 Carrollton Drive, $300,000

107 Whiskey Creek Circle, $300,000

446 Blossom Lane, $290,000

504 Sugarbush Circle, $280,000

806 Waterford Drive, $276,000

2500 Waterford Drive, #218, $275,000

19 Victoria Square, $273,900

2511 Shelley Circle, #6 3A, $255,000

6505-E Wiltshire #204, $250,000

518 Logan St., $250,000

6344 Springwater Terrace, #1141, $250,000

182 Key Parkway, $247,000

2513 Shelley Circle, #9 2A, $247,000

5995 Grove Hill Road, $245,000

5742 Box Elder Court, $245,000

313 W. South St., $242,000

5722 Charstone Court, $240,000

103 E. Eighth St., #103A, $240,000

517 Beebe Court, $230,000

5806 Shadbush Court, #E, $220,000

103 S. Market St., #303, $220,000

510 Boysenberry Lane, $216,000

2155 Bristol Drive, #1, $215,000

2508 Coach House Way, #2A, $207,000

2136 Wainwright Court, #1D, $195,500

1216-F Danielle Drive, #1216E, $180,000

613 Himes Ave., #XI110, $178,000

IJAMSVILLE

5855 Rochefort St., $381,000

10008 Beerse St., $360,000

JEFFERSON

4813 Stockton Court, $502,000

6029 Holter Road, $470,000

4723 Old Middletown Road, $385,000

MIDDLETOWN

309 Ingalls Drive, $755,000

8542 Pete Wiles Road, $703,000

2870 Station Road, $700,000

4613 Pinewood Trail, $405,000

105 Stone Springs Lane, $324,000

MONROVIA

10959 Tavern Lane, $733,190

10916 Lace Leaf Lane, $680,000

4392 Viridian Terrace, $665,000

4984 Linganore View Drive, $478,000

11805 Pine Tree Court, $447,800

12046 Fingerboard Road, $387,000

MOUNT AIRY

4753 De Invierno Place, $760,000

1011 Leafy Hollow Circle, $655,007

4028 Bunker Court, $635,000

13708 Graham Court, $310,000

MYERSVILLE

10243 Rollingridge Court, $501,000

NEW MARKET

208 Dorseys Chance, $658,100

5827 Drexal Ave., $620,000

11073 Sanandrew Drive, $560,000

11831 Vineyard Path, $511,000

5775 Elizabethan Circle, $501,000

6970 Meadowpoint Terrace, $465,000

146 Wicomico Court, $425,000

10794 Forest Edge Circle, $410,000

6601 Edgewood Road, $399,900

6578 Hemlock Point Road, $397,000

10788 Forest Edge Circle, $245,000

POINT OF ROCKS

4012 Pennyfields Lock Court, $627,000

3808 Kanawha Ave. East, $400,000

ROCKY RIDGE

8608 Blacks Mill Road, $450,000

TANEYTOWN

12111 Taneytown Pike, $350,000

THURMONT

213 Apples Church Road, $435,500

4 Clark Ave., $319,000

15858 Smith Road, $292,000

7532 Franklinville Road, $272,000

6 Spangler Court, $261,000

120 W. Main St., $260,000

UNION BRIDGE

12112 Coppermine Road, $605,000

12822 Boxwood Lane, $355,000

URBANA

3559 Cypress Pond, $608,259

3052 Herb Garden Drive, $543,440

3245 Stone Barn Drive, $500,000

8664 Shady Pines Drive, #407 E, $467,940

9605 Atterbury Lane, $462,000

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #P, $430,835

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #N, $414,255

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #Q, $400,740

3607 Springhollow Lane, $375,000

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #J, $371,690

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #L, $355,740

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #E, $351,040

WALKERSVILLE

8390 Devon Lane, $635,000

111 Greenwich Drive, $546,000

71 Main St., $433,000

207 Winter Brook Drive, $400,000

8818 Challenge Walk, $247,000

121 Savannah Court, $235,000

110 Seneca Place, $234,000

WOODSBORO

100 Woodsboro Road, $312,000

201 N. Second St., $246,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!