Located at 2926 Mill Island Parkway, Frederick, last week’s top house closed at $1.1 million. It listed at $970,000. This custom Wormald home is a former model home and offers lots of amenities and views of the Monocacy River. The heart of the open floorplan home is the chef’s kitchen, which opens to the family room and a large sunroom. A large rear deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The master suite features a tray ceiling, custom lighting and a spa bath. Each of the five bedrooms feature a private bath and large closets. Outside is a stone patio with an outdoor spa. There is direct access from the property to a boat ramp for launching kayaks and canoes.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
13380 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $910,000
7100 Ewing Court, Middletown, $810,000
7129 Starmount Court, New Market, $808,160
3737 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $786,000
ADAMSTOWN
5417 Adamstown Commons Drive, $643,000
2110-A Pleasant View Road, $150,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
4632 Deer Spring Road, $485,000
BRUNSWICK
511 Brunswick St., $390,000
605 Brunswick St., $314,000
201 W. B St., $270,000
1023 Peach Orchard Lane, $210,000
229 Ninth Ave., $175,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
6831 Buckingham Lane, $320,000
EMMITSBURG
598 Timbermill Court, $449,000
FREDERICK
6609 Corbel Way, $600,000
6317 Knollwood Drive, $585,000
5411 Chillingham Place, $575,000
110 Missouri Court, $565,000
10980 Horseshoe Drive, $520,000
1407 Purple Wing Place, $510,000
5351 Yellow Birch Way, $500,000
5020 Constitution St., $491,880
5022 Constitution St., $478,945
2777 Lynn St., $468,000
7718 Ridge Road, $461,000
6935 N. Clifton Road, $449,900
6399 Betty Linton Lane, $435,000
3138 Basford Road, $435,000
600 Fairview Ave., $430,000
1429 Hunting Horn Lane, $425,000
6555 Britannic Place, $422,000
218 Shannonbrook Lane, $391,000
1501 Havilland Place, $375,000
273 Longford Court, $372,000
608 Trail Ave., $369,900
5907 Krantz Drive, $364,590
5902 Krantz Drive, $363,500
8002 Reed Court, $361,000
1760 Wheyfield Drive, $360,000
841 Briar Court, $360,000
1859 Millstream Drive, $360,000
5930 Forum Square, $353,590
312 Willow Ave., $350,000
551 Ellison Court, $347,000
8236 Black Haw Court, $345,000
9944 Bethel Road, $341,000
405 Columbus Ave., $336,000
2010 Weitzel Court, $335,000
1957 Crossing Stone Court, $330,000
5919 Krantz Drive, $317,390
2520 Waterside Drive, #407, $313,600
5913 Krantz Drive, $304,990
107 Twin Eagle Court, $301,000
5731 Charstone Court, $300,000
452 Carrollton Drive, $300,000
107 Whiskey Creek Circle, $300,000
446 Blossom Lane, $290,000
504 Sugarbush Circle, $280,000
806 Waterford Drive, $276,000
2500 Waterford Drive, #218, $275,000
19 Victoria Square, $273,900
2511 Shelley Circle, #6 3A, $255,000
6505-E Wiltshire #204, $250,000
518 Logan St., $250,000
6344 Springwater Terrace, #1141, $250,000
182 Key Parkway, $247,000
2513 Shelley Circle, #9 2A, $247,000
5995 Grove Hill Road, $245,000
5742 Box Elder Court, $245,000
313 W. South St., $242,000
5722 Charstone Court, $240,000
103 E. Eighth St., #103A, $240,000
517 Beebe Court, $230,000
5806 Shadbush Court, #E, $220,000
103 S. Market St., #303, $220,000
510 Boysenberry Lane, $216,000
2155 Bristol Drive, #1, $215,000
2508 Coach House Way, #2A, $207,000
2136 Wainwright Court, #1D, $195,500
1216-F Danielle Drive, #1216E, $180,000
613 Himes Ave., #XI110, $178,000
IJAMSVILLE
5855 Rochefort St., $381,000
10008 Beerse St., $360,000
JEFFERSON
4813 Stockton Court, $502,000
6029 Holter Road, $470,000
4723 Old Middletown Road, $385,000
MIDDLETOWN
309 Ingalls Drive, $755,000
8542 Pete Wiles Road, $703,000
2870 Station Road, $700,000
4613 Pinewood Trail, $405,000
105 Stone Springs Lane, $324,000
MONROVIA
10959 Tavern Lane, $733,190
10916 Lace Leaf Lane, $680,000
4392 Viridian Terrace, $665,000
4984 Linganore View Drive, $478,000
11805 Pine Tree Court, $447,800
12046 Fingerboard Road, $387,000
MOUNT AIRY
4753 De Invierno Place, $760,000
1011 Leafy Hollow Circle, $655,007
4028 Bunker Court, $635,000
13708 Graham Court, $310,000
MYERSVILLE
10243 Rollingridge Court, $501,000
NEW MARKET
208 Dorseys Chance, $658,100
5827 Drexal Ave., $620,000
11073 Sanandrew Drive, $560,000
11831 Vineyard Path, $511,000
5775 Elizabethan Circle, $501,000
6970 Meadowpoint Terrace, $465,000
146 Wicomico Court, $425,000
10794 Forest Edge Circle, $410,000
6601 Edgewood Road, $399,900
6578 Hemlock Point Road, $397,000
10788 Forest Edge Circle, $245,000
POINT OF ROCKS
4012 Pennyfields Lock Court, $627,000
3808 Kanawha Ave. East, $400,000
ROCKY RIDGE
8608 Blacks Mill Road, $450,000
TANEYTOWN
12111 Taneytown Pike, $350,000
THURMONT
213 Apples Church Road, $435,500
4 Clark Ave., $319,000
15858 Smith Road, $292,000
7532 Franklinville Road, $272,000
6 Spangler Court, $261,000
120 W. Main St., $260,000
UNION BRIDGE
12112 Coppermine Road, $605,000
12822 Boxwood Lane, $355,000
URBANA
3559 Cypress Pond, $608,259
3052 Herb Garden Drive, $543,440
3245 Stone Barn Drive, $500,000
8664 Shady Pines Drive, #407 E, $467,940
9605 Atterbury Lane, $462,000
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #P, $430,835
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #N, $414,255
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #Q, $400,740
3607 Springhollow Lane, $375,000
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #J, $371,690
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #L, $355,740
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #E, $351,040
WALKERSVILLE
8390 Devon Lane, $635,000
111 Greenwich Drive, $546,000
71 Main St., $433,000
207 Winter Brook Drive, $400,000
8818 Challenge Walk, $247,000
121 Savannah Court, $235,000
110 Seneca Place, $234,000
WOODSBORO
100 Woodsboro Road, $312,000
201 N. Second St., $246,000
