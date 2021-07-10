Situated on 50-plus acres, the house at 13001 Penn Shop Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.1 million. The 50 acres includes three lots, with one 1.19 acre parcel approved for building. There is also a 100x50-foot building that can be used as a garage, workshop or retrofitted for horses. The home was built in 1993 and has five bedrooms and four baths, a gourmet kitchen that opens to a large family room, a fenced backyard, stocked pond and creek.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10229 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, $1.05 million
6598 Waters Edge Court, New Market, $915,000
12461 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $890,000
6014 Yeagertown Road, New Market, $785,000
ADAMSTOWN
3407 Buckeystown Pike, $320,000
BRUNSWICK
1418 Village Green Way, $550,000
1324 Scheer St., $485,000
711 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000
627 Potomac View Parkway, $375,000
19 N. Virginia Ave., $357,000
105 Fiona Way, $315,000
215 N. Delaware Ave., $250,000
EMMITSBURG
560 Timbermill Court, $409,835
541 Timbermill Court, $386,060
214 W. Main St., $199,000
10 Seton Place, $190,000
FREDERICK
8403 River Meadow Drive, $765,000
6722 Serviceberry Drive, $637,890
6808 Ballenger Run Drive, $628,790
1908 Gladstone, $622,976
6419 Spring Forest Road, $620,000
2126 Infantry Drive, $575,000
2681 Brook Valley Road, $575,000
432 Mohican Drive, $560,000
7206 Drought Spring Drive, $545,000
159 B&O Ave., $540,000
520 N. Bentz St., $519,000
341 S. Market St., $515,000
5308 Crape Myrtle Drive, #C, $511,665
715 Monarch Ridge Road, $510,000
55 Maxwell Square, $500,000
2001 Chapel Court, $490,000
8200 Greenvale Drive, $489,000
1017 Bexhill Drive, $485,000
5628 Scott Ridge Place, $475,000
8314 Sharon Drive, $470,000
1708 Algonquin Road, $465,000
8451 Bald Eagle Lane, $456,000
6600 Eider Court, $455,000
6523 Ballenger Run Blvd., $436,000
1108 Furgeson Lane, $435,338
1207 Marsalis Place, $433,706
219 Shannonbrook Lane, $429,000
6400 Wild Plum Drive, $420,000
7199 McHenry Place, $419,000
513 Klineharts Alley, $418,000
594 Winterspice Drive, $417,000
6553 Britannic Place, $410,000
5751 Bartonsville Road, $410,000
1779 Harvest Drive, $410,000
610 Trail Ave., $400,000
6662 Ballenger Run Blvd., #G, $397,975
8319 Legg Road, $393,000
4934 Macdonough Place, $389,990
4916 Macdonough Place, $389,990
6674 Ballenger Run Blvd., $389,300
4944 Macdonough Place, $386,940
2036 Spring Run Circle, $380,000
7510 Somerset Terrace, $379,900
7129 Judicial Mews, $379,000
6664 Ballenger Run Blvd., #F, $377,400
6672 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $365,985
7135 Oberlin Circle, $365,000
5942 Forum Square, $364,590
1921 Fieldstone Way, $355,000
528 Wilson Place, $355,000
2604-B Egret Way, $351,500
8021 Captains Court $350,300
1810 Rocky Glen Drive, $350,000
202 Lake Coventry Drive, $350,000
7119 Delegate Place, $350,000
2446 Lakeside Drive, $345,000
6668 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $342,495
7101 Delegate Place, $339,990
6453 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $339,000
9552 Bellhaven Court, $330,000
4940 Macdonough Place, $328,840
423 N. Bentz St., $320,000
7107 Delegate Place, $317,840
8029 Waterview Court, $317,500
6708 Sandpiper Court, $310,000
444 Blossom Lane, $306,000
174 Harpers Way, $295,000
506 N. Market St., $285,000
585 Lancaster Place, $281,000
6744 Sandpiper Court, $280,000
497 Sagner Ave., $275,000
6511 Walcott Lane, #302, $265,000
1825 Dulaney Court, $250,000
9816-A Hall Road, $245,000
2501 Coleridge Drive, 3B, $241,000
6341 Springwater Terrace, #9202, $235,000
307 W. Patrick St., $225,000
3 E. Ninth St., $204,700
7050 Basswood Road, #11, $164,900
993-E Heather Ridge Drive, #5E, $120,500
IJAMSVILLE
5439 Mussetter Road, $665,000
5867 Oakdale Village Road, $650,000
5586 Broadmoor Terrace North, $630,000
3734 Lawson Road, $337,000
10004 Beerse St., $325,000
JEFFERSON
4702 Puller Drive, $525,000
3705 Boyington Drive, $481,350
5002-A Burkittsville Road, $175,000
KEYMAR
11802 Cash Smith Road, $330,000
KNOXVILLE
3628 Petersville Road, $360,000
MIDDLETOWN
200 Tobias Run, $637,500
7517 Picnic Woods Road, $505,000
206 Larch Court, $479,000
7106 Limestone Lane, $355,000
209 Broad St., $355,000
7105 Jasper Drive, $340,000
8584 Valley Drive, $331,500
MONROVIA
11062 Emerald Crown Drive, $616,340
4714 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $508,000
MOUNT AIRY
13207 Larson Court, $565,000
5608 Catoctin Ridge Drive, $511,000
4310 Millwood Road, $480,000
7641 Dollyhyde Road, $438,000
MYERSVILLE
10416 Easterday Road, $255,000
10716 Wolfsville Road, $246,000
NEW MARKET
5618 Jordan Blvd., $665,000
6881 Clovis Court, $626,390
5628 Jordan Blvd., $620,000
9704 Burger Way, $602,085
7005 Eaglehead Drive, $584,760
11118 Eagletrace Drive, $584,100
10551 Hunter Court, $577,905
10559 Edwardian Lane, $576,000
7138 Masters Road, $523,000
6010 Fallfish Court, $499,900
5992 Aplomado Lane, $463,585
11827 Heatherfield Trail, $440,000
11206 Kent Court, $425,000
10617 Brewerton Lane, $402,395
5559 Sponseller Court, $380,000
10636 Saponi Drive, $378,805
6567 Edgewood Road, $375,000
10630 Saponi Drive, $363,695
10634 Saponi Drive, $342,220
5670 Joseph Court, $325,000
10289 Cliff Swallow Court, #204-A, $210,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1760 Ballenger Creek Pike, $286,501
THURMONT
7408 Kellys Store Road, $638,000
12109-A Old Frederick Road, $490,000
151-A N. Carroll St., $399,900
URBANA
9293 Blue Sage Court, $717,475
3307 Stone Barn Drive, $505,000
9680 Ethan Ridge Drive, $494,900
3518 Connor Place, $459,000
3724 Hope Commons Circle, $445,000
9457 Prospect Hill Place, $440,000
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #K, $358,540
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #C, $321,015
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #B, $320,840
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #G, $310,965
WALKERSVILLE
8367 Inspiration Ave., $400,000
8787 Hickory Hill, $329,500
16 Georgetown Road, $267,500
12 Moon Maiden Court, $238,000
8795 Treasure Ave., $236,000
112 Grantham Court, $235,000
