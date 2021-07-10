Top house July 10

The house at 13001 Penn Shop Road, Mount Airy, is on 50-plus acres. It includes a pond and a creek.

Situated on 50-plus acres, the house at 13001 Penn Shop Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.1 million. The 50 acres includes three lots, with one 1.19 acre parcel approved for building. There is also a 100x50-foot building that can be used as a garage, workshop or retrofitted for horses. The home was built in 1993 and has five bedrooms and four baths, a gourmet kitchen that opens to a large family room, a fenced backyard, stocked pond and creek.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

10229 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, $1.05 million

6598 Waters Edge Court, New Market, $915,000

12461 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $890,000

6014 Yeagertown Road, New Market, $785,000

ADAMSTOWN

3407 Buckeystown Pike, $320,000

BRUNSWICK

1418 Village Green Way, $550,000

1324 Scheer St., $485,000

711 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000

627 Potomac View Parkway, $375,000

19 N. Virginia Ave., $357,000

105 Fiona Way, $315,000

215 N. Delaware Ave., $250,000

EMMITSBURG

560 Timbermill Court, $409,835

541 Timbermill Court, $386,060

214 W. Main St., $199,000

10 Seton Place, $190,000

FREDERICK

8403 River Meadow Drive, $765,000

6722 Serviceberry Drive, $637,890

6808 Ballenger Run Drive, $628,790

1908 Gladstone, $622,976

6419 Spring Forest Road, $620,000

2126 Infantry Drive, $575,000

2681 Brook Valley Road, $575,000

432 Mohican Drive, $560,000

7206 Drought Spring Drive, $545,000

159 B&O Ave., $540,000

520 N. Bentz St., $519,000

341 S. Market St., $515,000

5308 Crape Myrtle Drive, #C, $511,665

715 Monarch Ridge Road, $510,000

55 Maxwell Square, $500,000

2001 Chapel Court, $490,000

8200 Greenvale Drive, $489,000

1017 Bexhill Drive, $485,000

5628 Scott Ridge Place, $475,000

8314 Sharon Drive, $470,000

1708 Algonquin Road, $465,000

8451 Bald Eagle Lane, $456,000

6600 Eider Court, $455,000

6523 Ballenger Run Blvd., $436,000

1108 Furgeson Lane, $435,338

1207 Marsalis Place, $433,706

219 Shannonbrook Lane, $429,000

6400 Wild Plum Drive, $420,000

7199 McHenry Place, $419,000

513 Klineharts Alley, $418,000

594 Winterspice Drive, $417,000

6553 Britannic Place, $410,000

5751 Bartonsville Road, $410,000

1779 Harvest Drive, $410,000

610 Trail Ave., $400,000

6662 Ballenger Run Blvd., #G, $397,975

8319 Legg Road, $393,000

4934 Macdonough Place, $389,990

4916 Macdonough Place, $389,990

6674 Ballenger Run Blvd., $389,300

4944 Macdonough Place, $386,940

2036 Spring Run Circle, $380,000

7510 Somerset Terrace, $379,900

7129 Judicial Mews, $379,000

6664 Ballenger Run Blvd., #F, $377,400

6672 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $365,985

7135 Oberlin Circle, $365,000

5942 Forum Square, $364,590

1921 Fieldstone Way, $355,000

528 Wilson Place, $355,000

2604-B Egret Way, $351,500

8021 Captains Court $350,300

1810 Rocky Glen Drive, $350,000

202 Lake Coventry Drive, $350,000

7119 Delegate Place, $350,000

2446 Lakeside Drive, $345,000

6668 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $342,495

7101 Delegate Place, $339,990

6453 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $339,000

9552 Bellhaven Court, $330,000

4940 Macdonough Place, $328,840

423 N. Bentz St., $320,000

7107 Delegate Place, $317,840

8029 Waterview Court, $317,500

6708 Sandpiper Court, $310,000

444 Blossom Lane, $306,000

174 Harpers Way, $295,000

506 N. Market St., $285,000

585 Lancaster Place, $281,000

6744 Sandpiper Court, $280,000

497 Sagner Ave., $275,000

6511 Walcott Lane, #302, $265,000

1825 Dulaney Court, $250,000

9816-A Hall Road, $245,000

2501 Coleridge Drive, 3B, $241,000

6341 Springwater Terrace, #9202, $235,000

307 W. Patrick St., $225,000

3 E. Ninth St., $204,700

7050 Basswood Road, #11, $164,900

993-E Heather Ridge Drive, #5E, $120,500

IJAMSVILLE

5439 Mussetter Road, $665,000

5867 Oakdale Village Road, $650,000

5586 Broadmoor Terrace North, $630,000

3734 Lawson Road, $337,000

10004 Beerse St., $325,000

JEFFERSON

4702 Puller Drive, $525,000

3705 Boyington Drive, $481,350

5002-A Burkittsville Road, $175,000

KEYMAR

11802 Cash Smith Road, $330,000

KNOXVILLE

3628 Petersville Road, $360,000

MIDDLETOWN

200 Tobias Run, $637,500

7517 Picnic Woods Road, $505,000

206 Larch Court, $479,000

7106 Limestone Lane, $355,000

209 Broad St., $355,000

7105 Jasper Drive, $340,000

8584 Valley Drive, $331,500

MONROVIA

11062 Emerald Crown Drive, $616,340

4714 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $508,000

MOUNT AIRY

13207 Larson Court, $565,000

5608 Catoctin Ridge Drive, $511,000

4310 Millwood Road, $480,000

7641 Dollyhyde Road, $438,000

MYERSVILLE

10416 Easterday Road, $255,000

10716 Wolfsville Road, $246,000

NEW MARKET

5618 Jordan Blvd., $665,000

6881 Clovis Court, $626,390

5628 Jordan Blvd., $620,000

9704 Burger Way, $602,085

7005 Eaglehead Drive, $584,760

11118 Eagletrace Drive, $584,100

10551 Hunter Court, $577,905

10559 Edwardian Lane, $576,000

7138 Masters Road, $523,000

6010 Fallfish Court, $499,900

5992 Aplomado Lane, $463,585

11827 Heatherfield Trail, $440,000

11206 Kent Court, $425,000

10617 Brewerton Lane, $402,395

5559 Sponseller Court, $380,000

10636 Saponi Drive, $378,805

6567 Edgewood Road, $375,000

10630 Saponi Drive, $363,695

10634 Saponi Drive, $342,220

5670 Joseph Court, $325,000

10289 Cliff Swallow Court, #204-A, $210,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1760 Ballenger Creek Pike, $286,501

THURMONT

7408 Kellys Store Road, $638,000

12109-A Old Frederick Road, $490,000

151-A N. Carroll St., $399,900

URBANA

9293 Blue Sage Court, $717,475

3307 Stone Barn Drive, $505,000

9680 Ethan Ridge Drive, $494,900

3518 Connor Place, $459,000

3724 Hope Commons Circle, $445,000

9457 Prospect Hill Place, $440,000

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #K, $358,540

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #C, $321,015

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #B, $320,840

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #G, $310,965

WALKERSVILLE

8367 Inspiration Ave., $400,000

8787 Hickory Hill, $329,500

16 Georgetown Road, $267,500

12 Moon Maiden Court, $238,000

8795 Treasure Ave., $236,000

112 Grantham Court, $235,000

