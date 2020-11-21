112120TopHouse

Built in 2007, the home at 11154 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, has an airy floor plan and a lower level playroom/school area.

 Photo courtesy Kim Z. Ackerman

Built in 2007, the house at 11154 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $780,000, it listed for $799,000. This home has an airy floor plan, with five bedrooms, four full baths and a half bath; two office spaces, a gracious owner’s suite with tray ceilings, a sitting room or office and two walk-in closets. The lower level offers a huge playroom/school area, complete with fireplace, a home cinema, utility room for space for storage and the fifth bedroom with en-suite bath.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3229 Ivy Meadow Drive, Frederick, $763,737

3322 Purple Sage Mews, Urbana, $702,098

3222 Thornapple Drive, Urbana, $672,620

7211 Talbot Run Road, Mount Airy, $640,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

6922 Potomac Ave., $359,900

BRUNSWICK

1403 Hope Farm Court, $457,500

1173 Potomac View Parkway, $435,000

308 Central Ave., $297,500

FREDERICK

3838 Fulham Road, $600,000

6211 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $560,000

7010 Ridge Road, $510,000

4818 Clarendon Drive, $505,000

6519 Jefferson Blvd., $499,900

5602 Woodlyn Road, $492,500

7368 Kemp Lane, $485,000

115 Catoctin Ave., $435,000

9723 Fleetwood Way, $415,000

611 Angelwing Lane, $415,000

6397 Walcott Lane, $400,000

5930 Jefferson Commons Way, $395,000

3710 Hope Commons, $390,000

8504 Randell Ridge, $388,146

204 Wyngate Drive, $379,000

134 W. Second St., $377,900

7930 Edgewood Farm Road, $372,000

2539 Island Grove Blvd., $370,000

6509 Newton Drive, $363,000

5625 Scott Ridge Place, $360,000

809 Aztec Drive, $360,000

7271 Parkers Farm Lane, $350,000

7930 Yellow Springs Road, $340,000

1302 Marsalis Place, $337,101

1442 Trafalgar Lane, $330,000

9516 Bellhaven Court, $326,000

1612 Wheyfield Drive, $325,000

1657 Coopers Way, $324,500

2455 Lakeside Drive, $322,000

88 Buell Drive, $310,000

2030 Rosencrans Court, $305,000

5413 Viceroy Court, $300,000

324 Willow Ave., $298,000

6111 Baldridge Circle, $295,000

2416 Prentice Court, $283,000

7504 Rockwood Road, $245,000

1791-A Wheyfield Drive, #19-A, $244,000

5414 Shookstown Road, $230,000

561 Cotswold Court, $225,000

236 S. Carroll St., $223,000

6510 Daytona Court, #G 101, $220,000

200 Deervalley Drive, $210,000

2507 Coach House Way, #1B, $210,000

160 Fairfield Drive, $205,000

109 Heathfield Drive, $190,000

1308 Hampshire Drive, #2E, $190,000

207 Phebus Ave., $190,000

2406 Dominion Drive, #3A, $180,000

5310 Striped Maple St., $160,000

MIDDLETOWN

108 Ali Drive, $600,000

7351 Welsh Court, $569,900

7626 Marker Road, $378,000

7351 Welsh Court, $159,900

7108 Mountain Church Road, $155,000

MONROVIA

11004 Hazelnut Lane, $632,890

407 Cove Court, $605,000

11007 Cornerstone Lane, $601,845

11033 Cornerstone Lane, $567,600

12613 Fingerboard Road, $475,000

4562 Tinder Box Circle, $446,000

MOUNT AIRY

8770 Mapleville Road, $640,000

1141 Village Gate Drive, $562,500

4309 Langdon Drive, $487,000

4301 Bartholow Road, $399,999

MYERSVILLE

1008 Hunters Knoll, $620,000

NEW MARKET

6816 Rehnquist Court, $595,000

6885 Woodrise Road, $575,000

11108 Eagletrace Drive, $525,000

11221 Country Club Road, $515,000

5915 Jacobean Place, $465,000

7168 Masters Road, $410,000

6640 E. Lakeridge Road, $402,000

6633 E. Lakeridge Road, $385,000

5506 Roy Court, $320,000

THURMONT

12 Colliery Drive, $299,900

113 Easy St., #32, $189,000

158 N. Altamont Ave., #158, $158,100

URBANA

3222 Thornapple Drive, $636,785

3411 Angelica Way, #C, $314,275

WALKERSVILLE

212 Deer Run Drive, $425,000

223 Sandstone Drive, $350,000

127 Sandalwood Court, $199,900

WOODSBORO

407 Copper Oaks Place, $395,000

8 Main St., $230,000

