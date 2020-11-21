Built in 2007, the house at 11154 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $780,000, it listed for $799,000. This home has an airy floor plan, with five bedrooms, four full baths and a half bath; two office spaces, a gracious owner’s suite with tray ceilings, a sitting room or office and two walk-in closets. The lower level offers a huge playroom/school area, complete with fireplace, a home cinema, utility room for space for storage and the fifth bedroom with en-suite bath.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3229 Ivy Meadow Drive, Frederick, $763,737
3322 Purple Sage Mews, Urbana, $702,098
3222 Thornapple Drive, Urbana, $672,620
7211 Talbot Run Road, Mount Airy, $640,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6922 Potomac Ave., $359,900
BRUNSWICK
1403 Hope Farm Court, $457,500
1173 Potomac View Parkway, $435,000
308 Central Ave., $297,500
FREDERICK
3838 Fulham Road, $600,000
6211 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $560,000
7010 Ridge Road, $510,000
4818 Clarendon Drive, $505,000
6519 Jefferson Blvd., $499,900
5602 Woodlyn Road, $492,500
7368 Kemp Lane, $485,000
115 Catoctin Ave., $435,000
9723 Fleetwood Way, $415,000
611 Angelwing Lane, $415,000
6397 Walcott Lane, $400,000
5930 Jefferson Commons Way, $395,000
3710 Hope Commons, $390,000
8504 Randell Ridge, $388,146
204 Wyngate Drive, $379,000
134 W. Second St., $377,900
7930 Edgewood Farm Road, $372,000
2539 Island Grove Blvd., $370,000
6509 Newton Drive, $363,000
5625 Scott Ridge Place, $360,000
809 Aztec Drive, $360,000
7271 Parkers Farm Lane, $350,000
7930 Yellow Springs Road, $340,000
1302 Marsalis Place, $337,101
1442 Trafalgar Lane, $330,000
9516 Bellhaven Court, $326,000
1612 Wheyfield Drive, $325,000
1657 Coopers Way, $324,500
2455 Lakeside Drive, $322,000
88 Buell Drive, $310,000
2030 Rosencrans Court, $305,000
5413 Viceroy Court, $300,000
324 Willow Ave., $298,000
6111 Baldridge Circle, $295,000
2416 Prentice Court, $283,000
7504 Rockwood Road, $245,000
1791-A Wheyfield Drive, #19-A, $244,000
5414 Shookstown Road, $230,000
561 Cotswold Court, $225,000
236 S. Carroll St., $223,000
6510 Daytona Court, #G 101, $220,000
200 Deervalley Drive, $210,000
2507 Coach House Way, #1B, $210,000
160 Fairfield Drive, $205,000
109 Heathfield Drive, $190,000
1308 Hampshire Drive, #2E, $190,000
207 Phebus Ave., $190,000
2406 Dominion Drive, #3A, $180,000
5310 Striped Maple St., $160,000
MIDDLETOWN
108 Ali Drive, $600,000
7351 Welsh Court, $569,900
7626 Marker Road, $378,000
7351 Welsh Court, $159,900
7108 Mountain Church Road, $155,000
MONROVIA
11004 Hazelnut Lane, $632,890
407 Cove Court, $605,000
11007 Cornerstone Lane, $601,845
11033 Cornerstone Lane, $567,600
12613 Fingerboard Road, $475,000
4562 Tinder Box Circle, $446,000
MOUNT AIRY
8770 Mapleville Road, $640,000
1141 Village Gate Drive, $562,500
4309 Langdon Drive, $487,000
4301 Bartholow Road, $399,999
MYERSVILLE
1008 Hunters Knoll, $620,000
NEW MARKET
6816 Rehnquist Court, $595,000
6885 Woodrise Road, $575,000
11108 Eagletrace Drive, $525,000
11221 Country Club Road, $515,000
5915 Jacobean Place, $465,000
7168 Masters Road, $410,000
6640 E. Lakeridge Road, $402,000
6633 E. Lakeridge Road, $385,000
5506 Roy Court, $320,000
THURMONT
12 Colliery Drive, $299,900
113 Easy St., #32, $189,000
158 N. Altamont Ave., #158, $158,100
URBANA
3222 Thornapple Drive, $636,785
3411 Angelica Way, #C, $314,275
WALKERSVILLE
212 Deer Run Drive, $425,000
223 Sandstone Drive, $350,000
127 Sandalwood Court, $199,900
WOODSBORO
407 Copper Oaks Place, $395,000
8 Main St., $230,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.