The one-of-a-kind contemporary home at 4456 Mountville Road, Frederick, was built on 11 acres in 2011. The interior flows from room to room, with an expansive and open kitchen leading to the formal dining room and living room. The main floor also features the main bedroom and full bath with laundry. The lower level has a fitness room and has been roughed out for an additional wine cellar and private media room. The three-car garage has been wired for an electric car charging station. The exterior features multiple decks and patios and opportunities for wildlife viewing. Listed at $1.095 million, it closed at $1.065 million.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3102 Days Court, Ijamsville, $965,000
9832 Notting Hill Drive, Urbana, $790,000
11007 Tinder Box Way, Monrovia, $725,000
3222 Sunrise Drive, Jefferson, $700,000
BRUNSWICK
1206 Volunteer Drive, $575,000
1202 Dargon Quarry Lane, $489,900
1218 Shenandoah Square South, $350,000
6 E. G St., $216,500
35 Wenner Drive, $115,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
3635 Buckeystown Pike, $325,000
EMMITSBURG
1322 Huntley Circle, $375,000
FREDERICK
2110 Cohasset Court, $645,000
6409 Barrington Drive, $600,000
4840 Teen Barnes Road, $560,000
2302 Roe Lane, $555,000
3016 Mill Island Parkway, $550,000
1802 Beech Court, $528,000
4904 Ridge Cress Court, $520,000
5847 Little Spring Court, $515,000
5830 Shepherd Drive, $500,000
8407 Pine Bluff Road, $499,990
2633 Bear Den Road, $482,000
1735 Dearbought Drive, $479,000
1110 Lakin Drive, $472,000
2000 Truett Way, $465,000
605 Magnolia Ave., $448,500
503 Magnolia Ave., $447,000
9173 Oak Tree Court, $435,000
3824 Sugarloaf Parkway, $432,767
8500 Randell Ridge Road, $423,517
7205 E. Sundown Court, $415,000
7909 Old Receiver Road, $402,000
8121 Arrowhead Court, $400,000
10203 Allview Drive, $400,000
9710 Hall Road, $399,000
1407 Teal Lane, $380,500
2710 Shearwater Lane, $370,000
306 Center St., $350,000
6502 Walcott Lane, $335,000
5902 Quinn Road, $330,000
1431 Trafalgar Lane, $320,000
1418 Trafalgar Lane, $302,000
7132 Proclamation Place, $301,000
9024 Elkridge Lane, $297,500
2489 Lakeside Drive, $295,500
503 Ellison Court, $290,000
2014 Malvern Way, $285,000
7131 Oberlin Circle, $285,000
605 N. Market St., $285,000
2002 Summer Drive, $282,500
1466 Heather Ridge Court, $280,000
6326 Towncrest Court, $280,000
805 Motter Ave., $275,000
6322 New Haven Court, $275,000
36 S.Bentz St., $265,000
108 Waterland Court, $260,000
18 James St., $238,000
1790-A Poolside Way, #22-A, $232,000
6920 Alex Court, $225,000
6230 Glen Valley Terrace, #4G, $225,000
597 Cascade Way, $225,000
5749 Sunset View Lane, $220,000
2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-3D, $219,900
2500 Waterside Drive, #206, $207,000
39 Consett Place, #5D, $194,800
10 W. All Saints St., #203, $189,900
6408 Weatherby Court, #J, $185,000
2157 Wainwright Court, #2D, $179,000
34 N. Pendleton Court, #9C, $168,000
615 Himes Ave., #108, $165,000
819-M Stratford Way, #M, $161,500
207 E. Sixth St., $160,000
501-H Heather Ridge Drive, #8H, $115,400
5013 Whispering Pines Lane, $100,000
IJAMSVILLE
11201 Bramblewood Court, $570,000
5816 Oakdale Village Road, $335,000
JEFFERSON
4417 Spring View Drive, $445,000
4303 Horine Court, $416,000
3616 Jefferson Pike, $393,115
3860 Shadywood Drive, #3D, $168,000
MIDDLETOWN
4218 Palomino Court, $680,000
17 Wagon Shed Lane, $565,000
7 Everhart Lane, $460,000
8925 Gloria Ave., $324,900
MONROVIA
4482 Stovepipe Lane, $629,000
12086 Stansbury Drive, $440,000
4556 Tinder Box Circle, $430,000
4613 Plum Road, $427,175
11789 Coldbrook Drive, $355,000
MOUNT AIRY
7319 Talbot Run Road, $670,000
13645 Otono Drive, $616,005
15106 Black Ankle Road, $576,000
4028 Bunker Court, $565,000
406 Deer Hollow Drive, $525,000
14106 Harrisville Road, $465,000
12513 Lee Hill Drive, $385,000
1321 Oak View Drive, $285,999
MYERSVILLE
4037 Crow Rock Road, $280,000
10732 Wolfsville Road, $245,000
4117 Crow Rock Road, $170,000
NEW MARKET
11066 Sanandrew Drive, $622,500
6748 Woodridge Road, $536,000
607 Prosser St., $515,000
5829 Drexal Ave., $485,000
7119 Masters Road, $435,000
6521 N. Shore Square, $325,000
5820 Burin St., #101, $268,800
10280 Hopewell St., #E, $240,350
POINT OF ROCKS
1701 Fletchers Drive, $575,000
THURMONT
9 Mountain View Circle, $331,750
12731 Catoctin Furnace Road, $301,000
5234 Wigville Road, $279,900
UNION BRIDGE
8700 Green Valley Road, $599,000
10609 Green Valley Road, $530,000
URBANA
9129 Belvedere Drive, $691,000
8710 Shady Pines Drive, #0500B, $449,435
9442 Prospect Hill Place, $418,000
9404 Brigadoon Way, $385,000
WALKERSVILLE
202 Albany Ave. West, $385,000
208 Longley Green Drive, $349,990
104 Sandalwood Court, $218,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.