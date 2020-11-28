112820TopHouse

This one-of-a-kind contemporary home at 4456 Mountville Road in Frederick, was built in 2011.

 Photo courtesy of The List Residential Group of Monument Sotheby's Realty

The one-of-a-kind contemporary home at 4456 Mountville Road, Frederick, was built on 11 acres in 2011. The interior flows from room to room, with an expansive and open kitchen leading to the formal dining room and living room. The main floor also features the main bedroom and full bath with laundry. The lower level has a fitness room and has been roughed out for an additional wine cellar and private media room. The three-car garage has been wired for an electric car charging station. The exterior features multiple decks and patios and opportunities for wildlife viewing. Listed at $1.095 million, it closed at $1.065 million.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3102 Days Court, Ijamsville, $965,000

9832 Notting Hill Drive, Urbana, $790,000

11007 Tinder Box Way, Monrovia, $725,000

3222 Sunrise Drive, Jefferson, $700,000

BRUNSWICK

1206 Volunteer Drive, $575,000

1202 Dargon Quarry Lane, $489,900

1218 Shenandoah Square South, $350,000

6 E. G St., $216,500

35 Wenner Drive, $115,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3635 Buckeystown Pike, $325,000

EMMITSBURG

1322 Huntley Circle, $375,000

FREDERICK

2110 Cohasset Court, $645,000

6409 Barrington Drive, $600,000

4840 Teen Barnes Road, $560,000

2302 Roe Lane, $555,000

3016 Mill Island Parkway, $550,000

1802 Beech Court, $528,000

4904 Ridge Cress Court, $520,000

5847 Little Spring Court, $515,000

5830 Shepherd Drive, $500,000

8407 Pine Bluff Road, $499,990

2633 Bear Den Road, $482,000

1735 Dearbought Drive, $479,000

1110 Lakin Drive, $472,000

2000 Truett Way, $465,000

605 Magnolia Ave., $448,500

503 Magnolia Ave., $447,000

9173 Oak Tree Court, $435,000

3824 Sugarloaf Parkway, $432,767

8500 Randell Ridge Road, $423,517

7205 E. Sundown Court, $415,000

7909 Old Receiver Road, $402,000

8121 Arrowhead Court, $400,000

10203 Allview Drive, $400,000

9710 Hall Road, $399,000

1407 Teal Lane, $380,500

2710 Shearwater Lane, $370,000

306 Center St., $350,000

6502 Walcott Lane, $335,000

5902 Quinn Road, $330,000

1431 Trafalgar Lane, $320,000

1418 Trafalgar Lane, $302,000

7132 Proclamation Place, $301,000

9024 Elkridge Lane, $297,500

2489 Lakeside Drive, $295,500

503 Ellison Court, $290,000

2014 Malvern Way, $285,000

7131 Oberlin Circle, $285,000

605 N. Market St., $285,000

2002 Summer Drive, $282,500

1466 Heather Ridge Court, $280,000

6326 Towncrest Court, $280,000

805 Motter Ave., $275,000

6322 New Haven Court, $275,000

36 S.Bentz St., $265,000

108 Waterland Court, $260,000

18 James St., $238,000

1790-A Poolside Way, #22-A, $232,000

6920 Alex Court, $225,000

6230 Glen Valley Terrace, #4G, $225,000

597 Cascade Way, $225,000

5749 Sunset View Lane, $220,000

2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-3D, $219,900

2500 Waterside Drive, #206, $207,000

39 Consett Place, #5D, $194,800

10 W. All Saints St., #203, $189,900

6408 Weatherby Court, #J, $185,000

2157 Wainwright Court, #2D, $179,000

34 N. Pendleton Court, #9C, $168,000

615 Himes Ave., #108, $165,000

819-M Stratford Way, #M, $161,500

207 E. Sixth St., $160,000

501-H Heather Ridge Drive, #8H, $115,400

5013 Whispering Pines Lane, $100,000

IJAMSVILLE

11201 Bramblewood Court, $570,000

5816 Oakdale Village Road, $335,000

JEFFERSON

4417 Spring View Drive, $445,000

4303 Horine Court, $416,000

3616 Jefferson Pike, $393,115

3860 Shadywood Drive, #3D, $168,000

MIDDLETOWN

4218 Palomino Court, $680,000

17 Wagon Shed Lane, $565,000

7 Everhart Lane, $460,000

8925 Gloria Ave., $324,900

MONROVIA

4482 Stovepipe Lane, $629,000

12086 Stansbury Drive, $440,000

4556 Tinder Box Circle, $430,000

4613 Plum Road, $427,175

11789 Coldbrook Drive, $355,000

MOUNT AIRY

7319 Talbot Run Road, $670,000

13645 Otono Drive, $616,005

15106 Black Ankle Road, $576,000

4028 Bunker Court, $565,000

406 Deer Hollow Drive, $525,000

14106 Harrisville Road, $465,000

12513 Lee Hill Drive, $385,000

1321 Oak View Drive, $285,999

MYERSVILLE

4037 Crow Rock Road, $280,000

10732 Wolfsville Road, $245,000

4117 Crow Rock Road, $170,000

NEW MARKET

11066 Sanandrew Drive, $622,500

6748 Woodridge Road, $536,000

607 Prosser St., $515,000

5829 Drexal Ave., $485,000

7119 Masters Road, $435,000

6521 N. Shore Square, $325,000

5820 Burin St., #101, $268,800

10280 Hopewell St., #E, $240,350

POINT OF ROCKS

1701 Fletchers Drive, $575,000

THURMONT

9 Mountain View Circle, $331,750

12731 Catoctin Furnace Road, $301,000

5234 Wigville Road, $279,900

UNION BRIDGE

8700 Green Valley Road, $599,000

10609 Green Valley Road, $530,000

URBANA

9129 Belvedere Drive, $691,000

8710 Shady Pines Drive, #0500B, $449,435

9442 Prospect Hill Place, $418,000

9404 Brigadoon Way, $385,000

WALKERSVILLE

202 Albany Ave. West, $385,000

208 Longley Green Drive, $349,990

104 Sandalwood Court, $218,000

