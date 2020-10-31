103120TopHouse

Custom Craftsman-style home, located at 5220 Muirfield Drive in Ijamsville, has three finished levels with five bedrooms.

 Courtesy photo

The custom Craftsman-style home at 5220 Muirfield Drive, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $900,000, it listed at $945,000. Built in 2007, house is on a private nearly 1-acre lot with a large front porch and back deck. There are three finished levels with five bedrooms, five full and two half-baths, plus a dog wash. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, a main level master bedroom/suite, a second-floor laundry room and family room, and a walk-up attic. The lower level includes a family room, full bath and wet bar.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3320 Purple Sage Mews, Urbana, $792,094

12618 W. Oak Drive, Mount Airy, $750,000

4004 Belvedere Lane, Urbana, $740,000

3116 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $737,734

BRUNSWICK

532 Potomac View Parkway, $500,000

722 Potomac View Parkway, $451,400

1104 Shenandoah View Parkway, $422,475

1415 Village Green Way, $405,000

823 W. Potomac St., $259,000

411 N. Maple Ave., $142,800

FREDERICK

7014 Antebellum Way, $564,990

6201 Payton Way, $547,700

7411-A Round Hill Road, $524,990

9007 Shadybrook Drive, $515,000

123 S. Market St., $495,000

68 George Thomas Drive, $476,000

6901 Baron Court, $453,000

165 B&O Ave., $449,732

515 Wilson Place, $410,000

622 Hunting Ridge Drive, $410,000

6818 Falstone Drive, $410,000

6400 Oakley Terrace, $390,000

4337 Araby Church Road, $379,900

311 W. South St., #1, $365,000

401 Delaware Road, $365,000

293 Davinci St., $360,142

6432 Wild Plum Drive, $351,310

1311 Marsalis Place, $350,545

2435 Rippling Brook Road, $345,000

107 W. 12th St., $335,000

800 Dunbrooke Court, $330,000

968 Holden Road, $330,000

688 Tivoli Road, $325,000

1721 Algonquin Road, $320,000

8029 Admiralty Place, $320,000

6036 Leben Drive, $320,000

6604 Ballenger Run Blvd., $317,900

1822 Rocky Glen Drive, $317,500

6240 Margarita Way, $305,000

104 Monroe Ave., $299,900

5483 Prince William Court, $297,000

114 Long Acre Court, $283,000

1543 Saint Lawrence Court, $277,000

1121 Frontline Drive, $270,000

6435 Tarrington Court, $270,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #114, $265,000

6611 Haydown Court, $265,000

111 Charleston Lane, $247,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #202, $240,000

576 Boysenberry Lane, $235,000

4851 Finnical Way, #303, $234,700

466 Arwell Court, $230,000

1719 Heather Lane, $222,000

502 Lancaster Place, $220,000

205 W. Fifth St., $215,000

122 Pine Ave., $208,000

594 Cawley Drive, #2A, $207,000

2511 Shelley Circle, #3B, $198,000

IJAMSVILLE

3115 Cedar Grove Terrace, $719,478

3110 Cedar Grove Terrace, $693,740

3317 Ivy Meadow Drive, $690,190

3111 Cedar Grove Terrace, $689,144

3315 Ivy Meadow Drive, $686,545

3117 Cedar Grove Terrace, $686,194

3404 Winmoor Drive, $674,300

3119 Cedar Grove Terrace, $672,600

3313 Ivy Meadow Drive, $668,899

3108 Cedar Grove Terrace, $663,605

3204 Cedar Grove Mews, $662,810

3200 Cedar Grove Mews, $658,365

3114 Cedar Grove Terrace, $657,245

3307 Ivy Meadow Drive, $632,510

3202 Cedar Grove Terrace, $611,985

3305 Ivy Meadow Drive, $601,545

3206 Cedar Grove Mews, $601,055

3220 Thornapple Drive, $585,500

2949 Green Valley Road, $380,000

JEFFERSON

6223 Picnic Woods Road, $500,000

4810 Camden Place South, $442,900

KNOXVILLE

1602-C New York Ave., $404,000

MIDDLETOWN

519 W. Main St., $507,500

115 Mariam Pass, $456,000

7917 W. Brookridge Drive, $455,000

14 Smoke House Circle, $340,000

3132 Old National Pike, $318,000

301 S. Church St., $300,000

MONROVIA

4986 Tall Oaks Drive, $455,000

4602 Plum Road, $401,560

MOUNT AIRY

1514 Rising Ridge Road, $475,000

MYERSVILLE

716 Rocky Fountain Drive, $430,000

NEW MARKET

6778 Accipiter Drive, $619,000

6812 Stoneledge Court, $600,000

6801 Lakepoint Oval, $450,000

6651 Harbor Light Way, $345,000

6612 Hemlock Point Road, $340,000

5810 Burin St., $325,000

NEW WINDSOR

14754 New Windsor Road, $639,000

SABILLASVILLE

17669-A Sabillasville Road, $138,000

THURMONT

113 Redhaven Court, $375,000

30 Lombard St., $325,000

17 Tacoma St., $294,900

114 Easy St., $245,000

401 E. Main St., $229,500

7 Windward Court, $226,900

UNION BRIDGE

11134 Green Valley Road, $269,950

URBANA

9817 Notting Hill Drive, $670,000

9204 Bealls Farm Road, $614,704

9281 Bealls Farm Road, $608,685

8807 Bealls Farm Lane, $602,794

8801 Bealls Farm Lane, $589,178

9202 Bealls Farm Road, $567,695

8799 Bealls Farm Lane, $562,764

9262 Bealls Farm Road, $561,335

9264 Bealls Farm Road, $560,465

8795 Bealls Farm Lane, $557,285

8805 Bealls Farm Lane, $535,045

8803 Bealls Farm Lane, $532,884

8797 Bealls Farm Lane, $528,730

9200 Bealls Farm Road, $525,660

8850 Shady Pines Drive, $480,000

9233 Bealls Farm Road, $479,990

3715 Hope Commons Circle, $371,000

3541 Katherine Way, $368,000

WALKERSVILLE

145 Polaris Drive, $492,000

133 Capricorn Road, $490,000

314 Silver Crest Drive, $457,000

235 Deer Run Drive, $455,000

220 Longley Green Drive, $329,900

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!