The custom Craftsman-style home at 5220 Muirfield Drive, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $900,000, it listed at $945,000. Built in 2007, house is on a private nearly 1-acre lot with a large front porch and back deck. There are three finished levels with five bedrooms, five full and two half-baths, plus a dog wash. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, a main level master bedroom/suite, a second-floor laundry room and family room, and a walk-up attic. The lower level includes a family room, full bath and wet bar.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3320 Purple Sage Mews, Urbana, $792,094
12618 W. Oak Drive, Mount Airy, $750,000
4004 Belvedere Lane, Urbana, $740,000
3116 Cedar Grove Terrace, Ijamsville, $737,734
BRUNSWICK
532 Potomac View Parkway, $500,000
722 Potomac View Parkway, $451,400
1104 Shenandoah View Parkway, $422,475
1415 Village Green Way, $405,000
823 W. Potomac St., $259,000
411 N. Maple Ave., $142,800
FREDERICK
7014 Antebellum Way, $564,990
6201 Payton Way, $547,700
7411-A Round Hill Road, $524,990
9007 Shadybrook Drive, $515,000
123 S. Market St., $495,000
68 George Thomas Drive, $476,000
6901 Baron Court, $453,000
165 B&O Ave., $449,732
515 Wilson Place, $410,000
622 Hunting Ridge Drive, $410,000
6818 Falstone Drive, $410,000
6400 Oakley Terrace, $390,000
4337 Araby Church Road, $379,900
311 W. South St., #1, $365,000
401 Delaware Road, $365,000
293 Davinci St., $360,142
6432 Wild Plum Drive, $351,310
1311 Marsalis Place, $350,545
2435 Rippling Brook Road, $345,000
107 W. 12th St., $335,000
800 Dunbrooke Court, $330,000
968 Holden Road, $330,000
688 Tivoli Road, $325,000
1721 Algonquin Road, $320,000
8029 Admiralty Place, $320,000
6036 Leben Drive, $320,000
6604 Ballenger Run Blvd., $317,900
1822 Rocky Glen Drive, $317,500
6240 Margarita Way, $305,000
104 Monroe Ave., $299,900
5483 Prince William Court, $297,000
114 Long Acre Court, $283,000
1543 Saint Lawrence Court, $277,000
1121 Frontline Drive, $270,000
6435 Tarrington Court, $270,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #114, $265,000
6611 Haydown Court, $265,000
111 Charleston Lane, $247,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #202, $240,000
576 Boysenberry Lane, $235,000
4851 Finnical Way, #303, $234,700
466 Arwell Court, $230,000
1719 Heather Lane, $222,000
502 Lancaster Place, $220,000
205 W. Fifth St., $215,000
122 Pine Ave., $208,000
594 Cawley Drive, #2A, $207,000
2511 Shelley Circle, #3B, $198,000
IJAMSVILLE
3115 Cedar Grove Terrace, $719,478
3110 Cedar Grove Terrace, $693,740
3317 Ivy Meadow Drive, $690,190
3111 Cedar Grove Terrace, $689,144
3315 Ivy Meadow Drive, $686,545
3117 Cedar Grove Terrace, $686,194
3404 Winmoor Drive, $674,300
3119 Cedar Grove Terrace, $672,600
3313 Ivy Meadow Drive, $668,899
3108 Cedar Grove Terrace, $663,605
3204 Cedar Grove Mews, $662,810
3200 Cedar Grove Mews, $658,365
3114 Cedar Grove Terrace, $657,245
3307 Ivy Meadow Drive, $632,510
3202 Cedar Grove Terrace, $611,985
3305 Ivy Meadow Drive, $601,545
3206 Cedar Grove Mews, $601,055
3220 Thornapple Drive, $585,500
2949 Green Valley Road, $380,000
JEFFERSON
6223 Picnic Woods Road, $500,000
4810 Camden Place South, $442,900
KNOXVILLE
1602-C New York Ave., $404,000
MIDDLETOWN
519 W. Main St., $507,500
115 Mariam Pass, $456,000
7917 W. Brookridge Drive, $455,000
14 Smoke House Circle, $340,000
3132 Old National Pike, $318,000
301 S. Church St., $300,000
MONROVIA
4986 Tall Oaks Drive, $455,000
4602 Plum Road, $401,560
MOUNT AIRY
1514 Rising Ridge Road, $475,000
MYERSVILLE
716 Rocky Fountain Drive, $430,000
NEW MARKET
6778 Accipiter Drive, $619,000
6812 Stoneledge Court, $600,000
6801 Lakepoint Oval, $450,000
6651 Harbor Light Way, $345,000
6612 Hemlock Point Road, $340,000
5810 Burin St., $325,000
NEW WINDSOR
14754 New Windsor Road, $639,000
SABILLASVILLE
17669-A Sabillasville Road, $138,000
THURMONT
113 Redhaven Court, $375,000
30 Lombard St., $325,000
17 Tacoma St., $294,900
114 Easy St., $245,000
401 E. Main St., $229,500
7 Windward Court, $226,900
UNION BRIDGE
11134 Green Valley Road, $269,950
URBANA
9817 Notting Hill Drive, $670,000
9204 Bealls Farm Road, $614,704
9281 Bealls Farm Road, $608,685
8807 Bealls Farm Lane, $602,794
8801 Bealls Farm Lane, $589,178
9202 Bealls Farm Road, $567,695
8799 Bealls Farm Lane, $562,764
9262 Bealls Farm Road, $561,335
9264 Bealls Farm Road, $560,465
8795 Bealls Farm Lane, $557,285
8805 Bealls Farm Lane, $535,045
8803 Bealls Farm Lane, $532,884
8797 Bealls Farm Lane, $528,730
9200 Bealls Farm Road, $525,660
8850 Shady Pines Drive, $480,000
9233 Bealls Farm Road, $479,990
3715 Hope Commons Circle, $371,000
3541 Katherine Way, $368,000
WALKERSVILLE
145 Polaris Drive, $492,000
133 Capricorn Road, $490,000
314 Silver Crest Drive, $457,000
235 Deer Run Drive, $455,000
220 Longley Green Drive, $329,900
