With 10,000 square feet of living space, this five-bedroom home with marble foyer and outdoor balconies is stunning.

Built on 7 private acres and overlooking Middletown Valley, the custom-built home at 4803 Smokey Court, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.44 million. This stunning home features almost 10,000 square feet of living space including five bedrooms, six bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a main level office, luxury family room with a coffered ceiling, custom moldings throughout, a dramatic marble foyer, and a main level master suite with a sitting room, private balcony, fireplace and spa bath. The property also includes an in-law suite with a private deck. Outdoors features multiple balconies, patios and decks, a large circular driveway and a four-car oversized garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6779 Keller Lime Plant Road, Frederick, $1.2 million

118 E. Church St., Frederick, $1.15 million

23 E. Church St., Frederick, $889,000

3325 Glenwood Place, Ijamsville, $847,000

ADAMSTOWN

2653 Park Mills Road, $620,000

2703 John Mills Road, $525,000

1507 Pleasant View Road, $500,000

6908 Michaels Mill Road, $365,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

5615 Jefferson Blvd., $445,000

BRUNSWICK

1189 Potomac View Parkway, $499,897

4 Fiona Way, $480,000

1260 Drydock St., $440,000

528 Second Ave., $386,500

222 Tamarack Way, $329,500

110 Fiona Way, $285,000

47 E. B St., $250,000

6 Peach Orchard Court, $197,500

CLARKSBURG

2233 Regina Drive, $580,000

EMMITSBURG

17020 Annandale Road, $820,000

7 Irishtown Road, $260,000

FREDERICK

9296 Blue Sage Court, $730,250

3211 Ivy Meadow Drive, $698,270

3204 Ivy Meadow Drive, $696,970

1808 Latigo Court, $685,000

6735 Serviceberry Drive, $684,150

8902 Remington Place, $670,000

6312 Knollwood Drive, $665,000

300 Conundrum Court, $665,000

5653 Tallyn Hunt Place, $662,650

5709 Scott Ridge Place, $662,508

1203 N. Market St., $625,000

6213 Christian Kemp Drive North, $605,000

5781 Guildord Garden Terrace, $586,785

2017 Chamberlain Drive, $580,000

4926 Christian Kemp Drive South, $580,000

5757 Guilford Garden Terrace, $577,830

526 Military Road, $575,000

10742 Old Annapolis Road, $569,000

5769 Guilford Garden Terrace, $553,865

814 Lindley Road, #253, $548,505

6462 Forest Hills Court, $540,000

303 W. Patrick St., $522,346

5752 Stone School Lane, $516,630

5746 Stone School Lane, $512,290

5740 Stone School Lane, $499,290

6482 Autumn Olive Drive, $493,925

1901 Gladstone St., $488,909

120 Crosstimber Way, $485,000

7069 Delegate Place, $459,770

1020 Ferguson Lane, $457,167

652 Blandwood Road, $438,999

1110 Ferguson Lane, $435,001

7143 Delegate Place, $429,990

114-116 Water St., $428,000

6542 Newton Drive, $416,000

135 S. Market St., #C, $410,000

4638 Cambria Road, $400,000

5021 Ironsides Drive, $394,720

5652 Tallyn Hunt Place, $391,000

6656 Ballenger Run Blvd., $384,640

3017 Jacobs Garden Lane, $380,000

15 E. Fourth St., $380,000

52 E. South St., $379,900

6650 Ballenger Run Blvd., $370,985

1430 Trafalgar Lane, $368,000

1015 Furgeson Lane, $364,999

497 Hobnail Court, $361,000

6129 Newport Terrace, $355,000

6646 Ballenger Run Blvd., $354,935

8017 Broken Reed Court, $350,000

6590 Duncan Place, $350,000

200 Shannonbrook Lane, $350,000

580 Ellison Court, $347,000

1311 Mulberry Court, $343,000

1430 Wheyfield Drive, $336,000

1327 Orchard Way, $335,000

8 E. South St., $335,000

8108 Edgewood Church Road, $330,250

606 Wild Hunt Road, $330,000

111. W. Fourth St., $330,000

4910 Reels Mill Road, $330,000

6648 Ballenger Run Blvd., $328,725

7124 Oberlin Circle, $326,000

11209 Alton Road, $325,000

6197 Murray Terrace, $325,000

501 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000

6531 Carston Court, $320,000

2032 Rosecrans Court, $320,000

102 Chestnut Hill Way, $316,000

5252 Earles Court, $315,000

7143 Ladd Circle, $315,000

918 Turning Point Circle, $310,000

47 E. Fifth St., $305,000

7983 Thrush Court, $299,950

1789 Harvest Drive, $290,000

6677 Seagull Court, $290,000

6928 Turnberry Court, $285,000

212 S. Carroll St., $279,680

5177 Duke Court, $278,000

6724 Mallard Court, $271,500

50 Apple Way, $270,000

6989 Arbor Drive, $269,000

2600 N. Everly Drive, #610, $267,000

302 Manor Court, $265,000

1792-A Poolside Way, #23-B, $265,000

8278 Black Haw Court, $258,500

1102 Providence Court, $247,000

1730 Worthington Court, $241,000

552 Cotswold Court, $235,000

8016 Cattail Court, $232,500

2503 Catoctin Court, #2A, $230,000

184 Stonegate Drive, $227,500

2112 Bristol Drive, #12, $225,000

8206 Blue Heron Drive, #2B, $216,000

597 Cawley Drive, #5-1D, $211,500

5620 Avonshire Place, #E, $210,000

8814 Challenge Walk, $205,000

2506 Coach House Way, $189,000

804 Stratford Way, #A, $175,000

818 N.Market St., $152,000

IJAMSVILLE

11203 Bramblewood Court, $670,000

3326 Lowell Lane, $505,000

10103 Fauberg St., #B, $352,260

10115 Fauberg St., $346,165

10111 Fauberg St., $343,135

10119 Fauberg St., #J, $316,910

10101 Fauberg St., #A, $310,980

10113 Fauberg St., #G, $297,420

10109 Fauberg St., $296,625

10105 Fauberg St., #C, $278,960

JEFFERSON

3708 Boyington Drive, $574,990

3587 Buckley Drive, $562,325

3593 Buckley Drive, $495,250

4906 Meadow Drive, $345,000

1060 Arnoldstown Road, $260,000

KNOXVILLE

3503 Cemetery Circle, $225,000

MIDDLETOWN

3352 Sumantown Road, $720,000

7 Farmstead Place, $712,000

608 E. Main St., $410,000

7209 Beechtree Drive South, $356,500

4222 Garnet Drive, $353,500

7020 Burkittsville Road, $305,000

8600 Myersville Road, $275,000

206 W. Main St., $215,000

MONROVIA

12126 Merricks Court, $725,000

4700 Monrovia Blvd., $711,115

4449 Landsdale Parkway, $646,000

4021 Tranquility Court, $640,000

11004 Cornerstone Lane, $614,040

11093 Fen View Lane, $468,475

10712 Glowing Hearth Way, $460,000

11095 Fen View Lane, $446,985

11091 Fen View Lane, $436,480

MOUNT AIRY

8103 Woodville Road, $821,825

8123 Woodville Road, $702,700

1011 Horizon Road, $369,000

4101 Bill Moxley Road, $260,000

MYERSVILLE

12227 Harp Hill Road, $415,000

NEW MARKET

200 Dorseys Chance, $736,615

6601 Accipiter Drive, $678,302

68 W. Main St., $675,000

10547 Hunter Court, $638,135

5650 Vineyard Court, $630,000

6803 Rehnquist Court, $625,000

11111 Eagletrace Drive, $620,000

523 Isaac Russell St., $614,710

5716 Meyer Ave., $610,000

6823 Woodridge Road, $607,885

6966 Meadowpoint Terrace, $600,000

6821 Woodridge Road, $587,820

10552 Whitmire Court, $569,690

614 Gala Way, $567,000

317 Nicholas Hall St., $565,000

7016 Club House Circle, $555,000

7013 Eaglehead Drive, $540,380

6057 Watson Court, $540,000

2100 Chestnut Lane, $540,000

1805 Derrs Court, $535,000

6023 Goshawk St., $479,345

103 Spring Blossom Lane, $475,000

6021 Goshawk St., $460,940

6005 Pecking Stone St., $447,069

6019 Goshawk St., $441,280

6009 Pecking Stone St., $419,175

6007 Pecking Stone St., $411,965

10620 Saponi Drive, $386,650

5720 Yeagertown Road, $385,000

149 W. Main St., $378,000

10626 Saponi Drive, $374,785

10624 Saponi Drive, $345,475

6533 N. Shore Square, $320,000

10901 Old National Pike, $265,000

SABILLASVILLE

16396 Raven Rock Road, $374,956

17303 Sabillasville Road, $188,000

16710 Raven Rock Road, $110,000

THURMONT

113 Ironmaster Drive, $360,000

14 Leekyler Place, $284,000

108 Park Lane, $275,000

110 Stull Court, $235,000

URBANA

3639 Denison St., $825,000

9107 Travener Circle, $802,000

3619 Lew Wallace St., $650,000

3449 Sugarloaf Parkway, $640,000

3821 Fulham Road, $615,000

3593 Holborn Place, $350,000

9508 Hyde Place, $332,000

WALKERSVILLE

201 Cartwright Road, $664,970

202 Vista Glen Road, $582,045

242 Kerchner Road, $511,415

200 Chapel Court, #211, $163,000

