Built on 7 private acres and overlooking Middletown Valley, the custom-built home at 4803 Smokey Court, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.44 million. This stunning home features almost 10,000 square feet of living space including five bedrooms, six bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a main level office, luxury family room with a coffered ceiling, custom moldings throughout, a dramatic marble foyer, and a main level master suite with a sitting room, private balcony, fireplace and spa bath. The property also includes an in-law suite with a private deck. Outdoors features multiple balconies, patios and decks, a large circular driveway and a four-car oversized garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6779 Keller Lime Plant Road, Frederick, $1.2 million
118 E. Church St., Frederick, $1.15 million
23 E. Church St., Frederick, $889,000
3325 Glenwood Place, Ijamsville, $847,000
ADAMSTOWN
2653 Park Mills Road, $620,000
2703 John Mills Road, $525,000
1507 Pleasant View Road, $500,000
6908 Michaels Mill Road, $365,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
5615 Jefferson Blvd., $445,000
BRUNSWICK
1189 Potomac View Parkway, $499,897
4 Fiona Way, $480,000
1260 Drydock St., $440,000
528 Second Ave., $386,500
222 Tamarack Way, $329,500
110 Fiona Way, $285,000
47 E. B St., $250,000
6 Peach Orchard Court, $197,500
CLARKSBURG
2233 Regina Drive, $580,000
EMMITSBURG
17020 Annandale Road, $820,000
7 Irishtown Road, $260,000
FREDERICK
9296 Blue Sage Court, $730,250
3211 Ivy Meadow Drive, $698,270
3204 Ivy Meadow Drive, $696,970
1808 Latigo Court, $685,000
6735 Serviceberry Drive, $684,150
8902 Remington Place, $670,000
6312 Knollwood Drive, $665,000
300 Conundrum Court, $665,000
5653 Tallyn Hunt Place, $662,650
5709 Scott Ridge Place, $662,508
1203 N. Market St., $625,000
6213 Christian Kemp Drive North, $605,000
5781 Guildord Garden Terrace, $586,785
2017 Chamberlain Drive, $580,000
4926 Christian Kemp Drive South, $580,000
5757 Guilford Garden Terrace, $577,830
526 Military Road, $575,000
10742 Old Annapolis Road, $569,000
5769 Guilford Garden Terrace, $553,865
814 Lindley Road, #253, $548,505
6462 Forest Hills Court, $540,000
303 W. Patrick St., $522,346
5752 Stone School Lane, $516,630
5746 Stone School Lane, $512,290
5740 Stone School Lane, $499,290
6482 Autumn Olive Drive, $493,925
1901 Gladstone St., $488,909
120 Crosstimber Way, $485,000
7069 Delegate Place, $459,770
1020 Ferguson Lane, $457,167
652 Blandwood Road, $438,999
1110 Ferguson Lane, $435,001
7143 Delegate Place, $429,990
114-116 Water St., $428,000
6542 Newton Drive, $416,000
135 S. Market St., #C, $410,000
4638 Cambria Road, $400,000
5021 Ironsides Drive, $394,720
5652 Tallyn Hunt Place, $391,000
6656 Ballenger Run Blvd., $384,640
3017 Jacobs Garden Lane, $380,000
15 E. Fourth St., $380,000
52 E. South St., $379,900
6650 Ballenger Run Blvd., $370,985
1430 Trafalgar Lane, $368,000
1015 Furgeson Lane, $364,999
497 Hobnail Court, $361,000
6129 Newport Terrace, $355,000
6646 Ballenger Run Blvd., $354,935
8017 Broken Reed Court, $350,000
6590 Duncan Place, $350,000
200 Shannonbrook Lane, $350,000
580 Ellison Court, $347,000
1311 Mulberry Court, $343,000
1430 Wheyfield Drive, $336,000
1327 Orchard Way, $335,000
8 E. South St., $335,000
8108 Edgewood Church Road, $330,250
606 Wild Hunt Road, $330,000
111. W. Fourth St., $330,000
4910 Reels Mill Road, $330,000
6648 Ballenger Run Blvd., $328,725
7124 Oberlin Circle, $326,000
11209 Alton Road, $325,000
6197 Murray Terrace, $325,000
501 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000
6531 Carston Court, $320,000
2032 Rosecrans Court, $320,000
102 Chestnut Hill Way, $316,000
5252 Earles Court, $315,000
7143 Ladd Circle, $315,000
918 Turning Point Circle, $310,000
47 E. Fifth St., $305,000
7983 Thrush Court, $299,950
1789 Harvest Drive, $290,000
6677 Seagull Court, $290,000
6928 Turnberry Court, $285,000
212 S. Carroll St., $279,680
5177 Duke Court, $278,000
6724 Mallard Court, $271,500
50 Apple Way, $270,000
6989 Arbor Drive, $269,000
2600 N. Everly Drive, #610, $267,000
302 Manor Court, $265,000
1792-A Poolside Way, #23-B, $265,000
8278 Black Haw Court, $258,500
1102 Providence Court, $247,000
1730 Worthington Court, $241,000
552 Cotswold Court, $235,000
8016 Cattail Court, $232,500
2503 Catoctin Court, #2A, $230,000
184 Stonegate Drive, $227,500
2112 Bristol Drive, #12, $225,000
8206 Blue Heron Drive, #2B, $216,000
597 Cawley Drive, #5-1D, $211,500
5620 Avonshire Place, #E, $210,000
8814 Challenge Walk, $205,000
2506 Coach House Way, $189,000
804 Stratford Way, #A, $175,000
818 N.Market St., $152,000
IJAMSVILLE
11203 Bramblewood Court, $670,000
3326 Lowell Lane, $505,000
10103 Fauberg St., #B, $352,260
10115 Fauberg St., $346,165
10111 Fauberg St., $343,135
10119 Fauberg St., #J, $316,910
10101 Fauberg St., #A, $310,980
10113 Fauberg St., #G, $297,420
10109 Fauberg St., $296,625
10105 Fauberg St., #C, $278,960
JEFFERSON
3708 Boyington Drive, $574,990
3587 Buckley Drive, $562,325
3593 Buckley Drive, $495,250
4906 Meadow Drive, $345,000
1060 Arnoldstown Road, $260,000
KNOXVILLE
3503 Cemetery Circle, $225,000
MIDDLETOWN
3352 Sumantown Road, $720,000
7 Farmstead Place, $712,000
608 E. Main St., $410,000
7209 Beechtree Drive South, $356,500
4222 Garnet Drive, $353,500
7020 Burkittsville Road, $305,000
8600 Myersville Road, $275,000
206 W. Main St., $215,000
MONROVIA
12126 Merricks Court, $725,000
4700 Monrovia Blvd., $711,115
4449 Landsdale Parkway, $646,000
4021 Tranquility Court, $640,000
11004 Cornerstone Lane, $614,040
11093 Fen View Lane, $468,475
10712 Glowing Hearth Way, $460,000
11095 Fen View Lane, $446,985
11091 Fen View Lane, $436,480
MOUNT AIRY
8103 Woodville Road, $821,825
8123 Woodville Road, $702,700
1011 Horizon Road, $369,000
4101 Bill Moxley Road, $260,000
MYERSVILLE
12227 Harp Hill Road, $415,000
NEW MARKET
200 Dorseys Chance, $736,615
6601 Accipiter Drive, $678,302
68 W. Main St., $675,000
10547 Hunter Court, $638,135
5650 Vineyard Court, $630,000
6803 Rehnquist Court, $625,000
11111 Eagletrace Drive, $620,000
523 Isaac Russell St., $614,710
5716 Meyer Ave., $610,000
6823 Woodridge Road, $607,885
6966 Meadowpoint Terrace, $600,000
6821 Woodridge Road, $587,820
10552 Whitmire Court, $569,690
614 Gala Way, $567,000
317 Nicholas Hall St., $565,000
7016 Club House Circle, $555,000
7013 Eaglehead Drive, $540,380
6057 Watson Court, $540,000
2100 Chestnut Lane, $540,000
1805 Derrs Court, $535,000
6023 Goshawk St., $479,345
103 Spring Blossom Lane, $475,000
6021 Goshawk St., $460,940
6005 Pecking Stone St., $447,069
6019 Goshawk St., $441,280
6009 Pecking Stone St., $419,175
6007 Pecking Stone St., $411,965
10620 Saponi Drive, $386,650
5720 Yeagertown Road, $385,000
149 W. Main St., $378,000
10626 Saponi Drive, $374,785
10624 Saponi Drive, $345,475
6533 N. Shore Square, $320,000
10901 Old National Pike, $265,000
SABILLASVILLE
16396 Raven Rock Road, $374,956
17303 Sabillasville Road, $188,000
16710 Raven Rock Road, $110,000
THURMONT
113 Ironmaster Drive, $360,000
14 Leekyler Place, $284,000
108 Park Lane, $275,000
110 Stull Court, $235,000
URBANA
3639 Denison St., $825,000
9107 Travener Circle, $802,000
3619 Lew Wallace St., $650,000
3449 Sugarloaf Parkway, $640,000
3821 Fulham Road, $615,000
3593 Holborn Place, $350,000
9508 Hyde Place, $332,000
WALKERSVILLE
201 Cartwright Road, $664,970
202 Vista Glen Road, $582,045
242 Kerchner Road, $511,415
200 Chapel Court, #211, $163,000
