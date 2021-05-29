Built in 1981 and on 15-plus acres, the house at 14109 Old Frederick Road, Rocky Ridge, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $974,900. This modern rancher has more than 5,500 square feet of living space with oversized windows that showcase the mountain views, wide plank hardwood flooring, solar tubes, four fireplaces, two hot tubs, a whole house music system and recessed lighting throughout. The eat-in kitchen features high-end appliances including a JennAir gas cooktop. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the primary suite including a gas fireplace and access to the pool area. Outside, there is a heated pool, a fire pit, deck and patio, hay fields, meadows, two seasonal streams and a half-acre fishing pond. The three-car garage is accessed via the mudroom and a game room/party room. The property also has a 1,200 square foot Morton Building with two horse stalls, 10-foot high garage doors for truck access and room for equipment storage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8110 Mojave Court, Frederick, $949,000
8544 Longleaf Drive, Urbana, $897,043
6705 Christmasberry Court, Middletown, $775,000
724 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $750,880
BRUNSWICK
610 Martins Creek Drive, $559,000
18 Fiona Way, $553,000
501 Potomac View Parkway, $541,000
1101 Dargon Quarry Lane, $455,000
1503 Potomac Parkway, $400,372
715 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000
732 Potomac View Parkway, $392,000
1212 Shenandoah Square South, $381,000
9 Third Ave., $269,000
707 N. Maple Ave., $244,900
1039 Peach Orchard Lane, $220,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
3632 Buckeystown Pike, $483,000
CASCADE
5710 Ridge Road, $395,000
FREDERICK
6619 Nahal Drive, $710,000
2248 W. Greenleaf Drive, $700,000
5715 Guilford Garden Terrace, $636,995
5714 Guilford Garden Terrace, $631,335
1948 Moran Drive, $615,000
10116 Lenhart Road, $601,000
8117 Overlook Drive, $575,000
5310 Sovereign Place, $575,000
931 Lindley Road, $575,000
1114 Furgeson Lane, $559,050
1009 Mercer Place, $515,000
308 Broadway St., $505,000
2100 Chestnut Lane, $500,000
6910 Greenvale Court, $485,000
601 Wyngate Drive, $475,000
5026 Constitution St., $470,945
5030 Constitution St., $470,265
5024 Constitution St., $467,945
5028 Constitution St., $461,945
4517 Elmer Derr Road, $460,000
5694 Pebble Drive, $454,500
5935 Mount Phillip Road, $450,000
6935 N. Clifton Road, $450,000
6325 Walcott Lane, $430,000
1127 Lawler Drive, $407,000
909 Badger Ave., $405,000
1305 Hillcrest Drive, $372,000
507 E. Church St., $371,300
4844 Marsden Place, $360,000
677-B E. Church St., $355,000
4942 MacDonough Place, $350,000
7989 Schooner Court, $342,500
8006 Broken Reed Court, $340,000
1511 W. Eighth St., $340,000
673-B E. Church St., $340,000
8421 Walter Martz Road, $335,000
607 N. Market St., $332,607
1823 Free Terrace, $330,000
311 W. Seventh St., $330,000
8011 Broken Reed Court, $325,500
5616 Denton Court, $325,000
934 Turning Point Court, $320,000
1534 Saint Lawrence Court, $320,000
2016 Rosecrans Court, $320,000
303 W. Seventh St., $319,500
6105 Pine Ridge Terrace, $315,000
6293 Shawn Court, $305,000
5443 Lyndale Way, $305,000
427 Logan St., $305,000
612 Trail Ave., $300,000
552 E. Church St., $300,000
610 Eisenhower Drive, $300,000
9257 Ridgefield Circle, $300,000
58 Victoria Square, $265,000
123 Heathfield Drive, $261,000
127 Heathfield Drive, $260,000
110 Stonegate Drive, $256,000
305 Loganberry Court, $250,000
1123 Providence Court, $240,000
11 S. Bentz St., $229,000
2103 Bristol Drive, $228,000
9321 White Rock Ave., $220,000
1602 Berry Rose Court, #2 2A, $191,000
7048 Basswood Road, #11, $160,000
1237-C Danielle Drive, $112,500
JEFFERSON
3850 Shadywood Drive, #1D, $170,000
KNOXVILLE
1165 Marthas Court East, $489,000
1085 Marthas Court West, $385,000
MIDDLETOWN
10 Wash House Circle, $367,000
MONROVIA
11014 Hazelnut Lane, $563,165
11010 Hazelnut Lane, $548,990
11036 Hazelnut Lane, $520,565
MOUNT AIRY
5318 Concord Court, $722,500
13738 Jacobs Road, $640,000
13634 Otono Drive, #105, $605,570
1505 Rising Ridge Road, $550,000
13605 Skyview Terrace Court, $500,000
12557 Quiet Stream Court, $455,000
4318 Moxley Valley Drive, $434,000
13993 Mater Way, $415,000
13905 Penn Shop Road, $387,500
MYERSVILLE
12103 Loy Wolfe Road, $440,000
10630 Highland School Road, $389,900
2744 Canada Hill Road, $330,000
NEW MARKET
305 Nicholas Hall St., $638,345
311 Nicholas Hall St., $632,811
11288 Country Club Road, $600,000
6619 Coldstream Drive East, $590,000
6110 Huckleberry Way, $556,000
9734 Woodcliff Court, $555,000
5943 Pecking Stone St., $405,405
312 E. Wainscot Drive, $400,000
5533 Sponseller Court, $392,000
5810 Burin St., #203, $315,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9250 Rocky Ridge Road, $310,000
14603 Motters Station Road, $250,000
SABILLASVILLE
17079 Sabillasville Road, $290,000
THURMONT
7 Locust Drive, $340,000
12644 Creagerstown Road, $323,800
134 Water St., $270,000
201 Moser Circle, $245,000
8213 Rocky Ridge Road, $37,500
UNION BRIDGE
12702 E. Handboard Road, $552,825
URBANA
3124 Herb Garden Mews North, $502,450
9418 Dunraven St., $475,000
8663 Shady Pines Drive, #403C, $474,285
8801 Lew Wallace Road, $450,000
8709 Shady Pines Drive, #401B, $424,760
WALKERSVILLE
9619 Stauffer Road, $595,000
123 Challedon Drive, $330,000
101 Dunsford Court, $280,000
WOODSBORO
119 N. Main St., $275,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.