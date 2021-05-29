052921TopHouse

The modern rancher at 14109 Old Frederick Road, Rocky Ridge, has more than 5,000 square feet of living space on 15-plus acres.

 Photo courtesy Picture Perfect and Cindy Grimes of J&B Real Estate

Built in 1981 and on 15-plus acres, the house at 14109 Old Frederick Road, Rocky Ridge, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $974,900. This modern rancher has more than 5,500 square feet of living space with oversized windows that showcase the mountain views, wide plank hardwood flooring, solar tubes, four fireplaces, two hot tubs, a whole house music system and recessed lighting throughout. The eat-in kitchen features high-end appliances including a JennAir gas cooktop. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the primary suite including a gas fireplace and access to the pool area. Outside, there is a heated pool, a fire pit, deck and patio, hay fields, meadows, two seasonal streams and a half-acre fishing pond. The three-car garage is accessed via the mudroom and a game room/party room. The property also has a 1,200 square foot Morton Building with two horse stalls, 10-foot high garage doors for truck access and room for equipment storage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8110 Mojave Court, Frederick, $949,000

8544 Longleaf Drive, Urbana, $897,043

6705 Christmasberry Court, Middletown, $775,000

724 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $750,880

BRUNSWICK

610 Martins Creek Drive, $559,000

18 Fiona Way, $553,000

501 Potomac View Parkway, $541,000

1101 Dargon Quarry Lane, $455,000

1503 Potomac Parkway, $400,372

715 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000

732 Potomac View Parkway, $392,000

1212 Shenandoah Square South, $381,000

9 Third Ave., $269,000

707 N. Maple Ave., $244,900

1039 Peach Orchard Lane, $220,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3632 Buckeystown Pike, $483,000

CASCADE

5710 Ridge Road, $395,000

FREDERICK

6619 Nahal Drive, $710,000

2248 W. Greenleaf Drive, $700,000

5715 Guilford Garden Terrace, $636,995

5714 Guilford Garden Terrace, $631,335

1948 Moran Drive, $615,000

10116 Lenhart Road, $601,000

8117 Overlook Drive, $575,000

5310 Sovereign Place, $575,000

931 Lindley Road, $575,000

1114 Furgeson Lane, $559,050

1009 Mercer Place, $515,000

308 Broadway St., $505,000

2100 Chestnut Lane, $500,000

6910 Greenvale Court, $485,000

601 Wyngate Drive, $475,000

5026 Constitution St., $470,945

5030 Constitution St., $470,265

5024 Constitution St., $467,945

5028 Constitution St., $461,945

4517 Elmer Derr Road, $460,000

5694 Pebble Drive, $454,500

5935 Mount Phillip Road, $450,000

6935 N. Clifton Road, $450,000

6325 Walcott Lane, $430,000

1127 Lawler Drive, $407,000

909 Badger Ave., $405,000

1305 Hillcrest Drive, $372,000

507 E. Church St., $371,300

4844 Marsden Place, $360,000

677-B E. Church St., $355,000

4942 MacDonough Place, $350,000

7989 Schooner Court, $342,500

8006 Broken Reed Court, $340,000

1511 W. Eighth St., $340,000

673-B E. Church St., $340,000

8421 Walter Martz Road, $335,000

607 N. Market St., $332,607

1823 Free Terrace, $330,000

311 W. Seventh St., $330,000

8011 Broken Reed Court, $325,500

5616 Denton Court, $325,000

934 Turning Point Court, $320,000

1534 Saint Lawrence Court, $320,000

2016 Rosecrans Court, $320,000

303 W. Seventh St., $319,500

6105 Pine Ridge Terrace, $315,000

6293 Shawn Court, $305,000

5443 Lyndale Way, $305,000

427 Logan St., $305,000

612 Trail Ave., $300,000

552 E. Church St., $300,000

610 Eisenhower Drive, $300,000

9257 Ridgefield Circle, $300,000

58 Victoria Square, $265,000

123 Heathfield Drive, $261,000

127 Heathfield Drive, $260,000

110 Stonegate Drive, $256,000

305 Loganberry Court, $250,000

1123 Providence Court, $240,000

11 S. Bentz St., $229,000

2103 Bristol Drive, $228,000

9321 White Rock Ave., $220,000

1602 Berry Rose Court, #2 2A, $191,000

7048 Basswood Road, #11, $160,000

1237-C Danielle Drive, $112,500

JEFFERSON

3850 Shadywood Drive, #1D, $170,000

KNOXVILLE

1165 Marthas Court East, $489,000

1085 Marthas Court West, $385,000

MIDDLETOWN

10 Wash House Circle, $367,000

MONROVIA

11014 Hazelnut Lane, $563,165

11010 Hazelnut Lane, $548,990

11036 Hazelnut Lane, $520,565

MOUNT AIRY

5318 Concord Court, $722,500

13738 Jacobs Road, $640,000

13634 Otono Drive, #105, $605,570

1505 Rising Ridge Road, $550,000

13605 Skyview Terrace Court, $500,000

12557 Quiet Stream Court, $455,000

4318 Moxley Valley Drive, $434,000

13993 Mater Way, $415,000

13905 Penn Shop Road, $387,500

MYERSVILLE

12103 Loy Wolfe Road, $440,000

10630 Highland School Road, $389,900

2744 Canada Hill Road, $330,000

NEW MARKET

305 Nicholas Hall St., $638,345

311 Nicholas Hall St., $632,811

11288 Country Club Road, $600,000

6619 Coldstream Drive East, $590,000

6110 Huckleberry Way, $556,000

9734 Woodcliff Court, $555,000

5943 Pecking Stone St., $405,405

312 E. Wainscot Drive, $400,000

5533 Sponseller Court, $392,000

5810 Burin St., #203, $315,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9250 Rocky Ridge Road, $310,000

14603 Motters Station Road, $250,000

SABILLASVILLE

17079 Sabillasville Road, $290,000

THURMONT

7 Locust Drive, $340,000

12644 Creagerstown Road, $323,800

134 Water St., $270,000

201 Moser Circle, $245,000

8213 Rocky Ridge Road, $37,500

UNION BRIDGE

12702 E. Handboard Road, $552,825

URBANA

3124 Herb Garden Mews North, $502,450

9418 Dunraven St., $475,000

8663 Shady Pines Drive, #403C, $474,285

8801 Lew Wallace Road, $450,000

8709 Shady Pines Drive, #401B, $424,760

WALKERSVILLE

9619 Stauffer Road, $595,000

123 Challedon Drive, $330,000

101 Dunsford Court, $280,000

WOODSBORO

119 N. Main St., $275,000

