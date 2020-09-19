091920TopHouse

This recently renovated residence at 4910 Ridge Crest Court, Braddock Heights, sits on 5-plus acres and features six bedrooms.

The recently renovated residence at 4910 Ridge Crest Court, Braddock Heights, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.295 million. Situated on 5-plus acres, the home features six bedrooms, 4½ baths on two levels, a gourmet kitchen, multiple fireplaces, a cigar cave above the detached three-car garage, a game room and panoramic views on each level. Other amenities include a workshop, office, poole, patios and decks, and a guest/pool house.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

10440 Church Hill Road, Myersville, $805,000

5309 Camp Raudy Road, Frederick, $767,500

3906 Shawfield Lane, Urbana, $680,000

9718 Royal Crest Circle, $650,000

BRUNSWICK

727 Jefferson Pike, $488,020

9 Sheridan Lane, $445,000

505 E. Potomac St., $205,000

8 Peach Orchard Court, $160,000

EMMITSBURG

380 Timbermill Run, $385,000

9 Warthens Court, $186,900

FREDERICK

5155 Woodhirst Court, $638,000

9813 Masser Road, $597,900

5582 Jollie Drive, $580,000

9821 Masser Road, $576,250

6216 White Oak Drive, $566,300

6611 Corbel Way, $540,000

115 Maroon Court, $539,997

2677 Monocacy Ford Road, $510,000

1111 Saxton Drive, $500,000

1115 Saxton Drive, $491,361

2789 Lynn St., $481,000

6506 Madigan Trail, $475,000

315 Grove Blvd., $475,000

8216 Glen Heather Drive, $474,990

1005 Dulaney Mill Drive, $464,200

5726 Crestridge Court, $431,500

10544 Stull Road, $425,000

213 S. Market St., $424,900

5732 Crestridge Court, $421,000

613 Hunting Ridge Drive, $405,000

9550 Kingston Place, $400,000

9673 Fleetwood Court, $390,000

6265 Derby Drive, $390,000

6924 Representation Lane, $388,445

7220 Ridge Road, $375,000

1312 Marsalis Place, $371,580

8457 Bald Eagle Lane, $360,870

6402 Wild Plum Drive, $349,990

1650 Coopers Way, $337,000

1804 Willow Creek Court, $335,000

442 W. South St., $335,000

5379 Partners Court, $313,000

5575 Brittany Court, $310,000

2485 Five Shillings Road, $310,000

2619 Caulfield Court, $308,000

2000 Malvern Way, $305,000

8015 Old Receiver Road, $302,000

6112 Baldridge Terrace, $300,000

1309 Pinewood Drive, $300,000

5256 Earles Court, $290,000

1425 Trafalgar Lane, $290,000

2463 Lakeside Drive, $285,000

6318 New Haven Court, $280,000

413 Megan Court, $265,000

221 E. Sixth St. $257,500

500 Hollyberry Way, $255,000

800 McLendon Drive, $245,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #104, $235,000

1630 Thurston Road, $230,000

532 Lancaster Place, $225,000

6505-F Wiltshire Drive, #203, $220,000

6514-C Daytona, #205, $216,000

228 S. Carroll St., $191,000

6205 Manor Woods Road, $185,000

6404 Weatherby Court, #B, $179,000

823 Stratford Way, #E, $148,999

999-G Heather Ridge Drive, #2G, $120,000

550-C Heathr Ridge Drive, #7C, $115,000

995-J Heather Ridge Drive, #4J, $105,000

IJAMSVILLE

9810 Mahogany Run, $649,900

11701 Fairmont Place, $640,000

1114 Innsbrook Way, $580,000

KEYMAR

12323 Renner Road, $362,000

11430 Renner Road, $341,000

MIDDLETOWN

119 Ingalls Drive, $562,000

4406 Redrose Court, $520,000

4607 Pinewood Trail, $365,000

7106 Flint Court, $330,000

MONROVIA

4756 Corner Stone Mews, $554,000

4946 Tall Oaks Drive, $408,000

MOUNT AIRY

15110 Black Ankle Road, $400,000

5772 Catoctin Vista Drive, $375,500

14043 Harrisville Road, $337,000

1219 Oak View Drive, $269,900

MYERSVILLE

11028 Pleasant Walk Road, $430,360

62 Ashley Way, $400,000

12745 Stottlemyer Road, $245,000

NEW MARKET

6721 Box Turtle Court, $620,000

6832 Woodridge Road, $590,535

7043 Eaglehead Drive, $588,520

6690 Glen Lane, $520,250

6006 Pecking Stone St., $415,000

10704 Lamoka Lane, $316,210

6580 Hemlock Point Road, $305,000

6608 E. Beach Drive, $285,000

5600 Joseph Court, $269,900

THURMONT

8535 Apples Church Road, $609,900

116 W. Main St., $160,000

URBANA

3215 Stone Barn Drive, $445,000

9037 McPherson St., $390,000

8818 Lew Wallace Road, $380,000

WALKERSVILLE

104 Ports Circle, $478,000

14 W. Frederick St., $270,000

WOODSBORO

110 Second St., $390,000

