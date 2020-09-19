The recently renovated residence at 4910 Ridge Crest Court, Braddock Heights, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.295 million. Situated on 5-plus acres, the home features six bedrooms, 4½ baths on two levels, a gourmet kitchen, multiple fireplaces, a cigar cave above the detached three-car garage, a game room and panoramic views on each level. Other amenities include a workshop, office, poole, patios and decks, and a guest/pool house.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10440 Church Hill Road, Myersville, $805,000
5309 Camp Raudy Road, Frederick, $767,500
3906 Shawfield Lane, Urbana, $680,000
9718 Royal Crest Circle, $650,000
BRUNSWICK
727 Jefferson Pike, $488,020
9 Sheridan Lane, $445,000
505 E. Potomac St., $205,000
8 Peach Orchard Court, $160,000
EMMITSBURG
380 Timbermill Run, $385,000
9 Warthens Court, $186,900
FREDERICK
5155 Woodhirst Court, $638,000
9813 Masser Road, $597,900
5582 Jollie Drive, $580,000
9821 Masser Road, $576,250
6216 White Oak Drive, $566,300
6611 Corbel Way, $540,000
115 Maroon Court, $539,997
2677 Monocacy Ford Road, $510,000
1111 Saxton Drive, $500,000
1115 Saxton Drive, $491,361
2789 Lynn St., $481,000
6506 Madigan Trail, $475,000
315 Grove Blvd., $475,000
8216 Glen Heather Drive, $474,990
1005 Dulaney Mill Drive, $464,200
5726 Crestridge Court, $431,500
10544 Stull Road, $425,000
213 S. Market St., $424,900
5732 Crestridge Court, $421,000
613 Hunting Ridge Drive, $405,000
9550 Kingston Place, $400,000
9673 Fleetwood Court, $390,000
6265 Derby Drive, $390,000
6924 Representation Lane, $388,445
7220 Ridge Road, $375,000
1312 Marsalis Place, $371,580
8457 Bald Eagle Lane, $360,870
6402 Wild Plum Drive, $349,990
1650 Coopers Way, $337,000
1804 Willow Creek Court, $335,000
442 W. South St., $335,000
5379 Partners Court, $313,000
5575 Brittany Court, $310,000
2485 Five Shillings Road, $310,000
2619 Caulfield Court, $308,000
2000 Malvern Way, $305,000
8015 Old Receiver Road, $302,000
6112 Baldridge Terrace, $300,000
1309 Pinewood Drive, $300,000
5256 Earles Court, $290,000
1425 Trafalgar Lane, $290,000
2463 Lakeside Drive, $285,000
6318 New Haven Court, $280,000
413 Megan Court, $265,000
221 E. Sixth St. $257,500
500 Hollyberry Way, $255,000
800 McLendon Drive, $245,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #104, $235,000
1630 Thurston Road, $230,000
532 Lancaster Place, $225,000
6505-F Wiltshire Drive, #203, $220,000
6514-C Daytona, #205, $216,000
228 S. Carroll St., $191,000
6205 Manor Woods Road, $185,000
6404 Weatherby Court, #B, $179,000
823 Stratford Way, #E, $148,999
999-G Heather Ridge Drive, #2G, $120,000
550-C Heathr Ridge Drive, #7C, $115,000
995-J Heather Ridge Drive, #4J, $105,000
IJAMSVILLE
9810 Mahogany Run, $649,900
11701 Fairmont Place, $640,000
1114 Innsbrook Way, $580,000
KEYMAR
12323 Renner Road, $362,000
11430 Renner Road, $341,000
MIDDLETOWN
119 Ingalls Drive, $562,000
4406 Redrose Court, $520,000
4607 Pinewood Trail, $365,000
7106 Flint Court, $330,000
MONROVIA
4756 Corner Stone Mews, $554,000
4946 Tall Oaks Drive, $408,000
MOUNT AIRY
15110 Black Ankle Road, $400,000
5772 Catoctin Vista Drive, $375,500
14043 Harrisville Road, $337,000
1219 Oak View Drive, $269,900
MYERSVILLE
11028 Pleasant Walk Road, $430,360
62 Ashley Way, $400,000
12745 Stottlemyer Road, $245,000
NEW MARKET
6721 Box Turtle Court, $620,000
6832 Woodridge Road, $590,535
7043 Eaglehead Drive, $588,520
6690 Glen Lane, $520,250
6006 Pecking Stone St., $415,000
10704 Lamoka Lane, $316,210
6580 Hemlock Point Road, $305,000
6608 E. Beach Drive, $285,000
5600 Joseph Court, $269,900
THURMONT
8535 Apples Church Road, $609,900
116 W. Main St., $160,000
URBANA
3215 Stone Barn Drive, $445,000
9037 McPherson St., $390,000
8818 Lew Wallace Road, $380,000
WALKERSVILLE
104 Ports Circle, $478,000
14 W. Frederick St., $270,000
WOODSBORO
110 Second St., $390,000
