The five-bedroom home at 8701-A Rocky Ridge Road, Rocky Ridge, built in 1994, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.4 million, it closed at $1.55 million. The 203-acre farm offers 167-plus tillable acres, 25 wooded acres, two ponds and a stream, a pole barn and storage garage. The all-brick custom home features an updated kitchen, a sunroom, hardwood floors, a den/office, separate heating and cooling zones, an updated luxury master bath, a backup wood-burning furnace, and breathtaking views all around.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9676 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge, $739,000
2957 Mill Island Parkway, Frederick, $650,000
7270 Hattery Farm Court, Mount Airy, $639,843
8707-A N. Pacific Court, Middletown, $619,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
4956 Old Swimming Pool Road, $490,000
BRUNSWICK
10 Jeffrey Lane, $472,000
DICKERSON
1921 Thurston Road, $520,000
EMMITSBURG
1460 Ramblewood Drive, $340,000
FREDERICK
4904 Eleanor Drive, $575,000
1301 Rickett’s Road, $497,455
6905 Summerswood Drive, $480,000
5089 Reigate Court, $466,000
6912 Baron Court, $462,000
811 Aztec Drive, $461,500
5321 Kingsbrook Drive, $455,000
1001 Storrington Drive, $450,000
2135 Infantry Drive, $450,000
11626 Old Annapolis Road, $430,000
5729 Jefferson Blvd., $430,000
603 Angelwing Lane, $422,000
7047 Antebellum Way, $404,915
2451 Merchant St., $391,000
8021 Fieldstone Drive, $376,000
6400 Wild Plum Drive, $370,490
4963 Small Gains Way, $365,000
922 Shawnee Drive, $360,000
20 E. Fourth St., $358,900
396 Huntsman Road, $353,000
318 Spring Bank Way, $350,000
6404 Wild Plum Drive, $337,790
6412 Wild Plum Drive, $331,710
2226 Lamp Post Lane, $330,000
2721 Osprey Way, $325,000
423 Birmingham Drive, $320,000
9102 Ridgefield Lane, $315,000
1715 Algonquin Road, $310,000
6700 Manorly Court, $310,000
7121 Oberlin Court, $305,000
2437 Wynfield Court, $302,000
2103 Buell Drive, $300,000
5126 Dartmoor Place, $300,000
9101 Ridgefield Lane, $297,500
7145 Oberlin Circle, $280,000
6577 Ewald Court, $280,000
116 Waterland Way, $280,000
111 Norwick Court, $277,000
6536 W. Mercantile Drive, $276,000
5791 Rockspray Court, $275,000
6432 View Point Court, $270,000
6203 Hastings Court, $265,000
2604-A Egret Way, $265,000
7153 Linganore Road, $265,000
6726 Sandpiper Court, $263,000
414 Cranberry Court, $259,900
5597 Teakwood Court, $245,000
1468 Dockside Court, $239,000
435 Carrollton Drive, $237,000
415 Heather Ridge Drive, $228,000
1739 Northridge Lane, $225,000
7011 Hames Court, $225,000
5741 Sunset View Lane, $220,000
1735 Northridge Lane, $212,500
594 Cawley Drive, #7 2B, $205,000
5815 Drawbridge Court, $200,000
6809 Farmbrook Court, $195,000
502 Bradley Court, #5M, $185,500
6395 Rutherford Court, #C, $185,000
1600 Berry Rose Court, #1-3A, $180,000
1656 Colonial Way, $172,000
436 Terry Court, #B2, $130,000
IJAMSVILLE
11579 Nor-Ray Circle, $584,000
11013 Gray Marsh Place, $582,500
2983 Summit Drive, $560,000
JEFFERSON
4644 Aaron Court, $490,000
MIDDLETOWN
109 Manda Drive, $490,000
203 Stone Springs Lane, $319,000
2436 Old National Pike, $315,000
MONROVIA
11005 Corner Stone Lane, $600,075
10958 Ginger Lane, $557,815
10956 Ginger Lane, $557,615
11012 Hazelnut Lane, $526,090
3994 Sugarloaf Court, $400,000
3627 Kemptown Church Road, $191,500
MOUNT AIRY
7269 Hattery Farm, $616,662
204 Heritage Farm Drive, $520,900
5814 Western View Place, $425,000
MYERSVILLE
3644 Bittle Road, $415,000
9545 Harmony Road, $330,000
12430 Wolfsville Road, $110,850
NEW MARKET
11079 Sanandrew Drive, $563,500
6754 Woodridge Road, $560,000
5970 Eaglehead Drive, $492,310
5945 Eaglehead Drive, $446,875
10256 Lake Linganore Blvd., $436,815
10321 Quillback St., $431,995
5740 Cherrywood Court, $425,000
10333 Quillback St., $412,120
10295 Huron Trail, $400,000
5909 Pecking Stone St., $392,420
5905 Pecking Stone St., $376,645
6025 Pecking Stone St., $375,580
6023 Pecking Stone St., $342,485
10898 Boyer Ave., $325,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1712 Canal Run Drive, $550,000
1606 Gibbons Court, $405,000
1718 Ballenger Creek Pike, $360,000
SABILLASVILLE
16639 and 16627 Sabillasville Road, $291,750
THURMONT
13557 Moser Road, $419,000
5215-O Wigville Road, $360,000
5 Victor Drive, $279,500
13407 Catoctin Furnace Road, $185,000
UNION BRIDGE
11615 Houck Road, $385,000
URBANA
9509 Tottenham Circle, $617,000
3453 Timber Green Drive, $434,800
9165 Landon House Lane, $428,500
WALKERSVILLE
8505 Inspiration Ave., $361,000
8748 Treasure Ave., $235,000
72 Oxford Court, $235,000
8732 Treasure Ave., $210,000
WOODSBORO
11206 Angus Way, $550,000
