Built in 1996, the house at 3040 Averley Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $820,000, it listed at $789,900. This 5,500-plus square foot home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an updated custom kitchen with a six-burner gas cooktop, a two-story family room, a fully finished basement and an updated laundry room with a custom dog shower. The backyard is fully fenced and features and in-ground heated saltwater pool.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
709 E. Main St., Middletown, $800,000
5649 Wilt Lane, Adamstown, $800,000
9402 Oak Orchard Court, New Windsor, $710,000
10035 Pebble Beach Terrace, $708,000
ADAMSTOWN
7522 Mountain Approach Road, $400,000
7910 Hope Valley Court, $367,630
BRUNSWICK
409 Potomac View Parkway, $484,900
1137 Potomac View Parkway, $447,500
110 E. A St., $350,000
1212 Lander Creek Drive, $328,000
10 E. G St., $314,900
321 N. Maple Ave., $311,000
200 E. H St., $300,000
112 Fiona Way, $262,000
312 Brunswick St., $242,000
19 Petersville Road, $220,000
EMMITSBURG
1410 Ramblewood Drive, $375,000
1350 Wheatley Drive, $375,000
12 Seton Place, $185,000
7 Welty Ave., $175,000
FREDERICK
206 Rockwell Terrace, $640,000
2300 Roe Lane, $615,000
Lot 2 Basford Road, $606,500
1904 Windom Court, $592,000
1917 Wetterhorn Court, $590,000
5639 Zoe Lane, $584,990
113 Maroon Court, $550,000
3006 Old Annapolis Trail, $550,000
6250 Mount Phillip Road, $549,900
7006 Antebellum Way, $515,000
3 Fairview Ave., $499,900
1110 Futurity St., $488,207
5708 Mountain Laurel Place, $480,000
300 Catoctin Ave., $455,000
8014 Clearfield Road, $450,000
3035 Jacobs Garden Lane, $440,000
611 Hunting Ridge Drive, $434,000
7993 Pleasant Court, $429,000
3030 Jacobs Garden Lane, $427,600
1421 Crescent Spot Lane, $415,000
2180 Westham Court, $414,000
2379 Bear Den Road, $410,000
2718 Ballenger Creek Pike, $406,000
2177 Greenleaf Drive, $388,000
7009 Antebellum Way, $384,460
321 S. Market St., $380,000
6934 Representation Lane, $376,543
5638 Singletree Drive, $376,000
6926 Representation Lane, $371,000
8414 Pine Bluff Road, $370,000
1314 Marsalis Place, $369,547
135-B S. Market St., $365,000
6418 Newton Drive, $363,000
101 Timber Grove Court, $354,000
2804 Shearwater Lane, $350,000
3663 Singleton Terrace, $350,000
1308 Marsalis Place, $349,770
4977 Small Gains Way, $349,000
7109 Macon St., $342,000
5608 S. Renn Road, $330,000
6556 Ballenger Run Blvd., $320,000
7011 Arbor Drive, $315,000
208 Linden Ave., $315,000
114 W. 14th St., $310,000
7825 Rocky Springs Road, $309,000
520 Logan St., $307,000
2031 Spring Run Circle, $305,000
118 Lavenport Circle, $297,000
6080 Fountain Drive, $292,000
7115 Bradshaw Court East, $290,000
403 Cranberry Court, $290,000
611 E. Seventh St., $290,000
5307 Duke Court, $287,500
7115 Oberlin Circle, $285,000
2025 Sumner Drive, $285,000
5622 Crestwood Court, $280,000
316 Queen St., $275,000
4911 Old Swimming Pool Road, $272,000
323 Willow Ave., $270,000
6113 Pine Ridge Terrace, $265,000
53 Hamilton Ave., $263,500
6949 N. Clifton Court, $255,000
1765 Carriage Way, $240,000
1774 Carriage Way, $230,000
523 Pearl St., $230,000
333 Madison St., $230,000
7031 Arbor Drive, $220,000
6230 Glen Valley Terrace, #4A, $218,900
1320 David Lane, $216,000
340 W. Patrick St., $215,000
6709 Black Duck Court, $207,000
6126 Springwatr Place, #1600D, $205,000
591 Cawley Drive, #1-1A, $195,000
2404 Dominon Drive, #1C, $180,000
8247 Black Haw Court, $175,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #2A, $175,000
2157 Wainwright Court, #1B, $175,000
801-H Stratford Way, #100H, $155,750
22 E. Seventh St., $155,000
IJAMSVILLE
4917 Mussetter Road, $705,000
11127 Innsbrook Way, $669,500
9801 Big Woods Court, $658,000
5626 Broadmoor Terrace North, $655,000
3495 Adgate Drive, $440,000
10094 Beerse St., $362,500
5938 Etterbeek St., $348,230
JEFFERSON
3614 Promise Court, $513,000
3572 Casamento Place, $459,110
3906 Manheim Place, $279,900
4112 Jefferson Pike, $275,000
KNOXVILLE
327 E. Mountain Road, $408,000
3517 Cemetery Circle, $185,000
MIDDLETOWN
7799 Coblentz Road, $679,000
216 E. Main St., $550,000
3916 Valley View Road, $435,000
7916 W. Brookridge Drive, $430,000
516 W. Main St., $227,000
MONROVIA
Lot 1, Basford Road, $675,587
10830 Glowing Hearth Way, $690,000
4483 Stovepipe Lane, $586,817
4332 Viridian Terrace, $420,000
4347 Viridian Terrace, $395,000
4504 Tinder Box Circle, $386,651
MOUNT AIRY
4708 Caleb Wood Drive, $604,000
13253 Turf Terrace, $590,000
4047 Lomar Drive, $575,000
13213 Manor South Drive, $547,000
13701 Bottom Road, $500,000
108 Centerside Road, $340,000
318 Glenvale Ave., $315,000
1323 Oak View Drive, $290,000
1106 Oak View Drive, $280,000
709 N. Warfield Drive, $255,000
900 McLendon Drive, $250,000
MYERSVILLE
3465 Brethren Church Road, $350,000
12733 Loy Wolfe Road, $340,000
17 Harp Place, $307,500
404 Main St., $304,900
NEW MARKET
6206 Nightfire Court, $611,130
6834 Woodridge Road, $542,000
6734 Hemlock Point Road, $499,900
10306 Caspian Way, $450,000
6587 Nyasa Bend, $425,000
6802 Chickadee Lane, $368,000
11138 Worchester Drive, $348,500
6529 N. Shore Square, $289,900
10270-B Redtail Court, $225,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1714 Canal Run Drive, $456,000
3909 Red Leaf Court, $379,900
SMITHSBURG
13002-B Martin Road, $121,500
THURMONT
10913 Powell Road, $629,000
10522 Powell Road, $400,000
105 Redhaven Court, $341,000
123 Bennett Drive, $340,000
16-A Elm St., $250,000
104 Easy St., $230,000
UNION BRIDGE
11978 Arlington Mill Road, $375,000
URBANA
9202 Shafers Mill Drive, $700,000
3616 Byron Circle, $635,000
3739 Urbana Pike, $615,000
9170 Kenway Lane, $510,000
8843 Urbana Church Road, $495,000
9273 Moonglow Mews North, $482,135
3411 Angelica Way, #L, $325,000
WALKERSVILLE
214 Vista Glen Road, $640,675
216 Vista Glen Road, $558,340
77 Oxford Court, $240,000
8826 Challenge Walk, $225,900
200 Chapel Court, #318, $159,900
200 Chapel Court, #104, $151,000
