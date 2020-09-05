090520TopHouse

Built in 1996, this home located at 3040 Averley Road, Ijamsville, closed at $820,000.

Built in 1996, the house at 3040 Averley Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Closing at $820,000, it listed at $789,900. This 5,500-plus square foot home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an updated custom kitchen with a six-burner gas cooktop, a two-story family room, a fully finished basement and an updated laundry room with a custom dog shower. The backyard is fully fenced and features and in-ground heated saltwater pool.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

709 E. Main St., Middletown, $800,000

5649 Wilt Lane, Adamstown, $800,000

9402 Oak Orchard Court, New Windsor, $710,000

10035 Pebble Beach Terrace, $708,000

ADAMSTOWN

7522 Mountain Approach Road, $400,000

7910 Hope Valley Court, $367,630

BRUNSWICK

409 Potomac View Parkway, $484,900

1137 Potomac View Parkway, $447,500

110 E. A St., $350,000

1212 Lander Creek Drive, $328,000

10 E. G St., $314,900

321 N. Maple Ave., $311,000

200 E. H St., $300,000

112 Fiona Way, $262,000

312 Brunswick St., $242,000

19 Petersville Road, $220,000

EMMITSBURG

1410 Ramblewood Drive, $375,000

1350 Wheatley Drive, $375,000

12 Seton Place, $185,000

7 Welty Ave., $175,000

FREDERICK

206 Rockwell Terrace, $640,000

2300 Roe Lane, $615,000

Lot 2 Basford Road, $606,500

1904 Windom Court, $592,000

1917 Wetterhorn Court, $590,000

5639 Zoe Lane, $584,990

113 Maroon Court, $550,000

3006 Old Annapolis Trail, $550,000

6250 Mount Phillip Road, $549,900

7006 Antebellum Way, $515,000

3 Fairview Ave., $499,900

1110 Futurity St., $488,207

5708 Mountain Laurel Place, $480,000

300 Catoctin Ave., $455,000

8014 Clearfield Road, $450,000

3035 Jacobs Garden Lane, $440,000

611 Hunting Ridge Drive, $434,000

7993 Pleasant Court, $429,000

3030 Jacobs Garden Lane, $427,600

1421 Crescent Spot Lane, $415,000

2180 Westham Court, $414,000

2379 Bear Den Road, $410,000

2718 Ballenger Creek Pike, $406,000

2177 Greenleaf Drive, $388,000

7009 Antebellum Way, $384,460

321 S. Market St., $380,000

6934 Representation Lane, $376,543

5638 Singletree Drive, $376,000

6926 Representation Lane, $371,000

8414 Pine Bluff Road, $370,000

1314 Marsalis Place, $369,547

135-B S. Market St., $365,000

6418 Newton Drive, $363,000

101 Timber Grove Court, $354,000

2804 Shearwater Lane, $350,000

3663 Singleton Terrace, $350,000

1308 Marsalis Place, $349,770

4977 Small Gains Way, $349,000

7109 Macon St., $342,000

5608 S. Renn Road, $330,000

6556 Ballenger Run Blvd., $320,000

7011 Arbor Drive, $315,000

208 Linden Ave., $315,000

114 W. 14th St., $310,000

7825 Rocky Springs Road, $309,000

520 Logan St., $307,000

2031 Spring Run Circle, $305,000

118 Lavenport Circle, $297,000

6080 Fountain Drive, $292,000

7115 Bradshaw Court East, $290,000

403 Cranberry Court, $290,000

611 E. Seventh St., $290,000

5307 Duke Court, $287,500

7115 Oberlin Circle, $285,000

2025 Sumner Drive, $285,000

5622 Crestwood Court, $280,000

316 Queen St., $275,000

4911 Old Swimming Pool Road, $272,000

323 Willow Ave., $270,000

6113 Pine Ridge Terrace, $265,000

53 Hamilton Ave., $263,500

6949 N. Clifton Court, $255,000

1765 Carriage Way, $240,000

1774 Carriage Way, $230,000

523 Pearl St., $230,000

333 Madison St., $230,000

7031 Arbor Drive, $220,000

6230 Glen Valley Terrace, #4A, $218,900

1320 David Lane, $216,000

340 W. Patrick St., $215,000

6709 Black Duck Court, $207,000

6126 Springwatr Place, #1600D, $205,000

591 Cawley Drive, #1-1A, $195,000

2404 Dominon Drive, #1C, $180,000

8247 Black Haw Court, $175,000

1603 Berry Rose Court, #2A, $175,000

2157 Wainwright Court, #1B, $175,000

801-H Stratford Way, #100H, $155,750

22 E. Seventh St., $155,000

IJAMSVILLE

4917 Mussetter Road, $705,000

11127 Innsbrook Way, $669,500

9801 Big Woods Court, $658,000

5626 Broadmoor Terrace North, $655,000

3495 Adgate Drive, $440,000

10094 Beerse St., $362,500

5938 Etterbeek St., $348,230

JEFFERSON

3614 Promise Court, $513,000

3572 Casamento Place, $459,110

3906 Manheim Place, $279,900

4112 Jefferson Pike, $275,000

KNOXVILLE

327 E. Mountain Road, $408,000

3517 Cemetery Circle, $185,000

MIDDLETOWN

7799 Coblentz Road, $679,000

216 E. Main St., $550,000

3916 Valley View Road, $435,000

7916 W. Brookridge Drive, $430,000

516 W. Main St., $227,000

MONROVIA

Lot 1, Basford Road, $675,587

10830 Glowing Hearth Way, $690,000

4483 Stovepipe Lane, $586,817

4332 Viridian Terrace, $420,000

4347 Viridian Terrace, $395,000

4504 Tinder Box Circle, $386,651

MOUNT AIRY

4708 Caleb Wood Drive, $604,000

13253 Turf Terrace, $590,000

4047 Lomar Drive, $575,000

13213 Manor South Drive, $547,000

13701 Bottom Road, $500,000

108 Centerside Road, $340,000

318 Glenvale Ave., $315,000

1323 Oak View Drive, $290,000

1106 Oak View Drive, $280,000

709 N. Warfield Drive, $255,000

900 McLendon Drive, $250,000

MYERSVILLE

3465 Brethren Church Road, $350,000

12733 Loy Wolfe Road, $340,000

17 Harp Place, $307,500

404 Main St., $304,900

NEW MARKET

6206 Nightfire Court, $611,130

6834 Woodridge Road, $542,000

6734 Hemlock Point Road, $499,900

10306 Caspian Way, $450,000

6587 Nyasa Bend, $425,000

6802 Chickadee Lane, $368,000

11138 Worchester Drive, $348,500

6529 N. Shore Square, $289,900

10270-B Redtail Court, $225,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1714 Canal Run Drive, $456,000

3909 Red Leaf Court, $379,900

SMITHSBURG

13002-B Martin Road, $121,500

THURMONT

10913 Powell Road, $629,000

10522 Powell Road, $400,000

105 Redhaven Court, $341,000

123 Bennett Drive, $340,000

16-A Elm St., $250,000

104 Easy St., $230,000

UNION BRIDGE

11978 Arlington Mill Road, $375,000

URBANA

9202 Shafers Mill Drive, $700,000

3616 Byron Circle, $635,000

3739 Urbana Pike, $615,000

9170 Kenway Lane, $510,000

8843 Urbana Church Road, $495,000

9273 Moonglow Mews North, $482,135

3411 Angelica Way, #L, $325,000

WALKERSVILLE

214 Vista Glen Road, $640,675

216 Vista Glen Road, $558,340

77 Oxford Court, $240,000

8826 Challenge Walk, $225,900

200 Chapel Court, #318, $159,900

200 Chapel Court, #104, $151,000

