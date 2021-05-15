Located in the Days Range neighborhood at Ijamsville, the house at 3084 Desmond Place is last week’s top house. Built in 2017, it listed and closed at $975,000. The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious, open kitchen, breakfast room, a two-story family room with a stone surround gas fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, a laundry center, home office and an owner’s retreat with two walk-in closets. The lower level features the ultimate “man cave” complete with a built-in wet bar, a pool/game table area, a media area and a full bathroom. Outside, enjoy the covered deck, a hot tub, fully fenced backyard and two-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
7914 Ridge Road, Frederick, $830,000
602 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, $800,000
3223 Ivy Meadow Drive, Urbana, $776,804
14204 Harrisville Road, #1, $764,548
ADAMSTOWN
2703 Rosemary Court, $490,000
BRUNSWICK
610 Second Ave., $395,000
19 Terrace Ave., $200,000
EMMITSBURG
3110 Stonehurst Court, $450,000
1434 Ramblewood Drive, $435,000
11 Seton Place, $185,000
218 W. Main St., $150,000
4 Welty Ave., $142,750
FREDERICK
6153 Fieldcrest Drive, $642,000
3508 Basford Road, $630,000
5775 Guilford Garden Terrace, $627,200
8910 Danville Terrace, $619,000
6603 Corbel Way, $590,000
5781 Guilford Garden Terrace, $586,785
3368 Basford Road, $553,750
5314 Ivywood Drive North, $550,000
201 Crestview Court, $530,000
5809 Zoe Lane, $522,695
2204 Banner Hill Road, $518,000
1013 Storrington Drive, $510,500
600 Marblewing Court, $505,000
8623 Pinecliff Drive, $500,000
1011 Furgeson Lane, $488,972
5212 Ernie Lane, $486,560
1103 Lawler Drive, $438,853
7057 Delegate Place, $431,445
23 E. South St., $410,000
1423 Grouse Court, $410,000
1107 Lawler Drive, $402,804
5689 Pebble Drive, $395,000
704 Brengle Drive, $390,000
221 Lake Coventry Drive, $375,000
505 Ellison Court, $370,000
8017 Broken Reed Court, $350,500
6467 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $350,000
637 Cawley Drive, $342,000
608 Wild Hunt Road, $337,000
6549 Carston Court, $335,050
806 Young Place, $333,000
604 Wild Hunt Road, $330,000
2493 Lakeside Drive, $327,000
8861 Briarcliff Lane, $326,500
1454 Heather Ridge Court, $326,000
5217 Earles Court, $325,000
135 E. Sixth St., $325,000
498 Hobnail Court, $325,000
6070 Forum Square, $320,000
1007 Lavenport Way, $316,000
607 Eisenhower Drive, $310,000
1119 Young Place, $305,000
1580 Dockside Drive, $295,000
5708 Charstone Court, $295,000
802 Rhine Court, $291,000
5627 Crestwood Court, $285,000
3 S. Bentz St., $276,000
1800 Monocacy View Circle, #38B, $275,000
410 Megan Court, $275,000
566 Lancaster Place, $265,000
592 Hollyberry Way, $241,500
1749 Heather Lane, $240,000
2502 Shelley Circle, #2 2C, $220,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #3C, $202,000
821 Stratford Way, #G, $166,000
KEYMAR
11860 Nicholson Road, $235,000
MONROVIA
3452 Emys Place, 4640,000
11099 Fen View Lane, $495,225
4315 Viridian Terrace, $474,000
11097 Fen View Lane, $461,675
11089 Fen View Lane, $451,085
4303 Viridian Terrace, $440,000
MOUNT AIRY
8127 Woodville Road, $702,600
4715 Otono Drive, $564,080
1004 S. Main St., $499,900
13209 Jesse Smith Road, $445,000
MYERSVILLE
10423 Church Hill Road, $460,000
NEW MARKET
11106 Eagletrace Drive, $572,555
5611 Old New Market Road, $425,000
6514 Lakeview Court, $390,000
10802 N. Glade Court, $375,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1736 Fletchers Drive, $611,000
4001 Paw Paw Circle, $597,500
SABILLASVILLE
16912 Sabillasville Road, $245,000
THURMONT
7510 Lewistown Road, $599,000
10 Ironmaster Court, $335,000
1 Tacoma St., $331,000
3 William Drive, $290,000
122 N. Altamont Ave., $160,000
URBANA
3213 Ivy Meadow Drive $754,208
3312 Purple Sage Mews, $704,602
3221 Ivy Meadow Drive, $700,550
3225 Ivy Meadow Drive, $686,177
3226 Thornapple Drive, $674,014
3105 Herb Garden Drive, $594,990
3076 Herb Garden Drive, $533,245
3608 Worthington Blvd., $480,000
WALKERSVILLE
202 Oakmanor Way, $516,000
300 Quailwood Circle, $440,250
205 Diamond Drive, $388,000
WOODSBORO
9915 Pine Tree Road, $480,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.