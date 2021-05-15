051521TopHouse

A fully fenced-in yard and a hot tub are just a few of the perks awaiting at this Ijamsville home.

051521TopHouse

 Courtesy photo

Located in the Days Range neighborhood at Ijamsville, the house at 3084 Desmond Place is last week’s top house. Built in 2017, it listed and closed at $975,000. The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious, open kitchen, breakfast room, a two-story family room with a stone surround gas fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, a laundry center, home office and an owner’s retreat with two walk-in closets. The lower level features the ultimate “man cave” complete with a built-in wet bar, a pool/game table area, a media area and a full bathroom. Outside, enjoy the covered deck, a hot tub, fully fenced backyard and two-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

7914 Ridge Road, Frederick, $830,000

602 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, $800,000

3223 Ivy Meadow Drive, Urbana, $776,804

14204 Harrisville Road, #1, $764,548

ADAMSTOWN

2703 Rosemary Court, $490,000

BRUNSWICK

610 Second Ave., $395,000

19 Terrace Ave., $200,000

EMMITSBURG

3110 Stonehurst Court, $450,000

1434 Ramblewood Drive, $435,000

11 Seton Place, $185,000

218 W. Main St., $150,000

4 Welty Ave., $142,750

FREDERICK

6153 Fieldcrest Drive, $642,000

3508 Basford Road, $630,000

5775 Guilford Garden Terrace, $627,200

8910 Danville Terrace, $619,000

6603 Corbel Way, $590,000

5781 Guilford Garden Terrace, $586,785

3368 Basford Road, $553,750

5314 Ivywood Drive North, $550,000

201 Crestview Court, $530,000

5809 Zoe Lane, $522,695

2204 Banner Hill Road, $518,000

1013 Storrington Drive, $510,500

600 Marblewing Court, $505,000

8623 Pinecliff Drive, $500,000

1011 Furgeson Lane, $488,972

5212 Ernie Lane, $486,560

1103 Lawler Drive, $438,853

7057 Delegate Place, $431,445

23 E. South St., $410,000

1423 Grouse Court, $410,000

1107 Lawler Drive, $402,804

5689 Pebble Drive, $395,000

704 Brengle Drive, $390,000

221 Lake Coventry Drive, $375,000

505 Ellison Court, $370,000

8017 Broken Reed Court, $350,500

6467 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $350,000

637 Cawley Drive, $342,000

608 Wild Hunt Road, $337,000

6549 Carston Court, $335,050

806 Young Place, $333,000

604 Wild Hunt Road, $330,000

2493 Lakeside Drive, $327,000

8861 Briarcliff Lane, $326,500

1454 Heather Ridge Court, $326,000

5217 Earles Court, $325,000

135 E. Sixth St., $325,000

498 Hobnail Court, $325,000

6070 Forum Square, $320,000

1007 Lavenport Way, $316,000

607 Eisenhower Drive, $310,000

1119 Young Place, $305,000

1580 Dockside Drive, $295,000

5708 Charstone Court, $295,000

802 Rhine Court, $291,000

5627 Crestwood Court, $285,000

3 S. Bentz St., $276,000

1800 Monocacy View Circle, #38B, $275,000

410 Megan Court, $275,000

566 Lancaster Place, $265,000

592 Hollyberry Way, $241,500

1749 Heather Lane, $240,000

2502 Shelley Circle, #2 2C, $220,000

1603 Berry Rose Court, #3C, $202,000

821 Stratford Way, #G, $166,000

KEYMAR

11860 Nicholson Road, $235,000

MONROVIA

3452 Emys Place, 4640,000

11099 Fen View Lane, $495,225

4315 Viridian Terrace, $474,000

11097 Fen View Lane, $461,675

11089 Fen View Lane, $451,085

4303 Viridian Terrace, $440,000

MOUNT AIRY

8127 Woodville Road, $702,600

4715 Otono Drive, $564,080

1004 S. Main St., $499,900

13209 Jesse Smith Road, $445,000

MYERSVILLE

10423 Church Hill Road, $460,000

NEW MARKET

11106 Eagletrace Drive, $572,555

5611 Old New Market Road, $425,000

6514 Lakeview Court, $390,000

10802 N. Glade Court, $375,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1736 Fletchers Drive, $611,000

4001 Paw Paw Circle, $597,500

SABILLASVILLE

16912 Sabillasville Road, $245,000

THURMONT

7510 Lewistown Road, $599,000

10 Ironmaster Court, $335,000

1 Tacoma St., $331,000

3 William Drive, $290,000

122 N. Altamont Ave., $160,000

URBANA

3213 Ivy Meadow Drive $754,208

3312 Purple Sage Mews, $704,602

3221 Ivy Meadow Drive, $700,550

3225 Ivy Meadow Drive, $686,177

3226 Thornapple Drive, $674,014

3105 Herb Garden Drive, $594,990

3076 Herb Garden Drive, $533,245

3608 Worthington Blvd., $480,000

WALKERSVILLE

202 Oakmanor Way, $516,000

300 Quailwood Circle, $440,250

205 Diamond Drive, $388,000

WOODSBORO

9915 Pine Tree Road, $480,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!