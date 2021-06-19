Listing at $875,000 and closing at $900,000, the house at 9126 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Built in 2011, the home has five bedrooms, including the owners’ suite on the first floor. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. the home features many upgrades, including custom closets, a butlers pantry, coffered and tray ceilings, a two-story great room with an entertainment center, a private office, and an entertainment or exercise room with space for a sixth bedroom in the basement. Other amenities include Villages of Urbana pools, tennis courts, club houses, and walking and bike paths.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10902 Horan Court, Ijamsville, $867,500
4004 Shafers Mill Court, Urbana, $860,000
6716 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $815,000
202 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, $810,000
ADAMSTOWN
5402 Adamstown Commons Drive, $560,000
BRUNSWICK
408 Potomac View Parkway, $555,000
7 Sheridan Lane, $520,000
1208 Lander Creek Drive, $500,000
623 Potomac View Parkway, $405,000
303 W. B St., $365,000
302 N. Dayton Ave., $245,000
220 Ninth Ave., $175,000
CASCADE
5816 Rowland Hill Road, $347,000
EMMITSBURG
15449 Sixes Bridge Road, $676,000
3000 Stonehurst Drive, $460,000
4035 Carrick Court, $456,000
275 Depaul St., $288,000
225 N. Seton Ave., $250,000
812 W. Main St., $229,900
FREDERICK
403 Magnolia Ave., $689,800
904 Carroll Parkway, $675,000
815 Holden Road, $617,500
504 W. Second St., $610,000
5708 Guilford Garden Terrace, $609,595
5824 Shepherd Drive, $590,750
5724 Korrell Lane, $580,000
5702 Guilford Garden Terrace, $575,145
2004 Chamberlain Drive, $550,000
7422 Skyline Drive, $550,000
9035 Allington Manor Circle West, $550,000
6902 Baron Court, $530,000
710 Motter Ave., $527,500
2509 Bear Den Road, $515,000
8117 Stone Ridge Drive, $500,000
5656 Owl St., $485,000
2235 W. Greenleaf Drive, $482,000
601 Humberson Lane, $460,000
6413 Walcott Lane, $445,000
5980 Jefferson Commons Way, $430,000
4550 Urbana Pike, $425,000
2411 Steepleview Court, $425,000
5674 Pebble Drive, $406,000
1813 Lawnview Drive, $400,000
5699 Singletree Drive, $400,000
6380 Meandering Woods Court, $388,000
6559 Carston Court, $365,000
6860 Snowberry Court, $360,000
5611 Ashburn Terrace, $360,000
5740 Mains Lane, $360,000
1583 Andover Lane, $357,550
7150 Proclamation Place, $337,000
150 W. South St., $335,000
5532 Foxhall Court, $325,000
519 Pearl St., $322,000
6501 Walcott Lane, #403, $320,000
6687 Seagull Court, $310,000
1902 Sawmill Court, $309,000
5657 Denton Court, $300,000
404 Broadway St., $300,000
5305 Regal Court, $290,000
5822 Box Elder Court, $275,000
68 Victoria Square, $272,000
1101 Wilson Place, $266,000
4964 Clarendon Terrace, $257,000
1490 Heather Ridge Court, $255,011
338 E. Church St., $251,000
15 S. Pendleton Court, $243,500
304 W. South St., $235,000
6501 Springwater Court, #8102, $235,000
8206 Blue Heron Drive, #1A, $225,000
5 N. Pendleton Court, #12G, $220,000
6604 Linganore Road, $205,000
811-C Stratford Way, #C, $189,000
501 Prospect Blvd., #A-36, $141,500
102 Pennsylvania Ave., $138,000
IJAMSVILLE
3303 Nicholas Court, $665,000
10135 Faubert St., #H, $354,930
JEFFERSON
1226 Arnoldtown Road, $725,000
4028 Manheim Court, $525,000
3624 Jefferson Pike, $379,990
3823 Roundtree Road, $242,500
KNOXVILLE
1018 Rosemont Drive, $525,000
2532 Point of Rocks Road, $400,000
MIDDLETOWN
3 N. Pointe Circle, $714,900
9640 Frostown Road, $705,000
623 Glenbrook Drive, $680,100
4487 Willow Tree Drive, $525,000
202 Lombardy Court, $499,990
9 Wash House Circle, $375,000
108 Locust Court, $363,000
MONROVIA
11347 Nevets Place, $705,000
4710 Monrovia Road, $691,165
3103 Rolling Meadows Court, $690,200
11102 Fen View Lane, $645,035
4427 Landsdale Parkway, $631,000
11137 Hazelnut Lane, $630,240
4633 Plum Road, $485,000
4305 Viridian Terrace, $460,000
12514 Fingerboard Road, $285,000
MOUNT AIRY
4718 Otono Court, $750,000
14047 Harrisville Road, $575,000
4207 Bartholows Road, $500,000
105 Contour Road, $380,000
13530 Penn Shop Road, $355,000
MYERSVILLE
9218 Myersville Road, $520,000
2605-B Scravel Road, $55,000
NEW MARKET
204 Dorseys Chance, $718,003
6953 Inverness Court, $687,000
6860 E. Shavano Road, $650,000
6956 Fair Lane, $595,000
6922 Cardozo St., $577,135
11025 Country Club Road, $550,000
5723 Pear Blossom Place, $470,000
5907 Pecking Stone St., $345,806
NEW WINDSOR
10031 McKinstry Mill Road, $402,000
SABILLASVILLE
4230 Foxville Road, $505,000
THURMONT
5 Goodwill Circle, $370,000
303 E. Main St., $240,000
URBANA
3686 Holborn Place, $360,000
9537 Hyde Place, $350,000
WALKERSVILLE
226 Kerchner Road, $700,000
204 Cartwright Road, $599,990
37 Fulton Ave., $392,000
122 Colony Court, $290,250
11 Gallorette Court, $200,000
100 Chapel Court, #102, $174,500
100 Chapel Court, #216, $163,000
