061921TopHouse

This Beall Road home has five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and custom closets.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $875,000 and closing at $900,000, the house at 9126 Bealls Farm Road, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Built in 2011, the home has five bedrooms, including the owners’ suite on the first floor. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. the home features many upgrades, including custom closets, a butlers pantry, coffered and tray ceilings, a two-story great room with an entertainment center, a private office, and an entertainment or exercise room with space for a sixth bedroom in the basement. Other amenities include Villages of Urbana pools, tennis courts, club houses, and walking and bike paths.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

10902 Horan Court, Ijamsville, $867,500

4004 Shafers Mill Court, Urbana, $860,000

6716 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $815,000

202 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, $810,000

ADAMSTOWN

5402 Adamstown Commons Drive, $560,000

BRUNSWICK

408 Potomac View Parkway, $555,000

7 Sheridan Lane, $520,000

1208 Lander Creek Drive, $500,000

623 Potomac View Parkway, $405,000

303 W. B St., $365,000

302 N. Dayton Ave., $245,000

220 Ninth Ave., $175,000

CASCADE

5816 Rowland Hill Road, $347,000

EMMITSBURG

15449 Sixes Bridge Road, $676,000

3000 Stonehurst Drive, $460,000

4035 Carrick Court, $456,000

275 Depaul St., $288,000

225 N. Seton Ave., $250,000

812 W. Main St., $229,900

FREDERICK

403 Magnolia Ave., $689,800

904 Carroll Parkway, $675,000

815 Holden Road, $617,500

504 W. Second St., $610,000

5708 Guilford Garden Terrace, $609,595

5824 Shepherd Drive, $590,750

5724 Korrell Lane, $580,000

5702 Guilford Garden Terrace, $575,145

2004 Chamberlain Drive, $550,000

7422 Skyline Drive, $550,000

9035 Allington Manor Circle West, $550,000

6902 Baron Court, $530,000

710 Motter Ave., $527,500

2509 Bear Den Road, $515,000

8117 Stone Ridge Drive, $500,000

5656 Owl St., $485,000

2235 W. Greenleaf Drive, $482,000

601 Humberson Lane, $460,000

6413 Walcott Lane, $445,000

5980 Jefferson Commons Way, $430,000

4550 Urbana Pike, $425,000

2411 Steepleview Court, $425,000

5674 Pebble Drive, $406,000

1813 Lawnview Drive, $400,000

5699 Singletree Drive, $400,000

6380 Meandering Woods Court, $388,000

6559 Carston Court, $365,000

6860 Snowberry Court, $360,000

5611 Ashburn Terrace, $360,000

5740 Mains Lane, $360,000

1583 Andover Lane, $357,550

7150 Proclamation Place, $337,000

150 W. South St., $335,000

5532 Foxhall Court, $325,000

519 Pearl St., $322,000

6501 Walcott Lane, #403, $320,000

6687 Seagull Court, $310,000

1902 Sawmill Court, $309,000

5657 Denton Court, $300,000

404 Broadway St., $300,000

5305 Regal Court, $290,000

5822 Box Elder Court, $275,000

68 Victoria Square, $272,000

1101 Wilson Place, $266,000

4964 Clarendon Terrace, $257,000

1490 Heather Ridge Court, $255,011

338 E. Church St., $251,000

15 S. Pendleton Court, $243,500

304 W. South St., $235,000

6501 Springwater Court, #8102, $235,000

8206 Blue Heron Drive, #1A, $225,000

5 N. Pendleton Court, #12G, $220,000

6604 Linganore Road, $205,000

811-C Stratford Way, #C, $189,000

501 Prospect Blvd., #A-36, $141,500

102 Pennsylvania Ave., $138,000

IJAMSVILLE

3303 Nicholas Court, $665,000

10135 Faubert St., #H, $354,930

JEFFERSON

1226 Arnoldtown Road, $725,000

4028 Manheim Court, $525,000

3624 Jefferson Pike, $379,990

3823 Roundtree Road, $242,500

KNOXVILLE

1018 Rosemont Drive, $525,000

2532 Point of Rocks Road, $400,000

MIDDLETOWN

3 N. Pointe Circle, $714,900

9640 Frostown Road, $705,000

623 Glenbrook Drive, $680,100

4487 Willow Tree Drive, $525,000

202 Lombardy Court, $499,990

9 Wash House Circle, $375,000

108 Locust Court, $363,000

MONROVIA

11347 Nevets Place, $705,000

4710 Monrovia Road, $691,165

3103 Rolling Meadows Court, $690,200

11102 Fen View Lane, $645,035

4427 Landsdale Parkway, $631,000

11137 Hazelnut Lane, $630,240

4633 Plum Road, $485,000

4305 Viridian Terrace, $460,000

12514 Fingerboard Road, $285,000

MOUNT AIRY

4718 Otono Court, $750,000

14047 Harrisville Road, $575,000

4207 Bartholows Road, $500,000

105 Contour Road, $380,000

13530 Penn Shop Road, $355,000

MYERSVILLE

9218 Myersville Road, $520,000

2605-B Scravel Road, $55,000

NEW MARKET

204 Dorseys Chance, $718,003

6953 Inverness Court, $687,000

6860 E. Shavano Road, $650,000

6956 Fair Lane, $595,000

6922 Cardozo St., $577,135

11025 Country Club Road, $550,000

5723 Pear Blossom Place, $470,000

5907 Pecking Stone St., $345,806

NEW WINDSOR

10031 McKinstry Mill Road, $402,000

SABILLASVILLE

4230 Foxville Road, $505,000

THURMONT

5 Goodwill Circle, $370,000

303 E. Main St., $240,000

URBANA

3686 Holborn Place, $360,000

9537 Hyde Place, $350,000

WALKERSVILLE

226 Kerchner Road, $700,000

204 Cartwright Road, $599,990

37 Fulton Ave., $392,000

122 Colony Court, $290,250

11 Gallorette Court, $200,000

100 Chapel Court, #102, $174,500

100 Chapel Court, #216, $163,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!