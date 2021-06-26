The home at 4808 Whiskey Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.375 million. Located in Whiskey Creek Estates, the home has more than 5,200 square feet of living space on 1.5 acres. The open floor plan lends itself to formal and informal entertaining as well as casual living. Exceptional architectural features include mahogany doors and cherry floors, granite and limestone counters, as well as a gourmet eat-in kitchen with a Viking range, master suite with fireplace, a media room with pool table, outdoor patios and a fire pit and a three-car heated garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5335 Jackson Mountain Road, Frederick, $1.35 million
5744 Meyer Ave., New Market, $895,000
6553 Saxony Court, Frederick, $839,900
8900 Berwick Place South, $825,000
ADAMSTOWN
5506 Young Family Trail West, $576,200
5602 Adamstown Road, $335,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
4718 Schley Ave., $555,000
BRUNSWICK
11 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $580,000
1411 Hope Farm Court, $480,000
1314 Scheer St., $400,000
727 Potomac View Parkway, $397,000
320 E. D St., $305,000
45 Wenner Drive, $215,000
510 Petersville Road, $215,000
517 W. B St., $180,000
FREDERICK
106 N. Court St., $760,000
648 Wilson Place, $750,000
5774 Guilford Garden Terrace, $677,450
5913 Winding Ridge Way, $645,087
5768 Guilford Garden Terrace, $626,000
2675 Monocacy Ford Road, $620,000
5915 Winding Ridge Way, $617,775
5 Mount Olivet Blvd., $560,000
6210 Fulmer Road, $549,900
2104 Bear Creek Court, $540,000
2516 Rocky Pointe Court, $530,000
1808 Addison Court, $510,000
1832 N. Greenleese Drive, $500,000
721 Monarch Ridge Road, $500,000
2591 Bear Den Road, $500,000
4805 Teen Barnes Road, $485,000
2900 Kling Court, $475,000
2112 Charlton House Way, $475,000
1026 Storrington Drive, $475,000
1013 Furgeson Lane, $469,273
512 Schley Ave., $450,000
1112 Furgeson Lane, $447,424
100 Vicksburg Court, $435,000
341 E. Third St., $435,000
248 W. Fifth St., $434,000
6501 Ballenger Run Blvd., $415,000
7193 Macon St., $410,000
7188 Sundown Court, $401,500
2215 Lamp Post Lane, $395,000
736 Tatum Court, $374,830
1818 Lawnview Drive, $370,000
204-B Mill Pond Road, $356,000
915 N. Market St., $355,000
2401 Dunmore Court, $355,000
624 Lee Place, $350,000
7975 Parkland Place, $346,000
734 Tatum Court, $344,363
255 W. Fifth St., $335,000
5841 Bella Marie Way, $330,000
157 W. All Saints St., $325,000
6544 Mercantile Drive West, $315,000
7992 Schooner Court, $310,000
5932 Forum Square, $309,990
116 Long Acre Court, $309,000
6325 Towncrest Court, $305,000
324 N. Bentz St., $305,000
1820-B Monocacy View Circle, #47B, $285,837
6521 Walcott Lane, #202, $262,500
2504 Hemingway Drive, #1C, $245,000
6391 Rutherford Court, #J, $197,000
IJAMSVILLE
3445 Winmoor Drive, $825,000
9812 Mahogany Run, $770,000
JEFFERSON
6137 Picnic Woods Road, $754,000
4707 Puller Drive, $533,000
4862 Amesbury Way, $330,000
KEYMAR
12752 Woodsboro Pike, $339,000
KNOXVILLE
3851 S. Mountain Road, $425,000
MIDDLETOWN
202 Tobias Run, $600,000
107 Linden Blvd., $452,000
9216 Baltimore National Pike, $302,000
MONROVIA
11775 Ridgeway Court, $750,000
3867 Saint Clair Court, $715,000
12219 S. Debkay Court, $675,200
3347 Kemptown Church Road, $650,000
11104 Fen View Lane, $608,790
4634 Plum Road, $492,170
MOUNT AIRY
1204 Park Ridge Court, $660,000
6518 Carrie Lynn Court, $453,000
7639 Woodville Road, $430,000
1009 Oak View Drive, $305,000
NEW MARKET
6857 Woodridge Road, $820,000
440 Orchard Crest Circle, $638,000
10259 Quillback St., $480,000
10322 Quillback St., $473,000
6941 Country Club Terrace, $469,900
7015 Country Club Terrace, $465,000
10394 Fox Meadow Circle, $429,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3910 Red Leaf Court, $425,000
SABILLASVILLE
6971 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $520,000
THURMONT
13 Clark Ave., $409,900
8902-A Links Bridge Road, $390,000
7 Vista Ave., $310,500
18 Sunny Way, $260,000
71 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $240,000
6826 Red Bird Lane, $210,000
URBANA
3072 Herb Garden Drive, $543,065
4061 Finsbury Drive, $513,000
8633 Satinwood Drive, #508B, $510,440
3233 Stone Barn Drive, $497,000
3551 Shady Pines St., #0503A, $492,740
3657 Worthington Blvd., $490,900
9002 Shady Pines Drive, $476,772
3555 Shady Pines St., #0503C, $473,685
9394 Penrose St., $465,000
9615 Brigadoon Place, $465,000
8906 Shady Pines Drive, #408A, $461,815
3553 Shady Pines Drive, #0503B, $460,815
8902 Shady Pines Drive, #0408C, $421,090
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #R, $398,890
3613 Springhollow Lane, $365,000
WALKERSVILLE
15 Maple Ave., $575,000
109 Ports Circle, $502,680
8534 Inspiration Ave., $455,100
10622 Daysville Road, $380,000
8828 Stauffer Road, $168,000
