This home with 5,200 square feet of living space has mahogany doors, cherry floors, a media room with pool table and a three-car heated garage.

The home at 4808 Whiskey Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.375 million. Located in Whiskey Creek Estates, the home has more than 5,200 square feet of living space on 1.5 acres. The open floor plan lends itself to formal and informal entertaining as well as casual living. Exceptional architectural features include mahogany doors and cherry floors, granite and limestone counters, as well as a gourmet eat-in kitchen with a Viking range, master suite with fireplace, a media room with pool table, outdoor patios and a fire pit and a three-car heated garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

5335 Jackson Mountain Road, Frederick, $1.35 million

5744 Meyer Ave., New Market, $895,000

6553 Saxony Court, Frederick, $839,900

8900 Berwick Place South, $825,000

ADAMSTOWN

5506 Young Family Trail West, $576,200

5602 Adamstown Road, $335,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

4718 Schley Ave., $555,000

BRUNSWICK

11 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $580,000

1411 Hope Farm Court, $480,000

1314 Scheer St., $400,000

727 Potomac View Parkway, $397,000

320 E. D St., $305,000

45 Wenner Drive, $215,000

510 Petersville Road, $215,000

517 W. B St., $180,000

FREDERICK

106 N. Court St., $760,000

648 Wilson Place, $750,000

5774 Guilford Garden Terrace, $677,450

5913 Winding Ridge Way, $645,087

5768 Guilford Garden Terrace, $626,000

2675 Monocacy Ford Road, $620,000

5915 Winding Ridge Way, $617,775

5 Mount Olivet Blvd., $560,000

6210 Fulmer Road, $549,900

2104 Bear Creek Court, $540,000

2516 Rocky Pointe Court, $530,000

1808 Addison Court, $510,000

1832 N. Greenleese Drive, $500,000

721 Monarch Ridge Road, $500,000

2591 Bear Den Road, $500,000

4805 Teen Barnes Road, $485,000

2900 Kling Court, $475,000

2112 Charlton House Way, $475,000

1026 Storrington Drive, $475,000

1013 Furgeson Lane, $469,273

512 Schley Ave., $450,000

1112 Furgeson Lane, $447,424

100 Vicksburg Court, $435,000

341 E. Third St., $435,000

248 W. Fifth St., $434,000

6501 Ballenger Run Blvd., $415,000

7193 Macon St., $410,000

7188 Sundown Court, $401,500

2215 Lamp Post Lane, $395,000

736 Tatum Court, $374,830

1818 Lawnview Drive, $370,000

204-B Mill Pond Road, $356,000

915 N. Market St., $355,000

2401 Dunmore Court, $355,000

624 Lee Place, $350,000

7975 Parkland Place, $346,000

734 Tatum Court, $344,363

255 W. Fifth St., $335,000

5841 Bella Marie Way, $330,000

157 W. All Saints St., $325,000

6544 Mercantile Drive West, $315,000

7992 Schooner Court, $310,000

5932 Forum Square, $309,990

116 Long Acre Court, $309,000

6325 Towncrest Court, $305,000

324 N. Bentz St., $305,000

1820-B Monocacy View Circle, #47B, $285,837

6521 Walcott Lane, #202, $262,500

2504 Hemingway Drive, #1C, $245,000

6391 Rutherford Court, #J, $197,000

IJAMSVILLE

3445 Winmoor Drive, $825,000

9812 Mahogany Run, $770,000

JEFFERSON

6137 Picnic Woods Road, $754,000

4707 Puller Drive, $533,000

4862 Amesbury Way, $330,000

KEYMAR

12752 Woodsboro Pike, $339,000

KNOXVILLE

3851 S. Mountain Road, $425,000

MIDDLETOWN

202 Tobias Run, $600,000

107 Linden Blvd., $452,000

9216 Baltimore National Pike, $302,000

MONROVIA

11775 Ridgeway Court, $750,000

3867 Saint Clair Court, $715,000

12219 S. Debkay Court, $675,200

3347 Kemptown Church Road, $650,000

11104 Fen View Lane, $608,790

4634 Plum Road, $492,170

MOUNT AIRY

1204 Park Ridge Court, $660,000

6518 Carrie Lynn Court, $453,000

7639 Woodville Road, $430,000

1009 Oak View Drive, $305,000

NEW MARKET

6857 Woodridge Road, $820,000

440 Orchard Crest Circle, $638,000

10259 Quillback St., $480,000

10322 Quillback St., $473,000

6941 Country Club Terrace, $469,900

7015 Country Club Terrace, $465,000

10394 Fox Meadow Circle, $429,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3910 Red Leaf Court, $425,000

SABILLASVILLE

6971 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $520,000

THURMONT

13 Clark Ave., $409,900

8902-A Links Bridge Road, $390,000

7 Vista Ave., $310,500

18 Sunny Way, $260,000

71 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $240,000

6826 Red Bird Lane, $210,000

URBANA

3072 Herb Garden Drive, $543,065

4061 Finsbury Drive, $513,000

8633 Satinwood Drive, #508B, $510,440

3233 Stone Barn Drive, $497,000

3551 Shady Pines St., #0503A, $492,740

3657 Worthington Blvd., $490,900

9002 Shady Pines Drive, $476,772

3555 Shady Pines St., #0503C, $473,685

9394 Penrose St., $465,000

9615 Brigadoon Place, $465,000

8906 Shady Pines Drive, #408A, $461,815

3553 Shady Pines Drive, #0503B, $460,815

8902 Shady Pines Drive, #0408C, $421,090

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #R, $398,890

3613 Springhollow Lane, $365,000

WALKERSVILLE

15 Maple Ave., $575,000

109 Ports Circle, $502,680

8534 Inspiration Ave., $455,100

10622 Daysville Road, $380,000

8828 Stauffer Road, $168,000

