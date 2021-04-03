040321TopHouse
Buy Now

The Nathan Hammond House, built in the 1700s, sits on two acres. It includes five bedroms, a spacious kitchen and an outdoor fire pit.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The stone house at 7113 Green Valley Road, New Market, built circa 1759, is last week’s top house. It’s known as the Nathan Hammond House, for the Hammond family was among the first settlers in the area. Listing at $827,000, it closed at $800,000. Situated on two acres, the home has been restored and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a spacious kitchen in the 2017 addition Outside, there is a fire pit, professionally landscaped European-style gardens , a three-season creek, a raised bed vegetable garden and multiple fruit trees.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4712 Monrovia Blvd., Monrovia, $688,140

13692 Lexington Drive, Mount Airy, $665,000

512 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $642,250

10953 Tavern Lane, Monrovia, $612,690

ADAMSTOWN

5603 Haddington Drive, $469,900

BRUNSWICK

1406 Volunteer Drive, $516,930

1310 Crampton Lane, $384,590

1037 Orndorff Court, $130,000

FREDERICK

6305 Meandering Woods Court, $590,000

1117 Holden Road, $564,000

2003 Butterfield Overlook, $541,000

3012 Cloister Way, $525,000

8204 Glendale Drive, $500,000

922 Lindley Road, #86, $498,975

5728 Stone School Lane, $491,790

1742 Dearbought Drive, $482,000

88 E. South St., $450,000

5632 Hines Road, $425,000

2513 Island Grove Blvd., $419,000

2391 Bear Den Road, $414,900

7815 Old Receiver Road, $410,000

4632 Cambria Road, $405,000

1017 Fergeson Lane, $402,379

2115 Battery Lane, $400,000

207 W. South St., $387,500

7831 Wormans Mill Road, $382,000

1318 N. Market St., $380,000

1103 Collindale Ave., $376,000

387 Pearl St., $345,000

8001 Broken Reed Court, $341,000

6020 Linganore Road, $335,000

8298 Waterside Court, $331,800

5942 Leben Drive, $300,000

1601 W. Seventh St., $282,000

7194 Glenmeadow Court, $260,000

120 Lauren Court, $256,000

29 E. South St., $255,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #102, $249,500

490 Arwell Court, $245,000

6932 Doublebrand Court, $240,000

44 Vienna Court, $235,000

705 E. South St., $230,000

2501 Shelley Circle, #3-1B, $220,000

10501 Liberty Road, $205,500

995-H Heather Ridge Drive, #4H, $113,000

IJAMSVILLE

9808 Doctor Perry Road, $520,000

JEFFERSON

2860 Jefferson Pike, $505,000

5780 Brownsville Pass Road, $499,000

4808 Jefferson Pike, $269,000

KNOXVILLE

221 Knoxville Road, $215,000

MIDDLETOWN

1 Manda Court, $513,300

2410 Old National Pike, $360,500

8514 Myersville Road, $351,000

21 Bankbarn Circle, $330,000

MONROVIA

12503 Lee Hill Drive, $460,000

4359 Viridian Terrace, $445,500

4512 Tinder Box Circle, $430,000

MOUNT AIRY

12801 Roughton Drive, $440,000

1305 Oak View Drive, $280,000

MYERSVILLE

12408 Stottlemyer Road, $300,000

NEW MARKET

508 Isaac Russel St., $596,277

10553 Hunter Court, $554,280

7152 Masters Road, $504,588

10305 Fox Chase Circle, $487,000

6978 Meadowpoint Terrace, $442,000

11204 Kent Court, $406,000

6815 Whistling Swan Way, $363,250

5642 Joseph Court, $291,000

5723 Meadowood St., #104, $281,000

10255 White Pelican Way, #103D, $210,000

SMITHSBURG

14150 Tower Road, $399,900

14009 Stottlemyer Road, $279,900

THURMONT

12918 Layman Road, $430,000

3 Geoley Court, $300,000

15 Tacoma St., $299,900

122 Sunny Way, $290,000

507 E. Main St., $232,000

UNION BRIDGE

12821 Bunker Hill Road, $310,000

URBANA

3612 Flatwoods Drive, #505C, $475,665

8646 Shady Pines Drive, #501B, $472,085

3554 Tabard Lane, $410,000

WALKERSVILLE

100 Chapel Court, #324, $160,000

WOODSBORO

10333 Woodsboro Road, $420,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!