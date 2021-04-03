The stone house at 7113 Green Valley Road, New Market, built circa 1759, is last week’s top house. It’s known as the Nathan Hammond House, for the Hammond family was among the first settlers in the area. Listing at $827,000, it closed at $800,000. Situated on two acres, the home has been restored and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a spacious kitchen in the 2017 addition Outside, there is a fire pit, professionally landscaped European-style gardens , a three-season creek, a raised bed vegetable garden and multiple fruit trees.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4712 Monrovia Blvd., Monrovia, $688,140
13692 Lexington Drive, Mount Airy, $665,000
512 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $642,250
10953 Tavern Lane, Monrovia, $612,690
ADAMSTOWN
5603 Haddington Drive, $469,900
BRUNSWICK
1406 Volunteer Drive, $516,930
1310 Crampton Lane, $384,590
1037 Orndorff Court, $130,000
FREDERICK
6305 Meandering Woods Court, $590,000
1117 Holden Road, $564,000
2003 Butterfield Overlook, $541,000
3012 Cloister Way, $525,000
8204 Glendale Drive, $500,000
922 Lindley Road, #86, $498,975
5728 Stone School Lane, $491,790
1742 Dearbought Drive, $482,000
88 E. South St., $450,000
5632 Hines Road, $425,000
2513 Island Grove Blvd., $419,000
2391 Bear Den Road, $414,900
7815 Old Receiver Road, $410,000
4632 Cambria Road, $405,000
1017 Fergeson Lane, $402,379
2115 Battery Lane, $400,000
207 W. South St., $387,500
7831 Wormans Mill Road, $382,000
1318 N. Market St., $380,000
1103 Collindale Ave., $376,000
387 Pearl St., $345,000
8001 Broken Reed Court, $341,000
6020 Linganore Road, $335,000
8298 Waterside Court, $331,800
5942 Leben Drive, $300,000
1601 W. Seventh St., $282,000
7194 Glenmeadow Court, $260,000
120 Lauren Court, $256,000
29 E. South St., $255,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #102, $249,500
490 Arwell Court, $245,000
6932 Doublebrand Court, $240,000
44 Vienna Court, $235,000
705 E. South St., $230,000
2501 Shelley Circle, #3-1B, $220,000
10501 Liberty Road, $205,500
995-H Heather Ridge Drive, #4H, $113,000
IJAMSVILLE
9808 Doctor Perry Road, $520,000
JEFFERSON
2860 Jefferson Pike, $505,000
5780 Brownsville Pass Road, $499,000
4808 Jefferson Pike, $269,000
KNOXVILLE
221 Knoxville Road, $215,000
MIDDLETOWN
1 Manda Court, $513,300
2410 Old National Pike, $360,500
8514 Myersville Road, $351,000
21 Bankbarn Circle, $330,000
MONROVIA
12503 Lee Hill Drive, $460,000
4359 Viridian Terrace, $445,500
4512 Tinder Box Circle, $430,000
MOUNT AIRY
12801 Roughton Drive, $440,000
1305 Oak View Drive, $280,000
MYERSVILLE
12408 Stottlemyer Road, $300,000
NEW MARKET
508 Isaac Russel St., $596,277
10553 Hunter Court, $554,280
7152 Masters Road, $504,588
10305 Fox Chase Circle, $487,000
6978 Meadowpoint Terrace, $442,000
11204 Kent Court, $406,000
6815 Whistling Swan Way, $363,250
5642 Joseph Court, $291,000
5723 Meadowood St., #104, $281,000
10255 White Pelican Way, #103D, $210,000
SMITHSBURG
14150 Tower Road, $399,900
14009 Stottlemyer Road, $279,900
THURMONT
12918 Layman Road, $430,000
3 Geoley Court, $300,000
15 Tacoma St., $299,900
122 Sunny Way, $290,000
507 E. Main St., $232,000
UNION BRIDGE
12821 Bunker Hill Road, $310,000
URBANA
3612 Flatwoods Drive, #505C, $475,665
8646 Shady Pines Drive, #501B, $472,085
3554 Tabard Lane, $410,000
WALKERSVILLE
100 Chapel Court, #324, $160,000
WOODSBORO
10333 Woodsboro Road, $420,000
