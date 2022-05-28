Located in Gladhill Estates, the home at 3619 Donna Court, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.1 million, it closed at $1.2 million. Situated on a two-acre lot, the home has an open floor plan with great spaces throughout including a large office, formal dining room, an expansive family room with a gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry, a mudroom with custom built-in locker organizers and a walk-in coat closet, five oversized bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a sitting area in the owner’s suite, and a walkout lower level space with a second kitchen suitable for an in-law suite. Outside, there is a two-tiered patio and hot tub.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10521 Brenda Ave., Ijamsville, $990,000
4209 Maryland Court, Middletown, $985,000
7197 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $980,000
4702 Otono Court, Mount Airy, $950,000
ADAMSTOWN
3355 Stuart Court, $657,000
3486 Downing Court, $635,000
5740 Morland Drive South, $625,000
BRUNSWICK
9 E. A St., $379,000
44 Concord Drive, $345,000
24 Wenner Drive, $250,000
16 E. Orndorff Drive, $245,000
118 W. Orndorff Drive, $205,000
FREDERICK
7303 Westwood Drive, $805,000
5730 Haller Place, $802,020
2016 Cohasset Court, $794,952
6204 Christian Kemp Drive North, $710,000
11326 Daysville Road, $675,000
2052 Wilcox Valley Road, $577,000
1150 Holden Road, $549,900
1903 Sawmill Court, $549,000
8473 Randell Ridge Road, $520,000
9702 Fleetwood Way, $510,000
6746 S. Clifton Road, $510,000
588 Chukkar Court, $490,000
5066 Judicial Way, $489,900
8937 Yellow Springs Road, $481,650
4758 Cambria Road, $475,000
6576 Whetstone Drive, $465,000
808 Dunbrooke Court, $460,000
324 Park Ave., $460,000
5923 Leben Drive, $450,000
1216 Daphne Way, $445,195
1025 Lindfield Drive, $430,000
112 McMurray St., $425,000
6577 Duncan Place, $420,000
577 Binford Court, $410,000
404 Biggs Ave., $385,000
508 Sylvan Court, $385,000
2600 Cameron Way, $385,000
5423 Upper Mill Terrace South, $383,000
5 W. Fifth St., $374,000
318 Delaware Road, $370,000
6137 Pine Crest Lane, $365,000
1542 Beverly Court, $361,500
105 Deerfield Place, $360,000
310-B Mill Pond Road, $360,000
5825 Mercantile Drive West, $349,900
100 Wild Fig Court, $348,111
6490 Calverton Drive, #402, $345,000
323 Redwood Ave., $345,000
49 Winchester St., $305,000
238 E. Sixth St., $299,900
2501 Coleridge Drive, #1C, $270,000
6509 Springwater Court, #6403, $260,000
589 Cawley Drive, #2 3B, $255,000
191 Hope Circle, $230,000
1204-C Danielle Drive, $230,000
7611 Green Valley Road, $229,000
197 Hope Circle, $225,000
336 Catoctin Ave., $210,000
2103 Wayside Drive, #1D, $173,100
997-C Heather Ridge Drive, #3C, $166,000
IJAMSVILLE
3049 Averley Road, $825,000
JEFFERSON
4804 Bennington Place East, $525,000
MIDDLETOWN
4614 Feldspar Road, $714,000
3392 Red Oak Court, $610,000
7307 Countryside Drive, $540,000
4511 Willow Tree Drive, $523,500
2303 Old National Pike, $490,000
7201 Limestone Lane, $447,000
8592 Valley Drive, $445,000
MONROVIA
10885 Patina Row Way, $750,000
4508 Monrovia Blvd., $715,000
12398 Lee Hill Drive, $520,000
4345 Viridian Terrace, $490,000
12520-A Fingerboard Road, $315,000
MOUNT AIRY
4910 Buffalo Road, $825,000
1109 Village Gate Drive, $625,000
4389 Moleton Drive, $490,000
1107 Oak View Drive, $341,000
MYERSVILLE
243 Mountain Terrace, $310,000
NEW MARKET
310 Mackintosh Road, $700,000
10904 Oakcrest Circle, $680,000
5742 Cherrywood Court, $500,000
7009 Country Club Terrace, $492,000
6079 Piscataway St., $478,730
6612 High Beach East, $320,000
THURMONT
13706 Moser Road, $680,000
480 W. Main St., $455,500
107 Ironmaster Drive, $424,990
144 Redhaven Court, $400,000
101 East St., $390,000
13 Tocati St., $387,000
7 Vista Ave., $370,000
218 Crestview Drive, $370,000
131 Cody Drive, #12, $245,000
124 Altamont Ave. North, $188,000
UNION BRIDGE
9496 Clemsonville Road, $793,750
9492 Clemsonville Road, $761,500
URBANA
3653 Byron Circle, $890,000
9104 Kenway Lane, $619,000
3517 Katherine Way, $561,000
9612 Atterbury Lane, $515,000
3411 Angelica Way, #103C, $405,000
WALKERSVILLE
9913 Foxhound Court, $449,000
118 Glade Blvd., $445,000
8786 Treasure Ave., $258,000
WOODSBORO
10025 Pine Tree Road, $665,000
310 Copper Oaks Drive, $615,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.