052822TopHouse

This 2-acre home has a large office, an open floor plan and an outdoor hot tub.

 Courtesy photo

Located in Gladhill Estates, the home at 3619 Donna Court, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.1 million, it closed at $1.2 million. Situated on a two-acre lot, the home has an open floor plan with great spaces throughout including a large office, formal dining room, an expansive family room with a gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry, a mudroom with custom built-in locker organizers and a walk-in coat closet, five oversized bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a sitting area in the owner’s suite, and a walkout lower level space with a second kitchen suitable for an in-law suite. Outside, there is a two-tiered patio and hot tub.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

10521 Brenda Ave., Ijamsville, $990,000

4209 Maryland Court, Middletown, $985,000

7197 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $980,000

4702 Otono Court, Mount Airy, $950,000

ADAMSTOWN

3355 Stuart Court, $657,000

3486 Downing Court, $635,000

5740 Morland Drive South, $625,000

BRUNSWICK

9 E. A St., $379,000

44 Concord Drive, $345,000

24 Wenner Drive, $250,000

16 E. Orndorff Drive, $245,000

118 W. Orndorff Drive, $205,000

FREDERICK

7303 Westwood Drive, $805,000

5730 Haller Place, $802,020

2016 Cohasset Court, $794,952

6204 Christian Kemp Drive North, $710,000

11326 Daysville Road, $675,000

2052 Wilcox Valley Road, $577,000

1150 Holden Road, $549,900

1903 Sawmill Court, $549,000

8473 Randell Ridge Road, $520,000

9702 Fleetwood Way, $510,000

6746 S. Clifton Road, $510,000

588 Chukkar Court, $490,000

5066 Judicial Way, $489,900

8937 Yellow Springs Road, $481,650

4758 Cambria Road, $475,000

6576 Whetstone Drive, $465,000

808 Dunbrooke Court, $460,000

324 Park Ave., $460,000

5923 Leben Drive, $450,000

1216 Daphne Way, $445,195

1025 Lindfield Drive, $430,000

112 McMurray St., $425,000

6577 Duncan Place, $420,000

577 Binford Court, $410,000

404 Biggs Ave., $385,000

508 Sylvan Court, $385,000

2600 Cameron Way, $385,000

5423 Upper Mill Terrace South, $383,000

5 W. Fifth St., $374,000

318 Delaware Road, $370,000

6137 Pine Crest Lane, $365,000

1542 Beverly Court, $361,500

105 Deerfield Place, $360,000

310-B Mill Pond Road, $360,000

5825 Mercantile Drive West, $349,900

100 Wild Fig Court, $348,111

6490 Calverton Drive, #402, $345,000

323 Redwood Ave., $345,000

49 Winchester St., $305,000

238 E. Sixth St., $299,900

2501 Coleridge Drive, #1C, $270,000

6509 Springwater Court, #6403, $260,000

589 Cawley Drive, #2 3B, $255,000

191 Hope Circle, $230,000

1204-C Danielle Drive, $230,000

7611 Green Valley Road, $229,000

197 Hope Circle, $225,000

336 Catoctin Ave., $210,000

2103 Wayside Drive, #1D, $173,100

997-C Heather Ridge Drive, #3C, $166,000

IJAMSVILLE

3049 Averley Road, $825,000

JEFFERSON

4804 Bennington Place East, $525,000

MIDDLETOWN

4614 Feldspar Road, $714,000

3392 Red Oak Court, $610,000

7307 Countryside Drive, $540,000

4511 Willow Tree Drive, $523,500

2303 Old National Pike, $490,000

7201 Limestone Lane, $447,000

8592 Valley Drive, $445,000

MONROVIA

10885 Patina Row Way, $750,000

4508 Monrovia Blvd., $715,000

12398 Lee Hill Drive, $520,000

4345 Viridian Terrace, $490,000

12520-A Fingerboard Road, $315,000

MOUNT AIRY

4910 Buffalo Road, $825,000

1109 Village Gate Drive, $625,000

4389 Moleton Drive, $490,000

1107 Oak View Drive, $341,000

MYERSVILLE

243 Mountain Terrace, $310,000

NEW MARKET

310 Mackintosh Road, $700,000

10904 Oakcrest Circle, $680,000

5742 Cherrywood Court, $500,000

7009 Country Club Terrace, $492,000

6079 Piscataway St., $478,730

6612 High Beach East, $320,000

THURMONT

13706 Moser Road, $680,000

480 W. Main St., $455,500

107 Ironmaster Drive, $424,990

144 Redhaven Court, $400,000

101 East St., $390,000

13 Tocati St., $387,000

7 Vista Ave., $370,000

218 Crestview Drive, $370,000

131 Cody Drive, #12, $245,000

124 Altamont Ave. North, $188,000

UNION BRIDGE

9496 Clemsonville Road, $793,750

9492 Clemsonville Road, $761,500

URBANA

3653 Byron Circle, $890,000

9104 Kenway Lane, $619,000

3517 Katherine Way, $561,000

9612 Atterbury Lane, $515,000

3411 Angelica Way, #103C, $405,000

WALKERSVILLE

9913 Foxhound Court, $449,000

118 Glade Blvd., $445,000

8786 Treasure Ave., $258,000

WOODSBORO

10025 Pine Tree Road, $665,000

310 Copper Oaks Drive, $615,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription