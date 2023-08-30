There is both an interest and a need for more sports facilities in Frederick County, according to a study shared publicly on Wednesday.
Victus Advisors, a Utah-based sports and recreation planning company, collected data and interviewed county residents for six weeks and found that the county needs more indoor sports facilities, pools, tracks, ball fields, rectangular fields and more.
It presented its findings to the community at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick.
Good Works Frederick, a nonprofit community advocacy group, used an $80,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce to hire Victus Advisors to do the study. Good Works Frederick has yet to work with the county and the city on any plans, Executive Director Ed Hinde, the group’s founder, said.
Good Works Frederick approached Victus with a vision of what it called the “Maryland Sports and Learning Campus.” It would boost Frederick’s sports tourism, keep youths active, and be a recreational spot for underserved communities, Hinde said.
The study started with the idea of an indoor facility at Westside Regional Park, Hinde said, but Good Works Frederick is now open to other possibilities.
While the study was underway, it became clear that a multi-use facility was needed, and other kinds of facilities were needed, too, Victus founder and managing principal Brian Connolly said.
The presentation laid out the findings of the first part of the study, which involved collecting data and talking to the community to see if there was an interest in a sports facility to host weekend events, tournaments and practices.
Victus spoke with leaders and participants in nearly every sport and every type of recreation in the county, Connolly said. It also spoke with Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick County government, and Frederick City government.
It found that in Frederick County, there are no indoor sports facilities with more than one multi-use court, no indoor 50-meter competitive pools and no 200-meter indoor tracks.
When it came to outdoor sports, there were also gaps.
Only three places in the county have more than five rectangular fields, the study showed. Though there are many ball fields in the county, there is only one baseball complex and two softball complexes with at least five fields.
There was also an increased need for more courts for pickleball, a fast-growing sport.
The audience in the library on Wednesday was mostly pickleball enthusiasts, wearing pickleball-themed shirts. Some brought their paddles.
“Sometimes, we do these studies and it’s like, ‘Here are the one or two things that you have an opportunity for,’” Connolly said. “This is one where there is a very large amount of unmet need across a lot of different sports and recreation opportunities.”
Not only was there a need, but many people expressed an interest in a complex for local sports tournaments.
Two main concerns brought up about a sports complex were transportation and money, Connolly said.
With the increased privatization of sports, people expressed concern that those who can’t afford to compete in sports clubs couldn’t use the complex. Additionally, they worried about people getting to the complex if they didn’t have transportation.
Connolly said that based on data and interviews, it seemed that a multi-use indoor facility with at least eight basketball courts would meet the most need right now.
A facility with eight basketball courts could also be used for 16 volleyball courts and 24 pickleball courts.
Connolly added that Victus typically recommends building facilities in phases. An indoor multi-use facility could be built first, then more ball fields or rectangular fields where some already exist.
Victus still has to complete the second part of the feasibility study, in which it will start designing concept plans of different types of facilities and various sites where they could be built. It will provide details on the costs and benefits of each one.
That plan is scheduled to be presented in the fall, Connolly said.
Frederick let the indoor volleyball venue go down...that $80K could have kept that alive for years. Stop wasting money on study after study that ends up knowing what we already know. Study should be done to find out why nobody is making the developers pay for infrastructure first and foremost, then let's worry about something that most people won't use. If you build it, they're not likely to come.
A quidditch pitch would be nice.
Let's just reproduce the Roman coliseum and have it used to throw some politicians into it with lions and gladiators. Then an alligator wrestling pond, a pro go-cart track, and a roller derby rink too. Well have them coming for miles....or well...at least the hill country, to show up.
I am sure that both the City and County park and rec departments already know what is needed. Not sure why the stare would give a grant to a non-profit that is not working with either the city or county and that doesn't build park and rec facilities. Seems strange.
Monorail!
It took an $80,000 grant to figure that out? Most county residents could have told them that for free. Brunswick got a new football field but we're still 30 minutes from any indoor pool- something that would benefit young children - senior citizens.
Indoor pools are expensive and singular (can only be used for really one thing, unlike fields). I am amazed at how entitled people in this area feel regarding access to pools. That is the last thing I would spend money on for sports facilities.
A pretty good measure of 'whether we need' any good or service is whether the people who can benefit value it to the point where they are prepared to pay fees that cover the full costs involved -- i.e. whether it will self-finance.
Uh, duh!! the population of the county is now at over 280,000 - of course we need more facilities. Didn't need to waste money on a stupid study on something common sense should tell you!! We need an indoor pool - that should be a priority as well!!
More pools would definitely be welcomed additions
Surely Bocce Courts are in scope. . One cannot play pickle ball forever…
Interested Pickleball Seniors, have a look: https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/13/business/pickleball-malls-retail-bed-bath-beyond/index.html.
FSK Sears, Monocacy Crossing BBB, or FTM Bon-Ton, just a thought?
The Sportplex met the need but it went out of business because not enough folks chose to use it.
It had an Olympic size pool and a 200 meter track?? I went there when Frederick Health had their rehab gym there. It was always busy even on weekdays.
Malfeasance.....
Cause you gotta pay to play!! Everyone wants it for free!
Pickleball has become a wedge issue in many communities.
Ruining established tennis courts, hogging those same courts, and becoming noisy nuisances.
Thankfully I don’t live near any courts, so don’t have a personal beef, but as exemplified by the players who brought their paddles to the meeting (what are they 12?) they seem to be a bit fanatical.
Perhaps they should start a private club dedicated to their “sport”, shouldn’t be a main focus for the taxpayers.
Multi use facilities that can handle a range of sporting activities should be the primary focus.
But the good thing about pickle ball courts is that they are heavily used by Seniors who have very little competitive sports/exercise/fun choices. I agree they are a nuisance in residential areas but that is all the more reason to have them at a dedicated site. Aren’t Seniors taxpayers?
Phy, they are, and there should be some courts available, it sounds as if the proposed facility will have 48 possible courts that will be shared with other sports..
I play golf, as do a lot of seniors, and it’s a pay your way sport, I don’t see any need for the taxpayers to build me a or them a free venue, either.
Indoor pickleball courts. Still noisy, but not in your face.
There are less noisy rackets and balls...pretty easy fix.
