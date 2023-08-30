Sports Complex Presentation
Attendees listen as Brian Connolly, founder and managing principal of Victus Advisors, gives a presentation at the C. Burr Artz Public Library on Wednesday. Connolly discussed the findings of a study for a possible sports complex in Frederick County.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

There is both an interest and a need for more sports facilities in Frederick County, according to a study shared publicly on Wednesday.

Victus Advisors, a Utah-based sports and recreation planning company, collected data and interviewed county residents for six weeks and found that the county needs more indoor sports facilities, pools, tracks, ball fields, rectangular fields and more.

Greg F
Greg F

Frederick let the indoor volleyball venue go down...that $80K could have kept that alive for years. Stop wasting money on study after study that ends up knowing what we already know. Study should be done to find out why nobody is making the developers pay for infrastructure first and foremost, then let's worry about something that most people won't use. If you build it, they're not likely to come.

public-redux
public-redux

A quidditch pitch would be nice.

Greg F
Greg F

Let's just reproduce the Roman coliseum and have it used to throw some politicians into it with lions and gladiators. Then an alligator wrestling pond, a pro go-cart track, and a roller derby rink too. Well have them coming for miles....or well...at least the hill country, to show up.

FrederickFan

I am sure that both the City and County park and rec departments already know what is needed. Not sure why the stare would give a grant to a non-profit that is not working with either the city or county and that doesn't build park and rec facilities. Seems strange.

Girl No.3

Monorail!

Blessings

It took an $80,000 grant to figure that out? Most county residents could have told them that for free. Brunswick got a new football field but we're still 30 minutes from any indoor pool- something that would benefit young children - senior citizens.

shiftless88

Indoor pools are expensive and singular (can only be used for really one thing, unlike fields). I am amazed at how entitled people in this area feel regarding access to pools. That is the last thing I would spend money on for sports facilities.

petersamuel

A pretty good measure of 'whether we need' any good or service is whether the people who can benefit value it to the point where they are prepared to pay fees that cover the full costs involved -- i.e. whether it will self-finance.

TrekMan

Uh, duh!! the population of the county is now at over 280,000 - of course we need more facilities. Didn't need to waste money on a stupid study on something common sense should tell you!! We need an indoor pool - that should be a priority as well!!

MCP2016

More pools would definitely be welcomed additions

Blitzen
Blitzen

Surely Bocce Courts are in scope. . One cannot play pickle ball forever…

notconcerned

Interested Pickleball Seniors, have a look: https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/13/business/pickleball-malls-retail-bed-bath-beyond/index.html.

FSK Sears, Monocacy Crossing BBB, or FTM Bon-Ton, just a thought?

AOC
AOC

The Sportplex met the need but it went out of business because not enough folks chose to use it.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

It had an Olympic size pool and a 200 meter track?? I went there when Frederick Health had their rehab gym there. It was always busy even on weekdays.

TrekMan

Malfeasance.....

TrekMan

Cause you gotta pay to play!! Everyone wants it for free!

Fredginrickey

Pickleball has become a wedge issue in many communities.

Ruining established tennis courts, hogging those same courts, and becoming noisy nuisances.

Thankfully I don’t live near any courts, so don’t have a personal beef, but as exemplified by the players who brought their paddles to the meeting (what are they 12?) they seem to be a bit fanatical.

Perhaps they should start a private club dedicated to their “sport”, shouldn’t be a main focus for the taxpayers.

Multi use facilities that can handle a range of sporting activities should be the primary focus.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

But the good thing about pickle ball courts is that they are heavily used by Seniors who have very little competitive sports/exercise/fun choices. I agree they are a nuisance in residential areas but that is all the more reason to have them at a dedicated site. Aren’t Seniors taxpayers?

Fredginrickey

Phy, they are, and there should be some courts available, it sounds as if the proposed facility will have 48 possible courts that will be shared with other sports..

I play golf, as do a lot of seniors, and it’s a pay your way sport, I don’t see any need for the taxpayers to build me a or them a free venue, either.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Indoor pickleball courts. Still noisy, but not in your face.

Greg F
Greg F

There are less noisy rackets and balls...pretty easy fix.

