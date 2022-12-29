Property values rose an average of 29.5% in Frederick city and northeastern parts of Frederick County this year, almost 9 percentage points higher than the state average property value increase, according to a state reassessment.

"This is the most we've been up in quite some time since the [housing] crash in 2008," said David Etter, supervisor of assessments for the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in Frederick County. "We're kind of surprised that everything continued to go up since last year into this year."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription