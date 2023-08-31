Frederick County Public Schools will put together a concept plan for how the city of Frederick can contribute to school construction projects using money collected from housing developers.
During a legislative work session on Wednesday, Katie Barkdoll, the city’s budget and administration director, told the Board of Aldermen that the city has collected nearly $6 million in school mitigation fees since 2011.
The fee in lieu program established in 2011 allows housing projects that would put additional pressure on already overcrowded public schools to proceed if the developer helps fund school construction in the area.
According to Barkdoll, the funds collected through the fee in lieu program are recorded in the city’s general fund, but kept in a separate account. None of that money has been spent, Barkdoll said on Wednesday.
The amount each developer pays depends on the number of new units in a proposed project and the projected number of students those units would add.
For example, Barkdoll said, a project that fails the city’s adequate public facilities test at the elementary school level could proceed provided that the developer pays $3,870 for every single-family detached home it plans to build. The formula has not been updated since the program was first implemented.
Beth Pasierb, the supervisor of facilities planning for FCPS, told the aldermen on Wednesday that the state typically covers 50% to 60% of the costs associated with public school construction projects.
FCPS also receives funding from the county, which distributes the school mitigation fees collected by every municipality, aside from the city.
Pasierb said nine current and proposed projects that would serve city residents are included in the district’s 2023 Educational Facilities Master Plan.
Four of those projects — the Monocacy Elementary School renovation, the Ballenger Creek Elementary School renovation, the Spring Ridge Elementary School renovation and the Yellow Springs Elementary School replacement — are in various stages of design and permitting.
Other projects, including a renovation of the existing Hillcrest Elementary School and the construction of a new elementary school on the east side of Frederick, are several years from breaking ground.
Alderman Ben MacShane said it was interesting but unsurprising to see the correlation between new development and school construction.
“I see great opportunities for the city to use money that we’ve been collecting for school construction due to capacity problems and invest it into these upcoming projects basically where the money is being collected from,” he said during the work session.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she was open to funding some ongoing school construction projects, but the board should prioritize schools that would primarily cater to Frederick residents.
“There certainly may be a point that I’m willing to consider putting some of these funds toward things like the Hillcrest design,” Kuzemchak said. “But I still am very, very focused on children from the city.”
The Board of Aldermen will host the Frederick County Council to discuss school capacity on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
Every parking lot, street, road, alley and school is over crowded now why do we need more housing, If they stop building we would not need any plans, projects or any thing new. Just stop building new complexes. Don't you all realize that the more you build the more people are going to move here? stop. stop
Exactly ecco! [thumbup][thumbup]
So it's only new homeowners who have children in school.
" The fee in lieu program established in 2011 allows housing projects that would put additional pressure on already overcrowded public schools to proceed if the developer helps fund school construction in the area. ... The formula has not been updated since the program was first implemented."
Maybe it's time for an update. It's been 12 years.
Time to double or triple those fees.
Fredginrickey [thumbup][thumbup]
Whatever the fees are currently, it's clearly nowhere near enough.
Not a single additional house should be built unless/until our infrastructure can support the existing number of people.
MrNatch 👍🏻
