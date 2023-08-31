Renn Quarter
Buy Now

New homes in the Renn Quarter community are shown near Monocacy Boulevard on Thursday. The Renn Quarter community is expected to bring 238 additional students to Frederick County Public Schools.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Public Schools will put together a concept plan for how the city of Frederick can contribute to school construction projects using money collected from housing developers.

During a legislative work session on Wednesday, Katie Barkdoll, the city’s budget and administration director, told the Board of Aldermen that the city has collected nearly $6 million in school mitigation fees since 2011.

Tags

(7) comments

ecco123

Every parking lot, street, road, alley and school is over crowded now why do we need more housing, If they stop building we would not need any plans, projects or any thing new. Just stop building new complexes. Don't you all realize that the more you build the more people are going to move here? stop. stop

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Exactly ecco! [thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Panhead

So it's only new homeowners who have children in school.

Report Add Reply
Retired Traveler

" The fee in lieu program established in 2011 allows housing projects that would put additional pressure on already overcrowded public schools to proceed if the developer helps fund school construction in the area. ... The formula has not been updated since the program was first implemented."

Maybe it's time for an update. It's been 12 years.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Time to double or triple those fees.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Fredginrickey [thumbup][thumbup]

Whatever the fees are currently, it's clearly nowhere near enough.

Not a single additional house should be built unless/until our infrastructure can support the existing number of people.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

MrNatch 👍🏻

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription