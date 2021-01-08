Wayne Six and his company completed almost 2,700 appraisals in 2020. The year before, they performed 2,323.
This rise his Six’s business isn’t due to a rapid rise in homes sales. Rather, more people are taking advantage of the historically low interest rates by refinancing their homes. And for those who are interested in selling, this is their moment: Six said he has not seen a seller’s market like this since 2004.
Several Frederick County Realtors agree.
“Even with the holiday season — which in many years passed, it typically slows up a little during the holidays — it hasn’t slowed up too much this year,” said broker Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Realty.
As of Jan. 6, 316 houses were on the market in Frederick County, according to broker Peter Murray. Six, of Six, McClain & Associates, said there are usually between 900 and 950 houses for sale in January in Frederick County.
Of the 316 listings, 211 were detached properties, 33 were condos, and 72 were townhouses. Many of the current listings haven’t even been built yet, Realtors said.
While scrolling through listings this week, Realtor Cassandra Bailey said she mainly saw new construction with summer delivery dates.
“It’s our understanding that even new construction, they’re having a hard time bringing houses to the market as quickly as they would like to because of COVID, because the factories are experiencing delays,” Bailey said.
The most searched term in Frederick County is “main level living,” Murray said, indicating that buyers are mostly looking for single-story, detached homes. Unfortunately for buyers, however, those houses are flying off the market shortly after they’re listed.
Plombon said he usually sees mid-range houses sell within a couple of days of listing. Because there are so few sellers and so many buyers trying to take advantage of low interest rates, the average selling prices have increased drastically. Average sales price in Frederick County increased by 7.1 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to data from Maryland Realtors.
“Some buyers are paying crazy prices, because they’ll try to buy houses and there’s four or five offers,” Six said. “So they just try and outbid each other, and then they get the price way above where it should be.”
The current median ratio for sales price to list price is 100 percent, Murray said, meaning sellers are usually getting what they ask for.
Bailey’s advice to potential buyers is to have cash at the ready. She has seen plenty of deals fall through lately due to buyers losing their funding.
Sellers are often listing their houses at the highest mark because they know they can take advantage of the market, or the sales price simply ends up increasing after bidding wars. But this can cause problems when it’s time for an appraisal.
“We acknowledge that the market’s gone up, but it’s going up even faster than we may acknowledge,” Six said. “That’s why some of the appraisals are coming in short — we just don’t have the data to support some of these prices.”
Mortgage lenders will typically only lend up to the appraisal price, causing a dilemma for buyers when the appraisal comes in lower than the sales price.
“If the seller is not willing to drop the price to the appraised amount then the buyer would have to pay that difference in cash,” Bailey said.
Bailey has been educating her clients and her employees about this hurdle so they are aware before contracting a house.
Bailey advises sellers to sell now, especially if they have an investment property or something else they do not live in permanently.
The eviction moratorium, while broadly supported by Americans, caused some problems for Realtors like Bailey, who used to list foreclosures. The moratorium has stalled that element of her business.
Murray used the lack of listings to start his own brokerage, Murray and Company. He said it’s important to stay educated in the real estate market, especially since it’s changing so rapidly. Knowing how to use technology is more important than ever, given buyers are looking at listings on their phones and on their computers at their convenience.
Still, Murray said buyers are requesting private tours and all available information about the property.
“I think that you’re going to start seeing a trend in the online arena, where they’re going to start offering the consumer more opportunities and options to run data and data trends,” Murray said.
Plombon said touring hasn’t been too difficult to organize during the pandemic, but that it does require more planning. Only three people can be on a tour at a time, and tours cannot overlap with each other.
The nature of touring houses is one of the many reasons why people might be less willing to sell their houses during the pandemic, Murray said. He suggests sellers get an Airbnb for the weekend they are planning to have buyers tour the house.
And for the buyers, Murray said it’s important to keep in mind what the house is actually worth to them. If they get caught in a bidding war, they need to be able to walk away when necessary.
“If you lose out on an offer, it’s not because you did a bad job, it’s just because the market is so competitive right now that there is probably somebody else out there that was willing to pay a lot more than your offer,” he said. “Your offer could have been above list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.