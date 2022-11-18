Listing at $1,150,000, the home at 8421 Aynsley Court in Frederick closed at $1,100,000.
Built in 1988, this five-bedroom, six-bath home has an modern kitchen, an attached den and a lockable wine cellar.
The detached garage has a finished loft.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
3430 Winmoor Drive, Ijamsville, $1,024,900
13017 Jesse Smith Road, Mount Airy, $992,000
10022 Prestwich Terrace, Ijamsville, $865,000
6822 W. Shavano Road, New Market, $735,000
1154 Dargon Quarry Lane, $601,000
1322 Scheer St., $549,000
716 Canal Town St., $528,033
735 Appalachian Way, $430,000
2423 Mill Race Road, $670,000
6006 Sweetwater Court, $660,000
6147 Fieldcrest Drive, $635,000
5304 Kingsbrook Drive, $632,500
5844 Little Spring Court, $619,000
6637 Ballenger Run Blvd., $599,000
6343 Mount Phillip Road, $578,000
8210 Greenvale Drive, $515,000
6231 Derby Drive, $500,000
1027 Eastbourne Terrace, $500,000
8219 Lookout Lane, $487,000
3525 Katherine Way, $480,000
2510 Old Coach Court, $455,400
2063 Pomona Way, $454,990
6221 Posey St., $430,000
2500 Five Shillings Road, $415,000
6016 Leben Dive, $412,000
120 Waterland Way, $399,000
660 Wild Hunt Road, $397,000
1315 Marsalis Place, $395,000
5127 McLauren Lane, $390,000
6430 Alan Linton Blvd. E., $385,000
430 Pinoak Place, $385,000
6084 Fountain Drive, $382,000
5967 Whelan Lane, $381,000
406 Lee Place, $340,000
10092 Woodchuck Lane, $325,000
2602 N. Everly Drive, #69, $310,000
110 Charleston Lane, $309,000
408 Megan Court, $308,000
276 Pinoak Lane, $305,000
338 Madison St., $305,000
1782 Springfield Lane, $278,400
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #3D, $235,000
5806-A Shadbush Court, $230,000
1608 Rock Creek Drive, #6, $225,000
840-K Heather Ridge Drive, #23K, $160,000
IJAMSVILLE10048 Beerse St., $460,000
JEFFERSON3338 Brockton Drive, $465,000
9316 Mount Tabor Road, $625,000
119 Manda Drive, $600,000
18 Bankbarn Circle, $385,000
3205 Kemptown Church Road, $615,000
3105 Will Mill Terrace, $515,000
5216 Woodsville Road, $547,000
302 Spring Gate Court, $535,000
4407 Noah Court, $525,000
13113 Manor Drive, $425,000
1305 N. Oak Cliff Court, $320,000
10746 Lake Edge Court, $410,000
13229 Hessong Bridge, $380,000
Number of closings: 60
Maximum closing price: $1,100,000
Minimum closing price: $160,000
Oldest: 1900
