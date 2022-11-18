8421 Aynsley Court

This home on Aynsley Court has a lockable wine cellar and a detached garage with a loft.

Listing at $1,150,000, the home at 8421 Aynsley Court in Frederick closed at $1,100,000.

Built in 1988, this five-bedroom, six-bath home has an modern kitchen, an attached den and a lockable wine cellar.

Tags

By the numbers

Number of closings: 60

Maximum closing price: $1,100,000

Minimum closing price: $160,000

Oldest: 1900

