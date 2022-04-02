040222TopHouse

With a view of the Monocacy River, this home has four bedrooms and an elevated full-length Trek deck.

Listing at $1.35 million and closing at $1.25 million, the house at 2668 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2017, this French country-style home is in the River View Estates at Worman’s Mill. The home boasts an open and versatile floor plan, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a great room wall of windows that overlooks the Monocacy River, a first level owners suite with a luxurious bath and huge walk-in closet, an informal dining room, a gathering room, a scenic outdoor area, and an elevated full-length Trek Deck with a screened porch area.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

7149 Starmount Way, New Market, $908,255

701 Kaplon Court, Brunswick, $905,255

11607 Harp Hill Road, Myersville, $800,000

11018 Gray Marsh Place, Ijamsville, $744,500

ADAMSTOWN

5902 Laurel Court, $450,000

BRUNSWICK

1141 Long Farm Circle, $575,000

120 Seventh Ave., $350,000

706 E. A St., $315,000

419 W. Potomac St., $315,000

EMMITSBURG

338 Mountaineers Way, $437,917

7 Warthens Way, $225,000

FREDERICK

5207 Continental Drive, $696,500

5766 Haller Place, $691,940

5804 Shepherd Drive, $640,000

5903 Jefferson Blvd., $630,000

4710 Rocky Mills Drive, $625,000

5887 Bridge Spring Road, $610,000

200 Blanca Court $567,500

1404 Bluewing Court, $515,000

5658 Scott Ridge Place, $510,000

514 Culler Ave., $510,000

163 B&O Ave., $510,000

5014 Macdonough Place, $507,000

2009 Fauna Drive, $498,990

2520 Mill Race Road, $450,000

5032 Wesley Square, $447,500

1213 Apollo Drive, $447,490

4968 Small Gains Way, $443,000

8019 Stone Ridge Drive, $435,000

1406 Bexley Way, $432,155

412 Waverley Drive, $429,000

1984 Fauna Drive, $428,990

6406 Jefferson Pike, $425,000

6636 Duncan Place, $420,000

6266 Newport Court, $411,000

6201 Newport Place, $405,000

2508 Emerson Drive, $400,000

833 Insley Circle, $390,000

6540 Mercantile Drive West, $380,000

2421 Wynfield Court, $376,000

6590 Willard Horine Court, $367,500

1319 Split Rail Lane, $358,100

517 Eisenhower Drive, $356,000

2419 Prentice Court, $350,000

6424 Walcott Lane, $335,000

1222 Dahlia Lane, $335,000

582 Primus Court, $330,000

600 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000

411 Braddock Ave., $313,000

2605 Warren Way, #4-4, $304,000

309 Willow Ave., $302,000

4839 Hiteshow Drive, #304, $300,000

162 Heathfield Drive, $295,000

2608 N. Everly Drive, #6 6, $284,000

1705 Carriage Court, $280,000

2504 Shelley Circle, #4-2D, $265,000

122 Pine Ave., $262,900

5744 Butterfly Lane, $260,000

7013 Hames Court, $255,000

25 Degrange St., $237,500

701-F Heather Ridge Drive, #16F, $141,000

1001-C Heather Ridge Drive, #1C, $135,000

JEFFERSON

4104 Londonderry Drive, $668,000

3441 Pecan Court $555,000

3855 Shadywood Drive, #3D, $200,000

MIDDLETOWN

313 Main St., $680,000

22 Chester Court, $444,149

20 Chester Court, $443,564

24 Chester Court, $442,918

26 Chester Court, $442,050

MONROVIA

3121 Will Mill Terrace, $712,500

MOUNT AIRY

13254 Manor Terrace, $680,000

13481 Four Seasons Court, $667,500

4134 Walnutwood Court, $625,000

1802 S. Main St., $375,000

NEW MARKET

5745 Cherrywood Court, $660,000

6821 Rehnquist Court, $652,500

10533 Edwardian Lane, #148, $565,000

6919 Country Club Terrace, $530,000

10307 White Horse Circle, $465,000

SMITHSBURG

13407 Brandenburg Hollow Road, $420,100

THURMONT

149 N. Carroll St., $275,000

URBANA

3423 Urbana Pike, $650,000

3557 Shady Pines St., $650,000

3630 Worthington Blvd., $560,000

8625 N. Loblolly, $555,000

3581 Sprigg St. South, $535,000

3514 Tabard Lane, $525,000

9362 Penrose St., $520,000

3645 Worthington Blvd., $520,000

3565 Tabard Lane, $510,000

3640 Singleton Terrace, $438,000

WALKERSVILLE

10521 Daysville Road, $341,500

