Listing at $1.35 million and closing at $1.25 million, the house at 2668 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2017, this French country-style home is in the River View Estates at Worman’s Mill. The home boasts an open and versatile floor plan, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a great room wall of windows that overlooks the Monocacy River, a first level owners suite with a luxurious bath and huge walk-in closet, an informal dining room, a gathering room, a scenic outdoor area, and an elevated full-length Trek Deck with a screened porch area.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7149 Starmount Way, New Market, $908,255
701 Kaplon Court, Brunswick, $905,255
11607 Harp Hill Road, Myersville, $800,000
11018 Gray Marsh Place, Ijamsville, $744,500
ADAMSTOWN
5902 Laurel Court, $450,000
BRUNSWICK
1141 Long Farm Circle, $575,000
120 Seventh Ave., $350,000
706 E. A St., $315,000
419 W. Potomac St., $315,000
EMMITSBURG
338 Mountaineers Way, $437,917
7 Warthens Way, $225,000
FREDERICK
5207 Continental Drive, $696,500
5766 Haller Place, $691,940
5804 Shepherd Drive, $640,000
5903 Jefferson Blvd., $630,000
4710 Rocky Mills Drive, $625,000
5887 Bridge Spring Road, $610,000
200 Blanca Court $567,500
1404 Bluewing Court, $515,000
5658 Scott Ridge Place, $510,000
514 Culler Ave., $510,000
163 B&O Ave., $510,000
5014 Macdonough Place, $507,000
2009 Fauna Drive, $498,990
2520 Mill Race Road, $450,000
5032 Wesley Square, $447,500
1213 Apollo Drive, $447,490
4968 Small Gains Way, $443,000
8019 Stone Ridge Drive, $435,000
1406 Bexley Way, $432,155
412 Waverley Drive, $429,000
1984 Fauna Drive, $428,990
6406 Jefferson Pike, $425,000
6636 Duncan Place, $420,000
6266 Newport Court, $411,000
6201 Newport Place, $405,000
2508 Emerson Drive, $400,000
833 Insley Circle, $390,000
6540 Mercantile Drive West, $380,000
2421 Wynfield Court, $376,000
6590 Willard Horine Court, $367,500
1319 Split Rail Lane, $358,100
517 Eisenhower Drive, $356,000
2419 Prentice Court, $350,000
6424 Walcott Lane, $335,000
1222 Dahlia Lane, $335,000
582 Primus Court, $330,000
600 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000
411 Braddock Ave., $313,000
2605 Warren Way, #4-4, $304,000
309 Willow Ave., $302,000
4839 Hiteshow Drive, #304, $300,000
162 Heathfield Drive, $295,000
2608 N. Everly Drive, #6 6, $284,000
1705 Carriage Court, $280,000
2504 Shelley Circle, #4-2D, $265,000
122 Pine Ave., $262,900
5744 Butterfly Lane, $260,000
7013 Hames Court, $255,000
25 Degrange St., $237,500
701-F Heather Ridge Drive, #16F, $141,000
1001-C Heather Ridge Drive, #1C, $135,000
JEFFERSON
4104 Londonderry Drive, $668,000
3441 Pecan Court $555,000
3855 Shadywood Drive, #3D, $200,000
MIDDLETOWN
313 Main St., $680,000
22 Chester Court, $444,149
20 Chester Court, $443,564
24 Chester Court, $442,918
26 Chester Court, $442,050
MONROVIA
3121 Will Mill Terrace, $712,500
MOUNT AIRY
13254 Manor Terrace, $680,000
13481 Four Seasons Court, $667,500
4134 Walnutwood Court, $625,000
1802 S. Main St., $375,000
NEW MARKET
5745 Cherrywood Court, $660,000
6821 Rehnquist Court, $652,500
10533 Edwardian Lane, #148, $565,000
6919 Country Club Terrace, $530,000
10307 White Horse Circle, $465,000
SMITHSBURG
13407 Brandenburg Hollow Road, $420,100
THURMONT
149 N. Carroll St., $275,000
URBANA
3423 Urbana Pike, $650,000
3557 Shady Pines St., $650,000
3630 Worthington Blvd., $560,000
8625 N. Loblolly, $555,000
3581 Sprigg St. South, $535,000
3514 Tabard Lane, $525,000
9362 Penrose St., $520,000
3645 Worthington Blvd., $520,000
3565 Tabard Lane, $510,000
3640 Singleton Terrace, $438,000
WALKERSVILLE
10521 Daysville Road, $341,500
