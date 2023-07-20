Gambrill Mountain Food Closes
Gambrill Mt. Food Co. on South Bentz Street in Frederick has closed.

Frederick restaurant and bar Gambrill Mt. Food Co. has closed its doors and plans to announce a new owner soon, its current owners said Thursday.

“We just don’t want to be a part of it any longer,” co-owner Ben Cohen said in an interview. “So, we have found our exit plan and we are handing it over, so we can spend some time with our family.”

MrSniper
The food was amazing…probably the only consistent part of the entire enterprise. The service was meh & got worse when they let go all the servers & went to a counter style operation. The initial tap list was also very nice but got dumbed down (I suppose to cut costs). The hours constantly changed & their website wasn’t always accurate. More than once I mistakenly stopped by thinking they were open. Overall, I’m saddened it didn’t work out for them. It was a cool spot. I would have liked to see them lean harder into being a more diverse live music venue. I’m sure there’s more to the Frederick music scene than deadhead bands.

