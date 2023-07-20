Frederick restaurant and bar Gambrill Mt. Food Co. has closed its doors and plans to announce a new owner soon, its current owners said Thursday.
“We just don’t want to be a part of it any longer,” co-owner Ben Cohen said in an interview. “So, we have found our exit plan and we are handing it over, so we can spend some time with our family.”
Gambrill, on South Bentz Street, began as a food truck in 2018, and expanded to a brick-and-mortar building in 2020, three days before many businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Its opening day was Friday, March 13, 2020, Cohen said.
The restaurant business changed a lot with the pandemic, Cohen and co-owner Jasmin Tregoning said. They said they wanted to focus on other things they were passionate about, calling the restaurant business a lot of “drama.”
For the past year, they’ve been looking for the right person to take over the restaurant.
The plans are almost finalized, and they said they will announce the new owner when everything is complete.
Gambrill’s closure was a mystery, with some customers saying they noticed Gambrill was closed since early July.
On Wednesday, the Frederick County liquor board posted a notice on the restaurant’s building, stating that the building was considered vacated and the business’s liquor license expired.
County liquor board regulations say: “Licenses issued by the Board expires on the 10th day after a licensee has vacated or been evicted from the licensed premises.”
Cohen and Tregoning said Thursday that they left a couple of weeks ago for vacation and were in North Carolina.
Dawn Shugars, the liquor board’s director, said the landlord, identified as Greg Brown on state records, told the board that no one had been in the restaurant since around July 4.
When contacted by the News-Post on Thursday, Brown declined to comment.
Shugars said the liquor board kept an eye on Gambrill and went to see the restaurant on Wednesday. She said a sign said the restaurant was undergoing kitchen renovations, but the liquor board was never notified of it.
“We had no idea. Normally, when you are going to close your premises for more than 10 days, you must notify the liquor board because we don’t know,” she said.
Since the restaurant no longer has its liquor license, Gambrill’s new owner will have to reapply if it wants one, once plans are finalized.
On a Facebook post about the liquor board notice, people speculated on why Gambrill was closing. One comment hinted at financial issues, posting court records of lawsuits dating back to Mach 2021.
Gambrill didn’t close due to financial troubles, Cohen said.
Court records show Gambrill was sued twice by two individual wholesale producers for not paying balances. Court documents show Cohen has since satisfied both debts.
Another lawsuit filed in May of this year from Rick Jones Electrical claims Cohen, along with the former landlord identified as David Schiller, owed money.
The lawsuit seeks $16,655 from Schiller and Cohen for an emergency electrical repair that was a fire hazard in the building.
Cohen said Schiller had to pay that money.
“I have nothing to do with that,” he said.
Attempts to reach Schiller on Thursday were unsuccessful.
The lawsuit also says Cohen owes over $2,000 in other electrical repairs that he requested.
Cohen said the only debt he had was to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, which he owes money for taxes.
Court records show the comptroller sued Cohen in March 2023 for failing to pay $8,730 in taxes. He said he is in the process of paying that debt.
Cohen called that “small potatoes” compared to other types of debt. Every business has debt, Cohen said, and when he sells the business, all of the debt will get settled.
“We’re in a position that we’re very happy and content right now because we’re free and in the clear,” he said.
(1) comment
The food was amazing…probably the only consistent part of the entire enterprise. The service was meh & got worse when they let go all the servers & went to a counter style operation. The initial tap list was also very nice but got dumbed down (I suppose to cut costs). The hours constantly changed & their website wasn’t always accurate. More than once I mistakenly stopped by thinking they were open. Overall, I’m saddened it didn’t work out for them. It was a cool spot. I would have liked to see them lean harder into being a more diverse live music venue. I’m sure there’s more to the Frederick music scene than deadhead bands.
