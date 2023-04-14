10614 Gambrill Park Road

This five bedroom home has an open floor plan, a grand foyer an attached three-car garage and a wine cellar.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 1990 on 5 acres, the home at 10614 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.211 million, it listed for $1.275 million.

Fully renovated, this five bedroom, seven bath home has an open floor plan, fireplaces in the living room and basement level, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, a grand foyer, a variety of ceiling styles including tray and vaulted, a master suite with a private sitting area, and spectacular views all around.

