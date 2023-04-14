Built in 1990 on 5 acres, the home at 10614 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.211 million, it listed for $1.275 million.
Fully renovated, this five bedroom, seven bath home has an open floor plan, fireplaces in the living room and basement level, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, a grand foyer, a variety of ceiling styles including tray and vaulted, a master suite with a private sitting area, and spectacular views all around.
Outside there is an attached three-car garage and a detached two-car garage that doubles as a workshop, attractive landscaping, a deck for entertaining and plenty of space for leisure activities.
The finished walkout basement features include a large home bar, a private sauna and wine cellar.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
1709 Dahlgren Road, Middletown, $1.15 million
4805 Moss View Court, Monrovia, $991,692
2752 Camomile Drive West, Urbana, $942,788
9139 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, $930,000
ADAMSTOWN
5404 George St., $480,000
BRUNSWICK
656 Central Ave., $899,999
517 W. Potomac St., $295,000
EMMITSBURG
15196 Sixes Bridge Road, $777,500
FREDERICK
5765 Hawk Ridge Road, $724,900
6123 Cornwall Terrace, $619,000
1727 Aurora Way, $542,085
1713 Aurora Way, $539,990
211 Baughmans Lane, $539,990
1703 Aurora Way, $525,545
591 Winterspice Drive, $519,900
204 Shannonbrook Lane, $510,000
336 Pemberton Park Lane, $476,405
1726 Atlas Drive, $456,990
10225 Allview Drive, $455,000
1728 Atlas Drive, $446,830
1974 Fauna Drive, $442,000
1738 Atlas Drive, $435,910
1734 Atlas Drive, $425,760
5956 Krantz Drive, $416,000
6208 Cliffside Terrace, $415,000
4226 Buckeystown Pike, $415,000
341 Patterson Park Road, $413,275
337 Patterson Park Road, $407,625
341 Patterson St., $404,485
343 Patterson Park Road, $399,990
6906 Hackberry Court, $395,000
4731 Araby Church Road, $390,000
702 Midway Drive, $370,000
810 Cromwell Drive, $365,000
1476 Dockside Court, $361,000
6333 Towncrest Court, $360,000
1123 Young Place, $360,000
6713 Killdeer Court, $360,000
25 E. Seventh St., $355,000
6307 Towncrest Court, $340,500
9228 Opossumtown Road, $340,000
5086 Stapleton Terrace, $306,000
5640 Wade Court, #M, $287,000
1770 Springfield Lane, $270,000
2509 Coach House Way, #2D, $240,000
4844 Old National Pike, $215,000
IJAMSVILLE
9946 Doctor Perry Road, $587,352
MIDDLETOWN
7312 Countryside Circle, $570,000
MONROVIA
4823 Railway Circle, $785,500
4801 Railway Circle, $772,200
11113 Hazelnut Lane, $566,000
MOUNT AIRY
1104 Village Gate Court, $700,000
7505 Woodville Road, $685,000
13202 Penn Shop Road, $470,000
MYERSVILLE
1008 Hunters Knoll, $750,000
3460 Brethren Church Road, $295,000
NEW MARKET
6926 Mandalong Way, $723,960
5633 Morning Glory Trail, $520,000
10420 Quillback St., $495,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1620 Gibbons Road, $260,000
THURMONT
11203 Hessong Bridge Road, $421,000
4 E. Hunting Creek Drive, $280,000
URBANA
3303 Stone Barn Drive, $590,000
3510 Starlight St., #404, $539,035
3510 Starlight St., #403, $482,585
3510 Starlight St., #302, $462,845
3510 Starlight St., #201, $436,495
3510 Starlight St., #204, $427,450
3510 Starlight St., #102, $397,115
3510 Starlight St., #203, $389,250
10979 Evelyn Drive, $340,000
