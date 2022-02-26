022622TopHouse

Built on 16-plus acres, this home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 9,000 square feet of living space.

Built in 2008, the Georgian-style home at 10636 Daysville Road, Walkersville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.79 million. Built on 16-plus acres, the home features scenic views of pastures and woodland, six bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 9,000 square feet of living space.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

13 Hoffman Drive, Middletown, $980,000

9715 Woodlake Place, New Market, $885,000

5751 Stoney Creek Drive, Frederick, $850,000

2701 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $793,999

BRUNSWICK

1203 Volunteer Drive, $658,999

EMMITSBURG

1317 Huntley Circle, $455,000

FREDERICK

4460 Mountville Road, $753,700

5772 Haller Place, $729,950

5743 Haller Place, $673,765

9027 Mountainberry Circle, $650,000

1124 Wilcox Court, $595,000

35 E. Second St., $590,000

2185 Mountainview Drive, $568,000

1703 Aldin Court, $560,000

139 W. Third St., $540,000

364 Madison St., $527,500

53 Maxwell Square, $519,000

7126 Delegate Place, $494,990

16 Mount Olivet Blvd., $480,000

6139 Jefferson Blvd., $435,000

6899 N. Crabapple Court, $427,000

501 Lee Place, $411,000

1600 Wheyfield Drive, $389,000

1835 Clancy Ave., $386,283

8020 Harbor Place, $385,000

884 Pontiac Ave., $375,000

6315 Towncrest Court, $372,000

7075 Gresham Court West, $360,000

5936 Forum Square, $348,000

5410 Duke Court, $343,000

102 Mercer Court, #21 4, $311,000

207 E. Sixth St., $285,000

130 Fairfield Drive, $270,000

1106 Providence Court, $252,500

6341 Springwater Terrace, #9301, $250,000

6503 Montalto Crossing #L, $250,000

812 E. Patrick St., $220,000

823 Stratford Way, #L, $189,000

IJAMSVILLE

3073 Lindsey Court, $704,501

JEFFERSON

3612 Buckley Drive, $664,990

2183 Bellemonte Court, $614,000

KNOXVILLE

133 Fiona Way, $335,000

MIDDLETOWN

102 Broad St., $600,000

6583 Colebrook Lane, $460,000

4400 Agate Court, $400,000

3403 Bussard Road, $400,000

MONROVIA

12092 Stansbury Drive, $415,000

MOUNT AIRY

1004 Crown St., $415,000

NEW MARKET

11319 Country Club Road, $675,000

11236 Country Club Road, $576,000

10746 Lake Edge Court, $391,000

11120 Worchester Drive, $381,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1758 Brookshire Run, $465,000

THURMONT

6 Tippin Drive, $378,500

6 E. Hunting Creek Drive, $374,697

6 Ore Mill Place, $367,500

6524 Mountaindale Road, $240,009

URBANA

9102 Seward St., $750,000

4012 Brushfield Circle, $738,000

3704 Singleton Terrace, $480,000

9348 Penrose St., $475,000

WALKERSVILLE

2804 Wildwood Court, $540,000

111 Challedon Drive, $375,000

WOODSBORO

121 Copper Oaks Court, $390,000

