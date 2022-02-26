Built in 2008, the Georgian-style home at 10636 Daysville Road, Walkersville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.79 million. Built on 16-plus acres, the home features scenic views of pastures and woodland, six bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 9,000 square feet of living space.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
13 Hoffman Drive, Middletown, $980,000
9715 Woodlake Place, New Market, $885,000
5751 Stoney Creek Drive, Frederick, $850,000
2701 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $793,999
BRUNSWICK
1203 Volunteer Drive, $658,999
EMMITSBURG
1317 Huntley Circle, $455,000
FREDERICK
4460 Mountville Road, $753,700
5772 Haller Place, $729,950
5743 Haller Place, $673,765
9027 Mountainberry Circle, $650,000
1124 Wilcox Court, $595,000
35 E. Second St., $590,000
2185 Mountainview Drive, $568,000
1703 Aldin Court, $560,000
139 W. Third St., $540,000
364 Madison St., $527,500
53 Maxwell Square, $519,000
7126 Delegate Place, $494,990
16 Mount Olivet Blvd., $480,000
6139 Jefferson Blvd., $435,000
6899 N. Crabapple Court, $427,000
501 Lee Place, $411,000
1600 Wheyfield Drive, $389,000
1835 Clancy Ave., $386,283
8020 Harbor Place, $385,000
884 Pontiac Ave., $375,000
6315 Towncrest Court, $372,000
7075 Gresham Court West, $360,000
5936 Forum Square, $348,000
5410 Duke Court, $343,000
102 Mercer Court, #21 4, $311,000
207 E. Sixth St., $285,000
130 Fairfield Drive, $270,000
1106 Providence Court, $252,500
6341 Springwater Terrace, #9301, $250,000
6503 Montalto Crossing #L, $250,000
812 E. Patrick St., $220,000
823 Stratford Way, #L, $189,000
IJAMSVILLE
3073 Lindsey Court, $704,501
JEFFERSON
3612 Buckley Drive, $664,990
2183 Bellemonte Court, $614,000
KNOXVILLE
133 Fiona Way, $335,000
MIDDLETOWN
102 Broad St., $600,000
6583 Colebrook Lane, $460,000
4400 Agate Court, $400,000
3403 Bussard Road, $400,000
MONROVIA
12092 Stansbury Drive, $415,000
MOUNT AIRY
1004 Crown St., $415,000
NEW MARKET
11319 Country Club Road, $675,000
11236 Country Club Road, $576,000
10746 Lake Edge Court, $391,000
11120 Worchester Drive, $381,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1758 Brookshire Run, $465,000
THURMONT
6 Tippin Drive, $378,500
6 E. Hunting Creek Drive, $374,697
6 Ore Mill Place, $367,500
6524 Mountaindale Road, $240,009
URBANA
9102 Seward St., $750,000
4012 Brushfield Circle, $738,000
3704 Singleton Terrace, $480,000
9348 Penrose St., $475,000
WALKERSVILLE
2804 Wildwood Court, $540,000
111 Challedon Drive, $375,000
WOODSBORO
121 Copper Oaks Court, $390,000
