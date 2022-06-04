060422TopHouse

This 6,000-square- foot house has hardwood floors, custom stone fireplaces and two master suites.

Built in 2016, the home at 3623 Moline Court, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1,199,900 and closed at $1.2 million. Built on a picturesque 1.4-acre lot, this home offers almost 6,000 square feet of living space with features including 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors on the open-floor plan main level, three custom stone fireplaces including one on the covered lanai, a kitchen island and quartz counters, solid wood cabinetry, 5 1/2 bathrooms, two master suites with one of them on the main level, and a three-car oversized garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

11906 Taneytown Pike, Taneytown, $1.025 million

3743 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $985,000

11308 Daysville Road, Frederick, $940,000

9907 Wentworth Place, $900,000

ADAMSTOWN

5496 Doubs Road, $680,000

BRUNSWICK

804 Roundhouse Drive, $703,509

532 Potomac View Parkway, $650,000

175 Fiona Way, $370,000

407 W. Potomac St., $171,100

EMMITSBURG

8602 Hornets Nest Road, $515,000

116 S. Seton Ave., $235,000

FREDERICK

5724 Haller Place, $778,200

5719 Haller Place, $727,155

8165 Hunter Trail Court, $710,555

205 Magnolia Ave., $710,000

6320 Knollwood Drive, $675,000

6313 Knollwood Drive, $655,000

131 W. Church St., $650,000

943 Holden Road, $649,545

1123 Holden Road, $625,000

2054 Pomono Drive, $616,500

1743 Castle Rock Road, $610,000

1204 Marsalis Place, $607,012

8217 Fox Hunt Lane, $605,000

8 Fairview Ave., $595,000

7910 Clearfield Road, $590,000

2541 Bear Den Road, $580,000

38 Maxwell Square, $575,000

1437 Ricketts Road, $575,000

51 Maxwell Square, $571,500

8106 Frosty Field Court, $550,000

7119 Rock Creek Drive, $525,000

609 Schley Ave., $510,000

590 Old Stage Road, $507,000

607 Schley Ave., $500,000

6218 Rainier Drive, $500,000

5872 Bella Marie Way, $494,500

1200 Daphne Way, $478,195

1202 Daphne Way, $463,195

1210 Daphne Way, $461,195

1203 Furgeson Lane, $452,268

1218 Daphne Way, $440,195

1199 Willoughby Court, $440,000

1208 Daphne Way, $439,195

1224 Daphne Way, $436,195

1205 Furgeson Lane, $435,017

1201 Furgeson Lane, $432,934

1221 Apollo Drive, $432,490

1207 Furgeson Lane, $431,321

251 Lake Coventry Drive, $427,000

6574 Duncan Place, $426,000

232 E. Sixth St., $425,000

6433 Ballenger Run Blvd., $425,000

1016 Eastbourne Court, $425,000

1597 Abbey Court, $420,000

2065 Spring Run Circle, $420,000

1426 Clingmans Dome Drive, $414,040

2483 Huntwood Court, $413,000

208-B Mill Pond Road, $408,000

6032 Leben Drive, $405,000

1422 Clingmans Dome Drive, $401,540

1782 Harvest Drive, $401,100

1437 Trafalgar Lane, $401,000

30 E. Fourth St., $400,000

7 S. Jefferson St., $385,000

10013 Lori Lane, $375,000

11 W. All Saints St., $375,000

7986 Clipper Court, $370,000

9253 Ridgefield Circle, $365,100

5794 Indian Cedar Court, $365,000

6353 New Haven Court, $360,000

6441 Tarrington Court, $356,900

907 Turning Point Court, $350,000

1488 Mobley Court, $331,000

4982 Clarendon Terrace, $330,000

1197 Players Circle, $327,000

8006 Bull Rush Court, $325,000

709 Motter Ave., $315,000

6521 Walcott Lane, #301, $306,000

6782 Brace Court, $305,000

1453 Mobley Court, $300,000

851 Waterford Drive, $300,000

545 Lancaster Place, $285,000

509 Riggs Court, $280,000

589 Cawley Drive, #2 2D, $275,000

6704 Mallard Court, $270,000

2639 S. Everly Drive, #8 5, $270,000

2502 Catoctin Court, #1A, $265,000

200 Ashfield Court, $265,000

6512 Springwater Court, #4201, $260,000

2406 Ellsworth Way, #1A, $231,000

500-K Leahy Court, #1K, $225,000

1401 Key Parkway, #205, $160,000

IJAMSVILLE

9819 Doctor Perry Road, $825,000

9923 Ritchie Drive, $755,000

3140 Pheasant Run, $630,000

11376 Canary Drive, $500,000

JEFFERSON

3437 Pecan Court, $625,000

4426 Teen Barnes Road, $557,777

5104 Old Middletown Road, $370,000

MIDDLETOWN

2647 Marker Road, $825,000

4316 Deer Spring Road, $770,000

505 Glenbrook Drive, $755,000

114 N. Pointe Terrace, $600,000

302 W. Main St., $429,000

7294 Beechtree Lane, $426,500

4410 Old National Pike, $389,000

MONROVIA

3136 Will Mill Terrace, $783,000

MOUNT AIRY

702 Park Ridge Drive, $785,000

706 Meadow Field Court, $703,000

1612 Rising Ridge Road, $610,000

13887 Foggy Bottom Court, $585,000

MYERSVILLE

10710 Grindstone Run Road, $465,000

204 Mountain Terrace, $325,000

NEW MARKET

9705 Braden Court, $810,000

11842 Vineyard Path, $662,500

6921 Country Club Terrace, $573,000

6595 Nyasa Bend, $525,000

6081 Piscataway St., $491,675

6939 Fox Chase Road, $465,000

10802 Forest Edge Court, $449,000

167 Wicomico Court, $401,000

6204 Illinois Court, $350,000

THURMONT

15340 Kelbaugh Road, $675,000

11118 Old Frederick Road, $621,000

11134 Angleberger Road, $425,000

5 Mantle Court, $420,000

143 N. Carroll St., $299,000

7 Easy St., $281,000

48 E. Moser Road, $265,000

27 Lombard St., $265,000

124 W. Main St., $242,502

6429 Mountaindale Road, $176,000

URBANA

2752 Camomille Drive West, $879,650

2967 Caraway Drive, $842,765

2965 Caraway Drive, $840,250

3102 Ivy Meadow Drive, $829,245

2963 Caraway Drive, $826,455

3717 Seward Lane, $805,000

2971 Caraway Drive, $793,465

9128 Bealls Farm Road, $707,000

9033 Templeton Drive, $654,000

3653 Islington St., $520,000

WALKERSVILLE

118 Phoenix Court, $685,000

9818 Greenbrier Lane, $565,000

10530 Harp Road, $456,000

16 E. Frederick St., $390,000

10544 Daysville Road, $352,000

WOODSBORO

11121 Dublin Road, $724,900

9229 Gravel Hill Road, $480,000

