Built in 2016, the home at 3623 Moline Court, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1,199,900 and closed at $1.2 million. Built on a picturesque 1.4-acre lot, this home offers almost 6,000 square feet of living space with features including 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors on the open-floor plan main level, three custom stone fireplaces including one on the covered lanai, a kitchen island and quartz counters, solid wood cabinetry, 5 1/2 bathrooms, two master suites with one of them on the main level, and a three-car oversized garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
11906 Taneytown Pike, Taneytown, $1.025 million
3743 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $985,000
11308 Daysville Road, Frederick, $940,000
9907 Wentworth Place, $900,000
ADAMSTOWN
5496 Doubs Road, $680,000
BRUNSWICK
804 Roundhouse Drive, $703,509
532 Potomac View Parkway, $650,000
175 Fiona Way, $370,000
407 W. Potomac St., $171,100
EMMITSBURG
8602 Hornets Nest Road, $515,000
116 S. Seton Ave., $235,000
FREDERICK
5724 Haller Place, $778,200
5719 Haller Place, $727,155
8165 Hunter Trail Court, $710,555
205 Magnolia Ave., $710,000
6320 Knollwood Drive, $675,000
6313 Knollwood Drive, $655,000
131 W. Church St., $650,000
943 Holden Road, $649,545
1123 Holden Road, $625,000
2054 Pomono Drive, $616,500
1743 Castle Rock Road, $610,000
1204 Marsalis Place, $607,012
8217 Fox Hunt Lane, $605,000
8 Fairview Ave., $595,000
7910 Clearfield Road, $590,000
2541 Bear Den Road, $580,000
38 Maxwell Square, $575,000
1437 Ricketts Road, $575,000
51 Maxwell Square, $571,500
8106 Frosty Field Court, $550,000
7119 Rock Creek Drive, $525,000
609 Schley Ave., $510,000
590 Old Stage Road, $507,000
607 Schley Ave., $500,000
6218 Rainier Drive, $500,000
5872 Bella Marie Way, $494,500
1200 Daphne Way, $478,195
1202 Daphne Way, $463,195
1210 Daphne Way, $461,195
1203 Furgeson Lane, $452,268
1218 Daphne Way, $440,195
1199 Willoughby Court, $440,000
1208 Daphne Way, $439,195
1224 Daphne Way, $436,195
1205 Furgeson Lane, $435,017
1201 Furgeson Lane, $432,934
1221 Apollo Drive, $432,490
1207 Furgeson Lane, $431,321
251 Lake Coventry Drive, $427,000
6574 Duncan Place, $426,000
232 E. Sixth St., $425,000
6433 Ballenger Run Blvd., $425,000
1016 Eastbourne Court, $425,000
1597 Abbey Court, $420,000
2065 Spring Run Circle, $420,000
1426 Clingmans Dome Drive, $414,040
2483 Huntwood Court, $413,000
208-B Mill Pond Road, $408,000
6032 Leben Drive, $405,000
1422 Clingmans Dome Drive, $401,540
1782 Harvest Drive, $401,100
1437 Trafalgar Lane, $401,000
30 E. Fourth St., $400,000
7 S. Jefferson St., $385,000
10013 Lori Lane, $375,000
11 W. All Saints St., $375,000
7986 Clipper Court, $370,000
9253 Ridgefield Circle, $365,100
5794 Indian Cedar Court, $365,000
6353 New Haven Court, $360,000
6441 Tarrington Court, $356,900
907 Turning Point Court, $350,000
1488 Mobley Court, $331,000
4982 Clarendon Terrace, $330,000
1197 Players Circle, $327,000
8006 Bull Rush Court, $325,000
709 Motter Ave., $315,000
6521 Walcott Lane, #301, $306,000
6782 Brace Court, $305,000
1453 Mobley Court, $300,000
851 Waterford Drive, $300,000
545 Lancaster Place, $285,000
509 Riggs Court, $280,000
589 Cawley Drive, #2 2D, $275,000
6704 Mallard Court, $270,000
2639 S. Everly Drive, #8 5, $270,000
2502 Catoctin Court, #1A, $265,000
200 Ashfield Court, $265,000
6512 Springwater Court, #4201, $260,000
2406 Ellsworth Way, #1A, $231,000
500-K Leahy Court, #1K, $225,000
1401 Key Parkway, #205, $160,000
IJAMSVILLE
9819 Doctor Perry Road, $825,000
9923 Ritchie Drive, $755,000
3140 Pheasant Run, $630,000
11376 Canary Drive, $500,000
JEFFERSON
3437 Pecan Court, $625,000
4426 Teen Barnes Road, $557,777
5104 Old Middletown Road, $370,000
MIDDLETOWN
2647 Marker Road, $825,000
4316 Deer Spring Road, $770,000
505 Glenbrook Drive, $755,000
114 N. Pointe Terrace, $600,000
302 W. Main St., $429,000
7294 Beechtree Lane, $426,500
4410 Old National Pike, $389,000
MONROVIA
3136 Will Mill Terrace, $783,000
MOUNT AIRY
702 Park Ridge Drive, $785,000
706 Meadow Field Court, $703,000
1612 Rising Ridge Road, $610,000
13887 Foggy Bottom Court, $585,000
MYERSVILLE
10710 Grindstone Run Road, $465,000
204 Mountain Terrace, $325,000
NEW MARKET
9705 Braden Court, $810,000
11842 Vineyard Path, $662,500
6921 Country Club Terrace, $573,000
6595 Nyasa Bend, $525,000
6081 Piscataway St., $491,675
6939 Fox Chase Road, $465,000
10802 Forest Edge Court, $449,000
167 Wicomico Court, $401,000
6204 Illinois Court, $350,000
THURMONT
15340 Kelbaugh Road, $675,000
11118 Old Frederick Road, $621,000
11134 Angleberger Road, $425,000
5 Mantle Court, $420,000
143 N. Carroll St., $299,000
7 Easy St., $281,000
48 E. Moser Road, $265,000
27 Lombard St., $265,000
124 W. Main St., $242,502
6429 Mountaindale Road, $176,000
URBANA
2752 Camomille Drive West, $879,650
2967 Caraway Drive, $842,765
2965 Caraway Drive, $840,250
3102 Ivy Meadow Drive, $829,245
2963 Caraway Drive, $826,455
3717 Seward Lane, $805,000
2971 Caraway Drive, $793,465
9128 Bealls Farm Road, $707,000
9033 Templeton Drive, $654,000
3653 Islington St., $520,000
WALKERSVILLE
118 Phoenix Court, $685,000
9818 Greenbrier Lane, $565,000
10530 Harp Road, $456,000
16 E. Frederick St., $390,000
10544 Daysville Road, $352,000
WOODSBORO
11121 Dublin Road, $724,900
9229 Gravel Hill Road, $480,000
